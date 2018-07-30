Mitchell Young Saved 5 Lives

The family of Big Walnut student Mitchell Young and Lifeline of Ohio present the 3rd annual “Fly High MCY Cornhole Tournament”at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Sunbury Square (rain location will be held at the Big Walnut High School Gym – 555 South Old 3C Road, Sunbury).

The tournament honors Mitchell Young who was just 16 when he died as a result of a car crash. Mitchell saved five lives through organ donation and healed countless others through tissue donation. His family hosts a cornhole tournament/fundraiser each year to support Big Walnut students. Mitchell’s family is partnering with Lifeline of Ohio this year to raise a Donate Life flag in his honor and to encourage the citizens of Delaware County to consider the difference they can make as an organ, eye and tissue donor.

With nearly 115,000 individuals on the national waiting list for a life-saving organ transplant, the need for more registered organ, eye and tissue donors in the U.S. is critical. To raise public awareness about this drastic medical need, Donate Life Ohio is endeavoring to raise a Donate Life flag in each of Ohio’s 88 counties in 2018. By inviting local government offices, schools, hospitals, BMV’s, businesses and organizations to get involved with these local flag-raisings, Donate Life Ohio hopes to encourage the public to stop, pause and consider the difference they can make as a registered organ, eye and tissue donor.

A bench is dedicated to Mitchell Young’s memory near the Big Walnut High School football stadium. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/07/web1_young-bench.jpg A bench is dedicated to Mitchell Young’s memory near the Big Walnut High School football stadium.

Information for this story was provided by Lifeline of Ohio. For more information, visit www.lifelineofohio.org.

