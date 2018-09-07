Ex-Browns LB Kendricks pleads guilty to insider trading

Thursday, September 6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider trading charges on Thursday, and faces up to 25 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter asked Kendricks why he was pleading guilty.

“I’m making the decision because it’s the right thing to do,” he said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I know that I made the decision to accept information, secret information, and it wasn’t the right thing to do.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Kendricks, who signed a one-year contract with the Browns in June after winning a Super Bowl title last season with the Eagles, used tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals, federal prosecutors said.

The Browns released him from the team on Aug. 29, after the charges were filed.

Prosecutors allege that his co-defendant, Damilare Sonoiki, was paid $10,000 in kickbacks in the scheme from 2014-2015, as well as received perks like tickets to Eagles games and the chance to tag along to a music video shoot or nightclub appearances.

Sonoiki had been working as a junior analyst at Goldman Sachs but left the financial field and has most recently been writing for TV shows.

Sonoiki’s lawyer told the Inquirer in an email that his client also would plead guilty, but no date has been set.

Late addition of Mack adds new wrinkle to Bears-Packers

By GENARO C. ARMAS

AP Sports Writer

Thursday, September 6

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A blockbuster deal brought a new wrinkle to the NFL’s oldest rivalry.

The Chicago Bears visit Lambeau Field on Sunday night, just in time for star pass-rusher Khalil Mack to potentially make his debut in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

A premier player joins what figures to be an already tough defense. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks can’t hide his glee.

“When we got him, I was just so excited just to have such a prolific pass-rusher next to me. It’s going to be phenomenal,” Hicks said.

He led the Bears last year with a career-high 8½ sacks. Mack is second in the NFL since 2015 with 36½ sacks. Promising third-year player Leonard Floyd, a 2016 first-round draft pick, will line up at the outside linebacker spot opposite Mack.

This could spell trouble for offensive lines.

“You usually have to game-plan around him, and then when you game-plan around somebody, regardless of what position it is, then there’s an advantage somewhere else,” coach Matt Nagy said. “That gives the advantage to other players on defense, so those guys need to step up when given opportunities.”

The Packers looked into trading for Mack. Now they have to face him.

“Yeah, I was lying in bed scrolling through Twitter like, ‘Dang, man. Gotta see him twice a year now,” Packers receiver Randall Cobb said about his reaction to the Bears’ deal for Mack.

The primary responsibility for blocking Mack will fall to veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who will be playing his first game since tearing his right ACL in November. At least Bulaga has had some time on the practice field this preseason, unlike Mack, who held out before being traded by the Oakland Raiders.

He might get some help at times from the Packers’ deep tight end group, reinforced during the offseason with the additions of free agent Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis to join veteran Lance Kendricks.

They’ll be tasked to give enough time to the ultimate equalizer: quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

It just wasn’t clear if Mack would be ready to play this week, though Hicks sure seemed pretty confident that his new teammate would be on the field.

“Well, that’s a really good player in his prime,” Rodgers said about Mack. “They obviously gave up some picks, but it just adds to the rivalry now that we get to see him twice a year.”

Other notes and things to watch for the game:

GRAHAM’S DEBUT: Graham, who signed as a free agent from Seattle, has already shown chemistry with Rodgers. The 6-foot-7 tight end could offer an enticing target especially in the red zone . Defenses may have to decide whether to pay more attention to Graham over the middle or receiver Davante Adams on the outside.

“He can do it all over the field,” Rodgers said of Graham. “He’s got a wide, wide catch radius and there are a lot of things he can do.”

TAKE TWO: The Bears made big moves in the offseason to get the most out of prized quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Whether he can deliver remains to be seen .

“Everything that I saw and went through last year is going to help make me more comfortable this year,” Trubisky said.

Trubisky threw for 2,193 yards in 12 games last season after Chicago traded up a spot to draft him with the No. 2 overall pick. But he also had as many interceptions as touchdown passes while compiling a 77.5 rating that was about the same as Mike Glennon’s (76.9).

ON THE CORNER: The Packers revamped their cornerback group in the offseason, bringing back veteran Tramon Williams while taking rookies Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson with their first two picks in the draft. They’ve shown playmaking promise in training camp. Last year’s second-round pick, Kevin King, is also healthy again after missing time during his rookie year with a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-5 King has the length and speed to play press coverage on the edge.

ROBINSON RETURNS: The Bears are counting on Trubisky to make big gains in first-year coach Nagy’s offense. They also gave him some new options, including former Jacksonville Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson. He returns to the field after tearing his left ACL in his left knee during last year’s opener with Jaguars. Signed by the Bears in March, Robinson did not catch pass in the preseason.

MILESTONES: The NFC North rivalry goes back to 1921, with Green Bay holding a 96-94-6 edge. The game will also open up the 100th season in the history of the Packers. The Bears are opening their 99th season.

AP Sports Writer Andrew Seligman in Lake Forest, Illinois, contributed to this story.

Then-Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks answers questions during a press conference at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia say Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks used insider trading tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals. Kendricks says in a statement released by his lawyer Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, that he’s sorry and “deeply” regrets his actions. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/09/web1_121313550-7408f6c59dec4c99a65ecaf0bc868b34.jpg Then-Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks answers questions during a press conference at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia say Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks used insider trading tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals. Kendricks says in a statement released by his lawyer Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, that he’s sorry and “deeply” regrets his actions. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) FILE – In this July 26, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns’ Mychal Kendricks is shown during an NFL football training camp in Berea, Ohio. Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia say Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks used insider trading tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals. Kendricks says in a statement released by his lawyer Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, that he’s sorry and “deeply” regrets his actions.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/09/web1_121313550-eb771edeb6c54d22930d13a7320e1064.jpg FILE – In this July 26, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns’ Mychal Kendricks is shown during an NFL football training camp in Berea, Ohio. Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia say Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks used insider trading tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals. Kendricks says in a statement released by his lawyer Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, that he’s sorry and “deeply” regrets his actions.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) Federal authorities have charged former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks in an alleged $1.2 million insider trading scheme tied to investments he made from 2013 to 2015, officials said Wednesday. U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain, right, announced the charges at a news conference in Philadelphia, on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/09/web1_121313550-8c0501e670344773b37b4374a054cf9a.jpg Federal authorities have charged former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks in an alleged $1.2 million insider trading scheme tied to investments he made from 2013 to 2015, officials said Wednesday. U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain, right, announced the charges at a news conference in Philadelphia, on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)