Federal Reserve raises interest rate

Powell: Fed rate increases are intended to prolong recovery

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

Thursday, September 27

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that the economy is healthy and that the Fed’s steady interest rate increases are intended to prolong its expansion.

Powell said he and his colleagues believe the Fed’s approach to gradually raising rates from ultra-lows to historically normal levels “is helping to sustain this strong economy for the longer-run benefit of all Americans.”

The Fed chairman said the benefits of the strong economy have helped boost employment, but he acknowledged that the benefits haven’t reached all Americans.

“Many of our country’s economic challenges are beyond the scope of the Fed, but we are doing all we can to keep the economy strong and moving forward,” Powell said in remarks prepared for a conference of Rhode Island business executives sponsored by Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat.

Powell’s comments came one day after the Fed raised its key policy rate for a third time this year and signaled that it plans to tighten credit once more this year and three times in 2019.

Powell noted that even with the latest rate hike — the eighth quarter-point increase since late 2015 — “these rates remain low.” The Fed’s latest increase has lifted its key rate to a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent, still low by historical standards.

The central bank began raising its benchmark rate in late 2015 after having kept it at a record low near zero since 2008 at the height of the financial crisis. Last year, the Fed raised the rate three times, just as it has so far this year.

In an updated economic projection Wednesday, the Fed forecast that strong growth this year would begin to slow next year. In doing so, it sketched the outlines of a “soft landing” in which its rate increases would slow the economy enough to control inflation but not enough to end the expansion, now in its 10th year, the second-longest on record.

In a question-and-answer session, Powell was asked whether he saw any dangerous bubbles forming in such assets as stock prices.

Powell said that some asset prices were high but that he didn’t see any bubbles forming. He said the reforms made after the 2008 financial crisis had made the banking system safer.

And he suggested that the financial crisis had delivered a strong lesson of the critical need to promote stability in the financial system.

SWACO, GROVE CITY PARTNER TO HELP RESIDENTS SAFELY DISPOSE UNWANTED LAWN CHEMICALS, OIL-BASED PAINTS, HOUSEHOLD CLEANERS AND MORE

Event to Be Held at New Location in Grove City on Saturday, September 29, 2018

If not disposed of safely, common household hazardous wastes, such as paints, cleaners, oils, batteries and pesticides can react, be toxic, catch fire or explode. To help residents safely dispose of these unwanted items, SWACO partners with local municipalities to sponsor Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) mobile collection events.

In partnership with the City of Grove City, a mobile collection event is scheduled from 8 am to 2 pm, Saturday, September 29 at the Kingston Center (3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City, OH). This is the first year the event is being held at the Kingston Center.

Residents can bring their old lawn chemicals, paint strippers, acids, insecticides, and more for recycling and/or environmentally safe disposal. This service is provided free-of-charge. A complete list of accepted materials is available at swaco.org.

Residents should be aware that because latex and water-based paints aren’t hazardous and can be dried easily and placed in the trash at home, there is a $1 per container charge during the event for the disposal of this material.

Unlike latex and water-based paints, household hazardous waste materials require special handling and should not be put in the trash and sent to the Franklin County Sanitary Landfill. In addition to the mobile collection events held throughout the year, SWACO provides free HHW disposal services at a permanent drop-off location at 645 E. 8th Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43201.

Follow us on Twitter @SWACOGreen and post your #HHW photos to help raise awareness.

For a complete list of SWACO events, go to swaco.org.

Marietta College enrolls approximately 397 new students in Fall of 2018

MARIETTA, OHIO (09/28/2018)— When classes began for the 2018 Fall Semester, Marietta College welcomed approximately 397 new students who are studying in one of the 49 majors. The following students are from your coverage area:

Benjamin Heckathorn of Westerville, Ohio (43081) is majoring in Chemistry and Biology and is a graduate of Westerville North High School

Michael Wollam of Westerville, Ohio (43081) is majoring in Undecided and is a graduate of New Albany High School

Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy back in 1797, the College was officially chartered in 1835. Today Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The College offers 49 majors and is consistently ranked as one of the top regional comprehensive colleges by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review, as well as one of the nation’s best by Forbes.com. Marietta was selected seventh in the nation according to the Brookings Institution’s rankings of colleges by their highest value added, regardless of major.

Learn the Basics of Trapping Workshop

Free workshops for beginners

COLUMBUS, OH – Individuals interested in the basic skills needed to trap are encouraged to attend informational workshops provided by the Ohio State Trappers Association (OSTA) according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The workshop will be held at multiple locations across the state. In central Ohio workshops will be held at the following locations on October 27- 28.

Big Island Wildlife Area- 5389 LaRue-Prospect Road. New Bloomington Ohio 43341. Contact Bill Davis (330) 465-8762

Deer Creek Wildlife Area- 12552 Post Road Mt. Sterling Ohio 43143.

Contact Mark Stackhouse (740)335-1466 or (740) 606-1568

All first-time trappers must successfully complete a hunter and a trapper education course offered through the ODNR Division of Wildlife before purchasing a hunting license and fur taker permit to trap furbearers. Many of the OSTA workshops will offer the trapper education course. Ask the instructor if this is offered at the workshop you plan to attend.

The workshops are free of charge, but pre-registration is required. For class times and to register please call the contact listed for each class location. Do not register with the ODNR Division of Wildlife or at the location of the class.

For information on trapping in Ohio please visit wildohio.gov. For a complete listing of trapping courses offered by OSTA please visit http://www.ohiostatetrapper.org/index.html.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Kroger will Celebrate Remodeled Delaware Store Grand Re-Opening with Open House on Wednesday, October 3

Store will offer prizes, kids’ activities, new products and services, and fuel savings

Westerville, Ohio (September 26, 2018) – Delaware shoppers will discover several updates and convenient offerings at the recently remodeled Kroger store, located at 801 North Houk Road. The store will celebrate the conclusion of a $3.2 million remodel during an open house event scheduled for Wednesday, October 3 from 4-6 p.m.

Shoppers may enter to win one of eight $100 Kroger gift cards and are encouraged to bring the kids for balloon sculpting and face painting. Food sampling will be available throughout the store, and customers who use their Kroger Plus card at the Delaware Kroger Fuel Center between October 3 and October 5 will reap an extra 20 cents per gallon savings.

The updated 60,987-square-foot Delaware Kroger store features The Chicken Co., a convenient culinary kiosk in the deli that offers made-to-order chicken meals and a la carte selections.

“We’re thrilled to introduce The Chicken Co. to our customers because we understand that time is precious and a delicious grab-and-go option can be the best solution on a busy night,” said Paul Ash, Delaware Kroger store leader. “Whether you’re looking to pick up an individual meal, family meal or just an easy side dish, The Chicken Co. has you covered.”

Other renovations at the Delaware Kroger include a redesign to the in-store Starbucks and an expanded meat and seafood department.

The Delaware Kroger store is open 24 hours daily, with the pharmacy open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., weekdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays. The Kroger Fuel Center is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Kroger Pickup is available 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

The Delaware Kroger currently employs more than 217 associates. Kroger invites anyone interested in joining the Kroger team to visit https://jobs.kroger.com/.

About Kroger’s Columbus Division:

Since 1907, Kroger’s Columbus Division has been serving customers throughout central Ohio. Today, more than 21,000 associates assist customers in 119 supermarkets, 117 pharmacies and 96 fuel centers throughout central and northwest Ohio, as well as southeast Michigan and the Ohio River Valley region. The Columbus Division is home to Kroger’s Great Lakes Distribution Center, The Kroger Bakery, Tamarack Dairy and Kroger Pharmacy’s regional fulfillment center. Focusing its charitable efforts on hunger relief, supporting our nation’s military, breast cancer awareness and local school and education programs, the division donated $4 million in 2017 to more than 4,500 local non-profits through the division’s Kroger Community Rewards program. Since 2010, the division has donated more than $3 million to Feeding America food banks throughout the region. Committed to environmental sustainability, currently all division stores participate in organics recycling, and 25 stores have earned Energy Star certification through the EPA for reducing energy consumption.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SIGNS SPENDING PACKAGE THAT INCLUDES $1 MILLION FOR BROWN’S FIREFIGHTER CANCER REGISTRY ACT

President Trump Signed Brown’s Bill into Law in July

Funds Will Go Toward Establishing Voluntary Firefighter Cancer Registry

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that President Trump signed a spending package that includes $1 million in funds for Brown’s Firefighter Cancer Registry Act, which requires the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to create and maintain a voluntary registry to collect data on cancer incidence among firefighters. The data collected by the registry will be used with existing state data to better assess and prevent cancer among firefighters. These funds are included as part of the final Department of Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies conference report and will go toward establishing the registry. President Trump signed Brown’s bill into law in July.

“While the rest of us run from danger, firefighters run toward it,” said Brown. “And when they rush into the flames they’re not just putting their lives on the line – even firefighters who come home safely face long-term health risks. We know this is just a first step and there’s a lot more work to do to protect our first responders. But this bill will help us make progress.”

Earlier this month, Brown met with Northeast Ohio firefighters at the Western Reserve Fire Museum and Education Center in Cleveland to discuss his bipartisan bill. And in July, Brown joined Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters President Mike Taylor on a news conference call as President Trump signed Brown’s legislation into law. President Taylor joined the call to discuss why the voluntary cancer registry is an important tool for firefighters as experts work to assess and prevent cancer among firefighters.

In addition to establishing the volunteer registry, Brown’s bill requires the CDC to develop a strategy to maximize participation, develop guidance for state agencies, encourage inclusion among participants and to seek feedback from nonfederal experts. The CDC would also be required to ensure the data collected is made public and accessible for research.

The legislation has support from several major fire organizations, including the National Volunteer Fire Council, the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), the Congressional Fire Services Institute, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and the International Fire Services Training Association.

STRAND THEATRE HONORS PETER AND GEORGIA MANOS

Bronze plaque installed outside the Main Theater recognizes Delaware couple’s legacy

Delaware, OH – The Strand Theatre is honoring the memories and community contributions of Peter J. and Georgia A. Manos with the installation of a bronze plaque outside the cinema’s Main Theater.

The plaque was graciously donated by David L. Pemberton Sr. and his wife, MaryAnn, who were friends with Peter and Georgia Manos throughout their lives. All shared a love of watching movies at the Strand, 28 E. Winter St. Mr. Pemberton graduated from The Ohio State University College of Law and was admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of Ohio in 1966.

Also a lawyer, Peter Manos was born January 17, 1922, in Lynn, Massachusetts. Before he attended school, he served as a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the U.S. Navy stationed in Guam during World War II. He graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1947, and then attended Brown University, Harvard Graduate School of Business, and Capital University, where he earned his law degree. In 1951, he met and married Georgia Vatsures and established his law iconic firm – today known as Manos, Martin, and Pergram. Mr. Manos was very active in the community. He was the founding president of Kiwanis Club of Delaware, established the Delaware County Foundation, worked with United Way, Red Cross, and Delaware Speech and Hearing, and was an associate of Ohio Wesleyan and the Delaware County Cultural Arts Center (the Arts Castle).

Georgia Manos was born October 12, 1923, in Delaware, Ohio. She graduated from Willis High School and attended The Ohio State University. Mrs. Manos worked at Bun’s, Nectar Candyland, Lazarus, and Manos Law Office. She was also very active in community service, cofounding the Delaware County Foundation with her husband. She volunteered at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Grady Memorial Hospital, United Way, and Red Cross. In addition, she was an OSU Hospitals Service Board Charter and Lifetime member.

Philanthropy runs in the Manos family. Daughter Joni Manos Brown, former Strand Board president, and her family recently sponsored renaming of the Strand’s Balcony Theater to the Brown Family Generations Theater. The new name is a dedication to all of the children who have taken part in the Strand’s Free Summer Kid’s Series, giving back to the community.

The Strand is owned and operated by the Strand Theatre and Cultural Arts Association with a mission that includes working “to foster the public’s appreciation of films & historic movie theaters as part of the American culture.” As a nonprofit, the Strand relies on community and donor support, grants and sponsorships, and governmental support to fund improvements made to the theatre. Improvements to all three theaters as well as the renovation of restrooms, marquee repair, a new building façade, and HVAC and boiler units are examples of repairs made in recent years.

“The Strand is very fortunate to have the support of the community, its membership and its donors to make the Strand still relevant after 100 years,” Managing Director Tracey Peyton said. “This support is the lifeblood, legacy and future of the theatre standing on the foundation provided by Peter and Georgia Manos.”

The iconic, nonprofit Strand Theatre will celebrate its 102nd year in operation in 2018. It is one of the 10 longest-operating theatres in the United States and one of the few remaining independent theatres showing first-run films. Estimated to have an economic impact of $1 million annually, the Strand serves 75,000 patrons per year and is open 364 days a year. Learn more at www.thestrandtheatre.net.

The Ohio State University publishes annual crime report

2017 statistics reflect increased reporting, other changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Crime reports on and near The Ohio State University’s Columbus campus generally increased in 2017, according to the university’s Annual Security Report and Annual Fire Safety Report.

Ohio State released the report Friday in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act. The report contains data reported between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2017 (see full report).

University officials cited multiple factors for the increase in crime reports, including a continued focus on educating the campus community on where to make a report in an effort to connect victims to resources as well as an increased campus population.

The 2017 reporting was supported by a team of independent auditing specialists that Ohio State engaged in June 2018 in connection with the university’s dissolution of its Sexual Civility and Empowerment unit to ensure that the university has fulfilled its obligations to report certain offenses to law enforcement, federal regulators and other authorities.

Based on the results of the third-party review from the auditing specialists who reviewed information from several university offices, Ohio State made a number of updates to its reports from previous years, including: one additional report of rape in 2015, four fewer reports of rape in 2016, three additional reports of stalking in 2015, six additional reports of stalking in 2016 and one additional report of aggravated assault in 2016.

“Sexual assault is a national issue and continues to be a focus for all college campuses across the country,” said Kellie Brennan, Ohio State compliance director and Title IX/Clery Act coordinator. “Ohio State continues to focus on providing resources through Buckeyes ACT, a comprehensive program to increase awareness and reporting of sexual misconduct, including sexual assault.”

According to Ohio State’s 2017 Campus Climate survey, 77 percent of students were somewhat or very knowledgeable about where to make a report of sexual assault or sexual misconduct at Ohio State in 2017, compared to 47.8 percent in 2015. Additionally, 70 percent of student respondents believed that it was very or extremely likely that a report of sexual assault or sexual misconduct would be taken seriously by campus officials.

In addition, for the second year in a row, the university included reports for crimes for which the exact location is unknown, meaning the possibility that the incidents occurred on campus could not be ruled out. This accounted for 31 of the 71 incidents included in the campus rape category.

A rise in the number of students living on the Columbus campus may have contributed to higher crime statistics. Ohio State had 30 percent more students living on its Columbus campus as of fall 2016 with the opening of new residence halls impacting the full 2017 crime data.

Additional residence hall suites, containing multiple rooms, factored into a rise in the campus burglary category which spiked from 19 to 49 reports in 2017. Burglaries from residence hall suites that involve thefts from multiple rooms count as separate incidents. Ohio State continues to train its police officers in the intricacies between Clery and the Ohio Revised Code to reinforce these reporting differences.

The Ohio State University Police Division (OSUPD) issued a Public Safety Notice in November 2017 following a rash of burglaries in residence hall rooms. The resulting investigation led to an arrest.

“Safety of students, faculty and staff remains our top priority,” said Monica Moll, director of Ohio State’s Department of Public Safety. “We continue to hire additional police officers and invest in safety tools to provide proactive policing and security services to campus residents and for major events.”

Non-campus crime also increased with the largest jump occurring in aggravated assaults, up from one to 13 in 2017. At least seven of these 13 incidents were related to one fraternity which has since been suspended by the university for three years.

The university continues to educate incoming students about safety. Ohio State released a new Surviving an Active Aggressor video this fall along with a new safety app, Rave Guardian, which allows for faster emergency notifications and the ability to build a safety network of friends and family through GPS tracking.

The Annual Security Report includes statistics for the previous three years concerning reported crimes that occurred on campus; in off-campus buildings or property owned or controlled by Ohio State, including Wexner Medical Center facilities; and on public property within or immediately adjacent to and accessible from the campus.

The report includes crime statistics from the OSUPD as well as a number of other university officials designated as Campus Security Authorities and local law enforcement agencies. The Annual Security Report is available online. The public may also obtain a printed copy through the University Police Records Unit located at Blankenship Hall.

