DCS’s Snouffer nabs state runner-up honors

Another year, another trip to the podium for Delaware Christian sophomore Lyssi Snouffer … and this time was a little higher.

Snouffer, who finished third in the event as a freshman, cleared 5-06 to finished second in the Division III girls high jump on the first day of the OHSAA state track and field championship meet Friday (June 1) at OSU’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Swanton senior Julia Smith won the crown with an effort of 5-07.

“My goal was to place higher than last year, so I’m happy with it,” Snouffer said of the runner-up performance. “Last year, I was a freshman surrounded by a bunch of seniors. It was so nerve-racking … and I had to go first. This year, I was last to go so I could see everyone else jump and get a feel for things. It was so much more relaxing and I just had a ton of fun.”

From here, the only place on the podium left for Snouffer to go is the top … a spot DCS jumps coach Mike Ryder thinks is hers for the taking in the next couple years.

“I think it’s going to be hard for anyone to beat her the next two years,” he said. “She’s an incredible kid scholastically and athletically … and she’s definitely ahead of her age in years.

“What makes her so good is her ability to pick up the technical aspects of the sport. She’s a really quick study, she’s graceful, she’s athletic, she’s balletic and she’s made a lot of improvements this year.”

In other finals action, Olentangy’s Orange’s team of Andrew Schroff, Tommy Wintering, Alex Kenish and Tyler King finished third in the Division I boys 3,200-meter relay (7:44.89) while Buckeye Valley senior Joey Verdes finished 11th in the Division II boys long jump (20-08.25).

Other highlights from the opening day included Orange senior Jayden Rodgers winning his heat of the Division I boys 110-meter hurdles with the meet’s second-fastest time (14.05 seconds). Only Brush senior Quentin Woodall had a faster time in the prelims (14.02 seconds).

Big Walnut’s Tim Rumas, meanwhile, qualified for two of today’s finals. The senior finished with the third best prelim time in the Division I boys 200-meter dash (21.64 seconds) and fourth-fastest time in the 100-meter dash (10.76 seconds).

Delaware Hayes’ Torie Young kept her season alive as well, finishing ninth in the prelims of the Division I girls 400-meter dash (57.49 seconds); Orange’s Grace Frye was fourth in the prelims of the Division I girls 300-meter hurdles (44.31 seconds); and Olentangy Liberty’s team of Carrie Lawal, Nicole Tonetti, Brea White and Sydney Englehart finished ninth in the Division I girls 800-meter relay (1:42.72) to earn a spot in the finals.

Orange also had three relay teams advance to championship races (boys 800- and 1,600-meter relays and girls 400-meter relay).

The championship meet wraps up today with D-II track finals starting at 1 p.m. D-I finals are set to start around 4:30.

Delaware Christian’s Lyssi Snouffer competes in the Division III girls high jump at the OHSAA state championship meet Friday at OSU’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_snouffer.jpg Delaware Christian’s Lyssi Snouffer competes in the Division III girls high jump at the OHSAA state championship meet Friday at OSU’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Ben Stroup | Gazette