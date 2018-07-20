Gymnastics championships next weekend

The Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, in partnership with the Greater Columbus Sports Commission, is playing host to the U.S. Classic and U.S. Hopes Championships scheduled for July 27-28, with athletes competing on the junior and senior levels.

The Classic is the last opportunity for female gymnasts to qualify for the U.S. Championships, the national championships for men’s and women’s gymnastics.

Gymnasts who have already qualified for nationals use the U.S. Classic as a final tune-up for the U.S. Championships. The Hopes Championships, which features young, aspiring female gymnasts just below the elite level, is held in conjunction with the U.S. Classic. The Hopes Championships features two age groups, 10-11 year-olds and 12-13 year-olds. Athletes advance to the Hopes Championships from the Hopes Classic. The top 18 from each age group qualify assuming each athlete achieves a minimum qualifying score. Set for Friday, July 27, the Hopes Championships is the culmination of the Hopes season.

The competition schedule (subject to change):

July 28 at 1:30 p.m. for juniors and 7:30 p.m. for seniors — U.S. Classic

July 27 at 2:30 p.m. — Hopes Championships

The senior field for the 2018 GK U.S. Classic, scheduled for July 28 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, features several World, Olympic and U.S. champions and medalists. Among those expected to compete are reigning World all-around champion Morgan Hurd of Middletown, Del./First State Gymnastics, Olympic all-around champion Simone Biles of Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre, and U.S. all-around champion and 2016 Olympic alternate Ragan Smith of Lewisville, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics, along with 2017 World vault and floor exercise silver-medalist Jade Carey of Phoenix, Ariz./Arizona Sunrays.

Other members of the U.S. National Team who are registered to compete as seniors are:

• Jordan Chiles of Vancouver, Wash./Naydenov Gymnastics, the all-around bronze medalist at the World Cup in Stuttgart, Germany

• Audrey Davis of Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics, sixth in the junior all-around at the 2017 U.S. Championships; junior national team

• Kara Eaker of Grain Valley, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express, 2017 U.S. junior balance beam champion; junior national team

• Emma Malabuyo of Flower Mound, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics, 2017 U.S. junior floor exercise champion; junior national team

• Grace McCallum of Isanti, Minn./Twin City Twisters, 2018 Pacific Rim all-around champion

• Riley McCusker of Brielle, N.J./MG Elite, 2017 U.S. uneven bars champion

2018 Pacific Rim and Junior Pan American Championships junior all-around champion Jordan Bowers of Lincoln, Neb./Solid Rock Gymnastics, headlines the junior field. The remaining junior national team members expected to compete are:

Sydney Barros of Lewisville, Texas; Kayla DiCello of Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics; Sunisa Lee of St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center; JaFree Scott of Independence, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express; Tori Tatum of Chanhassen, Minn./Twin City Twisters; and Leanne Wong of Overland, Kansas/Great American Gymnastics Express.

2018 Hopes Classic all-around champions Ava San Jose of Chatsworth, Calif./Paramount Elite Gymnastics (10-11-year-old division) and Mya Witte of Greenacres, Fla./Genie’s Gymnastics (12-13-year-old division), headline the field for the GK Hopes Championships.

The GK Hopes Championships has two age groups, 10-11 year-olds and 12-13 year-olds. The top 18 from each age group at the Hopes Classic qualify to the GK Hopes Championships, assuming each athlete achieves a minimum qualifying score.

Also competing, from Ohio: Shania Adams, Plain City, Ohio/Buckeye Gymnastics, senior; Shilese Jones, Westerville, Ohio/Future Gymnastics Academy, senior; Lilly Lippeatt, Mason, Ohio/Cincinnati Gymnastics, junior.

Columbus has held the 2012 and 2016 Kellogg’s Tour of Gymnastics Champions, as well as the 1992 U.S. Championships.

All-session tickets ($79-$129 plus applicable fees) are on sale now at the Box Office, ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000. All-session tickets include the junior and senior sessions for the U.S. Classic on July 28 and the U.S. Hopes Championships on July 27.

Single session tickets for the GK U.S. Classic on July 28 are $35-$45 for the junior session at 1:30 p.m. and $39-$59 for the senior session at 7:30 p.m. All times are Eastern and subject to change. The GK Hopes Championships takes place Friday, July 27, the day prior to the GK U.S. Classic, and tickets range from $20-$30.

Ticket prices vary according to competition session and seat location. Ticket prices listed here do not include applicable service charges. Tickets may be purchased at the Box Office, ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/07/web1_MorganHurd-aagold2017-copy.jpg

Staff Reports

Information for this story was provided by The Schottenstein Center. For more information, go to usagymclassic.com

Information for this story was provided by The Schottenstein Center. For more information, go to usagymclassic.com