The Hoover Reservoir Oxbow Boat Ramp Dedication was to take place on June 22, but the Ohio Department of Natural Resources postponed it due to the rainy weather. However, it is now open and people are using it for boating and fishing along the sides along the end of Oxbow Road in Delaware County that has a Westerville address.

