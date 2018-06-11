Central Ohio Blueways online map goes live June 9th!

(Columbus – June 6, 2018) Join the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), Metro Parks, Columbus Department of Public Utilities, Franklin County Engineer, Hero USA, American Kayaking Association and others for a day of fun-filled kayaking and canoeing along the Scioto River at Bicentennial Park during the 2018 Columbus Arts Festival, June 9 – June 10. Participation is free and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Riverfest is a celebration of water, Ohio’s greatest resource. Along with helping people feel more comfortable taking part in water-related activities, Riverfest provides an opportunity to educate local residents on the importance of our region’s waterways and how to help protect and conserve these precious resources. By interacting with waterways, people of all incomes and ages can develop a lifelong appreciation for this resource.

Looking for a place along Central Ohio rivers to launch your canoe or kayak? MORPC in partnership with local communities, parks districts, and grassroots organizations will soon unveil an online map of blueways showing where people can safely and legally access the water for paddle sports in their neighborhoods throughout Central Ohio. The Blueways webpage will provide additional information on water safety, boat registration, and being a steward of the water. More information is available at www.morpc.org/blueways.

Paddle Ohio Launches 2018 Summer Paddling Events

Explore the beauty of a scenic river, water trail or state park lake

COLUMBUS, OH- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Parks and Watercraft is offering a series of Paddle Ohio canoe floats this summer to promote paddling on Ohio’s state-designated wild, scenic and recreational rivers, water trails and select state park lakes.

The Paddle Ohio program rewards individuals with a commemorative pin each time they paddle four different Ohio wild, scenic and recreational rivers, water trails or select state park lakes. To participate in the program, paddlers submit information about their paddling trips on the Paddle Ohio registration form at paddle.ohiodnr.gov/getyourpin. ODNR will mail pins to qualifying individuals at the end of the 2018 boating season. Pins are available for paddlers who paddle four, eight, 12, 16 or up to a maximum of 20 different segments of designated Paddle Ohio waters.

Although folks are encouraged to paddle at their convenience, several scheduled events are planned throughout the summer, including floats on Little Beaver Creek State and National Wild and Scenic River, the Little Miami State and National Scenic River and the Maumee State Scenic River. For more information about the events, including registration and possible time changes or float cancellations, visit paddle.ohiodnr.gov/

Maps and more information on Ohio’s scenic rivers are available from the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft at watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/scenicrivers

The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, protection and conservation of Ohio’s state parks and waterways.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Paddle Ohio Events

Saturday, June 16 – Maumee State Scenic River. Join Wood County Parks and ODNR naturalists on this special 10-mile canoe trip to celebrate Ohio Scenic Rivers’ 50th anniversary. Meet at Otsego Park in Bowling Green for outfitting and briefing before paddling to Farnsworth Metropark for lunch and a lesson on the history of Missionary Island. Then, paddle to Buttonwood Park where you’ll be transported back to Otsego. Please register for this event through the Wood County Park District: www.wcparks.org/

Sunday, June 17 – Little Beaver Creek State and National Wild and Scenic River. This two-hour float will cover about 4 miles of the Little Beaver Creek and include remote sections of Beaver Creek State Forest. Canoes, paddles, lifejackets and shuttle to put-in location will be provided. Participants will meet at Lock 57 Community Park in Ohioville, PA. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Please contact Matthew Smith at 330-298-9195 or matthew.smith@dnr.state.oh.us to register.

Sunday, July 8 − Little Miami State and National Scenic River. Enjoy a 10-mile float down the Little Miami. Discover the plants and animals that call this river valley home. Observe a stream study and learn how monitoring macroinvertebrates helps determine stream health. Light lunch on the river provided. Suggested $12 donation for supplies. Preregistration required. Please contact Melissa Clark at melissa.clark@dnr.state.oh.us to register.

Saturday, July 21 – Maumee State Scenic River. Experience how experts evaluate the health of the river by investigating the critters that call it home! Previous canoeing experience highly recommended. (Must be 6 years old to ride in middle,10 years old to paddle at the bow (front), and 14 years old to paddle without an adult in the same boat. All minors must be accompanied by parent/legal guardian. Please make arrangements with the program leader for center riders or special needs.) Participants will meet at Weirs Rapids Access at 21095 Range Line Rd in Bowling Green and pre-register for the event by visiting reservations.woodcountyparkdistrict.org/programs/index….

Friday, August 3 − Little Miami State and National Scenic River. Experience an up-close look at some of the fish species that call the Little Miami home and then enjoy a leisurely evening float. Pre-registration is required. Participants will be meeting at Washington Mill Bridge Access in Bellbrook. Please Contact Melissa Clark at melissa.clark@dnr.state.oh.us to register.

Saturday, August 18 − Maumee State Scenic River. Experience how experts evaluate the health of the river by investigating the critters that call it home! Previous canoeing experience highly recommended. (Must be 6 years old to ride in middle,10 years old to paddle at the bow (front), and 14 years old to paddle without an adult in the same boat. All minors must be accompanied by parent/legal guardian. Please make arrangements with the program leader for center riders or special needs.) Participants will meet at Weirs Rapids Access at 21095 Range Line Rd in Bowling Green and pre-register for the event by visiting reservations.woodcountyparkdistrict.org/programs/index….

Sunday September 2 – Little Miami State and National Scenic River. Float the Little Miami with us on a Labor Day Canoe Trip. Learn about the Ohio Scenic Rivers program and stream health. Pre-registration required. We will be meeting at Kelley Nature Preserve in Loveland. Please contact Melissa Clark at melissa.clark@dnr.state.oh.us to register.