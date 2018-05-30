Coaches Recognized with OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Awards

Recipients selected by coaches associations during 2017-18 school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Throughout the 2017-18 school year, the coaches associations of the sports sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association had the opportunity to select one of their own for an OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award. Recipients are recognized during the state tournament of their respective sport or at their annual coaches clinic.
The OHSAA congratulates the award winners and thanks them for their outstanding service to Ohio’s student-athletes. Individuals selected reflect the values of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity through their professional responsibilities and are role models for others.
The OHSAA is proud to recognize the following coaches who received OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Awards during the 2017-18 school year. They include:
2017-18 OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award Winners
Girls Sports
Jennifer Music, Girls Basketball, Dublin Scioto High School
Sandy Debos, Girls Cross Country, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School
Allie Kinniard, Field Hockey, Lancaster High School
Larry McCoppin, Gymnastics, Clayton Northmont High School & Troy High School
Marianne Utz, Girls Golf, Cincinnati Ursuline Academy High School
Russell Mackey, Girls Lacrosse, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame High School
Pam Malone, Girls Soccer, Chagrin Falls High School
Liann Muff, Softball, Mason High School
Dave Wharton, Girls Swimming and Diving, New Albany High School
Mary Kay Minder, Girls Tennis, Toledo St. Ursula Academy High School
Joe King, Girls Track and Field, Rocky River Lutheran West High School
Scott Taylor, Volleyball, Cortland Lakeview High School
None Selected, Girls Bowling
Boys Sports
Al Shumar, Baseball, Cincinnati Aiken High School
Mark Romick, Boys Basketball, Hannibal River High School
Jeff McDaniel, Boys Cross Country, Troy Christian High School
Brian Unk, Boys Golf, Columbus St. Charles High School
Tom Nugent, Boys Lacrosse, Cincinnati Elder High School
Steve Thomas, Boys Soccer, Cincinnati Wyoming High School
Todd Boyle, Boys Swimming and Diving, Pepper Pike Orange High School
Mike Teets, Boys Tennis, Cincinnati Sycamore High School
Mark Cook, Boys Track and Field, Wapakoneta High School
Rich Washinko, Football, Youngstown Boardman High School
Ben Barlow, Ice Hockey, Kent Roosevelt High School
Steve Funk, Wrestling, Gibsonburg High School & Toledo St. John’s High School
None Selected, Boys Bowling
OHSAA SB, BB, LAX and TF State Tournament Pairings and Information
Softball, baseball, lacrosse and track & field state tournaments on the schedule for this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association will conduct state tournaments this week in softball, baseball, lacrosse and track and field. State tournament pairings and information are listed below, including broadcast details.
OHSAA State Tournament Media Credential Information: http://ohsaa.org/news/credentials
2018 OHSAA Baseball State Tournament Pairings
Home team listed first. All games at Huntington Park, Columbus.
Rankings are from final coaches association state poll.
All games on OHSAA Radio Network: http://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio
State championship games on Spectrum TV on channel 311 in Central & Southwest Ohio and channel 314 in Northeast Ohio.
Pay-per-view, live stats and state tournament coverage: https://bit.ly/2s5yLch
Division IV
Garfield Heights Trinity (22-3) vs. No. 15 Fort Loramie (25-6), Thurs., 10 a.m.
No. 9 Hicksville (20-5) vs. No. 1 Mowrystown Whiteoak (28-2), Thurs., 1 p.m.
Div. IV State Championship: Sat., 10 a.m.
Division III
No. 6 Coldwater (25-6) vs. No. 12 Minford (24-2), Thurs., 4 p.m.
Cincinnati Madeira (21-6) vs. Canfield South Range (16-15), Thurs., 7 p.m.
Div. III State Championship: Sat., 1 p.m.
Division I
Medina Highland (19-9) vs. No. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (26-4), Fri., 10 a.m.
No. 8 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (25-4) vs. No. 7 Mason (26-5), Fri., 1 p.m.
Div. I State Championship: Sat., 4 p.m.
Division II
No. 6 Ontario (25-3) or No. 1 Wapakoneta (22-1) – Regional Final Sunday at 1 p.m. at Bowling Green vs. Circleville (19-10), Fri., 4 p.m.
No. 17 Tallmadge (18-11) vs. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (22-5), Fri., 7 p.m.
Div. II State Championship: Sat., 7 p.m.
2018 OHSAA Softball State Tournament Pairings
Home Team Listed First. All games at Akron Firestone Stadium.
Rankings are from the final Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association State Poll.
All games on OHSAA Radio Network: http://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio
State championship games on Spectrum TV tape-delay on channel 311 on Sunday, June 3.
Live stats, video streaming and state tournament coverage: https://bit.ly/2IzwG2y
Division II
Beloit West Branch (26-3) vs. No. 8 Plain City Jonathan Alder (21-6), Thurs., 10 a.m.
No. 1 LaGrange Keystone (32-0) vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union (14-10), Thurs., 12:30 p.m.
State Final: Sat., 10 a.m.
Division I
No. 3 Perrysburg (30-2) vs. West Chester Lakota West (25-3), Thurs., 3 p.m.
Ashville Teays Valley (23-3) vs. Massillon Perry (23-5), Thurs., 5:30 p.m.
State Final: Sat., 1 p.m.
Division IV
No. 1 Jeromesville Hillsdale (24-2) or Sycamore Mohawk (19-7) – Regional Final Sunday, 1 p.m. vs. Bradford (22-3), Fri., 10 a.m.
Defiance Tinora (17-6) vs. No. 5 Strasburg-Franklin (20-5), Fri., 12:30 p.m.
State Final: Sat., 4 p.m.
Division III
No. 3 Richwood North Union (25-2) vs. No. 1 Warren Champion (29-0), Fri., 3 p.m.
No. 4 Cardington-Lincoln (25-3) vs. Lore City Buckeye Trail (22-3), Fri., 5:30 p.m.
State Final: Sat., 7 p.m.
2018 OHSAA Lacrosse State Tournament Pairings
Home team listed first.
State championship games on Spectrum TV. Div. II girls, Div. II boys & Div. I girls streamed live & airing on channel 314 in Central & SW Ohio and channel 314 in NE Ohio. Div. I boys airs on both channels 311 & 314 following Div. II baseball & Crew SC match separately.
Streaming, live stats and state tournament coverage: https://bit.ly/2sdQ7CS
Girls Division I
New Albany (20-1) vs. Hudson (14-2) at Wooster High School, Wed. at 5 p.m.
Cin. Sycamore (9-11) vs. Upper Arlington (19-0) at Day. Oakwood High School, Wed. at 7 p.m.
State Final: at Selby Stadium, Ohio Wesleyan University, Sat. at 4 p.m.
Girls Division II
Chagrin Falls (12-7) vs. Rocky River (19-3) at Oberlin College – Knowlton Stadium, Wed. at 5:15 p.m.
Cols. St. Francis DeSales (18-3) vs. Cin. Mariemont (15-4) at Day. Chaminade Julienne High School, Tues. at 5:15 p.m.
State Final: at Selby Stadium, Ohio Wesleyan University, Sat. at 10 a.m.
Boys Division I
Dublin Coffman (21-1) vs. Cle. St. Ignatius (15-7) at Wooster High School, Wed. at 7:15 p.m.
Cin. St. Xavier (17-3) vs. Worthington Kilbourne (17-5) at Day. Chaminade Julienne High School, Wed. at 7 p.m.
State Final: at Selby Stadium, Ohio Wesleyan University, Sat. at 7 p.m.
Boys Division II
Chagrin Falls (16-1) vs. Tol. Ottawa Hills (19-1) at Oberlin College – Knowlton Stadium, Wed. at 7:30 p.m.
Cin. Mariemont (18-2) vs. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (17-3) at Day. Chaminade Julienne High School, Tues. at 7:30 p.m.
State Final: at Selby Stadium, Ohio Wesleyan University, Sat. at 1 p.m.
2018 OHSAA Track and Field State Tournament Information
– State Tournament Schedule: http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Track-Field/StateMeetSchedule.pdf
– State Qualifiers: http://www.baumspage.com/ohsaa/tf/2018/index.htm
– Stadium Facility Diagram: http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Track-Field/2018/FacilityDiagram.pdf
– Pay-per-view Streaming and Other State Tournament Coverage: https://bit.ly/2sdQ7CS
– Live Results at Finish Timing: http://www.finishtiming.com/
o Division I: http://live.finishtiming.com/#/results/meet/201800192
o Division II: http://live.finishtiming.com/#/results/meet/201800193
o Division III: http://live.finishtiming.com/#/results/meet/201800194
State Track and Field Announcements: http://ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/ArtMID/2006/ArticleID/328/OHSAA-Track-Field-State-Tournament-Notes
