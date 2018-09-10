Indians logo change, other Ohio briefs

Shapiro will ‘shed no tears’ for Indians’ Chief Wahoo logo

Friday, September 7

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro spent more than two decades working for the Cleveland Indians. He’ll “shed no tears” when the Chief Wahoo logo disappears from Indians uniforms next season.

The Indians are wearing grey road uniforms without the controversial logo on the left sleeve during their current four game series at Toronto.

During his time with the Indians, Shapiro played a lead role in establishing a block “C” as Cleveland’s logo. It replaced the cartoonish image of a big-toothed American Indian with a scarlet face and a single feather in his headdress.

“I never said it when I was in Cleveland, but I struggled with Chief Wahoo from the day I got there in 1992 to the day I left,” said Shapiro, who joined Toronto in November, 2015. “I was happy to see it consistently get diminished, and I will shed no tears when it’s gone completely.”

In January, the Indians announced plans to remove the logo from their uniforms next year. The move came after decades of protests and complaints that the grinning, red-faced caricature used in one version or another since 1947 is racist.

That decision not to wear the controversial logo in Toronto was partly driven by a failed legal challenge against the Indians when they played north of the border during the 2016 American League Championship Series. During the playoffs, a lawsuit was filed while the club was playing in Toronto to get the logo and team name banned from Canadian TV. A judge dismissed the case.

Shapiro said he wasn’t especially moved by getting a first glimpse at how the Indians will look full-time next year.

“I’m focused on the Blue Jays,” Shapiro said. “I guess there’s a small part of me that kind of says ‘Good, it’s about time.’”

Cleveland will host the All-Star Game next season. The Indians will return to their regular uniforms when they visit Tampa Bay next week.

Ohio State seeks dismissal of suits alleging sexual abuse

Friday, September 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University asked a judge on Friday to dismiss three federal lawsuits filed by former students alleging sexual misconduct by a team doctor.

The lawsuits claim that university officials turned a blind eye to rampant sexual abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss, who worked at Ohio State for 20 years until he retired in 1998. Strauss killed himself in 2005.

In legal motions, the university said the former students’ claims are decades old and are thus barred by the statute of limitations. In addition, Ohio State said it has sovereign immunity.

Ohio State stressed it’s not rejecting the students’ claims outright.

“While the university is responding to the legal claims filed against it, as it must, Ohio State’s motions to dismiss are not directed towards plaintiffs’ claims of injury,” lawyer Michael Carpenter said in a statement. “As stated in the motions to dismiss, ‘Ohio State is not ignoring or being dismissive of plaintiffs’ factual allegations.’”

Jack Landskroner, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said Ohio State is wrong on the statute of limitations, saying the clock did not begin ticking on the students’ claims until April. He called Ohio State’s position an attempt to “hide behind a technicality” and silence accusers.

“Survivors should not be deterred from coming forward,” he said. “That’s what OSU wants by filing this motion.”

A law firm hired by the university has been conducting an investigation into allegations that Strauss groped scores of male athletes and other students. To date, about 150 people have come forward to provide firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by Strauss.

The allegations date from 1979 to 1997 and involve male athletes from at least 16 sports, plus Strauss’ work at the student health center and his off-campus medical office. Investigators also are reviewing whether university officials properly responded to any concerns raised about Strauss during his tenure, and whether Strauss examined high school students.

Scam Warning: Misleading Ads Fool Shoppers

Columbus, OH (September 10, 2018) – BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous complaints from shoppers fooled by too-good-to-be-true social media ads. Just because a company advertises on Facebook, Instagram or another social platform does not mean it is trustworthy. Be sure to do your research before making a purchase.

How the Scam Works:

You are scrolling through social media and see an ad in your feed. Advertisements for clothes, makeup, beauty products, toys and even puppies are all very common. The ads hook you by offering a great deal or promoting a popular product that’s difficult to find in stores.

If you click on the ad, be sure to evaluate the website (and the business behind it) before making a purchase. BBB Scam Tracker has received reports from customers who were overcharged, never received their orders or ended up with faulty (or entirely different!) products.

Local Victims:

A local woman ordered from zodeys.com after seeing them on Facebook. She claims that they only responded when she was inquiring about items, then stopped answering her after she purchased items that she never received. BBB believes that zodeys.com is located in China. They are using an address in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada but according to Yellow Pages, the address matches ​Chinese Family Services of Ontario. According to Google Maps, it is the address of Park Center, a virtual office building. The website was just created on 5.22.18.

Another local woman ordered items from Younger Element after looking at the products on their Facebook page. She claims the items she received were nothing like the advertised photos, and some of her items weren’t delivered at all. She tried to get her money back through PayPal but was unsuccessful. Younger Element’s website was created in November 2017 and is a Chinese website using an address in Longhua, Shenzhen China.

Protect Yourself from an Online Shopping Scam:

Facebook, which owns Instagram, reviews its ads for content. But it does not evaluate the businesses behind those ads.

Before buying online, confirm the site has real contact information. Make sure the seller has a working phone number and address on the website, so you can contact them in case of problems. A contact form is not enough – be sure they have additional information available.

If the price seems too good to be true, there’s probably something wrong. Be wary if the item is selling for significantly lower than what you’ve seen elsewhere.

Do your research. Before making a purchase, be sure to look for a secure site (look for https in the domain) and check their BBB Business Profile at bbb.org.

Consumers are encouraged to report scams to BBB Scam Tracker to help protect others in the Central Ohio community.

For more information, follow your BBB on Facebook, Twitter, and at bbb.org.

About BBB

For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2017, people turned to BBB more than 160 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at bbb.org. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Central Ohio, which was founded in 1921 and serves 21 counties in Central Ohio.

Mt. Carmel brings upgraded patient helicopter transfers to region

Mount Carmel Health System Partners with Survival Flight

Two, co-branded helicopters begin service this summer to offer patient helicopter transfers

Columbus, Ohio – Mount Carmel Health System and Survival Flight are bringing upgraded helicopter patient transfers to the region with an exclusive partnership. The long-term agreement with the ambulatory helicopter service equips Mount Carmel with helicopters that provide a quicker response time for patients than any other emergency air medical provider in central Ohio.

The first of the co-branded helicopters began service at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s last month and the second will begin at Mount Carmel West in August. The latter will relocate to Mount Carmel Grove City when inpatient services transfer from Mount Carmel West later this year.

“We are delighted to partner with Survival Flight, which is an extension of our continued dedication to offer the highest standard of care to our patients,” said Jodi Wilson, vice president of emergency services at Mount Carmel. “These advancements in emergency medical transportation at our hospitals further solidify our health system as a regional healthcare leader.”

The Survival Flight larger-frame aircraft can accommodate a family member and carry enough medical supplies for two transport flights without requiring restocking. Operating in a constant state of readiness with dedicated crews, patients are provided timely care when an emergency occurs. They will be used to transport acutely ill or injured patients who need immediate medical attention, as well as equally acute patients from outlying areas that may not have a viable transport option to Mount Carmel hospitals. The new service also provides opportunities for joint outreach to underserved areas, and improves the system’s ability to provide care more quickly to high-acuity patients.

“Emergency air medical services provide a critical emergency healthcare service to people whose lives depend on it,” said Andy Arthurs, vice president of EMS services at Survival Flight. “Our partnership with Mount Carmel allows us to reach patients in central Ohio and its surrounding areas more quickly than ever.”

About Mount Carmel Health System

Mount Carmel has provided high quality, comprehensive healthcare services in central Ohio for more than 130 years. Our team of more than 10,900 colleagues, 2,100 physicians and 900 volunteers provide compassionate, people-centered primary and specialty care at its four hospitals – Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel West, Mount Carmel St. Ann’s and Mount Carmel New Albany – as well as in surgery centers, emergency and ambulatory care centers, hospice and home care. Mount Carmel Medical Group and Mount Carmel Health Partners, along with their networks of physicians, work to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the most appropriate setting cost-effectively. MediGold, a Medicare Advantage health insurance plan, and the Mount Carmel College of Nursing – one of Ohio’s largest baccalaureate nursing degree programs – are integral members of the health system. Mount Carmel is a member of Trinity Health.

About Survival Flight

Survival Flight Inc. is a premier emergency medical transportation company dedicated to air medical transportation, focusing on the quality of care to patient and safety. The company’s mission and purpose is serving customers with unsurpassed and rapid medical services to save lives.

Survival Flight currently has bases in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio and Oklahoma, but will fly anywhere in the United States where services are needed. Survival Flight operates Bell and Sikorsky helicopters along with Pilatus PC-12 airplanes.

Attorney General DeWine Announces New School Safety Efforts

June 20, 2018

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today announced increased efforts by the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) to aid educators and law enforcement in preparing for and reacting to a potentially violent school incident.

“Schools should be safe, nurturing places for children to learn and grow. Ensuring that students and teachers are protected during the school day is an important responsibility for all Ohio communities,” said Ohio Attorney General DeWine. “Although the Attorney General’s Office does not have oversight or authority over Ohio schools, I have always believed that it is important to use the resources of this office in any way we can to help Ohio’s kids.”

Emergency Management Plan Aerial Photographs

BCI currently has six drones that are used primarily to document crime scenes and assist in missing persons cases. BCI is now offering the use of the drones to take free aerial photographs of school buildings for inclusion in school safety plans.

Ohio law requires that each school in Ohio have a school safety plan on file for law enforcement to aid authorities in responding to an emergency.

“When law enforcement responds to a school emergency, they must have as much information about the school as possible,” said Attorney General DeWine. “Right now, school safety plans must include floor plans, but I believe that aerial photos will be an effective tool to help law enforcement plan for and respond to a violent incident.”

The addition of aerial photographs to school safety plans is encouraged, but not required for schools. Local law enforcement, in coordination with school administrators, can request that BCI agents take aerial photographs of schools in their area by calling 855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446). BCI will upload the photos to the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway (OHLEG) to be included with school safety plans.

“For our students and staff, we are always looking for ways to improve our security and provide valuable information to our first responders in case of an emergency situation,” said Lancaster City Schools Superintendent Steve Wigton. “This free tool offered by Attorney General DeWine and BCI is a great resource for not only us but also schools around Ohio, as we partner with our local law enforcement experts.”

Active Shooter Response: An Educator’s Guide

Attorney General DeWine also released a video series for school administrators and teachers entitled “Active Shooter Response: An Educator’s Guide.”

The series of 25 videos are being produced by OPOTA and provide guidance on how educators and law enforcement can work together to prepare for and react to a violent school incident, such as a school shooting. Ten of the 25 videos were published today and can be found at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/SchoolSafety. The remaining 15 videos will be released later this summer.

The videos are an update to the educator training offered by OPOTA beginning in 2013. Nearly 15,000 educators were trained on how to intervene with students who could pose a danger and how to respond in a crisis situation. A total of 98 sessions were held across the state, and training DVDs were also provided to every school district in Ohio.

“We updated this training and published it online so that teachers and administrators can access the videos at a time that is convenient for them,” said Attorney General DeWine. “The short videos are meant to be conversation starters for schools as they update their school safety plans and prepare for the new school year.”

The videos released today include: “Planning with Law Enforcement,” “Coded Language,” “Lockdown,” “Lockout,” “Shelter in Place,” “Evacuation,” “Calling 911,” “Duties of Responding Officers,” “Reunification,” and “Recovery.”

Additional videos to be released later this year discuss how to help someone who has been injured, the requirements of school safety plans, and things to consider when developing a plan.

An accompanying companion workbook provides summaries, definitions, discussion points, and next steps for each video to aid presenters who wish to share the videos with a group.

Because each district and school is different, schools should be careful to ensure that their school safety plans consider the information presented in the videos series and make choices that are best for their school and community.

Use of the videos by school personnel is not required, but it is encouraged. It is also suggested that law enforcement, parents, and older students watch the videos as well.

Since taking office in 2011, Attorney General DeWine has taken several measures to enhance school safety across the state. In addition to training thousands of educators, Attorney General DeWine’s Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy has trained more than 14,000 law enforcement officers on preparing for and responding to active shooter threats.

Attorney General DeWine also worked with schools across the state to achieve greater compliance on school safety plans and convened a School Safety Task Force that issued dozens of school safety recommendations. The task force recognized that that mental health awareness was essential for schools to identify and intervene with students who may be at risk.

Thirty-Eight Pounds of Suspected Methamphetamine Seized During Drug Investigation

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine

July 16, 2018

(DAYTON, Ohio)— Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Steve Francis today announced the seizure of approximately 38 pounds of suspected methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than a million dollars.

Suspected Methamphetamine

Authorities with the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force seized the drugs, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine, this morning while serving a search warrant at a home on Lexington Avenue in Dayton.

Members of the task force arrested Donald Garrett, 52, of Dayton on drug charges.

Authorities believe the suspected methamphetamine was manufactured in Mexico, transported to California, and then shipped to Ohio.

“Thanks to the hard work of our task force members, these drugs were intercepted before they could go any further,” said Attorney General DeWine. “Thirty-eight pounds of methamphetamine is a tremendous amount of drugs, and my office is working each day with our state, local, and federal partners to stop the flow of opioids, methamphetamine, and other drugs into this state.”

“These drugs ruin lives, destroy families, fuel violence, drive up property crime, and wreck neighborhoods. Anyone associated with it—especially those who sell and traffic it—are doing violence to people and causing harm in our communities. The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force is a collaborative effort between federal, state and local agencies that continues to make our work successful,” said Sheriff Phil Plummer.

“The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force continues to be one of the most productive multi-agency efforts in our region, producing significant results to remove illegal narcotics, weapons and illicit funds from Ohio communities,” said Steve Francis, special agent in charge of HSI for Michigan and Ohio. “This seizure of 38 pounds of methamphetamine is yet another critical step in the effort to eradicate this addictive poison from our communities.”

Throughout Ohio, the abuse of methamphetamine has significantly increased in recent years. More than 7,300 drug submissions have tested positive for methamphetamine at Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation crime laboratories in 2018.

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission. The task force includes authorities from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Miami Township Police Department, Butler Township Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County RANGE Task Force, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission assists local law enforcement agencies in combating organized crime and corrupt activities through the creation of multi-jurisdictional task forces. The commission is composed of members of the law enforcement community and is chaired by the Ohio Attorney General.

Since Attorney General DeWine took office in 2011, Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission Task Forces across the state have seized more than $173 million in drugs and more than $30 million in currency.

May 16, 2018

City Partnership with YMCA, Guard Receives 2 Awards

DELAWARE – A unique partnership arrangement created by the City of Delaware that led to the creation of the Delaware Community Center YMCA/Ohio Army National Guard Readiness Center has received two awards.

The Ohio City Manager’s Association earlier this year presented City officials its award for intergovernmental cooperation. In April, the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission bestowed the William C. Habig Collaborative Achievement Award on the City.

Both awards recognized the work that went into bringing the vision to completion.

Delaware leaders understood the vital role a center could play in the complete development of the community. Despite previous setbacks, they took up the challenge through a unique partnership with the Ohio Guard, the YMCA of Central Ohio and a local citizens group. This unique partnership offered the most cost-effective way to build a state-of-the-art facility at a reduced cost.

The Delaware Community Center YMCA this year celebrated its 6th anniversary in Delaware. By any measure, the project has been a success. The Center boasts more 12,400 members and more than 2,000 users of all ages pass through its doors weekly, making it the YMCA’s second busiest center in Central Ohio. National Guard facilities are well-used, as well, for both readiness operations for a modern military and for community space.

“The honoree has demonstrated success in developing a specific initiative … that supports broad inclusion, diverse thoughts in the process and delivers tangible results addressingkey challenges facing the region,” the MORPC award committee wrote.

School Zone Safety

Westerville City Schools resume classes on Thursday, Aug. 16 and that means the Westerville Division of Police (WPD) will conduct speed enforcement in school zones. Remember to adhere to the posted 20 mph speed limits while school is in session or while school zone warning flashers are in use.

WPD reminds motorists to watch for school bus lights and stop signs. It is unlawful to pass a school bus dropping off and picking up students when warning lights are activated (ORC 4511.75). Remember, where a highway has been divided into four or more traffic lanes, a driver need not stop for a school bus approaching from the opposite direction which has stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging children. Find more tips from WPD on the City’s website.

Smoke-Free Park Signage To Be Installed

On Thursday, Aug. 16, Westerville Parks and Recreation employees will install “no smoking” signs at the entrances of City parks reinforce the smoking ban.

Effective Thursday, Aug. 2, the legislation prohibits smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes in community parks and green spaces. The legislation was created in partnership with Franklin County Public Health.

The City hopes that the legislation will help reduce and eliminate secondhand smoke and the resulting negative smoking effects including litter and strong odors. At sites commonly frequented by children, the ban will also help protect young lungs at play.

Wexner Medical Center hiring plan will bring 500 new faculty to Ohio State

Ohio State University

June 11, 2018

University plans to recruit 350 faculty physicians and 150 research scientists

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University College of Medicine announced today a hiring plan that will bring 500 new biomedical sciences faculty to the university over the next five years.

Under the plan, Ohio State will hire 350 clinicians and 150 research scientists. With the recruitment process already in motion, approximately 50 new research faculty are in the pipeline to join the College of Medicine.

“We have experienced tremendous growth in the past few years and are actively planning for significant growth in facilities, services and scholarship as part of the university’s strategic plan,” said Dr. K. Craig Kent, dean of the College of Medicine. “Instead of ‘if you build it, they will come,’ our approach is ‘join us now and help us build for the future.’”

Scientists and clinicians who can drive discovery and high-quality patient care are at the center of Ohio State’s aspiration to become a top-20 U.S. academic medical center. Plans are already in motion to accommodate the faculty increase with the construction of state-of-the-art facilities that promote interdisciplinary research and education from the bench and classroom to the bedside.

University officials say the time is right to embrace sweeping modernization and growth: Demand for patient care and medical education is greater than ever.

The university will recruit a mix of basic scientists and physician-researchers to further strengthen Ohio State’s top-ranked research programs and clinical services. In addition, new expertise will be brought to disciplines undergoing further development, including diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and opioid research.

“We are going to attract the best and brightest to join the outstanding physicians and scientists who lead the nation in fields ranging from regenerative medicine and wound healing to heart failure and spinal cord injury,” Kent said. “We want to rapidly advance Columbus and Ohio State as a hub for research, patient-care and educational innovation.”

Recent surgery recruits demonstrate the exceptional talent Ohio State has attracted to date: New Vascular Surgery Division Chief Dr. Timur Sarac also leads an Aortic Center in which teams work across specialties to repair challenging aortic aneurysms with hybrid open and minimally invasive surgical procedures, and Dr. Heena Santry, a specialist in trauma and critical care, is a pioneer among surgeons for her studies of psychosocial factors that influence outcomes for patients undergoing emergency surgery.

At a recent Wexner Medical Center Board meeting, Kent showcased four recent basic-science recruits – early-career researchers Leah Pyter and Kristin Stanford and mid-career scientists Lang Li and Doug Lewandowski, all with higher-than-average federal funding – as new faculty who “exemplify the talent and the quality that we can attract to our institution.”

Kent also notes that it takes talent to tap talent, highlighting leaders who make Ohio State an irresistible draw for those pursuing academic medical careers. Among those he has boasted about to the board are Surgery Chair Timothy Pawlik, Radiation Oncology Chair Arnab Chakravarti and Physiology Chair and Vice Dean for Research Peter Mohler, all of whom have been “magnets for talent.”

On the education side, these new faculty will also be instrumental to planned changes in health-sciences training that will emphasize working across disciplines from the first day students are on campus. Kent described a two-part approach under which students will take foundational courses together in the classroom and then join practitioner teams working together in clinical settings.

“I look forward to Ohio State being one of the national leaders in this regard,” he said.

The hiring plan coincides with development of a medical campus in which all building projects integrate and support each other. Key elements are a new hospital and ambulatory center that will enhance a unified Wexner Medical Center complex providing cutting-edge research and world-class patient care.

According to David McQuaid, CEO of the health system, who has partnered with Kent to advance the clinical and academic missions, “The hospital tower is expected to be the largest single facilities project ever undertaken at Ohio State, with a projected 840 beds in private-room settings replacing and expanding on 440 beds in Rhodes and Doan Hall. The ambulatory center on West Campus will provide such services as outpatient surgery, urgent care, diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology.”

Also in the framework plan: an interdisciplinary research facility with innovative and modern environments to serve multiple disciplines and an interdisciplinary health sciences center featuring upgraded and flexible facilities to create a collaborative campus for education throughout the health sciences.

“At a time when many academic medical centers are struggling to attract patients, the Wexner Medical Center is recruiting, building and continuing to grow,” Kent said. “We have a grand adventure in front of us.”

Bridges helping with utility bills

For Delaware County residents who would like to see their utility bills decrease, Bridges Community Action Partnership may be able to help homeowners or renters.

The Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP) provides services such as insulation, heating unit and water heater repair/replacement, reduce air leakage, install CFL light bulbs and low-flow shower heads. Bridges may be able to assist with other repairs such as electrical and plumbing. Income eligibility is 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ($49,200 per year for a family of four).

The following list includes those documents required for assistance: Social security numbers for every household member; All pages of your current electric and gas bill or information on your bulk fuel; Birthdates for every household member; Proof of any and all income received within the last 13 weeks or 12 months for all household members; Proof of home ownership or title for mobile home; If renting, landlord’s name, address and phone number

For further information regarding guidelines and to schedule appointments, contact Bridges Community Action Partnership 740-369-3184.

2018-2020 SourcePoint Services Directory available

The 2018-2020 SourcePoint Services Directory is now available. Published by SourcePoint every three years, the directory is a guide to Delaware County resources relating to the health and wellness of older adults and family caregivers. It includes local sources of educational and volunteer opportunities, financial assistance, health services, in-home services, housing, insurance education, legal and financial planning, mental health support and more.

The cost of printing the directory was covered by the sale of advertisements, and the book is available at no charge to local residents. Directories currently are available for pick up at SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware, during normal business hours, and will be available at local libraries and community events throughout the year.

