OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Sept. 18, 2017 (Entering Week 5)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (4-0) 11.65, 2. Solon (4-0) 9.575, 3. Euclid (3-1) 8.875, 4. Canton McKinley (4-0) 7.9242, 5. Austintown-Fitch (3-1) 7.8, 6. Strongsville (3-1) 7.5, tie-7. Medina (2-2) 6.175, tie-7. Lakewood St. Edward (2-2) 6.175, 9. Massillon Jackson (2-2) 6.0, 10. Shaker Hts. (3-1) 5.9, 11. Cle. John Marshall (3-1) 5.425, 12. Berea-Midpark (3-1) 5.1

Region 2 – 1. Reynoldsburg (4-0) 11.975, 2. Delaware Hayes (4-0) 8.85, 3. Dublin Coffman (4-0) 8.65, 4. Westerville Central (3-1) 8.0, 5. Tol. Whitmer (3-1) 6.125, 6. Lorain (3-1) 5.05, 7. Upper Arlington (2-2) 5.025, 8. Gahanna Lincoln (2-2) 4.975, 9. Worthington Thomas Worthington (2-2) 4.75, 10. Marysville (2-2) 3.975, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2-2) 3.55, 12. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1-3) 2.775

Region 3 – 1. Pickerington North (4-0) 10.7, 2. Clayton Northmont (4-0) 10.525, 3. Hilliard Davidson (4-0) 10.35, 4. Springfield (4-0) 9.575, 5. Pickerington Central (4-0) 8.975, 6. Miamisburg (4-0) 8.9, 7. Kettering Fairmont (3-1) 8.225, 8. Hilliard Bradley (3-1) 7.375, 9. Hilliard Darby (2-2) 4.375, 10. Huber Hts. Wayne (2-2) 3.75, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (2-2) 3.55, 12. Groveport-Madison (2-2) 3.375

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Colerain (4-0) 11.975, 2. Mason (3-1) 9.125, 3. Cin. Elder (3-1) 8.275, 4. Cin. Oak Hills (3-1) 7.45, 5. Cin. Princeton (3-1) 7.3, tie-6. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-1) 6.6, tie-6. Lebanon (3-1) 6.6, 8. Cin. Sycamore (3-1) 6.3, 9. Fairfield (3-1) 5.525, tie-10. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (2-2) 4.4, tie-10. Cin. St. Xavier (2-2) 4.4, 12. Cin. Western Hills (2-2) 3.675

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (4-0) 9.2, 2. Maple Hts. (4-0) 8.25, 3. Boardman (3-1) 7.45, 4. Garfield Hts. (4-0) 6.775, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (3-1) 6.1, 6. Warren G. Harding (2-2) 5.15, 7. Painesville Riverside (3-1) 4.75, 8. Youngstown East* (3-1) 4.625, 9. Akron Ellet (3-1) 4.6, 10. Kent Roosevelt (2-2) 4.475, 11. Twinsburg (2-2) 4.2, tie-12. Mayfield (2-2) 4.15, tie-12. Willoughby South (2-2) 4.15

*Enrollment for Youngstown East has not been confirmed as of Sept. 18. Youngstown East will be listed in the appropriate division and region in the rankings posted following enrollment confirmation.

Region 6 – 1. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-0) 11.05, 2. Tol. Central Cath. (4-0) 10.7449, 3. Avon Lake (4-0) 9.025, 4. Avon (3-1) 8.35, 5. Amherst Steele (4-0) 7.85, 6. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-1) 7.25, 7. Holland Springfield (3-1) 7.225, 8. Tol. St. Francis deSales (3-1) 6.975, 9. Tol. Waite (3-1) 6.675, 10. Sylvania Northview (3-1) 5.475, 11. North Olmsted (2-2) 4.9, 12. Olmsted Falls (3-1) 4.5

Region 7 – 1. Massillon Washington (4-0) 10.1654, 2. Wadsworth (4-0) 10.075, 3. Barberton (4-0) 9.15, 4. Cols. Walnut Ridge (4-0) 7.975, 5. Dover (3-1) 7.6, 6. Uniontown Lake (3-1) 7.4, 7. Canal Winchester (3-1) 7.375, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (4-0) 7.225, 9. North Canton Hoover (3-1) 7.2, 10. Massillon Perry (4-0) 7.0707, 11. Medina Highland (3-1) 6.975, 12. Pataskala Licking Hts. (3-1) 6.5

Region 8 – 1. Kings Mills Kings (3-1) 9.75, 2. Troy (4-0) 9.5, 3. Cin. La Salle (3-1) 9.375, 4. Morrow Little Miami (4-0) 8.225, 5. Trenton Edgewood (4-0) 7.8, 6. Chillicothe (3-1) 7.15, 7. Dublin Scioto (3-1) 6.825, 8. Xenia (3-1) 6.625, 9. Cin. Winton Woods (3-1) 6.525, 10. Cin. Anderson (3-1) 6.15, 11. Cin. Turpin (3-1) 6.125, 12. Westerville North (2-2) 5.6

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (4-0) 8.875, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (4-0) 8.175, 3. Akron East (3-1) 8.1, 4. Medina Buckeye (3-1) 8.05, 5. Aurora (3-1) 7.875, 6. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-0) 7.8469, 7. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-0) 7.45, 8. Richfield Revere (3-1) 6.575, 9. Alliance Marlington (3-1) 6.3415, 10. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (3-1) 5.85, 11. Beloit West Branch (3-1) 5.725, 12. Ravenna (3-1) 5.65

Region 10 – 1. Sandusky (4-0) 9.075, 2. Tiffin Columbian (3-1) 7.65, 3. Norwalk (3-1) 7.225, 4. Bay Village Bay (4-0) 6.375, 5. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-0) 6.225, 6. Tol. Scott (4-0) 6.05, 7. Bowling Green (2-2) 4.975, 8. Mansfield Senior (2-2) 4.675, 9. Rocky River (3-1) 4.55, tie-10. Clyde (2-2) 4.125, tie-10. Defiance (2-2) 4.125, 12. Cle. Glenville (2-2) 3.65

Region 11 – 1. Bellbrook (4-0) 8.55, 2. Thornville Sheridan (4-0) 8.225, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-1) 7.45, 4. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-1) 7.425, 5. Granville (3-1) 7.175, 6. Hillsboro (4-0) 7.0, 7. Jackson (3-1) 6.475, tie-8. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-1) 6.05, tie-8. The Plains Athens (3-1) 6.05, 10. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-1) 5.7, 11. Cols. South (3-1) 5.675, 12. New Richmond (3-1) 5.575

Region 12 – 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-0) 10.4, 2. Day. Carroll (4-0) 7.0, tie-3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (3-1) 6.35, tie-3. Wapakoneta (3-1) 6.35, 5. Trotwood-Madison (2-2) 6.0, 6. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-1) 5.35, 7. Celina (3-1) 5.2, tie-8. Hamilton Badin (2-2) 4.975, tie-8. Vandalia Butler (2-2) 4.975, 10. Piqua (3-1) 4.8622, 11. Tipp City Tippecanoe (2-2) 4.525, 12. Elida (2-2) 3.675

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Hubbard (4-0) 8.925, 2. Perry (3-1) 7.1, 3. Poland Seminary (4-0) 7.025, 4. Carrollton (3-1) 6.925, 5. Steubenville (3-1) 6.648, 6. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (3-1) 6.05, 7. Salem (3-1) 5.975, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (2-2) 5.1, 9. Wintersville Indian Creek (3-1) 5.075, 10. Struthers (3-1) 4.925, 11. East Liverpool (2-2) 4.2, 12. Conneaut (3-1) 4.175

Region 14 – 1. St. Marys Memorial (4-0) 8.7, 2. Kenton (3-1) 8.275, 3. Bellville Clear Fork (4-0) 7.5, 4. Pepper Pike Orange (4-0) 7.475, 5. Ontario (3-1) 6.1, 6. Huron (3-1) 5.975, 7. Bryan (3-1) 5.8, 8. Shelby (3-1) 5.775, 9. Sparta Highland (3-1) 5.525, 10. Galion (3-1) 5.35, 11. Milan Edison (3-1) 5.3, 12. Van Wert (2-2) 4.725

Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (4-0) 9.0, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-0) 7.875, 3. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-1) 5.65, 4. Chillicothe Unioto (3-1) 5.2677, 5. New Lexington (3-1) 5.075, 6. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (3-1) 4.9886, 7. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (3-1) 4.8, 8. Proctorville Fairland (2-2) 4.775, 9. Duncan Falls Philo (3-1) 3.875, 10. Williamsport Westfall (3-1) 3.625, 11. Newark Licking Valley (2-2) 3.275, 12. Cols. East (2-2) 3.0

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (4-0) 9.1, 2. Waverly (4-0) 8.725, 3. Cin. Indian Hill (3-1) 7.175, 4. Batavia (4-0) 6.975, 5. London (4-0) 6.7, 6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-1) 6.475, 7. Springfield Northwestern (3-1) 4.85, 8. Cin. Taft (3-1) 4.5, 9. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-1) 4.375, 10. Springfield Shawnee (3-1) 4.325, 11. Cin. Aiken (2-2) 4.175, 12. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2-2) 4.15

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-0) 6.825, 2. Akron Manchester (3-1) 6.375, 3. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-0) 6.2677, 4. Beachwood (4-0) 6.225, 5. Wickliffe (4-0) 6.0606, 6. Orrville (3-1) 5.6, 7. Magnolia Sandy Valley (3-1) 5.1, 8. Garrettsville Garfield (3-1) 4.475, 9. Orwell Grand Valley (3-1) 4.325, 10. Columbiana Crestview (2-2) 4.025, 11. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (2-2) 3.95, 12. Canfield South Range (2-2) 3.9

Region 18 – 1. Genoa Area (4-0) 7.85, 2. Anna (3-1) 6.8, 3. Liberty Center (4-0) 6.525, 4. Archbold (4-0) 6.225, 5. Marion Pleasant (4-0) 6.2, 6. Casstown Miami East (3-1) 5.65, 7. Richwood North Union (3-1) 4.9962, 8. Pemberville Eastwood (3-1) 4.925, 9. Tontogany Otsego (3-1) 4.55, 10. Brookville (3-1) 4.45, 11. Elyria Cath. (3-1) 4.3, 12. Ottawa-Glandorf (2-2) 3.925

Region 19 – 1. Bellaire (4-0) 7.975, 2. Johnstown-Monroe (3-1) 6.2462, 3. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-0) 6.0871, 4. West Lafayette Ridgewood (4-0) 5.95, 5. Oak Hill (3-1) 5.075, 6. Martins Ferry (3-1) 4.5, 7. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-1) 4.45, 8. Ironton (2-2) 3.95, tie-9. Byesville Meadowbrook (2-2) 3.55, tie-9. Chesapeake (2-2) 3.55, 11. Richmond Edison (2-2) 2.85, 12. Cols. Bishop Ready (1-3) 2.425

Region 20 – 1. Portsmouth West (4-0) 7.425, 2. Middletown Madison (4-0) 7.325, 3. Minford (4-0) 6.525, 4. Wheelersburg (3-1) 6.325, 5. West Jefferson (3-1) 5.75, 6. Cin. Mariemont (4-0) 5.7096, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (3-1) 5.275, 8. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-1) 4.7, 9. Portsmouth (3-1) 4.15, 10. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (3-1) 3.975, 11. Cin. Madeira (2-2) 3.575, 12. Waynesville (2-2) 2.65

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (3-1) 6.95, 2. Kirtland (4-0) 6.925, 3. Salineville Southern (4-0) 6.625, 4. Rootstown (4-0) 6.25, 5. Sugarcreek Garaway (4-0) 6.0, 6. New Middletown Springfield (4-0) 5.7, 7. Creston Norwayne (3-1) 5.4, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (3-1) 5.35, 9. McDonald (4-0) 5.175, 10. Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-0) 4.975, 11. Columbia Station Columbia (3-1) 4.875, 12. Youngstown Liberty (3-1) 4.55

Region 22 – 1. Attica Seneca East (4-0) 5.9, 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (3-1) 5.35, 3. Sherwood Fairview (3-1) 4.85, 4. Loudonville (2-2) 4.175, 5. Gibsonburg (3-1) 4.05, 6. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-1) 3.9, 7. Northwood (3-1) 3.75, 8. Bucyrus Wynford (3-1) 3.375, 9. Carey (2-2) 3.325, 10. Hicksville (2-2) 2.9, 11. Ashland Crestview (2-2) 2.85, tie-12. Ada (2-2) 2.575, tie-12. Castalia Margaretta (2-2) 2.575

Region 23 – 1. Grandview Hts. (4-0) 6.875, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (3-0) 6.5, 3. Galion Northmor (4-0) 5.95, 4. Bainbridge Paint Valley (4-0) 5.1, 5. Howard East Knox (4-0) 5.05, 6. Shadyside (3-1) 4.7, 7. Chillicothe Southeastern (3-1) 4.625, 8. Centerburg (3-1) 4.2, 9. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-1) 4.175, 10. Frankfort Adena (2-1) 3.9444, 11. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-1) 3.7, 12. Barnesville (2-2) 3.25

Region 24 – 1. Coldwater (4-0) 9.25, 2. Lima Central Cath. (4-0) 8.625, 3. Mechanicsburg (4-0) 8.175, 4. Maria Stein Marion Local (4-0) 6.9, 5. Cin. Deer Park (4-0) 6.6, 6. Tipp City Bethel (3-1) 5.325, 7. Spencerville (3-1) 5.1, 8. Troy Christian (3-1) 4.575, 9. Cin. Country Day (4-0) 4.1035, tie-10. St. Henry (3-1) 4.075, tie-10. Lima Perry (3-1) 4.075, 12. Fort Recovery (2-2) 4.025

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-1) 5.075, 2. Windham (4-0) 4.95, 3. Ashland Mapleton (3-1) 4.7, 4. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-1) 4.55, 5. Leetonia (3-1) 4.425, 6. Ashtabula St. John (3-1) 4.175, 7. Valley Christian (3-1) 3.7576, 8. Wellsville (2-2) 3.25, 9. Rittman (2-2) 2.7, tie-10. Lisbon David Anderson (2-2) 2.625, tie-10. Southington Chalker (3-1) 2.625, 12. Richmond Hts. (2-2) 2.6

Region 26 – 1. Sycamore Mohawk (4-0) 7.575, 2. McComb (4-0) 6.9, 3. Greenwich South Central (4-0) 6.25, 4. Arlington (4-0) 5.925, 5. Leipsic (4-0) 5.55, 6. Edgerton (4-0) 5.375, 7. Pandora-Gilboa (4-0) 5.075, 8. Tiffin Calvert (3-1) 4.475, 9. Norwalk St. Paul (3-1) 4.3, 10. Antwerp (3-1) 3.7, 11. Monroeville (2-2) 3.425, 12. Sandusky St. Mary Central Cath. (2-2) 3.1

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-0) 7.2, 2. Lucas (3-1) 5.425, 3. Glouster Trimble (4-0) 5.3, 4. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (3-0) 4.4444, 5. Racine Southern (4-0) 3.9785, 6. Franklin Furnace Green (3-0) 3.8333, 7. Sugar Grove Berne Union (3-1) 3.8, 8. Waterford (3-1) 3.029, 9. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-1) 2.9785, 10. Caldwell (3-1) 2.975, 11. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (2-2) 2.154, 12. Grove City Christian (2-2) 1.75

Region 28 – 1. Convoy Crestview (4-0) 6.35, 2. Fort Loramie (3-1) 5.9, 3. New Bremen (3-1) 5.775, 4. Minster (3-1) 5.425, 5. Ansonia (3-1) 5.325, 6. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-0) 5.1276, 7. Union City Mississinawa Valley (3-1) 3.825, 8. Waynesfield Waynesfield-Goshen (3-1) 3.675, 9. North Lewisburg Triad (3-1) 2.9785, 10. Sidney Lehman Cath. (2-2) 2.825, 11. DeGraff Riverside (2-2) 2.525, 12. Cin. Gamble Montessori (2-2) 2.35

