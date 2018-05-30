Coaches Recognized with OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Awards

Recipients selected by coaches associations during 2017-18 school year

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Throughout the 2017-18 school year, the coaches associations of the sports sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association had the opportunity to select one of their own for an OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award. Recipients are recognized during the state tournament of their respective sport or at their annual coaches clinic.

The OHSAA congratulates the award winners and thanks them for their outstanding service to Ohio’s student-athletes. Individuals selected reflect the values of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity through their professional responsibilities and are role models for others.

The OHSAA is proud to recognize the following coaches who received OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Awards during the 2017-18 school year. They include:

2017-18 OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award Winners

Girls Sports

Jennifer Music, Girls Basketball, Dublin Scioto High School

Sandy Debos, Girls Cross Country, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School

Allie Kinniard, Field Hockey, Lancaster High School

Larry McCoppin, Gymnastics, Clayton Northmont High School & Troy High School

Marianne Utz, Girls Golf, Cincinnati Ursuline Academy High School

Russell Mackey, Girls Lacrosse, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame High School

Pam Malone, Girls Soccer, Chagrin Falls High School

Liann Muff, Softball, Mason High School

Dave Wharton, Girls Swimming and Diving, New Albany High School

Mary Kay Minder, Girls Tennis, Toledo St. Ursula Academy High School

Joe King, Girls Track and Field, Rocky River Lutheran West High School

Scott Taylor, Volleyball, Cortland Lakeview High School

None Selected, Girls Bowling

Boys Sports

Al Shumar, Baseball, Cincinnati Aiken High School

Mark Romick, Boys Basketball, Hannibal River High School

Jeff McDaniel, Boys Cross Country, Troy Christian High School

Brian Unk, Boys Golf, Columbus St. Charles High School

Tom Nugent, Boys Lacrosse, Cincinnati Elder High School

Steve Thomas, Boys Soccer, Cincinnati Wyoming High School

Todd Boyle, Boys Swimming and Diving, Pepper Pike Orange High School

Mike Teets, Boys Tennis, Cincinnati Sycamore High School

Mark Cook, Boys Track and Field, Wapakoneta High School

Rich Washinko, Football, Youngstown Boardman High School

Ben Barlow, Ice Hockey, Kent Roosevelt High School

Steve Funk, Wrestling, Gibsonburg High School & Toledo St. John’s High School

None Selected, Boys Bowling

OHSAA SB, BB, LAX and TF State Tournament Pairings and Information

Softball, baseball, lacrosse and track & field state tournaments on the schedule for this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association will conduct state tournaments this week in softball, baseball, lacrosse and track and field. State tournament pairings and information are listed below, including broadcast details.

OHSAA State Tournament Media Credential Information: http://ohsaa.org/news/credentials

2018 OHSAA Baseball State Tournament Pairings

Home team listed first. All games at Huntington Park, Columbus.

Rankings are from final coaches association state poll.

All games on OHSAA Radio Network: http://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio

State championship games on Spectrum TV on channel 311 in Central & Southwest Ohio and channel 314 in Northeast Ohio.

Pay-per-view, live stats and state tournament coverage: https://bit.ly/2s5yLch

Division IV

Garfield Heights Trinity (22-3) vs. No. 15 Fort Loramie (25-6), Thurs., 10 a.m.

No. 9 Hicksville (20-5) vs. No. 1 Mowrystown Whiteoak (28-2), Thurs., 1 p.m.

Div. IV State Championship: Sat., 10 a.m.

Division III

No. 6 Coldwater (25-6) vs. No. 12 Minford (24-2), Thurs., 4 p.m.

Cincinnati Madeira (21-6) vs. Canfield South Range (16-15), Thurs., 7 p.m.

Div. III State Championship: Sat., 1 p.m.

Division I

Medina Highland (19-9) vs. No. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (26-4), Fri., 10 a.m.

No. 8 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (25-4) vs. No. 7 Mason (26-5), Fri., 1 p.m.

Div. I State Championship: Sat., 4 p.m.

Division II

No. 6 Ontario (25-3) or No. 1 Wapakoneta (22-1) – Regional Final Sunday at 1 p.m. at Bowling Green vs. Circleville (19-10), Fri., 4 p.m.

No. 17 Tallmadge (18-11) vs. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (22-5), Fri., 7 p.m.

Div. II State Championship: Sat., 7 p.m.

2018 OHSAA Softball State Tournament Pairings

Home Team Listed First. All games at Akron Firestone Stadium.

Rankings are from the final Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association State Poll.

All games on OHSAA Radio Network: http://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio

State championship games on Spectrum TV tape-delay on channel 311 on Sunday, June 3.

Live stats, video streaming and state tournament coverage: https://bit.ly/2IzwG2y

Division II

Beloit West Branch (26-3) vs. No. 8 Plain City Jonathan Alder (21-6), Thurs., 10 a.m.

No. 1 LaGrange Keystone (32-0) vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union (14-10), Thurs., 12:30 p.m.

State Final: Sat., 10 a.m.

Division I

No. 3 Perrysburg (30-2) vs. West Chester Lakota West (25-3), Thurs., 3 p.m.

Ashville Teays Valley (23-3) vs. Massillon Perry (23-5), Thurs., 5:30 p.m.

State Final: Sat., 1 p.m.

Division IV

No. 1 Jeromesville Hillsdale (24-2) or Sycamore Mohawk (19-7) – Regional Final Sunday, 1 p.m. vs. Bradford (22-3), Fri., 10 a.m.

Defiance Tinora (17-6) vs. No. 5 Strasburg-Franklin (20-5), Fri., 12:30 p.m.

State Final: Sat., 4 p.m.

Division III

No. 3 Richwood North Union (25-2) vs. No. 1 Warren Champion (29-0), Fri., 3 p.m.

No. 4 Cardington-Lincoln (25-3) vs. Lore City Buckeye Trail (22-3), Fri., 5:30 p.m.

State Final: Sat., 7 p.m.

2018 OHSAA Lacrosse State Tournament Pairings

Home team listed first.

State championship games on Spectrum TV. Div. II girls, Div. II boys & Div. I girls streamed live & airing on channel 314 in Central & SW Ohio and channel 314 in NE Ohio. Div. I boys airs on both channels 311 & 314 following Div. II baseball & Crew SC match separately.

Streaming, live stats and state tournament coverage: https://bit.ly/2sdQ7CS

Girls Division I

New Albany (20-1) vs. Hudson (14-2) at Wooster High School, Wed. at 5 p.m.

Cin. Sycamore (9-11) vs. Upper Arlington (19-0) at Day. Oakwood High School, Wed. at 7 p.m.

State Final: at Selby Stadium, Ohio Wesleyan University, Sat. at 4 p.m.

Girls Division II

Chagrin Falls (12-7) vs. Rocky River (19-3) at Oberlin College – Knowlton Stadium, Wed. at 5:15 p.m.

Cols. St. Francis DeSales (18-3) vs. Cin. Mariemont (15-4) at Day. Chaminade Julienne High School, Tues. at 5:15 p.m.

State Final: at Selby Stadium, Ohio Wesleyan University, Sat. at 10 a.m.

Boys Division I

Dublin Coffman (21-1) vs. Cle. St. Ignatius (15-7) at Wooster High School, Wed. at 7:15 p.m.

Cin. St. Xavier (17-3) vs. Worthington Kilbourne (17-5) at Day. Chaminade Julienne High School, Wed. at 7 p.m.

State Final: at Selby Stadium, Ohio Wesleyan University, Sat. at 7 p.m.

Boys Division II

Chagrin Falls (16-1) vs. Tol. Ottawa Hills (19-1) at Oberlin College – Knowlton Stadium, Wed. at 7:30 p.m.

Cin. Mariemont (18-2) vs. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (17-3) at Day. Chaminade Julienne High School, Tues. at 7:30 p.m.

State Final: at Selby Stadium, Ohio Wesleyan University, Sat. at 1 p.m.

2018 OHSAA Track and Field State Tournament Information

– State Tournament Schedule: http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Track-Field/StateMeetSchedule.pdf

– State Qualifiers: http://www.baumspage.com/ohsaa/tf/2018/index.htm

– Stadium Facility Diagram: http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Track-Field/2018/FacilityDiagram.pdf

– Pay-per-view Streaming and Other State Tournament Coverage: https://bit.ly/2sdQ7CS

– Live Results at Finish Timing: http://www.finishtiming.com/

o Division I: http://live.finishtiming.com/#/results/meet/201800192

o Division II: http://live.finishtiming.com/#/results/meet/201800193

o Division III: http://live.finishtiming.com/#/results/meet/201800194

State Track and Field Announcements: http://ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/ArtMID/2006/ArticleID/328/OHSAA-Track-Field-State-Tournament-Notes

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/kidssportsmanship2color_p.png