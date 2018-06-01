LOCAL SPORTS & FEATURES

Moving up: Cincinnati latest team added in MLS expansion

By JOE KAY

AP Sports Writer

Tuesday, May 29

CINCINNATI (AP) — No longer just a pro baseball or football city. Not just a hotbed for college hoops. Thousands of soccer fans held a pep rally to celebrate Cincinnati’s surprising ascendance on the pitch.

It’s now a soccer city, too.

Major League Soccer added Cincinnati in its latest round of expansion Tuesday, rewarding a city that set attendance records during three seasons of United Soccer League play and has a stadium deal in place.

“You have shocked the world,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber told hundreds of blue-and-orange clad fans at a brewery north of downtown.

The announcement brings MLS to 26 teams, two shy of its ultimate goal. It began as a 10-team league in 1996.

Cincinnati will join next year, continuing to play at the University of Cincinnati’s football stadium while a 21,000-seat soccer stadium is built in the city’s low-income West End neighborhood. The stadium is expected to be ready for the 2021 season.

MLS added the Los Angeles Football Club this season, bringing the league to 23 teams. Miami and Nashville also are getting expansion franchises. The league held off awarding the 26th spot for six months because of ownership and stadium issues with the other three candidates: Sacramento, Detroit and Cincinnati.

Cincinnati jumped ahead of the other two when its city council approved $34.8 million for infrastructure as part of a stadium deal last month, the final piece of Cincinnati’s proposal.

The league hasn’t decided which conference FC Cincinnati will join next year.

The city was a long shot for MLS consideration three years ago when Jeff Berding — who led the campaign to build Paul Brown Stadium for the Bengals and Great American Ball Park for the Reds — formed the professional soccer team.

The club has ties with the city’s other professional teams. In addition to Berding’s association with the Bengals — the team hired him after the stadium was built — the Lindner family became part of FC Cincinnati’s ownership. The late Carl Lindner Jr. owned the Reds for six years after Marge Schott was forced out in 1999.

“This is a heady moment for a humble kid from the west side of Cincinnati,” Berding said, calling it “the next big thing for Cincinnati.”

FC Cincinnati had its inaugural season in 2016 and far surpassed attendance expectations. Last year, the team averaged more than 21,000 fans at Nippert Stadium, which seats 40,000, and gained attention by going 5-1 in the U.S. Open Cup, beating two MLS teams.

FC Cincinnati drew 26,495 fans for a home game against Louisville City FC last Saturday and is averaging more than 23,000 fans this season.

The fan base provided the impetus to push for an MLS franchise. One of the biggest obstacles was getting money for a soccer stadium in a city stung by cost overruns for Paul Brown Stadium, which opened for the 2000 season. In the backlash, the Hamilton County commissioner who led the stadium initiative was voted out of office.

FC Cincinnati considered another location in the city and one in northern Kentucky before getting a divided Cincinnati City Council to approve the infrastructure money last month, over the objection of activists in the predominantly black West End community who fear that residents will be displaced.

Mayor John Cranley proclaimed it orange and blue day in Cincinnati.

“There was a time when people didn’t think we were hip or cool enough … or big enough to support three major league teams in one city,” Cranley said. “I’m still a Reds and Bengals fan, aren’t you?”

FC Cincinnati has been one of the city’s recent sports successes.

Xavier and Cincinnati were ranked in the top 10 in college basketball last season. The Reds are in the third year of a major rebuild and got off to their worst start since the Great Depression this season. The Bengals haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season, the sixth-longest streak of futility in NFL history.

Bengals running back Giovani Bernard attended the pep rally Tuesday wearing an FC Cincinnati shirt. The team issued a statement congratulating the soccer team.

“Procuring a new franchise presents real challenges, and FC Cincinnati has handled those challenges with the energy and perseverance needed for success,” the Bengals said.

ODNR Reminds Ohioans to be Safe This Summer

COLUMBUS, OH – With summer beginning in the Buckeye State, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) wants to remind hikers, boaters, paddlers and all outdoor enthusiasts to be safe while enjoying outdoor recreational activities this summer in Ohio.

On the Water:

Wear a life jacket. ODNR advises Ohioans and visitors to properly wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket while boating and when wading and fishing in rivers, lakes or streams. Wearing a life jacket can save your life!

Boat sober. In Ohio, boaters whose blood alcohol content level exceeds the state limit of .08 can expect to be arrested for Boating Under the Influence (BUI) and can face other serious penalties, including fines, jail and loss of privileges to register and operate boats. Alcohol can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time. Intoxicated passengers can easily slip, fall overboard or suffer other life-threatening accidents.

File a float plan. Boaters should let people know where they are going and when they expect to return. A sample float plan boaters can use is available at bit.ly/FileFloatPlan.

Don’t swim alone. When swimming in one of Lake Erie’s designated swim areas or in one of Ohio’s inland lakes, swim with a friend.

Don’t swim out to help someone in the water without having a flotation device. If someone needs help, throw anything that floats to them such as a life jacket/ring, cooler or inflated beach toy. Seek help from others and call 911.

On the Path:

Stay on the trail when hiking. It is critical for visitors to remain on trail while hiking to ensure their safety and protect native species. Visitors should not climb rocks or lean over waterfalls or cliffs. Stay on the trail. Learn which state parks offer hiking trails at parks.ohiodnr.gov/hiking.

Bring water and a high-energy snack. Temperatures are expected to be high during this Memorial Day weekend so make sure to have plenty of water to stay hydrated while hiking. A good snack will help keep hikers energized, especially during longer hikes.

Dress in layers. Wearing different layers will allow hikers to be comfortable as the temperature fluctuates throughout the day.

Wear sturdy shoes. Hikers should wear shoes that protect their feet and are appropriate and comfortable for long hikes.

When hiking alone, check in with others about leaving and returning. Cellphones may not have good reception on the trails so hikers should tell others where they will be hiking and when they expect to return.

Plan ahead. Shorter hikes may be ideal opportunities to see different birds or animals so bring a camera, a pair of binoculars and field guides to make your hike even more enjoyable.

Be aware. No matter the outdoor activity you may choose, it’s important for people to be aware of their surroundings and any potential safety issues they may create.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Ohio Hunters Checked more than 22,000 Wild Turkeys during Spring Season

Ohio Department of Natural Resources

COLUMBUS, OH – Ohio hunters checked a total of 22,571 wild turkeys during the combined 2018 spring wild turkey south zone hunting season, northeast zone hunting season and youth wild turkey hunting season, April 21-May 27, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). In 2017, hunters checked a total of 21,042 wild turkeys.

Hunters checked 20,689 birds during the 2018 wild turkey south zone and northeast zone hunting seasons compared to 19,147 birds in 2017. Youth hunters checked 1,882 birds during the 2018 youth season compared to 1,895 in 2017.

Ohio’s 2018 spring wild turkey season was open from Monday, April 23, to Sunday, May 20, in the south zone and from Monday, April 30, to Sunday, May 27, in the northeast zone. Youth season was April 21-22. Hunters can view the 2018 spring turkey season zone map and harvest regulations at wildohio.gov.

Wild turkeys were extirpated in Ohio by 1904 and were reintroduced in the 1950s by the ODNR Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s first modern-day wild turkey season opened in 1966 in nine counties, and hunters checked 12 birds. The wild turkey harvest topped 1,000 for the first time in 1984. Spring turkey hunting opened statewide in 2000, and Ohio hunters checked more than 20,000 wild turkeys for the first time that year.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Editor’s Note: A list of all wild turkeys checked during the 2018 combined spring turkey hunting seasons is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2018, and the 2017 numbers are in parentheses. An * designates a northeast zone county, which was open to wild turkey hunting through Sunday, May 27. Harvest numbers below are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 398 (503); Allen: 71 (91); Ashland: 294 (275); Ashtabula*: 573 (645); Athens: 573 (410); Auglaize: 42 (60); Belmont: 738 (535); Brown: 383 (426); Butler: 207 (189); Carroll: 509 (449); Champaign: 89 (89); Clark: 21 (18); Clermont: 347 (418); Clinton: 63 (45); Columbiana: 350 (332); Coshocton: 803 (654); Crawford: 62 (75); Cuyahoga*: 11 (10); Darke: 49 (45); Defiance: 223 (291); Delaware: 105 (102); Erie: 48 (57); Fairfield: 128 (130); Fayette: 14 (15); Franklin: 20 (23); Fulton: 109 (141); Gallia: 455 (472); Geauga*: 260 (246); Greene: 16 (24); Guernsey: 803 (564); Hamilton: 93 (108); Hancock: 38 (52); Hardin: 86 (87); Harrison: 697 (551); Henry: 68 (58); Highland: 377 (457); Hocking: 443 (379); Holmes: 398 (377); Huron: 162 (170); Jackson: 492 (448); Jefferson: 497 (403); Knox: 459 (436); Lake*: 65 (86); Lawrence: 256 (293); Licking: 456 (419); Logan: 118 (137); Lorain: 145 (165); Lucas: 75 (67); Madison: 13 (6); Mahoning: 218 (231); Marion: 31 (37); Medina: 169 (172); Meigs: 673 (535); Mercer: 19 (20); Miami: 14 (24); Monroe: 808 (593); Montgomery: 21 (19); Morgan: 546 (428); Morrow: 160 (181); Muskingum: 793 (612); Noble: 585 (482); Ottawa: 0 (1); Paulding: 71 (113); Perry: 440 (390); Pickaway: 25 (19); Pike: 261 (300); Portage: 274 (289); Preble: 112 (93); Putnam: 57 (66); Richland: 336 (347); Ross: 364 (391); Sandusky: 18 (21); Scioto: 289 (299); Seneca: 151 (179); Shelby: 38 (46); Stark: 326 (338); Summit: 76 (57); Trumbull*: 374 (409); Tuscarawas: 810 (676); Union: 49 (59); Van Wert: 23 (22); Vinton: 467 (361); Warren: 115 (95); Washington: 695 (544); Wayne: 123 (145); Williams: 232 (283); Wood: 19 (24); Wyandot: 87 (108). Total: 22,571 (21,042).

Poppy garden honors Ohioans who served in WWI

Ohio Department of Transportation

The memorial garden is planted at the I-70 EB rest area at the Clark/Madison Co line

COLUMBUS – This Memorial Day weekend, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will open a new, one-third acre World War I Red Poppy Remembrance Garden at the Interstate 70 eastbound rest area at the Clark/Madison county line to commemorate the centennial of the end of ‘The Great War’ – known later as WWI (1914-1918).

More than 154,000 Ohioans were drafted into the military during World War I. Approximately 6,500 Ohio troops were lost during the war, which ended 100 years ago. ODOT, in cooperation with the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, is honoring their memory with the planting of the memorial poppy garden. More than 1,600 red poppies have been planted at the rest area on eastbound I-70 between mile markers 70 and 71.

“Ohio played a major role in WWI and we owe these brave Ohioans a debt of gratitude,” said ODOT Director Jerry Wray. “This red poppy garden is a beautiful way to honor them and educate travelers about their service to our great country.”

The poppy’s connection and symbol for World War I arose from the wartime poem, “In Flanders Fields,” written in 1915 by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D. (Canadian Army), who composed the poem while serving on the front lines. The poem was reprinted extensively in the United States to build public support of America’s entry into the war on the Allies side.

The flower is in full bloom from May to July. A free packet of red poppy seeds is available by request here. https://odot.formstack.com/forms/red_poppy_seed_packet_order_form?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

ODOT is a proud supporter of veterans and their families. ODOT actively encourages our veterans to join its workforce. In particular, ODOT’s veteran apprentice program helps connect former and active duty military service members to careers in highway maintenance.

Goodguys 21st PPG Nationals, July 6-8 at the Ohio Expo Center

WHAT:

The Goodguys 21st PPG Nationals Car Show is a giant outdoor “cool cars, cool people and good times” event featuring over 6,500 hot rods, custom cars, classics, muscle cars and trucks now through 1987 vintage. In addition to the acres of gleaming vintage vehicles the event showcases:

Vendor Exhibits and huge vendor midway

Giant Swap meet and cars for sale

Indoor Car Show

Special Musical performances by CMT Country Music Artist, Ashely Wineland and Voice Contestant, Riley Biederer

Vintage Valve Cover Racing

Burnout competition on Saturday

Saturday Specialty Parking areas

Goodguys AutoCross racing competition

Summer Shootout AutoCross presented by Forgeline on Saturday—16 car field

How to hot rod seminars on Saturday

Model & Pedal car show

Friday night vintage drags at National Trail Raceway in Hebron featuring AA/Fuel Altereds and Supercharged Thunder

The Crowning of the 2018 PPG Street Machine of the Year and the 2018 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year

Goodgals Gallery – arts & crafts show in the Ag/Hort building

Fuelcurve.com Nitro Thunderfest Dragster Exhibition on Friday and Saturday

Kids’ zone—featuring coloring contest, arts & crafts and fun for little ones!

Spectre Performance All American Sunday – open to all years American made and powered vehicles on Sunday, July 8

Awards ceremony at 2:22 pm

WHEN:

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 6-8, 2018

WHERE:

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E 17th Ave., Columbus, OH

HOURS:

Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm, Saturday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Sunday 8:00am to 3:00pm

TICKETS:

Available at the event or online at www.good-guys.com. General Admission: $20, Kids (7-12): $6.00, 6 and under free (Advance discount tickets available at www.good-guys.com for $17 until midnight 7/5). There is a $7 parking fee charged by the Ohio Expo Center. Active or retired military will receive a $5 off general admission discount with their military ID card.

CONTACT PHONE:

Goodguys (925) 838-9876

WEB INFO:

https://www.good-guys.com/ggn-2018

Chad Eby May 25 at 11:48am · Instagram ·

Honored to have been commissioned by @jazzartsgroup of Columbus to compose a 3-movement suite dedicated to the “Tenor Titans of the Capital City”. Let’s hear it for Roland Kirk, Rusty Bryant, and Gene Walker! Come hear the concert on Sept. 22 @ Lincoln Theatre

The Columbus Symphony Announces Lineup for 2018 Summer Night Music Neighborhood Concert Series

The Columbus Symphony today announced the classical concert lineup for the 2018 Summer Night Music Neighborhood Concert Series, made possible by a PNC Foundation grant through the PNC Arts Alive initiative. The CSO’s indoor, summer series will offer four concerts of light classical works at four different locations throughout the central Ohio community.

The schedule is as follows:

2018 SUMMER NIGHT MUSIC NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERT SERIES

Dublin

Thursday, June 21, 7:30pm

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (5475 Brand Rd., Dublin)

Program:

Mozart: Divertimento in D Major

Mozart: Two Sonatas for Organ and String Orchestra

Grieg: Holberg Suite

The strings of the Columbus Symphony perform a concert of Mozart and Grieg with Prince of Peace Music Director and organist Jeremy Bankson.

Short North

Thursday, June 28, 7:30pm

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral (555 N. High St., Columbus)

Program:

Skalkottas: Five Greek Dances

Pärt: Trisiagon

Grieg: Holberg Suite

Embark on a spiritual journey with the music of Skalkottas, Pärt, and Grieg in Columbus’ stunning Greek cathedral.

King-Lincoln District

Thursday, July 12, 7:30pm

Lincoln Theatre (21 E. Main St.)

Andrés Lopera, conductor

Program:

Mozart: Overture to Marriage of Figaro

Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture

Bach: ‘Air’ from Suite No. 3

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 ‘Italian’, Mvt. 4

Barber: Adagio for Strings

Anderson: Jazz Pizzicato

Strauss: Pizzicato Polka

Brahms: Hungarian Dance #5

Elgar: Salut d’Amour

Copland: ‘Hoe Down’ from Rodeo

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7, Mvt. 4

Meet Andrés Lopera, the CSO’s new assistant conductor, as he leads a potpourri concert of works by Mozart, Beethoven, Copland, Struass, Bach, and more.

Powell

Thursday, July 26, 7:30pm

Powell United Methodist Church (825 E. Olentangy St., Powell)

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Program:

Beethoven: Prometheus Overture

Mendelssohn: Nocturne and Scherzo from A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Strauss: Die Liebelle

Strauss: Pizzicato Polka

Beethoven: Symphony No. 2

Maestro Milanov conducts the Summer Night Music 2018 grand finale concert, featuring an irresistible program of Beethoven, Strauss, and Mendelssohn.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call 614.469.0939 or 800.745.3000.

www.ColumbusSymphony.com

The 2017-18 season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The CSO also appreciates the support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city's artists and arts organizations since 1973, and the Robert W. Stevenson, Preston Davis, and Kenneth L. Coe and Jack Barrow funds of The Columbus Foundation, assisting donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all its citizens.

About the PNC Foundation

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group (www.pnc.com), actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through Grow Up Great, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a bilingual $350 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life.

About the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the only full-time, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching an expanding, more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 200,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

COLUMBUS ZOO CELEBRATES 48th ANNUAL ZOOFARI FUNDRAISING EVENT

POWELL, Ohio – Hundreds of animal enthusiasts will make their way to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Saturday, June 16 for one wild night at Zoofari, presented by Fifth Third Bank.

Zoofari is the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s signature, adults-only fundraising celebration and is one of Central Ohio’s hottest summer parties. This year’s Zoofari will be the Zoo’s 48th annual party with a purpose with proceeds benefiting the Zoo’s conservation education programs. The fundraiser helps the Zoo remain a global leader in conservation as the Zoo contributes more than $4 million of privately raised funds each year to support conservation and sustainability efforts around the world.

This year’s fundraiser will take place throughout the Zoo from 7:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. and will include signature dishes from nearly 100 restaurants and establishments, adult beverages and soft drinks and multiple stages featuring live entertainment throughout the evening from the Reaganomics, Saved by the 90s and more.

In addition to unique cuisine and entertainment, Zoofari guests can also enter Jack’s Wild Ride raffle for the chance to win one of several prizes, including the grand prize, a 1969 Camaro Convertible. Other prizes include a $5,000 closet or garage makeover provided by Closets by Design, a 14k white gold 3ct diamond tennis bracelet provided by Meyers Jewelers and a $2,000 gift card provided by Nationwide.

Tickets for Jack’s Wild Ride can be purchased for $100 online or in person at the event. Only 1,500 tickets are available for the chance to win one of these incredible prizes, so it’s best to act fast to ensure your entry.

“We are proud of all of the exciting offerings that Zoofari will feature this year,” said William Grové, the 2018 Zoofari Committee Chair. “Not only has this event become a favorite summer tradition in Central Ohio, but it is also a keystone event for the Columbus Zoo that enables us to have a tremendous impact on conservation initiatives in our own backyard, as well as around the world.”

General admission tickets include food, three drink tickets and access to live entertainment. General admission tickets cost $125 per person (while supplies last at this price point) and $150 per person at the door (or when all tickets at the $125 level sell out). Additional drink tickets can be purchased in advance online in a five-pack for $16 or at Zoofari for $4 per drink ticket.

For party animals looking for luxury treatment, V.I.P. tickets are available for $300 (or $3,000 for a 12-pack of tickets,) which includes valet parking, early access to Zoofari at 6:30 p.m. and special access to V.I.P areas.

To ensure a safe party for all, we require IDs to be presented (please present any state-issued ID, driver’s license or military ID), and any underage persons will not be permitted to enter. For more information about this signature fundraising event and to purchase tickets for Zoofari as well as Jack’s Wild Ride, please visit the Zoo’s website.

About the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Home to more than 10,000 animals representing over 600 species from around the globe, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium leads and inspires by connecting people and wildlife. The Zoo complex is a recreational and education destination that includes the 22-acre Zoombezi Bay water park and 18-hole Safari Golf Course. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium also operates The Wilds, a 10,000-acre conservation center and safari park located in southeastern Ohio. The Zoo is a regional attraction with global impact; annually contributing more than $4 million of privately raised funds to support conservation projects worldwide. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Columbus Zoo has earned Charity Navigator’s prestigious 4-star rating.

CSYO and Columbus Children’s Choir Form Partnership to Play Carnegie Hall June 15

Free Big Apple Send-Off Concert at Capital on Tuesday, June 12

Through an innovative partnership helmed by the Columbus Symphony’s Associate Conductor Peter Stafford Wilson and Columbus Children’s Choir’s Artistic Director Jeanne Wohlgamuth, the Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestra (CSYO) and the New World Singers of Columbus Children’s Choir will present a concert showcase at NYC’s Carnegie Hall on Friday, June 15, at 8pm. The groups rallied together funding resources and artistic talents to not only support the performance, but to commission a new work for the occasion. From Earth to Heaven by composer Craig Courtney will make its world premiere in this program via 158 local students in grades 6-12.

Wilson led the CSYO to its Carnegie Hall debut in 2015, and will culminate his 28-season career with the Columbus Symphony with this return performance.

Just prior to leaving for NYC, Columbus Children’s Choir and CSYO will hold a free Big Apple Send-Off concert at Capital University’s Mees Hall on Tuesday, June 12, at 7:30pm. Both groups will perform their Carnegie Hall program at this concert.

Wilson and more than 90 high school musicians from central Ohio will perform the first half of the program, presenting In the Steppes of Central Asia (Alexander Borodin), Three Dance Episodes from On the Town (Leonard Bernstein), and Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (Paul Hindemith).

The CSYO and Columbus Children’s Choir will then join to perform the world premiere of Craig Courtney’s From Earth to Heaven, a work commissioned by both groups.

Led by Wohlgamuth, the New World Singers of Columbus Children’s Choir, comprising 68 students from grades 6-12, will then conclude the program with performances of select works including Shenandoah (Jonathan Rogers), Sanctus from Requiem (Gabriel Fauré), How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place (Victoria Bond), Gloria Kajoniensis (Gyöngyösi Levente), and Kyrie from Mass 6 (Orbán).

The CSYO portion of these concerts is made possible through the generous support of The Jeffrey Company and Nelson Yoder.

The Columbus Children’s Choir portion of these concerts is made possible through the generous support of Isaac Wiles, the Johnstone Fund for New Music, Kiwanis Club of Columbus, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Whole Foods, Puffin Foundation West, Ltd., Greater Columbus Arts Council, Ohio Arts Council, and The Columbus Foundation.

About the Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestra

Central Ohio’s aspiring young instrumentalists in grades 9-12 perform in this 90-member ensemble which consists of students from 29 high schools in more than nine counties. Members are selected annually through a competitive audition process held in the spring.

Sponsored by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, the Youth Orchestra emphasizes the performance of standard orchestral literature with special emphasis on American music under the leadership of a professional conductor with regular advice from coaches from the Columbus Symphony. Weekly rehearsals during the school year are carried out under professional standards, and the members are expected to take private lessons and maintain leadership responsibilities in their school ensembles.

About Peter Stafford Wilson

Wilson joined the Columbus Symphony in 1990 as assistant conductor, and was promoted to associate conductor in 1995. Since that time, he has appeared on all the CSO’s subscription, education, and outreach series, and led a variety of CSO programs over the years.

Wilson also piloted the Columbus Symphony’s nationally renowned youth programs, conducting the senior orchestra, the Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestra, and the Columbus All-City Orchestra. Under Wilson’s leadership, the CSYO has appeared at national conventions of the Music Educators National Conference and the League of American Orchestras. The group has also toured internationally, with highly acclaimed performances in Canada, Europe, China, and Hong Kong. In 2010, the CSO honored Wilson with an Honorary Music Educator of the Year Award for his 20 years of service to its education initiatives.

In 2017, Wilson received the Outstanding Leadership Award from Columbus City Schools, and a Greater Columbus Arts Council Community Arts Partnership Educator Award.

About Columbus Children’s Choir/New World Singers

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of Columbus Children’s Choir, and while much has changed since its creation, CCC’s commitment to its community and artistic excellence remains the same. Columbus Children’s Choir serves more than 500 students and teachers with educational offerings including educator workshops, master classes, clinics, and our longstanding programs for children in kindergarten through 12th grade—all with the mission of fostering the personal growth of children through meaningful experiences in music education and vocal performance. The New World Singers of Columbus Children’s Choir are students in grades 6-12 with the technique and artistry to perform with word-class ensembles such as the Columbus Symphony and the Vienna Boys Choir. Conducted by Artistic Director Jeanne Wohlgamuth, the New World Singers have had the honor of performing in the most prestigious national venues, including Carnegie Hall and the White House. On the international stage, they have performed in Germany, Russia, Italy, France, Canada, Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia, and Spain.

About Jeanne Wohlgamuth

Wohlgamuth has served as artistic director of Columbus Children’s Choir and conductor of the New World Singers since 2011. She is the fine arts department chair and director of choirs at Dublin Jerome High School, a sought-after clinician and adjudicator, the vocal affairs chair for the Ohio Music Education Association, and a recipient of countless awards including the Community Champion Award presented by the Dublin Chamber of Commerce. She has served as an adjunct professor in choral methods in the Master’s of Music Education program at the Kodály Institute at Capital University, and has presented workshops for The Midwest Kodály Music Educator’s Conference, The Ohio State University, Capital University, Columbus City Schools, the Tri-City Kodály Music Educators, and The Ohio Music Educators Association state professional conference. Wohlgamuth currently serves as vocal affairs chair for the Ohio Music Education Association and is a member of the repertoire and standards committee for the Organization of American Kodály Educators.

About Craig Courtney

Composer Craig Courtney teaches choral arranging at Capital University where he also directs the men’s choral ensemble, The Chordsmen. He is also staff composer and editor for Beckenhorst Press. Courtney’s published works include more than 300 choral octavos, nine vocal collections, three piano solo collections, and six extended works for choir and orchestra. His music is performed worldwide, and has been translated into several languages. He has been a frequent recipient of ASCAP achievement awards, and his composition, “Peace I Give to You,” was awarded first place in the 2003 John Ness Beck Foundation competition.

www.ColumbusSymphony.com

CALENDAR LISTING

BIG APPLE SEND-OFF CONCERT

Tuesday, June 12, 7:30 pm

Mees Hall, Capital University

Just prior to leaving for a performance at Carnegie Hall in NYC, the New World Singers of Columbus Children’s Choir and the Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform their Carnegie Hall program at a free concert. The program will conclude with the CSYO and the New World Singers joining together to perform the world premiere of Craig Courtney’s From Earth to Heaven, a work commissioned by both groups. Admission is free. www.columbussymphony.com

The 2017-18 season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The CSO also appreciates the support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city's artists and arts organizations since 1973, and the Robert W. Stevenson, Preston Davis, and Kenneth L. Coe and Jack Barrow funds of The Columbus Foundation, assisting donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all its citizens.

About the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the longest-running, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching an expanding, more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 175,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

What could be better than catching

WALK THE MOON playing at EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoor on June 15th?

Fans cheer before speakers take the stage at an event to announce the addition of FC Cincinnati to Major League Soccer, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Rhinegeist Brewery in Cincinnati. FC Cincinnati has set attendance records in its three seasons in the United Soccer League and will get a soccer-only stadium in two years. The announcement on Tuesday brings MLS a step closer to its goal of a 28-team league. The latest round of expansion will bring it to 26 teams. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_120640739-a861a7134d7a4f8a94ad429a3b6632b8.jpg Fans cheer before speakers take the stage at an event to announce the addition of FC Cincinnati to Major League Soccer, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Rhinegeist Brewery in Cincinnati. FC Cincinnati has set attendance records in its three seasons in the United Soccer League and will get a soccer-only stadium in two years. The announcement on Tuesday brings MLS a step closer to its goal of a 28-team league. The latest round of expansion will bring it to 26 teams. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) FC Cincinnati general manager and president Jeff Berding, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, FC Cincinnati owner Carl Lindner III and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, from left, pose for a photograph during an event to announce the addition of FC Cincinnati as an MLS expansion team, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Rhinegeist Brewery in Cincinnati. FC Cincinnati has set attendance records in its three seasons in the United Soccer League and plans to have a soccer-only stadium ready for the 2021 season. The announcement on Tuesday brings MLS a step closer to its goal of a 28-team league. The latest round of expansion will bring it to 26 teams. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_120640739-df2ccfee5e2546c6a92191141ed81904.jpg FC Cincinnati general manager and president Jeff Berding, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, FC Cincinnati owner Carl Lindner III and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, from left, pose for a photograph during an event to announce the addition of FC Cincinnati as an MLS expansion team, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Rhinegeist Brewery in Cincinnati. FC Cincinnati has set attendance records in its three seasons in the United Soccer League and plans to have a soccer-only stadium ready for the 2021 season. The announcement on Tuesday brings MLS a step closer to its goal of a 28-team league. The latest round of expansion will bring it to 26 teams. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, left, and FC Cincinnati owner Carl Lindner III, right, hold a scarf after announcing the addition of FC Cincinnati as an expansion team, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Rhinegeist Brewery in Cincinnati. FC Cincinnati has set attendance records in its three seasons in the United Soccer League and plans to have a soccer-only stadium ready for the 2021 season. The announcement on Tuesday brings MLS a step closer to its goal of a 28-team league. The latest round of expansion will bring it to 26 teams. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_120640739-127c142968c246588b1aa06f27e11a8c.jpg Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, left, and FC Cincinnati owner Carl Lindner III, right, hold a scarf after announcing the addition of FC Cincinnati as an expansion team, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Rhinegeist Brewery in Cincinnati. FC Cincinnati has set attendance records in its three seasons in the United Soccer League and plans to have a soccer-only stadium ready for the 2021 season. The announcement on Tuesday brings MLS a step closer to its goal of a 28-team league. The latest round of expansion will bring it to 26 teams. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)