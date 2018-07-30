BW has Scholar-Athlete

OHSAA, District Athletic Boards Award $164,750 in College Scholarships

District Athletic Boards selected recipients for OHSAA Scholarships

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association and its six District Athletic Boards have awarded $164,750 in college scholarships to 191 recent high school graduates following selections made by each of the OHSAA’s six District Athletic Boards. The OHSAA’s annual college scholarship program is now in its 26th year.

Thirty-six of the honorees will receive $1,000 awards from the OHSAA, including six (one from each district) who will receive an OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholarship. The remaining 155 award winners are from the six respective DABs and will receive scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000. The point system used in each district is described below. The OHSAA would like to thank Molten for contributing to the scholarship program.

“The accomplishments in the classroom and through interscholastic athletic competition of these 191 student-athletes represent the best of education-based athletics,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. “The District Athletic Boards and OHSAA staff, Board of Directors and member schools are excited to recognize these young leaders. We take great pride in the scholar-athlete program and the student-athletes throughout the state of Ohio.”

More About the Scholar-Athlete Selection Process

Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for grade point averages; class rank; ACT or SAT scores; varsity letters earned; and individual and team athletic honors. The number of scholarship recipients from each district are based upon the number of schools within the district. The recipients were selected by special committees within each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts. Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.

2018 OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Recipients

Central District

Jake Bertelsen, Worthington Christian – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Abigail Dop, Columbus St. Francis DeSales – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Skyler Durbin, Danville – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Kyle Smith, Worthington Christian – OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholar-Athlete

Jamie Bossenbroek, Columbus Whetstone – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Audrey Brackenridge, Milford Center Fairbanks – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Lauren Davis, Fredericktown – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Calvin Furbee, Grandview Heights – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Hector Gomez, Columbus St. Francis DeSales – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Emily Hall, Worthington Christian – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Jason Joehlin, Marion Pleasant – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Elek Kayuha, Dublin Jerome – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Tyler King, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Avai Kumar, Grandview Heights – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Lance Lambert, West Jefferson – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Nick Lee, Heath – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Jonathan Mager, Columbus St. Francis DeSales – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Victoria Murnieks, Sunbury Big Walnut – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Luke Peterson, Hilliard Davidson – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Kellen Posacki, Dublin Jerome – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Krishna Revur, Hilliard Darby – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Emily Suchan, Lewis Center Olentangy – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Ronak Tripathy, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

Madison Wedding, Richwood North Union – CDAB Scholar-Athlete

East District

Justin Heacock, New Concord John Glenn – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Lukas Isaly, Hannibal River – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Gino Pierro, Steubenville – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Chase Yoho, Bellaire – OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholar-Athlete

Easton Black, Byesville Meadowbrook – EDAB Scholar-Athlete

Taylor Fair, Carrollton – EDAB Scholar-Athlete

Taylor Franklin, Sarahsville Shenandoah – EDAB Scholar-Athlete

Nathan Lawler, Dresden Tri-Valley – EDAB Scholar-Athlete

Miranda Marsinek, Byesville Meadowbrook – EDAB Scholar-Athlete

Luke Menges, Belmont Union Local – EDAB Scholar-Athlete

Nick Miller, Sarahsville Shenandoah – EDAB Scholar-Athlete

Northeast District

Gabrielle Blackford, Madison – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Jacob Campbell, Sullivan Black River – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Hailey Erkkila, Solon – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Chloe Falconer, Massillon Jackson – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Alayna Fell, Warren Champion – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Katie Hiestand, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Emanuel Malone, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Samuel Nortz, Bay Village Bay – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Dominic Velasquez, Berlin Western Reserve – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Loic Djomani, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary – OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholar-Athlete

Luke Armao, Akron Archbishop Hoban – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Nathan Basinger, Dalton – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Kaleb Bauman, Rittman – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Danielle Bryll, Kirtland – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Tavish Burd, Warren G. Harding – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Alexis Caponi, Burton Berkshire – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Cortney Carathers, Dalton – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Jackson Deemer, Warren Howland – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Brandon Deuch, Brecksville-Broadview Heights – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Josh Fehlman, Massillon Jackson – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Michael Ferro, Mentor – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Joseph France, Akron Manchester – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Howard Frazier, Alliance – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Kennady Gibbins, Navarre Fairless – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Allie Holmes, Orwell Grand Valley – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Alexis Hughes, Berlin Center Western Reserve – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Sonum Jagetia, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Alec Johnson, Richfield Revere – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Vivian Kellar, Warren G. Harding – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Lara Ketonen, Aurora – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Evan Koch, Stow-Munroe Falls – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Cierra Latronica, New Middletown Springfield – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Hailey Lawler, Parma Heights Holy Name – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Matthew Mangel, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Lily Martin, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Corenna Maynard, Warren G. Harding – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Ryan Miller, Wellsville – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Kennedy Newhart, Mentor Lake Catholic – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Connor Niro, Wooster – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Satyam Patel, Canfield – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Zane Patterson, Peninsula Woodridge – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Tessa Pitcovich, Stow-Munroe Falls – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Kirsten Plocher, Beloit West Branch – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Riley Renner, Orrville – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Jessica Rychel, Bay Village Bay – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Justin Sands, Cleveland St. Ignatius – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Joyce Stupka, Elyria Catholic – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Ava Thomas, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Ben Troyer, Kidron Central Christian – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Jennifer Wang, Solon – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Alex Waters, Avon – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Alex Weaver, Kirtland – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Richard Weitzel, Youngstown Ursuline – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Trey Williams, Jeromesville Hillsdale – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Emma Wukelich, Hubbard – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Phillip Zuccaro, Cleveland St. Ignatius – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete

Northwest District

Molly Franklin, Sandusky – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

James Hill, Milan Edison – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Jay Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Brendan Siefker, Ottoville – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Chase Sumner, Ada – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Kyle Vernot, Wauseon – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Elizabeth Sauder, Pettisville – OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholar-Athlete

Tara Andrews, Mansfield Madison Comprehensive – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Samuel Broering, Coldwater – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Camden Craner, Mansfield Christian – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Roberto Diaz, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Taylor Ellerbrock, Columbus Grove – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Haley Hawk, Rockford Parkway – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Michael Johnston, Wapakoneta – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Enoch Jones, Columbus Grove – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Akhil Katragadda, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Brooke Kleman, Ottawa-Glandorf – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Julia Kocher, Lexington – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Claire Korbas, Shelby – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Taylor Lucke, Kalida – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Kurt Maxwell, Norwalk St. Paul – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Kierra Meyer, Leipsic – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Ashtyn Patrick, Mansfield Christian – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Will Poling, Findlay Liberty Benton – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Carly Rothert, Elmore Woodmore – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Abigail Schroeder, Miller City – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Ashley Sneider, Milan Edison – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Sophia Spinazze, Toledo Central Catholic – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Hannah Wynne, Bryan – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Southeast District

Matthew Mangus, Leesburg Fairfield – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Ellie Ruby, Wheelersburg – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Matthew Seas, Peebles – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Martin Benencia Courreges, The Plains Athens – OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholar-Athlete

Peter Buckley, The Plains Athens – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Camryn Chandler, Piketon – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Jessica Cook, Reedsville Eastern – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Sidney Fick, Nelsonville-York – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Cecil Fletcher, Chesapeake – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Avery Harper, Seaman North Adams – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Abby Howard, Albany Alexander – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Clayton Howell, Waverly – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Nicholas Kudlapur, Logan – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Garrett Maiden, Nelsonville-York – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Keifer Mosmeier, Circleville Logan Elm – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Michael Norris, Albany Alexander – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Katie Osburn, Belpre – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Tojzae Reams, Belpre – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Seth Russell, New Lexington – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Alexandria Smith, Portsmouth Notre Dame – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Bailey Sprague, Belpre – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Christopher Staten, Proctorville Fairland – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Shelby Ward, Circleville Logan Elm – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Bailey Ward, Oak Hill – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Brooke Webb, Chesapeake – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete

Southwest District

Chet Dobson, Cincinnati Madeira – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Micah Fields, Hamilton Ross – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Korry Hamlin, Tipp City Bethel – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Marin Kline, Cincinnati Madeira – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Rachel Ploeger, Monroe – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Danielle Winner, Versailles – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete

Makul Sharma, Dayton Miami Valley – OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholar-Athlete

Layla Al-Zubi, Cincinnati Indian Hill – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Brant Bandow, Anna – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Ryan Bassler, West Alexandria Twin Valley South – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

James Brads, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Maggie Breitenstein, Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Jaxie Brokamp, Cincinnati Mariemont – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Jackson Coates, Bethel-Tate – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Ben Coffaro, Cincinnati St. Xavier – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Spenser Cox, Cincinnati Madeira – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Marissa Davis, De Graff Riverside – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Justin Dirksen, Dayton Carroll – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Grace Edmonston, Cincinnati Christian – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Long Fa Lin, Vandalia Butler – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Peyton Fisher, Williamsburg – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Sydney Fleak, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Peyton Fleming, Springfield Kenton Ridge – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Heather Fryman, Wilmington – SWDAB Scholar- Athlete

Marie Gross, Kettering Archbishop Alter – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Danielle Hackney, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Jordan Hardrick, Huber Heights Wayne – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Sarah Harter, Loveland – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Armania Heckenmueller, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Bobby Jefferson II, Cincinnati St. Xavier – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Kameron Lee, Sidney Lehman Catholic – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Josephine Link, Hamilton Badin – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Kaitlyn Mack, Casstown Miami East – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Clay Mastin, New Carlisle Tecumseh – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Jackson Northrop, Cincinnati Mariemont – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Allison Parks, Bethel-Tate – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Kennadie Reese, Jackson Center – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Kurtis Rutschilling, Versailles – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Kaitlyn Scaggs, Springfield Emmanuel Christian Academy – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Rachel Shoemaker, Anna – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Bryce Sosby, Jackson Center – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Bailey Stammen, Ansonia – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Hayley Suchland, Springfield Northeastern – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Grace Tang, Mason – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Alexandra Taxter, Eaton – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Michael Uematsu, Mason – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Grant Wendel, Cincinnati Turpin – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by OHSAA.

