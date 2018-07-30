BW has Scholar-Athlete

OHSAA, District Athletic Boards Award $164,750 in College Scholarships
COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association and its six District Athletic Boards have awarded $164,750 in college scholarships to 191 recent high school graduates following selections made by each of the OHSAA’s six District Athletic Boards. The OHSAA’s annual college scholarship program is now in its 26th year.
Thirty-six of the honorees will receive $1,000 awards from the OHSAA, including six (one from each district) who will receive an OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholarship. The remaining 155 award winners are from the six respective DABs and will receive scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000. The point system used in each district is described below. The OHSAA would like to thank Molten for contributing to the scholarship program.
“The accomplishments in the classroom and through interscholastic athletic competition of these 191 student-athletes represent the best of education-based athletics,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. “The District Athletic Boards and OHSAA staff, Board of Directors and member schools are excited to recognize these young leaders. We take great pride in the scholar-athlete program and the student-athletes throughout the state of Ohio.”
More About the Scholar-Athlete Selection Process
Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for grade point averages; class rank; ACT or SAT scores; varsity letters earned; and individual and team athletic honors. The number of scholarship recipients from each district are based upon the number of schools within the district. The recipients were selected by special committees within each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts. Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.
2018 OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Recipients
Central District
- Jake Bertelsen, Worthington Christian – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Abigail Dop, Columbus St. Francis DeSales – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Skyler Durbin, Danville – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Kyle Smith, Worthington Christian – OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholar-Athlete
- Jamie Bossenbroek, Columbus Whetstone – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Audrey Brackenridge, Milford Center Fairbanks – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Lauren Davis, Fredericktown – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Calvin Furbee, Grandview Heights – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Hector Gomez, Columbus St. Francis DeSales – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Emily Hall, Worthington Christian – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Jason Joehlin, Marion Pleasant – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Elek Kayuha, Dublin Jerome – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Tyler King, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Avai Kumar, Grandview Heights – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Lance Lambert, West Jefferson – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Nick Lee, Heath – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Jonathan Mager, Columbus St. Francis DeSales – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Victoria Murnieks, Sunbury Big Walnut – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Luke Peterson, Hilliard Davidson – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Kellen Posacki, Dublin Jerome – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Krishna Revur, Hilliard Darby – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Emily Suchan, Lewis Center Olentangy – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Ronak Tripathy, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Madison Wedding, Richwood North Union – CDAB Scholar-Athlete
East District
- Justin Heacock, New Concord John Glenn – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Lukas Isaly, Hannibal River – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Gino Pierro, Steubenville – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Chase Yoho, Bellaire – OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholar-Athlete
- Easton Black, Byesville Meadowbrook – EDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Taylor Fair, Carrollton – EDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Taylor Franklin, Sarahsville Shenandoah – EDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Nathan Lawler, Dresden Tri-Valley – EDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Miranda Marsinek, Byesville Meadowbrook – EDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Luke Menges, Belmont Union Local – EDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Nick Miller, Sarahsville Shenandoah – EDAB Scholar-Athlete
Northeast District
- Gabrielle Blackford, Madison – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Jacob Campbell, Sullivan Black River – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Hailey Erkkila, Solon – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Chloe Falconer, Massillon Jackson – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Alayna Fell, Warren Champion – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Katie Hiestand, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Emanuel Malone, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Samuel Nortz, Bay Village Bay – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Dominic Velasquez, Berlin Western Reserve – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Loic Djomani, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary – OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholar-Athlete
- Luke Armao, Akron Archbishop Hoban – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Nathan Basinger, Dalton – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Kaleb Bauman, Rittman – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Danielle Bryll, Kirtland – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Tavish Burd, Warren G. Harding – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Alexis Caponi, Burton Berkshire – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Cortney Carathers, Dalton – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Jackson Deemer, Warren Howland – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Brandon Deuch, Brecksville-Broadview Heights – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Josh Fehlman, Massillon Jackson – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Michael Ferro, Mentor – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Joseph France, Akron Manchester – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Howard Frazier, Alliance – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Kennady Gibbins, Navarre Fairless – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Allie Holmes, Orwell Grand Valley – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Alexis Hughes, Berlin Center Western Reserve – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Sonum Jagetia, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Alec Johnson, Richfield Revere – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Vivian Kellar, Warren G. Harding – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Lara Ketonen, Aurora – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Evan Koch, Stow-Munroe Falls – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Cierra Latronica, New Middletown Springfield – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Hailey Lawler, Parma Heights Holy Name – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Matthew Mangel, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Lily Martin, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Corenna Maynard, Warren G. Harding – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Ryan Miller, Wellsville – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Kennedy Newhart, Mentor Lake Catholic – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Connor Niro, Wooster – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Satyam Patel, Canfield – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Zane Patterson, Peninsula Woodridge – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Tessa Pitcovich, Stow-Munroe Falls – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Kirsten Plocher, Beloit West Branch – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Riley Renner, Orrville – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Jessica Rychel, Bay Village Bay – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Justin Sands, Cleveland St. Ignatius – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Joyce Stupka, Elyria Catholic – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Ava Thomas, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Ben Troyer, Kidron Central Christian – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Jennifer Wang, Solon – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Alex Waters, Avon – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Alex Weaver, Kirtland – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Richard Weitzel, Youngstown Ursuline – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Trey Williams, Jeromesville Hillsdale – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Emma Wukelich, Hubbard – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Phillip Zuccaro, Cleveland St. Ignatius – NEDAB Scholar-Athlete
Northwest District
- Molly Franklin, Sandusky – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- James Hill, Milan Edison – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Jay Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Brendan Siefker, Ottoville – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Chase Sumner, Ada – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Kyle Vernot, Wauseon – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Elizabeth Sauder, Pettisville – OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholar-Athlete
- Tara Andrews, Mansfield Madison Comprehensive – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Samuel Broering, Coldwater – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Camden Craner, Mansfield Christian – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Roberto Diaz, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Taylor Ellerbrock, Columbus Grove – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Haley Hawk, Rockford Parkway – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Michael Johnston, Wapakoneta – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Enoch Jones, Columbus Grove – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Akhil Katragadda, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Brooke Kleman, Ottawa-Glandorf – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Julia Kocher, Lexington – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Claire Korbas, Shelby – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Taylor Lucke, Kalida – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Kurt Maxwell, Norwalk St. Paul – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Kierra Meyer, Leipsic – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Ashtyn Patrick, Mansfield Christian – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Will Poling, Findlay Liberty Benton – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Carly Rothert, Elmore Woodmore – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Abigail Schroeder, Miller City – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Ashley Sneider, Milan Edison – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Sophia Spinazze, Toledo Central Catholic – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Hannah Wynne, Bryan – NWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Southeast District
- Matthew Mangus, Leesburg Fairfield – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Ellie Ruby, Wheelersburg – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Matthew Seas, Peebles – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Martin Benencia Courreges, The Plains Athens – OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholar-Athlete
- Peter Buckley, The Plains Athens – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Camryn Chandler, Piketon – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Jessica Cook, Reedsville Eastern – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Sidney Fick, Nelsonville-York – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Cecil Fletcher, Chesapeake – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Avery Harper, Seaman North Adams – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Abby Howard, Albany Alexander – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Clayton Howell, Waverly – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Nicholas Kudlapur, Logan – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Garrett Maiden, Nelsonville-York – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Keifer Mosmeier, Circleville Logan Elm – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Michael Norris, Albany Alexander – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Katie Osburn, Belpre – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Tojzae Reams, Belpre – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Seth Russell, New Lexington – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Alexandria Smith, Portsmouth Notre Dame – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Bailey Sprague, Belpre – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Christopher Staten, Proctorville Fairland – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Shelby Ward, Circleville Logan Elm – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Bailey Ward, Oak Hill – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
- Brooke Webb, Chesapeake – SEODAB Scholar-Athlete
Southwest District
- Chet Dobson, Cincinnati Madeira – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Micah Fields, Hamilton Ross – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Korry Hamlin, Tipp City Bethel – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Marin Kline, Cincinnati Madeira – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Rachel Ploeger, Monroe – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Danielle Winner, Versailles – OHSAA Scholar-Athlete
- Makul Sharma, Dayton Miami Valley – OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholar-Athlete
- Layla Al-Zubi, Cincinnati Indian Hill – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Brant Bandow, Anna – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Ryan Bassler, West Alexandria Twin Valley South – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- James Brads, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Maggie Breitenstein, Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Jaxie Brokamp, Cincinnati Mariemont – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Jackson Coates, Bethel-Tate – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Ben Coffaro, Cincinnati St. Xavier – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Spenser Cox, Cincinnati Madeira – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Marissa Davis, De Graff Riverside – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Justin Dirksen, Dayton Carroll – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Grace Edmonston, Cincinnati Christian – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Long Fa Lin, Vandalia Butler – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Peyton Fisher, Williamsburg – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Sydney Fleak, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Peyton Fleming, Springfield Kenton Ridge – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Heather Fryman, Wilmington – SWDAB Scholar- Athlete
- Marie Gross, Kettering Archbishop Alter – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Danielle Hackney, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Jordan Hardrick, Huber Heights Wayne – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Sarah Harter, Loveland – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Armania Heckenmueller, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Bobby Jefferson II, Cincinnati St. Xavier – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Kameron Lee, Sidney Lehman Catholic – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Josephine Link, Hamilton Badin – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Kaitlyn Mack, Casstown Miami East – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Clay Mastin, New Carlisle Tecumseh – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Jackson Northrop, Cincinnati Mariemont – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Allison Parks, Bethel-Tate – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Kennadie Reese, Jackson Center – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Kurtis Rutschilling, Versailles – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Kaitlyn Scaggs, Springfield Emmanuel Christian Academy – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Rachel Shoemaker, Anna – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Bryce Sosby, Jackson Center – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Bailey Stammen, Ansonia – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Hayley Suchland, Springfield Northeastern – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Grace Tang, Mason – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Alexandra Taxter, Eaton – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Michael Uematsu, Mason – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
- Grant Wendel, Cincinnati Turpin – SWDAB Scholar-Athlete
Information for this story was provided by OHSAA.