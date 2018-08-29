NFL: Browns update

Browns’ Gordon cleared to practice, slowed by hamstring

By TOM WITHERS

Saturday, August 25

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Josh Gordon got the go-ahead from the NFL to practice. Now one of his hamstrings is holding him back.

The former Pro Bowl wide receiver, whose career has been derailed by drug and alcohol addictions, was released by the league on Saturday to resume all on-field activities with the Browns after being limited to attending meetings, working out and watching practice since returning from a three-week absence.

“He’s now cleared to return to all activities, including games,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email to The Associated Press.

Gordon took part in the team’s pre-practice walk-through on the field after the team removed him from the active/non-football injury list. The team was going to bring him along slowly, and then that plan got altered because Gordon “tweaked” his hamstring a few days ago.

“I am not going to put him out there until I think he is totally ready to go,” coach Hue Jackson said following practice. “Hopefully, we will work through that. A little minor setback, but we will get him out there soon.”

The Browns have eagerly awaited the chance to get Gordon back on the field since he returned on Aug. 24 after leaving on the eve of training camp to receive treatment and counseling in Florida connected to his struggle with drug and alcohol dependence.

Jackson had hoped to play the 27-year-old receiver in this week’s exhibition finale against Detroit, so Gordon would be ready to face Pittsburgh in the Sept. 9 opener. However, the hamstring issue has put everything on hold.

Jackson said it’s unlikely that Gordon will face the Lions on Thursday.

“I don’t want to stick him out there if there’s a chance we will not have him for the opener,” Jackson said. “I want to make sure he’s ready to go.”

Following the morning walk-through, Gordon chatted with fellow receiver Jarvis Landry while walking back to the team’s facility. The Browns said Gordon will speak to the media Monday.

Gordon, who has played in just 10 games since 2013 because of league-imposed suspensions, left the Browns before training camp opened to receive treatment as part of his recovery.

His latest return has come in phases, but linebacker Christian Kirksey said it was great to see Gordon making positive steps.

“He just brings that energy back,” Kirksey said. “I was excited to see him. We all know what Josh can do and I’m just ready for when he gets back to the next step or whatever he’s got to do — and just get in that equipment.

“I want to see him excel. He’s a talented young man. He has God-given ability and we’re fully behind him. I know the things he’s capable of doing and I’m just excited to see him get the opportunity to go showcase his talent and the proper steps he needs to take to be fully ready.”

With Gordon on the field, Cleveland will have one of league’s most potent receiving groups. The team remains interested in signing former Dallas star Dez Bryant. The free agent visited the Browns last week and the sides have remained in contact.

The thought of Gordon, Landry and Bryant together on the same team is intriguing.

When healthy, Gordon is one of the league’s premier play-makers. He led the NFL with 1,646 yards receiving in 2013, and the Browns are hoping he can help them this season.

“It’s very exciting because it just opens up another dimension for our offense,” Browns safety Damarious Randall said. “Once Josh gets going, he is going to demand double teams. You want guys that are going to demand two guys. So now it makes it a bit easier for the quarterback, the running game, you name it. I’m just looking forward to seeing him out there on the field catching passes.”

NOTES: QB Tyrod Taylor practiced despite dislocating his left pinky in Thursday’s win over Philadelphia. Taylor’s hand was wrapped for protection. … Rookie CB Denzel Ward practiced two days after suffering back spasms while making a tackle. The first-round pick got twisted as he brought down Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. … Starting RG Kevin Zeitler (calf) and rookie WR Antonio Callaway (groin) also practiced after missing time. … S Damarious Randall (knee) remains sidelined after his knee “locked up” during warmups Thursday.

Lawmakers respond to public corruption search warrant executed on Ohio House Republicans

AUG. 27, 2018

COLUMBUS— State Reps. David Leland (D-Columbus) and Kristin Boggs (D-Columbus) today issued the following statements in response to the release of a U.S. Department of Justice subpoena into allegations of Ohio House Republicans’ pay-to-play culture of corruption at the Statehouse:

“As this investigation into the Republican culture of corruption unravels at highest levels of power in the Ohio House, Republican House leadership is working overtime to distance themselves from their involvement while trying to paint Cliff Rosenberger as the sole actor in any illegal, pay-to-play schemes.

“Though Rosenberger was the first House speaker in history to resign amid a federal corruption investigation, his leadership team and former roommate, Speaker Ryan Smith, is still in control of the Ohio House and potentially illegal campaign funds, creating more questions than answers as to how deep this river of corruption runs at the Statehouse.” —Rep. David Leland

“Unfortunately we don’t have a clearer picture today of how deep the Republican culture of corruption and pay-to-play stems than we did when former Speaker Rosenberger resigned in April. However, we know by looking at their legislative priorities that this Republican leadership team has been putting special interests above Ohio’s future for a long time.” —Rep. Kristin Boggs

Appliance Repairman Accused of Failing to Deliver Services to Cincinnati Consumers

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine

August 27, 2018

(CINCINNATI)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today announced a consumer protection lawsuit against a home appliance repairman accused of failing to deliver promised services to Cincinnati-area consumers.

The lawsuit accuses Terry Haynes, doing business as A Plus Appliance Repair, of violating Ohio consumer protection laws.

According to the lawsuit, Haynes offered home appliance repairs under the name A Plus Appliance Repair and also reportedly under the name Rescue Appliance. After accepting money from consumers, Haynes allegedly failed to deliver the promised services or did repair work that was shoddy or incomplete.

Twelve consumers have filed complaints, with reported losses totaling more than $5,000. In most cases, consumers said they paid for services they never received. In a few cases, they said the work was shoddy or incomplete.

“Most contractors are reputable and do a great job, but there are some people who just don’t finish the work they were paid to do,” Attorney General DeWine said. “In these cases, our goal is to protect consumers. We take action to try to get people their money back and prevent this from happening to other people.”

In the lawsuit, filed in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas, the Attorney General seeks a permanent injunction to stop any violations of the Consumer Sales Practices Act and reimbursement for affected consumers.

Attorney General DeWine offered consumers the following recommendations to avoid potential home repair scams:

Research contractors carefully. Don’t rely solely on online search results. Research the company’s name and the name of the owner or other individuals involved. Search for complaints filed by other consumers. Find out if the business name is registered with the Ohio Secretary of State. Keep in mind that some operators change business names regularly to make it harder for consumers to find their record of poor service. If possible, talk to previous customers to learn about their experiences with the contractor.

Be wary if you’re asked to make large upfront payments. Some operators take a large down payment, do little or no work, and leave without finishing the job. Be skeptical if you’re asked to make a large payment before any work begins. If possible, pay in increments as the work is completed.

Consider paying with a credit card, if possible. Compared to cash or check, paying with a credit card generally gives you greater ability to dispute charges if a problem arises.

Consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive sales practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

DeWine Announces Members of Sexual Assault Kit Tracking Advisory Group

Advisory Group to Hold First Meeting Tomorrow in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced today the members of a new advisory group that will study best practices and provide advice on the development of the Ohio Attorney General’s Sexual Assault Kit Tracking System.

Attorney General DeWine announced the creation of the system earlier this month. The program will increase transparency surrounding the collection, submission, and analysis of sexual assault kit evidence in Ohio by giving those who have undergone a sexual assault forensic examination the option to track the status of their rape kit evidence online.

The first meeting of the advisory group will be on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at 1 p.m. on the 17th floor of the Rhodes State Office Tower, 30 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio.

Members of the Ohio Attorney General’s Advisory Group on Sexual Assault Kit Tracking include:

Richard Bell, Special Investigations Division Chief, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office

Rosa Beltre, Executive Director, Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence

Nasir Butt, Ph.D., DNA Technical Manager/Supervisor, Cuyahoga County Regional Forensic Science Laboratory

Aly DeAngelo, Director – Health Economics & Policy, Ohio Hospital Association

Chief Robert Fisher, Hilliard Division of Police

Sondra Miller, President & CEO, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center

Sheriff Robert Radcliff, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office

Tammy Robertson, Forensic Nurse Coordinator, Avita Health System

Debra Selzer, Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence Prevention Program Administrator, Ohio Department of Health

Shawn Stack, Director – Health Economics & Policy, Ohio Hospital Association

With push from PETA, animal crackers bust out of their cages

Wednesday, August 22

After more than a century behind bars, the beasts on boxes of animal crackers are roaming free.

Mondelez International, the parent company of Nabisco, has redesigned the packaging of its Barnum’s Animals crackers in response to pressure from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

PETA, which has been protesting the use of animals in circuses for more than 30 years, wrote a letter to Mondelez in the spring of 2016 calling for a redesign.

“Given the egregious cruelty inherent in circuses that use animals and the public’s swelling opposition to the exploitation of animals used for entertainment, we urge Nabisco to update its packaging in order to show animals who are free to roam in their natural habitats,” PETA said in its letter.

Mondelez agreed and started working on a redesign. In the meantime, the crackers’ namesake circus — Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey — folded for good. The 146-year-old circus, which had removed elephants from its shows in 2016 because of pressure from PETA and others, closed down in May 2017 due to slow ticket sales.

The redesign of the boxes, now on U.S. store shelves, retains the familiar red and yellow coloring and prominent “Barnum’s Animals” lettering. But instead of showing the animals in cages — implying that they’re traveling in boxcars for the circus — the new boxes feature a zebra, elephant, lion, giraffe and gorilla wandering side-by-side in a grassland. The outline of acacia trees can be seen in the distance.

“When PETA reached out about Barnum’s, we saw this as another great opportunity to continue to keep this brand modern and contemporary,” said Jason Levine, Mondelez’s chief marketing officer for North America, in a statement.

Mondelez is based in Illinois, which passed a statewide ban on circuses with elephants that went into effect in January. More than 80 U.S. cities have fully or partially banned circuses with wild animals, according to Animal Defenders International.

PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman says she’s celebrating the box redesign for the cultural change it represents.

“The new box for Barnum’s Animals crackers perfectly reflects that our society no longer tolerates the caging and chaining of wild animals for circus shows,” she said.

Nabisco has been making Barnum’s Animals crackers since 1902. It has redesigned its boxes before, but only for limited-time special editions. In 1995, it offered an endangered species collection that raised money for the World Wildlife Fund. In 1997, it offered a zoo collection that raised money for the American Zoo and Aquarium Association. And in 2010, it worked with designer Lilly Pulitzer on a pastel-colored box that raised money for tiger conservation.

The company won’t say how many boxes it sells each year. Canadian boxes already had a different design and aren’t affected.

Far-sighted adaptation to rising seas is blocked by just fixing eroded beaches

August 27, 2018

Andrew G. Keeler

Professor of Economics and Program Head, Public Policy and Coastal Sustainability, UNC Coastal Studies Institute, East Carolina University

Dylan McNamara

Professor of Physics and Physical Oceanography, University of North Carolina Wilmington

Jennifer Irish

Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Virginia Tech

Andrew G Keeler receives funding from the National Science Foundation.

Dylan McNamara has received funding from the National Science Foundation, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the North Carolina Sea Grant.

Jennifer Irish receives or has received funding from the National Science Foundation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Sea Grant, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, National Commission on Energy Policy, South Atlantic Landscape Conservation Cooperative, State of Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas General Land Office. She is a Diplomate of Coastal Engineering and licensed Professional Engineer in New York and in Virginia. She is or has recently been affiliated with the American Society of Civil Engineers, American Geophysical Union, American Shore and Beach Preservation Association, PIANC, and Engineers Without Borders.

Coastal communities around the world are struggling to adapt to rising sea levels and increasingly severe coastal storms. In the United States, local governments are making investments to reduce those risks, such as protecting shorelines with seawalls, “nourishing” eroded beaches by adding sand and rerouting or redesigning roads and bridges.

In the short run, spending public money this way is economically rational. But in the long run, many people who live near coastlines will probably have to relocate as seas continue to rise.

We have studied this problem by combining insights from our work in economics, coastal geomorphology and engineering. As we have explained elsewhere, short-term actions to adapt to coastal flooding can actually increase risks to lives and property. By raising the value of coastal properties, these steps encourage people to stay in place and delay decisions about more drastic solutions, such as moving inland.

Keeping millions in harm’s way

According to recent estimates, a 1-foot increase in sea levels will put about 1 million people in the United States at risk, and 3 feet will threaten about 4 million people. Global sea levels currently are projected to rise 0.5 to 2.1 feet by 2050 and 1.0 to 8.2 feet by 2100.

As we see it, market forces and public risk reduction policies interact in unexpected ways, reducing incentives for communities to make long-term plans for retreating from the shore. Nourishing beaches and building seawalls signal to individuals and businesses that their risks are lower. This makes them more likely to build long-lasting structures in risky areas and renovate and maintain existing structures. As a result, their property values increase, which reinforces economic and political arguments for more risk-reduction engineering.

To illustrate this pattern, we compared a sample of houses in Nags Head and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, two popular beach towns less than 10 miles apart on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. When we consulted county tax appraisal values, Nags Head beaches had routinely received sand from beach nourishment, whereas Kitty Hawk beaches had not. On average, homes in our Nags Head sample were worth over US $1 million, while homes in the Kitty Hawk sample were worth about $200,000.

Other researchers have found that in some locations, the threat of rising seas is eroding coastal property values. But this tends to be true for properties that are viewed as highly vulnerable – for example, homes that have already flooded. In contrast, homes that are elevated or have other flood-proofing features tend to have much higher values, so they are perceived as assets.

Subsidizing risky choices

Some amount of risk reduction makes sense. If people who benefited paid its full cost, and everyone involved understood how imminent the risk was and how much engineering solutions would cost, then market forces would likely produce reasonably efficient solutions.

As an example, flood-prone Norfolk, Virginia recently adopted an ordinance requiring almost all new homes and many major renovations to be elevated and include other flood-proofing features. This approach will help to price flood protection into the cost of homes and will tend to reduce demands to directly subsidize protective engineering, flood insurance and post-disaster assistance.

In our view, such solutions are a move in the right direction. But they will not break the positive feedback loop we describe as long as other public policies continue to skew perceptions of the long-term viability of coastal communities.

Engineering projects to slow shoreline retreat and reduce flooding generally receive smaller subsidies now than in past decades, but many communities still benefit. For example, beach nourishment in Ocean City, Maryland is cost-shared between the federal government, which pays about half, and state and local agencies. The Federal Emergency Management Agency helps pay to rebuild homes and public buildings damaged in major disasters. And allowing people to deduct local taxes on their federal tax forms partly subsidizes local tax financing for risk reduction.

Beach nourishment started at New York’s Coney Island a century ago. But with the sheer volume of sand needed to keep up with sea level rise, its costs could outweigh its benefits within a few decades.

Inaccurate perceptions of risk

Information and uncertainty are larger problems. Many coastal residents do not perceive medium- and long-term climate risk to be as serious as the scientific consensus suggests. Moreover, scientists are still analyzing how fast sea levels are likely to rise. Future storm frequency is uncertain, and could be affected by changes in global greenhouse gas emission trends.

On the positive side, engineering innovations such as designing storm-resistant homes could become more effective. But existing approaches like beach nourishment are likely to become more expensive as sand resources diminish and more communities compete for them. And growing uncertainty is likely to increase near-term demand for risk reduction engineering.

The most critical time for adaptation decisions is immediately after a storm or flood. Faced with expensive repairs or rebuilding, property owners face higher costs to return to the status quo. But if homeowners expect that public resources will be spent to protect them against future disasters, they are less likely to consider making big changes.

Federal or state financial rebuilding assistance creates a similar bias. If that money were used to subsidize relocation or other drastic adaptive actions, rebuilding patterns would be different. So far, however, programs for buying out flood-damaged properties have been largely unsuccessful. Many factors, including residents’ level of experience with disaster recovery and financial concerns, can make people unwilling to consider relocating.

Incentives to think long-term

There is no perfect formula for balancing near-term climate-proofing against more drastic steps to move people away from the coasts. But we believe that when communities focus excessively on reducing near-term threats, they risk inhibiting the successful adaptation that they are trying to promote.

We have three suggestions for breaking this cycle. First, local land use policies could be designed to discourage rebuilding homes to similar or higher property values after damage from storms. Second, communities could put increasing emphasis on adaptive engineering and large-scale planning practices – for example, sun-setting beach nourishment projects when sea level rise reaches some preannounced level.

Finally, adaptation decisions could be planned and implemented at a multi-jurisdictional level, rather than town by town. This approach would help to avoid “rich towns get richer” dynamics that can develop when wealthier jurisdictions deploy sand resources and other protective measures in a way that reduces their own risk while ignoring or heightening threats to nearby locations.

Change is coming to coasts around the world. We believe that broader understanding of how markets and public policy interact is essential to minimize the social and economic costs of this change.

The few humanities majors who dominate in the business world

August 27, 2018

Sami Mahroum

Senior Lecturer, INSEAD

Rashid Ansari

Researcher, INSEAD

The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Sorbonne Universités provides funding as a founding partner of The Conversation FR.

INSEAD provides funding as a member of The Conversation FR.

In the mid-1990s, technology-driven economic growth induced a strong demand for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, skills.

This development came at the expense of humanities and liberal arts.

More people, especially women, enrolled in STEM fields rather than humanities and liberal arts studies.

Students often falsely assumed that a humanities or liberal arts degree has far less employment potential than one in STEM. Universities shuffled resources away from humanities and liberal arts toward STEM over the last three decades.

As researchers at a business school that trains many STEM graduates in management and leadership, we see no reason why humanities graduates too cannot expect to excel in the corporate world. We believe that humanities departments at universities should work more closely with business schools to better prepare humanities majors for the corporate world.

Humanities leaders

In the U.S., some high-profile humanities and liberal arts graduates have left their mark on the corporate world. A 2015 Time magazine list of humanities business luminaries includes Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who studied communications; HBO CEO Richard Plepler, who studied political science; and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who studied history and literature. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods, studied philosophy and religion.

We analyzed data from S&P Global on 2,262 corporate leaders – vice presidents and C-suite executives – in the U.S. today. According to the data, only 1.5 percent graduated in a humanities or liberal arts field.

History and psychology graduates are the two groups of humanities graduates most common in the executive ranks of the business world, followed by philosophy and linguistics graduates. People with degrees in music, drama and fashion were the least common.

The data also show that only 23 percent of humanities and liberal arts executives pursued an MBA, lower than the 26 percent rate for the total population of executives. A higher proportion of humanities and liberal arts executives also had Ph.D.‘s or master’s degrees.

We found that only a little under 12 percent of humanities and liberal arts graduates in the corporate world attended Ivy League schools. However, that figure is higher than 7.6 percent of the total executives who attended Ivy League schools.

More than six in 10 humanities majors in the corporate world work in the consumer products industry.

Promoting business skills

In 2016, there were more than 310,000 graduates in the humanities and liberal arts in the U.S. That suggests to us that the humanities and liberal arts represent a vast pool of untapped leadership for U.S. corporations. That’s especially important today, when 60 percent of American companies face leadership talent shortages that impede their performance.

It’s in the humanities and liberal arts, after all, that students learn about the complexities of human behavior – which is useful when trying to understand consumer behavior, users’ needs and interpersonal relationships in the business world.

We see two steps that universities can take to promote humanities leadership in the business world. First, they can make training in the humanities and liberal arts more relevant to business and job market needs. Second, they should incorporate humanities and liberal arts training into STEM itself – for example, by introducing mandatory modules that would include learning about major works and key ideas in anthropology, philosophy and psychology.

We believe that integrating humanities and business at the university level would help develop a more agile and versatile workforce whose members can adapt much quicker to the marketplace’s changing needs.

What’s more, many business are emphasizing big data and analytics more and more. That means that responding to the nuances of individual and community behaviors will offer a competitive advantage. We think that humanities graduates would be more adept at detecting, analyzing and understanding such nuances.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon watches from the sideline during the first half of the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/08/web1_121235159-0ded6a344dd24c5786de51c1048eb802.jpg Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon watches from the sideline during the first half of the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)