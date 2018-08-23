RPIs and no bags

RPI replaced with new evaluation tool for NCAA Tournament

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

Wednesday, August 22

The NCAA is ditching the RPI for its own evaluation tool to select teams for the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA Evaluation Tool will rely on game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and quality of wins and losses. NET will be used for the 2018-19 season by the committee that selects schools and seeds the tournament.

NET rankings will be released in late November or early December and updated through Selection Sunday, with a final ranking following the tournament.

“What has been developed is a contemporary method of looking at teams analytically, using results-based and predictive metrics that will assist the Men’s Basketball Committee as it reviews games throughout the season,” NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement on Wednesday. “While no perfect rankings exist, using the results of past tournaments will help ensure that the rankings are built on an objective source of truth.”

The NCAA has used the RPI since 1981 to help the NCAA Tournament selection committee pick at-large teams, seeding and bracketing teams each March.

The RPI has been criticized in recent years for not being analytical enough. The RPI is calculated on winning percentage, strength of schedule and opponent’s strength of schedule, but more accurate tools for evaluating performance have developed.

NET will give equal importance to early and late-season games, and caps wins at 10 points to prevent teams from running up the score.

NET was approved in July following months of consultation with the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, the National Association Basketball Coaches, top basketball analytics experts and Google Cloud Professional Services.

Last season, the NCAA introduced a quadrant system to put greater emphasis on wins away from home. The quadrant system will remain in place for evaluating teams.

The NCAA said the RPI will still be used in other Division I sports, including women’s basketball.

Democrats now say hacking attempt was test from within

By BILL BARROW

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — What the Democratic Party first thought was a malicious attempt to hack the party’s massive voter information file turned out to be just a security test.

Bob Lord, the Democratic National Committee’s chief security officer, said Thursday the attempted hack was “built by a third party as part of a simulated phishing test.”

“The test, which mimicked several attributes of actual attacks on the Democratic party’s voter file, was not authorized by the DNC, VoteBuilder nor any of our vendors,” Lord said.

Alarm bells went off Wednesday when the DNC said it was notified that hackers created a fake login page to gather usernames and passwords in an attempt to gain access to the party’s voter file, which contains information on tens of millions of voters. The party said the attempt was quickly thwarted by suspending the attacker’s account and that no information was compromised.

With less than three months before the November election, word that the DNC could have been hacked revived concerns about the security of the nation’s election system. Two years ago, Russian operatives sent the DNC into disarray by hacking into its computers and facilitating the release of tens of thousands of emails amid the presidential election.

A senior Democratic official said Thursday that the attempted breach was the result of the Michigan Democratic Party arranging a phishing attempt to test login security. The state party didn’t alert the DNC or the internet platform that hosts the data about their test, the official said.

The official wasn’t authorized to speak about sensitive security information and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Ohio horsemen’s group establish strong partnership

COLUMBUS, Ohio (OFBF) –In a continued effort to strengthen ties within the agriculture community, Ohio Farm Bureau and the Ohio Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association are forming a new partnership. Ohio HBPA represents nearly 2,500 owners and trainers who race thoroughbreds at Ohio’s three commercial thoroughbred race tracks.

Ohio HBPA is donating $85,000 to the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation focusing on bringing more young people to careers in agriculture as well as investing $25,000 in a new college scholarship to be run by the foundation. Ohio HBPA also will annually offer $5,000 in scholarships for incoming college freshmen pursuing agriculture-related majors.

“We’ve always thought thoroughbred racing was closely tied with the agricultural community in Ohio and thought the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation was a good way to cement and further those ties,” said Dave Basler, Ohio HBPA’s executive director.

In addition to commitments made to the foundation, HBPA also announced it will be purchasing Farm Bureau memberships for some of its members and staff through OFBF’s group membership program.

“Membership in Farm Bureau ensures HBPA’s perspectives are part of the dynamic work of Ohio’s largest farm organization,” said Brandon Kern, OFBF senior director for strategic partnerships.

Kroger to Phase Out Single-Use Plastic Bags by 2025

Decision a part of company’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment

CINCINNATI, August 23, 2018 – The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will phase out single-use plastic bags and transition to reusable bags across its Family of Stores by 2025.

Seattle-based QFC will be the company’s first retail division to phase out single-use plastic bags.

The company expects QFC’s transition to be completed in 2019.

“As part of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment, we are phasing out use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags and transitioning to reusable bags in our stores by 2025,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “It’s a bold move that will better protect our planet for future generations.”

Some estimates suggest that 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the U.S. every year.

Currently, less than five percent of plastic bags are recycled annually in America, and single-use plastic bags are the fifth-most common single-use plastic found in the environment by magnitude.

Kroger will solicit customer feedback and work with NGOs and community partners to ensure a responsible transition.

“We listen very closely to our customers and our communities, and we agree with their growing concerns,” said Mike Donnelly, Kroger’s executive vice president and COO. “That’s why, starting today at QFC, we will begin the transition to more sustainable options. This decision aligns with our Restock Kroger commitment to live our purpose through social impact.”

Kroger’s announcement follows several other Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiatives at scale, including:

• Kroger’s goal to divert 90% of waste from the landfill by 2020. Of the waste diverted today, 66.15 million pounds of plastic and 2.43 billion pounds of cardboard were recycled in 2017.

• Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Food Rescue Program sent more than 91 million pounds of safe nutritious food to local food banks and pantries in 2017.

Kroger provided more than 325 million meals to families in need last year, in food and funds combined.

Earlier this week, Kroger was named to Fortune magazine’s Change the World 2018 list, debuting in the sixth spot. The recognition highlights the work of 57 big companies across the world using their resources to solve societal problems. The company was recognized for its social impact plan Zero Hunger | Zero Waste.

News from the City of Westerville

City of Westerville

Wednesday, Aug. 22

This week wraps up with the community favorite Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24. This month’s theme celebrates the “Dog Days of Summer,” with special activities and even vendors for man’s best friend. Find other events on the City’s website.

Fall Class Registration Begins This Week

Online resident registration for fall Westerville Parks and Recreation programming begins Friday, Aug. 24 at 12 p.m.

Find upcoming program offerings in the Fall Westerville Community Recreation Guide, available online. Copies were mailed to residents last week and are available for pickup at City buildings.

Please mark your calendars for the following fall registration dates:

Friday, Aug. 24 at 12 p.m. – Online Resident Registration

Saturday, Aug. 25 at 8 a.m. – In-person Resident Registration at the Community Center (includes resident Senior Center members)

Sunday, Aug. 26 at 12 p.m. – Online Open Registration

Monday, Aug. 27 at 8 a.m. – In-person Open Registration

Sign Up to Receive 4th Friday Text Updates

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday, presented by the Westerville Visitors and Convention Bureau (WVCB) returns to Uptown this Friday, Aug. 24 from 6-9 p.m.

This month, the community can register to receive text message updates from the City during the event. Registrants will receive traffic alerts, public safety and parking information throughout the event. Text 4FRIDAY to 888777 to sign up.

Remember that State Street closes between East Park and West Home Streets from 5:30-9:15 p.m. to allow more space for attendees.

Find more information about 4th Friday text updates on the City’s website.

Community Center Annual Maintenance

The Westerville Community Center remains closed today, Wednesday, Aug. 22 for annual maintenance. During this time, all Community Center Passholders receive free access to Highlands Park

The building will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 23. Maintenance will continue with the closure of the climbing wall, indoor water facilities and the south end of the building (Buckeye, Maple, Sprouts and aerobics rooms, as well as the Teen Scene, kitchen and restrooms) through Sunday, Sept. 2.

The Community Center will hold special hours (from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) on Saturday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 1.

Get details about annual maintenance on the City’s website.

Attend Active Shooter Plan-of-Action Training

The Westerville Division of Police will offer a free Active Shooter preparedness seminar to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.

The program is taught by Westerville police officers and is designed to help attendees understand the dynamics of active shooter situations and covers emergency protocol, “Run, Hide, Fight!”, police response to active shooter situations and prevention methods.

Space is limited. Registration is encouraged for this event.

Please visit the City’s website for more information.

Construction Updates

Maxtown Road Improvements Project

Paving and striping along Maxtown Road could continue into next week due to the recent rain. Expect single-lane closures along the road while this work is completed. All work is weather permitting.

Find more information about City improvement projects on the GoWesterville interactive map.

Now Playing on Westerville TV

Runoff from rain carries chemicals, sediments, pesticides, excess nutrients and other pollutants from the land to the water. Rain gardens in the City provide a buffer of native vegetation near our storm drains, streams and reservoirs and play an important role in protecting water quality. Learn more on Westerville TV.

Want more? Get behind-the-scenes looks of your favorite City programs and services at www.westerville.org/tv.

City of Westerville | Community Affairs

Multi-Platinum Irish Supergroup Celtic Thunder Brings Their Celtic Thunder X Tour to the Ohio Theatre October 7

The multi-platinum Irish group Celtic Thunder returns to Columbus in support of their 2018 release, Celtic Thunder X, celebrating their 10th anniversary. Backed by the amazing Celtic Thunder Band, singers Damian McGinty, Ryan Kelly, Michael O’Dwyer, Emmet Cahill, and Neil Byrne deliver new ensemble numbers including “Sons of Light,” “Toora, Loora, Lay,” and “Castle on the Hill,” as well as nostalgic, fun songs such as “Celebration,” “I’m a Believer,” and “Rise Again.” And no Celtic Thunder show would be complete without an encore of the beloved “Ireland’s Call” which never fails to bring audiences to their feet.

CAPA presents the Celtic Thunder X Tour at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Sunday, October 7, at 7pm. Tickets are $33.50-$73.50 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Includes two acts and an intermission.

Celtic Thunder have sold more than 3.4 million albums, touring the US and Canada coast-to-coast 12 times and Australia four times. To date, they have performed nearly 1,000 shows, selling well over one million tickets.

Celtic Thunder have been hailed as Billboard’s Top World Music Artist, along with Top World Music Imprint, and Top World Album, in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, and 2016.

The Celtic Thunder official YouTube channel, “Thunder Tube,” has received more than 98 million views since 2008 and has more than 138,000 subscribers. The Celtic Thunder web site reached more than 5.3 million users last year. Their Facebook page has 461,000 followers and more than 42,000 on Twitter. Celtic Thunder’s monthly “newzine” has a readership of 1.2 million and 100,000 subscribers.

Celtic Thunder has appeared on multiple national TV programs including “The Today Show,” “The Early Show Saturday,” “Fox & Friends,” QVC, and numerous regional shows in major cities.

SourcePoint Names Yeager Director of Communications and Development

DELAWARE—SourcePoint announces the promotion of former Marketing Manager Alison Yeager to the position of Director of Communications and Development. In the senior leadership role, Yeager is responsible for the nonprofit organization’s communications and fundraising efforts, as well as helping shape short- and long-range strategic plans.

SourcePoint hired Yeager in August 2013 as a member of the organization’s marketing team, responsible for the creation of promotional materials, publications, and advertising campaigns. Yeager was promoted twice during her tenure before assuming the director role. Before joining SourcePoint, she was the marketing specialist for Digital Storage, Inc., the North American subsidiary of the Dexxon Group. Yeager spent nearly 10 years with the distribution group, with five years of focus on the corporation’s consumer electronics brand, EMTEC.

“Alison has been a fantastic SourcePoint team member for five years,” said Robert Horrocks, executive director. “Earlier this year, Alison played a significant role in our successful levy campaign, resulting in our largest-ever margin of victory. We know she will continue to be successful in her new role.”

Yeager is a graduate of Ohio Northern University in Ada, with a bachelor’s of fine arts in graphic design. She and her family reside in Powell.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

Attorney General DeWine Urges Congress to Close Deadly Fentanyl Loophole

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine

August 23, 2018

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, as part of a bipartisan group of 52 state and territory attorneys general, called on Congress today to help end the opioid epidemic and close a loophole that allows those who traffic deadly fentanyl to stay a step ahead of law enforcement.

“This measure would give DEA agents the tools they need to go after these back alley chemists and overseas dealers that think they can skirt the law,” said Attorney General DeWine. “In Ohio we are committed to stopping the flow of opioids, getting those with substance use disorder the help they need, and ultimately saving lives.”

Attorney General DeWine joined Attorneys General from Connecticut and Wisconsin, who led the letter to Congress, in support of S. 1553 and H.R. 4922, Stopping Overdoses of Fentanyl Analogues (SOFA) Act. The SOFA Act would eliminate the current loophole that keeps the controlled substance scheduling system one step behind those who illegally manufacture fentanyl analogues. The SOFA Act will allow the Drug Enforcement Administration to proactively schedule all newly-modified fentanyl analogues making these potentially deadly substances illegal as soon as they are manufactured.

In addition to Ohio, Connecticut and Wisconsin, the other attorneys general who signed the letter were Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

