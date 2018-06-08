BWHS spring athletics roundup

GIRLS VARSITY SOFTBALL

Jonathan Alder 20, Big Walnut 3, 5 inn.

Big Walnut had the lead twice in the early going, but it couldn’t overcome a six-run second inning and a 13-run third in Friday’s (May 18) Division II district championship game at Pickerington Central.

“We’re a much better team than that,” BW coach Jeff Hatfield said. “I think if we played them five times – they may beat us five times. But, they’re not (17) runs better than us. For the seniors – that was a tough one to just sit there and take it.”

Hailey Krinn led the game off with a double and scored on Molly Sharpe’s bloop single to give the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead in the first.

Alder lead-off hitter Lindsey Potter, who hit two home runs for the Pioneers, took the first pitch over the left field wall to tie it 1-1.

Arielle Brown opened the second with a double, moved to third on a Meredith Thomas ground out and beat the throw home on Alyssa Tarney’s squeeze bunt to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

“We squeezed one home to go up 2-1 – I thought we were going to be OK,” BW coach Jeff Hatfield said. “But, man, it was like a light switch – we couldn’t get them out. I’ve never in my 12 years seen a team that was that hot.”

Potter and Katelyn Perkins each hit three-run homers in the third inning to give Alder a 7-2 lead and Emily Walker blew it open with a grand slam in the fourth.

Krinn led the fifth-seeded Eagles (12-13) with a pair of hits and a run. Stacey Walters took the loss after tossing the first 2.1 innings.

“I told the seniors (that) we had some big wins (this year),” Hatfield said. “We ended Groveport’s 28-game winning streak in the league. We beat an Olentangy team that’s (a district champion). We’ve got nothing to hang our heads about. It was just a hard way to go.”

Potter had three hits, drove in seven runs and scored four times and Walker had four hits, five RBI and three runs to lead the second-seeded Pioneers (19-6).

Perkins went the distance to get the win for Alder.

Game Recap

BW: Walters, Thomas (3rd), V. Sharpe (3rd) & M. Sharpe; BW Highlights: Krinn – 2 for 3, double; M. Sharpe – 2 for 2, RBI.

Alder: Perkins & Craig; WP: Perkins; HR: Alder Potter – 1st, solo & 2nd, 2 on; Perkins – 2nd, 2 on; Walker – 3rd, 3 on.

Big Walnut 7, Highland 6

Stacey Walters hit a homer to break a sixth-inning tie, then tossed a 1-2-3 seventh to lead the Big Walnut softball team to a thrilling 7-6 win over Highland in a Division II district semifinal Wednesday (May 16) in Pickerington.

The fifth-seeded Golden Eagles started fast, taking a 1-0 lead over the fourth-seeded Fighting Scots when Hailey Krinn, the first batter of the game, hit a homer over the center field fence.

BW added to the early edge later in the first, making it 2-0 when Molly Sharpe doubled home Karley Becker.

Highland answered with two runs of its own in the bottom of the first, but Big Walnut used a four-run fourth — an inning punctuated by a two-run homer off the bat of Sharpe — to regain control.

The Scots clawed back into things, getting back to even with two runs in the fourth and another pair in the sixth, but Walters’ blast in the seventh proved to be the difference.

Walters finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored at the plate. She also picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits while striking out two and walking six.

Sharp and Krinn were also solid, finishing with two hits apiece. Krinn added an RBI and two runs scored while Sharpe had three RBI and a run scored.

Game Recap: BW: 12-12; BW: Walters & M. Sharpe; WP: Walters; HR BW: Krinn, 1st, solo; M. Sharpe, 5th, 1 on; Walters, 7th, solo; BW Highlights: Walters – 3 for 4, HR, double, 3 RBI.

Highland: Smith & Ruehrmund

Big Walnut 12, Westerville Central 18

Game Recap: May 12, HOME 12, AWAY 18

BW – 11-12

BW – Walters, Thomas (5th), V. Sharpe (6th), Walters (6th) & M. Sharpe; HR: BW Brown – 3rd, solo; BW Highlights: Thomas – 4 for 5, double, 3 RBI; Walters – 3 for 5, RBI; Brown – 3 for 5, HR, 2 RBI.

Westerville – Fields, Hart (4th) & Miller; WP – Hart; HR: Westerville Linke – 4th, solo; O’Dee – 6th, solo; Ingram – 6th, 1 on; Shumaker – 6th, 2 on; Collins – 7th, 2 on.

BOYS VARSITY BASEBALL

New Albany 6, Big Walnut 5

Colton Lee’s RBI double with two outs in the top of the seventh sliced Big Walnut’s deficit to just one run, but he was caught trying to stretch it into a triple to end the game as New Albany held on to win Monday’s (May 14) Division I district semifinal at the Gahanna-Lincoln Baseball Field in Blacklick.

The game was back-and-fourth throughout.

The Eagles (18-8) broke the scoring seal with a three-run third, but the Golden Eagles (16-12) answered with three runs of their own in the top of the fourth. BW took its first lead with a run in the sixth, but New Albany added three in the bottom half to take control.

Lee and Carson Becker led BW with a pair of hits while Jackson Seiple added a game-high three RBI.

Austin Krinn suffered the setback on the mound, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out four and walking two over 5.2 innings of work.

There was a Dime-a-dog night at the varsity baseball game recognizing 12 seniors on Friday, May 4.

LACROSSE

Big Walnut Middle School Girls Lacrosse with a HUGE exciting win tonight (May 14) over Olentangy Berkshire 12-11.

Big Walnut Lacrosse MS Boys take down @Lakota_West_Lax Final: 5-1

Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Lacrosse falls to Licking Valley High School 16-5 Monday, May 14, 2018. Congrats to Licking Valley on a really well played game. They had an offensive and defensive game plan that we could not beat. Our top performers from the night: Judah Lozano 3 goals; Nathan McVeigh 1 goal; Johnny Grumney 1 goal; Trevor Ambrose 1; assist; Caleb Bailey 1 assist; Dominic Carifa, Gordon Rond and Sam Elliott with 3 ground balls each; Josh Hageman 12 saves and 4 ground balls.

Big Walnut High School Girls Varsity Lacrosse falls to Bishop Watterson High School 18-6. Thursday, May 17, 2018. Big Walnut High School @ Bishop Watterson High School. Game Recap: Big Walnut fell behind early to Bishop Watterson, but at halftime they closed the score to 6-3. BW cut the lead to two points early in the second half but after that it was all Watterson to the finish.

The 2nd annual boys vs. girls game in the great sport of Lacrosse at Big Walnut. Good time had by all.

BOYS SOCCER

There was a player/parent meeting on May 29 for incoming 9th thru 12th players that want to participate on the HS boys soccer team.

BWHS Boys Soccer had a Fundraiser on May, 14 at PJs. In lieu of a bill, people made a donation to the HS boys soccer program.

WRESTLING

‏ @BignutWrestling

Congratulations to our new head coach Aaron Renner! A great choice to take our program to the next level!

Wrestlers, make sure you take advantage of these free training opportunities in the Spring/Summer!

Michael Rich and BW’s Mike Brunner, Jeff Hatfield, Steve Palmer and Brian Shelton contributed to this story.

