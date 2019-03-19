Play to be performed at OWU

TEATRO INVERSO

Spanish Theater Company to Perform ‘Rosaura’ March 24 at Ohio Wesleyan

DELAWARE, Ohio – The Spanish theatre company Teatro Inverso (Inverse Theatre) will present “Rosaura,” a contemporary adaptation of the 17th century Spanish comedy “Life is a Dream” March 24 at Ohio Wesleyan University.

The company’s free performance will begin at 8 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of Ohio Wesleyan’s Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. The play will be performed in English by its creators, Paula Rodríguez and Sandra Arpa.

The performance seeks to promote and encourage Spanish culture through “a new and vibrant interpretation of the Spanish Golden Age Classic,” according to the international theatre company.

Drawing inspiration from Calderón de la Barca’s “Life is a Dream,” Rodríguez and Arpa retell the story from the perspective of Rosaura, one of the most important female characters of this period.

The drama of “Rosaura” combines aspects of the original story and Teatro Inverso’s own adaptation. Rodriguez and Arpa incorporate “storytelling” to capture the larger message of Calderón’s work.

The event is hosted by Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Modern Foreign Languages and made possible by an OWU Theory-to-Practice Grant. For more information, contact faculty member Glenda Nieto-Cuebas, Ph.D., at gynietoc@owu.edu.

To learn more about the production, visit www.teatroinverso.org. To learn more about OWU’s Department of Modern Foreign Languages, visit www.owu.edu/mfl.

KNOX COUNTY

SR 13 Culvert Replacement at Cassell Road Next Week

Beginning Monday, March 25, ODOT crews will be replacing a culvert on SR 13 at Cassell Road near Fredericktown.

Cassell Road will be closed to traffic while work is being completed

SR 13 will remain open to traffic

Estimated completion: Tuesday, March 26, weather permitting

Detour: SR 13 to Sandusky Street to S. Main Street and reverse

PROJECT UPDATE: Work Resumes Monday on I-70 Reconstruction in Madison County

I-70 between US 42 & Franklin Co. Line

Starting Monday, March 18 at 9 AM, I-70 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction around the clock so crews can install temporary pavement and build median crossovers.

Once the crossovers are complete, the plan is for I-70 EB traffic to cross thru the median onto the WB side. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction, but starting mid-April, both directions of I-70 will be on the WB side of the road. This traffic pattern is expected to be in place until November, while crews work to rebuild the EB lanes of I-70.

Since lanes are reduced, drivers should expect some delays in the seven-mile work zone, especially during peak travel times.

Next year, traffic will use the EB lanes while crews reconstruct the WB side. The $50 million project is expected to be complete in October 2020, weather permitting.

All work is weather dependent; it may be postponed or cancelled without prior notice.

Palatines meeting in April

More Ohioans are of German descent than any other ancestry. That includes Columbus, where a U.S. Census Bureau survey released in December 2016 showed that nearly 20% have German ancestors. The annual spring seminar of the Ohio Chapter Palatines to America will be a good place to learn more about researching your own German heritage.

Saturday, April 13, 2019 – Plain City, Ohio

Ohio Chapter Palatines to America Spring Seminar

THE LAND THEY LIVED ON!

Der Dutchman Restaurant, 445 Jefferson Avenue, U.S. Route 42, Plain City, Ohio

Saturday, April 13, 2019, 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Featured Speaker: Warren Bittner, CG, Well-known genealogical researcher and lecturer.

Topics: How German History Affects Research

Germany and its Legal Records;

Bads, Bergs, Burgs, and Bachs;

Meyer’s Gazetteer: Gateway to Germany.

Registration: $55, members $45; Deadline March 27, 2019 – after March 27: $65, members $55; No refunds after April 6, 2019.

Fees include syllabus, seminar sessions, vendor showcase, Der Dutchman pastries, coffee and juice for breakfast

and full Buffet lunch including Broasted Chicken and Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Noodles, Stuffing, Vegetables, Salad, Rolls, and Dessert

Register today! Use Pay Pal online at the website: https://oh-palam.org/registernow.php

Or: make check payable to Ohio Chapter – Palam and mail to: Joe Stamm, 3930 Lander Road, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022-1329, questions? <lindabelle@lcs.net>

Great Lakes restoration nearly cut in President Donald Trump’s budget

Ohio lawmakers are fuming over President Trump’s plan to gut federal funding for cleaning up toxic pollution and combating invasive species in the Great Lakes.

As he’s done twice before, the President practically dropped the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative from his budget proposal unveiled Monday. Lawmakers from both parties panned the move, which slashes funding by 90 percent — from $300 million to $30 million.

“At a time when our government should be investing in job creating policies that improve America’s infrastructure, natural resources, and clean energy future, the Trump Administration is once again heading in the wrong direction,” said Toledo Rep. Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat whose district snakes along Lake Erie from Toledo to Cleveland.

Miss Kaptur described Mr. Trump’s plan to reduce funding for the Great Lakes as “reckless” and said it jeopardizes the world’s largest freshwater system. The initiative has helped fight algal blooms and Asian carp, two major threats to Lake Erie.

Democrats, including Miss Kaptur, blasted the entirety of Mr. Trump’s 2020 spending wish list, which includes an additional $8.6 billion for a wall at the Mexican border and deep cuts to safety-net programs — proposals that stand little chance in a Democrat-controlled U.S. House.

“For the past few years, no matter whether it was a Republican or Democratic-led administration, there have been attempts to cut or eliminate funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. And every year, we have successfully defeated those efforts and ensured that this critical program receives full funding,” said Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio.

“The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative has been a successful public-private partnership that helps protect both our environment and our economy. It has been a critical tool in our efforts to help protect and restore Lake Erie.”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) said, “Instead of investing in Ohio communities so they can grow and create jobs, President Trump is asking Ohioans to pay for permanent tax cuts for millionaires by slashing the programs that hardworking families rely on.”

Congress has repeatedly fended off efforts to dry up the Great Lakes initiative, a program that started in 2010 under President Barack Obama and has received bipartisan support from Midwestern lawmakers.

Like Mr. Trump, Mr. Obama came under fire for trying to cut Great Lakes funding, which has remained at $300 million annually. In his last budget, Mr. Obama sought to eliminate $50 million from the initiative; in his 2012 plan, he proposed cutting $125 million.

The Great Lakes aren’t the only environmental target in the President’s budget. His proposal also reduces by 90 percent a similar program for Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay and eliminates all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency clean-up funding for bodies of water including the Gulf of Mexico, Long Island Sound, and San Francisco Bay.

In a statement to The Blade, a Trump Administration official said protection efforts at places such as Lake Erie are best left to local groups.

“The budget retains funding for the continuation of long-term federal monitoring efforts in the Great Lakes and Chesapeake Bay watersheds, including monitoring for algal blooms and invasive species, while eliminating funding for local ecosystem protection activities,” the official said.

“These programs perform local ecosystem protection and restoration activities, which are best handled by local and state entities. State and local groups are engaged and capable of taking on management of clean-up and restoration of these water bodies.”

U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R., Bowling Green) said the President’s request marks the beginning of the budget process, and he expects that Great Lakes funding will remain intact.

“Cuts to GLRI will harm efforts to restore habitats, prevent invasive species, and clean up areas of concern for Lake Erie. This program has been targeted for cuts before, including under President Obama, and I have consistently worked with a bipartisan group of my colleagues to ensure full funding is maintained,” he said.

Senate votes to terminate Trump’s national emergency

Congress handed President Donald Trump a pair of stinging defeats Thursday, with Sen. Rob Portman joining a majority of senators to reject the president’s emergency declaration to pay for a wall on the Mexican border and the House urging public release of the final report expected to be filed this spring by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Portman, R-Ohio, joined 11 fellow Republicans on a measure to kill Trump’s plan to declare a national emergency so he can find the money to build a wall on the U.S.–Mexico border. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D–Ohio, also voted to reject the emergency.

Portman’s vote — which he had not announced before Thursday afternoon — came hours after the House voted 420–0 on a non–binding resolution calling on U.S. Attorney General William Barr to make public Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion during the 2016 campaign between Russian intelligence officials and members of Trump’s campaign.

The Senate’s 59–41 vote on the emergency will likely provoke the first veto of Trump’s presidency. In fact, he tapped out a one word tweet after the Senate vote: “VETO!”

A few minutes later Trump added: “I look forward to VETOING the just passed Democrat inspired Resolution which would OPEN BORDERS while increasing Crime, Drugs, and Trafficking in our Country. I thank all of the Strong Republicans who voted to support Border Security and our desperately needed WALL!”

The House backed its version of the proposal in late February, with Ohio Democrats unanimously supporting the measure and Ohio Republicans in unanimous opposition.

But even though Trump’s veto likely will be sustained, the votes Thursday were the first major rebukes of the president by Republicans since he took office in January of 2017.

Alex Conant, a Republican consultant in Washington, said the Senate vote “is more concerning for the White House in part because it will force a veto. It also shows there are an increasing number of Republican senators who are seeking small ways to distance themselves from Trump.”

Portman said while a wall is necessary and the border crisis is a humanitarian crisis, he could not back what he called an “unprecedented” use of presidential power.

Instead, he suggested Trump use a different pot of money that would not require taking money from military construction projects, as the Trump emergency declaration would do.

“I believe that the president’s use of the national emergency declaration to access already approved military construction project funding in this case is wrong,” Portman said.

He added that Trump’s emergency declaration “opens the door for future presidents to implement just about any policy they want and take funding from other areas Congress has decided on without Congress’s approval.”

“Each one of us in this body has sworn an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” he said.

Portman had suggested alternative solutions to pay for the wall, such as using money designated to fight drugs or organized crime in addition to the $1.4 billion Congress approved for the wall earlier this year.

In mid–February, Trump announced he’d use $3.6 billion in military construction dollars in addition to other money appropriated by Congress last year to pay for the wall. Among the allocations potentially affected: $61 million to replace a World War II–era National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright–Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton.

Portman’s vote to terminate the emergency came hours after every House Republican and Democrat from Ohio called for release of the Mueller report in a nearly unanimous vote; four GOP lawmakers voted “present.”

Rep. Troy Balderson, R–Zanesville, called the Mueller resolution “a no-brainer: make the Mueller report public so Americans can get answers and move forward.”

Mueller, the former director of the FBI, has to file a report to U.S. Attorney General William Barr into whether there was collusion during the 2016 campaign between Russian intelligence officials and members of Trump’s campaign to damage the candidacy of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Upper Arlington, said he looks “forward to reviewing” Mueller’s report, adding “Congress and the public have the right to see the report; today’s overwhelmingly bipartisan vote reaffirms that, and moves us one step closer to putting these questions to rest.”

When Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., asked senators to bring the Mueller resolution to the Senate floor, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. objected.

Graham said he would withdraw his objection if Schumer permitted floor vote on a resolution urging a special counsel be named to investigate the FBI’s inquiry in 2016 into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s e-mails.

Don’t Press your Luck this St. Patrick’s Day

Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving

Columbus – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging those who are planning on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day to designate a sober driver. The Patrol and local law enforcement will work together to remove impaired drivers from the roadways as part of the National Highway Safety Administration’s Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving campaign.

The consumption of alcohol is a common occurrence on St. Patrick’s Day. The popularity of the holiday has also made it a dangerous time to travel on Ohio’s roadways. In 2018, there was one person killed and an additional 33 people injured on St. Patrick’s Day due to OVI-related crashes. In all of 2018, 394 people were killed and 7,799 were injured in OVI-related crashes. Also in 2018, the Patrol made 26,602 OVI arrests. Troopers have made almost 4,630 OVI arrests in the first two months of 2019.

“We want to encourage all motorists to make plans for a sober ride home before they start celebrating,” said Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “Planning ahead before you go out is not only the smart thing to do, it’s the right thing to do.”

The Ohio Investigative Unit and other safety partners work to educate the consequences of impaired driving to motorists and over-serving to permit holders. For bars and permit holders, over-serving or serving to underage customers could mean costly fines, suspension or revocation of their liquor permit.

As always, motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report drug activity or impaired drivers.

OPINION: THE CIRCLEVILLE HERALD

VIEWPOINT Public records belong to you

Mar 12, 2019

Editor’s note: The press and those who believe in open government records are this week observing Sunshine Week. At the crux of Sunshine Week are the records generated by taxpayer dollars, your dollars, and available for your inspection. You have the right to examine and make copies of public records and anyone who tells you otherwise is misinformed. This applies from the township trustees up to the president of the United States. Power checked is power restrained. — Craig Lovelace, editor, Circleville Herald.

Public Records: documents made by a government agency which are required to be kept and maintained. In Ohio, they are formally called the Public Open Meeting and Open Records laws. Collectively, they are known as the Sunshine Laws.

Reporters love them. They form the backbone of many news stories, and can be enhanced when public records are thrown in. Political scandal, big names, big money, controversy, sex or violence. Hold on to your boat Those fish bite hard man.

Reporters can do a whole story on a public record. Example: A psychiatrist gets his license revoked by the state for having sex with a patient. Translate the legalese into everyday English, get a couple of comments from participants and it might be on the front page the next day.

“Unnamed sources”, “it was reported”, “some people say” – just can’t compare to the black and white of a mug shot, lawsuit or your mayor’s e-mails – each a public record.

Attorneys love them. They can be a primary source of evidence. Peruse any lawsuit and you will see attorneys demanding the other side produce documents. The code language of attorneys, Latin, even has a phrase for demanding documents. Subpoena duces tecum: “A command for a witness to appear in court and produce documents.” As soon as the documents are entered into the court file they become a public record.

Private investigators love them. They are an essential element of some investigative agencies. By checking public records alone, an investigator can find criminal histories, lawsuits, property, habits, whereabouts, affiliations, reputation, or character of his target.

Some legislators hate them – apparently. They dream up legislation to hide public records.

They’re constantly proposing iron walls to whittle away citizens’ rights to public records. This week you will see newspapers across the country pointing out law and bills that restrict access to public records.

But reporters, attorneys, private investigators do not have a monopoly on public records.

There’s a reason they are called “public records”.

They are yours. Paid for by your tax dollars. Court records, property records, the e-mails of your local mayor. The list goes on.

Just dream up the record you’d like to obtain. If you don’t know whether it exists just ask the city, county, state or federal agency for it.

If a government agency withholds a public record it is their responsibility to tell you why.

Good luck to you in your research.

Kenneth Kramer is a private investigator and public records expert. His website, PsychSearch.net, a research division of DataSearch, Inc., has the world’s largest collection of public records on psychiatrists.

Israeli Leadership Institute to Lead Urban Terror Recovery Workshop in Delaware County

WHAT: Training exercise for community stakeholders to learn how to prepare, respond, and recover from a terror event and other major incidents. The format includes instructional and table-top exercises for maximum learning.

WHEN:Thursday, March 21 from 9:00AM – 5:00PM

WHO:Leaders from public and private school districts, healthcare and hospitals, utilities, financial institutions, social service providers, higher education, transportation, fuel suppliers, top 5 large employers, numerous government agencies (police, fire, 9-1-1, etc.) from townships, cities, Delaware County, ODOT, and the National Guard. Currently, 60 professionals from 35 entities will be participating.

WHERE: 7991 Columbus Pike, in Lewis Center, Ohio, 43035. This is the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities building, which sits on the northeast corner of US23 & Orange Rd. Please park in rear of building.

WHY:Delaware County, under the direction of its Emergency Management Agency, conducts disaster trainings and exercises regularly throughout the year. Two unique aspects of this training is that it is led by experts in the field of urban terrorism with years of real-world experience and it focuses on sustainability and community resilience.

This training is sponsored by Delaware County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Delaware County Criminal Justice Association, and the Fire Chiefs Association of Delaware County, and is led by the Israeli Leadership Institute.

News & Views

Staff & Wire Reports

