LOCAL & NATIONAL SPORTS NEWS & VIEWS

Matsuyama holes out and shares the lead

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama and Tiger Woods hit their stride at the end of their rounds at the Memorial, and it paid off in different ways.

Matsuyama was in the middle of the pack at Muirfield Village when he ran off four straight birdies and then holed out with a wedge from 130 yards on the 17th hole for an eagle that sent him to a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead with 19-year-old Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Abraham Ancer of Mexico.

“As the round went along, I played better and better,” said Matsuyama, who got his first PGA Tour win at the Memorial four years ago.

So did Woods, which helped him avoid another big number on a course where he has won five times. Woods three-putted from 25 feet to fall to 3 over with five holes to play. He answered with three straight birdies — two of them on par 5s on the front nine — and got up-and-down from 62 yards on the ninth hole for a 72.

“It was nice to somehow grind out the round, turn it around and finish even par,” said Woods, playing the Memorial for the first time since 2013.

Niemann, who won the Latin America Amateur Championship in January, appears to be on the fast track to the PGA Tour. He turned pro after the Masters and already has a pair of top 10s in his four events. Another one this week might be enough to earn special temporary membership on the PGA Tour, meaning he would have unlimited exemptions to try to earn his card.

Ancer had only one bogey on his card early in his round, and he followed with eight birdies. It was the first time he has had a share of the lead after any round in his 40th start on the PGA Tour.

It wasn’t his first time at Muirfield Village, just Ancer’s first time playing the tournament.

He got that firm handshake from the tournament host in 2010 when Ancer received the Jack Nicklaus Award as the top junior college player when he was at Odessa College. He later played at Oklahoma.

“I got to come here as a freshman, get that award from Jack. That was incredible,” Ancer said. “It was like deja vu walking the fairways — watching from the outside, and now playing. It’s a dream come true. And today I felt great.”

Beau Hossler, who keeps showing up on leaderboards in his rookie season, had a 66. The group at 67 included Lucas Glover, while Jason Day was among those at 68.

So many of the other top players struggled.

Justin Thomas, in his debut as the No. 1 player in the world, was trading birdies and bogeys and was making progress until he hit his approach out-of-bounds on the par-5 seventh hole and made double bogey, sending him to a 72. Also at 72 was Dustin Johnson, who made nothing but pars on the back nine and failed to birdie any of the par 5s.

Rory McIlroy played the par 5s in 1 over and shot 74. Phil Mickelson was 4 under through eight holes until a double bogey on No. 9, and then four bogeys over his last six holes for a 74. Jordan Spieth shot 75, hurt by two double bogeys on the front nine. He went from a fairway bunker into the water on No. 6, and then went some 25 yards beyond the green on the par-3 eighth for another double bogey.

Matsuyama’s big run began after a sluggish start to the back nine on a muggy, humid day that left Muirfield Village soft, particularly with a burst of heavy rain late Wednesday. The Japanese star chopped his way out of the nasty rough on the 10th and 11th holes, both times making bogey.

And then he couldn’t miss.

It started with an 18-foot birdie putt on No. 13. He followed with a wedge to tap-in range on the 14th and another wedge to 2 feet on the par-5 15th. After a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th, he was in the middle of the fairway when his wedge landed beyond the hole and spun back into the cup.

Matsuyama hasn’t had a top 10 since the Sentry Tournament of Champions to start the year (tie for fourth), and he has been struggling with a left thumb injury.

“It has been frustrating,” he said. “In the past, even if I wasn’t playing well, I could still get it around, get it in the hole. So the last couple of months have been trying. I’m just really glad that I was able to play well today and post a good score at the start.”

Niemann tied for sixth in his pro debut at the Valero Texas Open, and he had a 65-66 weekend at Colonial to tie for eighth. He has started quickly, much like Jon Rahm of Spain two years ago when he secured his card in four starts, boosted by a tie for third and a runner-up finish.

Niemann isn’t sure how many FedEx Cup points he needs for special temporary membership.

“I just want to be out here and enjoy my round and try to play my best and see how it goes,” he said.

NFL Kneel Protest Ban Unconstitutional, Says Expert

By Tom Porter

5/26/18

Newsweek.com

The NFL’s ban on players protesting against racism and police violence by kneeling during the national anthem may be illegal, according to a Harvard labor and industry professor.

In an op-ed for Vox published Friday, Harvard labor and industry professor Benjamin Sachs argued that the NFL rules forcing players who wish to protest to remain in the locker room violate both the First Amendment and labor laws.

“The clearest illegality derives from the fact that the league adopted its new policy without bargaining with the players union,” Sachs writes.

Sachs argues that kneeling during the national anthem constitutes a clear form of workplace protest, and potential bans by league authorities must be discussed with the NFL players union before being enforced.

“If, as the NFL Players Association says, the employer implemented this change on its own, the policy is flatly illegal for that reason and should be rescinded by the league,” he added.

Sachs also argued that president President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s calls for players participating in the protests to be fired violates players’ rights to speech free of government censorship.

He writes: “The owners have made clear that their adoption of the new rule was made in response to presidential intervention: They believe that if they do not ban the protests, the president will continue to make the protests a national issue and thereby negatively affect the league’s income stream.

“When the president and vice president of the United States are this intimately involved in encouraging a private employer to adopt a workplace rule, the Constitution should have something to say.”

Other experts, however, argue that the NFL is within its rights to prohibit the protests.

“The fact is, these athletes do not have the “right” to protest at football games unless their employers consent to the conduct,” wrote CNN legal analyst Paul Callan in September.

“My bet is that in most places they would be fired or suspended — as would protesting bank tellers, store clerks, security guards, restaurant workers or anyone else with a job to do. As an attorney, I would likely be held in contempt of court if I interrupted my presentation to a judge to protest racial injustice in America by kneeling.”

“Their private employers have a legal right under the U.S. Constitution to fire or suspend players who engage in acts of protest on the field during the playing of the National Anthem and the display of Old Glory.

He continued: “Yes, America is a ‘free country,’ whose citizens enjoy greater liberty and ‘freedom of speech’ than any place on Earth, but even here there are limitations to these rights.”

In 2016, former San Francisco 49ers player Colin Kaepernick launched a wave of protests in the NFL and ignited national controversy by refusing to stand to the national anthem ahead of games, to protest against racist policing.

There was a renewed wave of protests in 2017, with President Trump criticising players who took part.

This week, NFL owners unanimously voted to impose disciplinary action on those participating in the protests.

“We believe today’s decision will keep our focus on the game and the extraordinary athletes who play it — and on our fans who enjoy it,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday.

Why You’re Still Having School Anxiety Dreams…Years after Graduation

Stephanie Pappas

Brain Decoder

September 2015

Dreams of taking an exam in a class you haven’t attended all semester, losing your locker combination or forgetting your class schedule are surprisingly common, even decades later.

In my dreams, I’m wandering a vast maze of high school hallways, knowing that class starts at any minute. It’s the first day of school — I can’t be late. But I have no idea where my first class is. My schedule has gone missing. I keep wandering around, quietly panicking, knowing class is starting but powerless to figure out what to do.

And then I wake up in a cold sweat and remember I haven’t been in high school in more than a decade.

My school anxiety dreams are far from unique. People years further than I from graduation day report nightmares about showing up unprepared to exams, losing their locker combination or discovering they never actually graduated from college. Though research suggests these dreams fade with age, they are still common among people in their 50s and beyond. In fact, studies in Canada, the United States and Japan regularly find that dreams about school, teachers and studying consistently rank in the top 3 most common subjects for dreams.

But why? Why should lockers and hallway mazes and course credits haunt us long after we’ve slipped from the educational system’s grasp?

Dream time

To answer that question, I first had to find out how frequent school dreams really are.

Turns out, there’s a scientific questionnaire for that — and it reveals that the prevalence of school dreams is no illusion. The Typical Dream Questionnaire, developed in the 1950s, lists 55 dream themes and asks research participants to check each that they’ve experienced, and to identify the most common. School-related dreams are on the top of the list across several cultures. In a 2003 study of Canadian college students, dreams of schools, teachers and studying ranked 4th-most-common, after dreams of being chased, dreams of sex and dreams of falling. The dream of failing an exam came in 10th. In studies conducted in the 1950s in American and Japanese college students, 71 percent of Americans and 86 percent of Japanese reported school-related dreams, which again made these dreams the 4th-most-common type reported, after being attacked or pursued, falling or trying again and again to do something.

University of Montreal psychologist Tore Nielsen and colleagues have administered the Typical Dream Questionnaire to more than a thousand American, Japanese and Canadian college students, as well as to sleep-disordered patients of all ages. They’ve found that these percentages are remarkably consistent, as Nielsen and colleagues wrote in a commentary in the journal Behavioral and Brain Sciences in 2000. Across all populations, the researchers wrote, school and studying dreams rank 3rd-most-common, with 73 percent of people reporting experiencing them. Another 47 percent say they’ve dreamt about failing an exam, making those dreams 10th-most-common on the list.

Other common dreams contain themes that overlap with anxiety-ridden school dreams. Dreams of being late rank 5th overall, for example, and trying again and again to do something rank 6th.

Jonathan Barclay, a 38-year-old from Oklahoma (and, full disclosure, my brother-in-law) illustrates this overlap well. Barclay has school anxiety dreams at least twice a month, he said, and they often center on frustrating attempts to get something done: “forgetting to go to class, having car trouble so I can’t get to class, wandering around looking for my classroom, forgetting what time the class starts or on what days it occurs, not being able to find the guidance office to get my complete schedule … the list goes on and on.”

“I really hate these dreams,” Barclay added.

Less-scientific surveys also find lots of people dreaming not-so-sweet school dreams. Three years ago, Lauri Loewenberg, an author and dream analyst based in Florida, surveyed 5,000 dream enthusiasts through her thedreamzone.com newsletter and found that school dreams ranked as the second-most-common (right after dreams of one’s partner cheating). The three most common school dream themes, she said, were being unable to find a classroom or locker; being unprepared for a test; and having to retake classes or credits.

The reminiscence bump

All of these findings might suggest that we’re collectively holding on to a lot of high school trauma. Or you could go with the pop-psychology interpretations of these dreams: If you’re dreaming about not getting credit for college biology, for example, maybe it means you feel like you’re not getting enough credit for your contributions at work.

“Job stress, job issues usually manifest in school dreams more than they do in dreams about your actual job,” Loewenberg said.

Certainly, some people say they get school anxiety dreams more often when real life is stressful (though others say they come at random). But either way, why school? Why not job interviews or client presentations or family reunions or any of the other myriad scenarios in which adults could humiliate themselves?

The reason might have to do with a quirk of memory called the reminiscence bump. In older people, memories from late adolescence and early adulthood tend to be the strongest, according to studies stretching back to the 1980s. Researchers aren’t sure why these years loom so large. Perhaps the novelty of these years lends itself to sharper memories; perhaps this time period is so crucial to self-identity that the details stand out; or perhaps we’re cognitively at our sharpest in youth, so memories are encoded more effectively.

There’s some evidence that the reminiscence bump might play into our dreams. Older people (age 60 to 77) report more dreams with references to their early adolescence and adulthood than to childhood or later adulthood, according to a 2005 study. However, it’s not clear whether most “typical dreams” follow that pattern, or whether positive and negative emotions surrounding these youthful experiences might influence their dream recall, the University of Montreal’s Nielsen wrote in a later study.

Anecdotally, other teen memories do intrude in later dreams. Loewenberg said that people tell her that they often dream of their first loves, even years later when they’re happily married.

“It’s like our first experiences in life kind of get imprinted into our subconscious and become part of who we are,” she said.

The continuity hypothesis

Michael Schredl, the head of the sleep laboratory at the Central Institute for Mental Health in Mannheim, Germany, isn’t buying the reminiscence bump theory. Rather, he thinks the universal experience of going to school and being tested is simply a convenient way for the brain to express real-world anxieties.

“The examination dreams are triggered by current life situations that have similar emotional qualities,” Schredl said.

This notion fits with the “continuity hypothesis,” which holds that dreams reflect people’s waking concerns. Although this hypothesis is widely accepted among members of the public, scientists actually debate it quite a bit. Some researchers concede that yes, people often dream about quotidian daily events, but that dreams that are more complex or bizarre don’t fit that pattern. One alternative dream hypothesis is called the activation-synthesis hypothesis; it holds that as we enter REM sleep, neurochemical changes occur. The brain then throws together strange narratives and bizarre imagery in an effort to make sense of the biological changes it’s experiencing.

Very little research has looked at whether seemingly bizarre dreams might be metaphorical, as non-academic dream analysts like Loewenberg argue. One 1969 study published in the Archives of General Psychiatry, however, suggested they can be, in the weirdest way possible: The researchers had young men watch erotic films and then report their dreams. Those who’d watched the films said they’d dreamt about more phallic imagery than those who’d watched non-raunchy movies.

Helpful anxieties?

Many people who have school dreams tie them to their specific histories and anxieties. Mike Cronin, a reporter at the Asheville Citizen-Times, used to ignore his math homework all semester in both high school and college, only to cram at the last minute. Today, at 46, he’s haunted by dreams of going about his life, knowing that math homework is piling up. The dread in these dreams builds like a rollercoaster car being pulled to the top of the incline, Cronin said. Others who reported their school anxiety dreams to Braindecoder made a point of mentioning that they graduated with honors or had multiple graduate degrees.

In fact, school anxiety dreams might sometimes be beneficial — when they’re relevant to school-related tasks at hand. A 2014 study queried would-be medical students about their dreams in the nights leading up to a huge qualifying exam for medical school. Of 719 students who responded to surveys, 60 percent dreamt of the exam the night before taking it. In 78 percent of those dreams, the students dreamt of forgetting answers, being late, or otherwise screwing up.

But a more surprising finding also emerged: Students who dreamt about the test the night before got better scores, the researchers reported in the journal Consciousness and Cognition. It’s possible that the more high-strung students both studied harder and worried more about the exam, so much so that it penetrated their dreams, the researchers wrote.

Or, more provocatively, perhaps the dream episodes helped the students “rehearse” for the stressful event, allowing them to work out their anxiety in a safe place.

“The dramatization of concerns during dreams may train the brain,” the researchers wrote.

The question of whether dream “practice” counts is an open one, and researchers are even studying whether athletes could rehearse physical movements in their sleep. But the next time you wake up panicking about your college course credits, give yourself a break. Maybe the reason you relive this moments in sleep is the same reason you really did graduate in your waking life.

And whatever the case may be, remember that you’re not alone.

Navy graduates deride ‘physical coward’ Trump ahead of Academy commencement address

William Cummings, USA TODAY

Two graduates of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., penned an op-ed in The Baltimore Sun questioning President Trump’s suitability to deliver the commencement speech to this year’s graduating class of midshipmen on Friday.

“It is right and fitting that the president of the United States give a commencement address to a service academy’s graduating class,” Daniel Barkhuff and William Burke wrote in Wednesday’s edition of the paper. “It is also right and fitting that citizens of the democracy for which these graduates will soon be charged with protecting point out the personal cowardice, narcissism and incompetency of the current president.”

Barkhuff and Burke graduated from the Academy in 2001. They now work at Veterans for Responsible Leadership.

They wrote of the sacrifices made by various Naval Academy graduates, such as Sen. John McCain, over the years.

“Contrast this to the personal and professional honor of the sitting president of the United States, who time and again makes small choices guided by self-interest, ego, impulse and immediate self-gratification,” they wrote. “He could never do what we ask our U.S. Naval Academy graduates to do. He is a physical coward, a liar and no leader at all.”

Hideki Matsuyama, from Japan, follows through on his swing on the 18th hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_120659573-b947daabe9144e4d848935d05f925997-1.jpg Hideki Matsuyama, from Japan, follows through on his swing on the 18th hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Hideki Matsuyama, from Japan, follows his putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_120659573-fbc9d71e6d2e4a9b8ced477a974ea717-1.jpg Hideki Matsuyama, from Japan, follows his putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Tiger Woods follows through on his swing on the ninth hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_120659573-ab6ac069aae54bb788fff82f295592b2-1.jpg Tiger Woods follows through on his swing on the ninth hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)