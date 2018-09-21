Big Nut Strut on Sunday

The Ninth Annual Big Nut Strut will provide funds to all Big Walnut Elementary, Intermediate and Middle School PTOs. The goal of the PTOs is to enrich the students’ educational experience by providing additional programs and materials that will enhance their curriculum, especially during a time when funding and programs have been eliminated. The 5K run/walk gives the entire school district a chance to come out to show their EAGLE PRIDE!

The event takes place on Sunday, Sept. 23. The tentative schedule is: 12:30-1:30 p.m. – Registration begins at General Rosecrans Elementary School; 2 p.m. – 5K run/walk and 1-mile walk begin; 3 p.m. – Awards!

For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Sunbury/BigNutStrut

Pickle ball in the Park

The Pickle Ball players of Delaware Ohio are hosting a pickle ball tournament on Sept. 23, 2018 at Smith Park in Delaware. This inaugural charity event will benefit PIN (People In Need), a local charity. There are 72 players registered to play. There will be a raffle and food truck available.

Field reports from ODNR Division of Wildlife Officers

Central Ohio – Wildlife District One

During the statewide early teal season opening weekend, State Wildlife Officer Maurice Irish, assigned to Delaware County, was on patrol at the Delaware Wildlife Area marsh when a shot rang out 45 minutes before legal shooting time. As several more shots rang out, Officer Irish observed the muzzle-flash from a shotgun and a dark silhouette of a man in the marsh. Officer Irish made his way through the marsh and contacted the man. The man received a review on hunter safety and ethics, and a summons to Delaware Municipal Court for shooting before legal shooting hours. The man pleaded guilty and paid $160 in fines and court costs.

Explore the Ohio to Erie Trail in Delaware County on monthly ride, walk

Join the Delaware County Friends of the Trail for a family-friendly trail ride or walk exploring the Ohio to Erie Trail in Delaware County starting in Galena Sunday, Sept. 30.

Area residents including those newer to bicycling and those interested in local trails are invited to gather for the final “Last Sunday” monthly ride/walk of 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Galena Depot Lot trailhead, 268 N. Walnut St. DCFT will have light refreshments.

The eight-mile bicycle ride will include the newest section of the Galena Brick Trail with picturesque views from the railroad trestle high over Little Walnut Creek, Preservation Parks of Delaware County’s Hoover Scenic Trail, and the tree-lined Genoa Trail in Genoa Township.

DCFT volunteers will lead the ride and provide an introduction to basic ride safety as well as a brief overview of the Ohio to Erie Trail in eastern Delaware County. The ride will be on trails except for short connections on Dustin, Old 3C and Plumb roads. The ride will take about one hour at an average speed of 10 to 12 miles per hour. Ride participants must have helmets and should bring water.

Those who prefer to walk are encouraged to stroll along the tree-shaded Galena Brick Trail, enjoy views of Little Walnut Creek and Hoover Reservoir and turn around where the trail meets Dustin Road.

The event may be cancelled in the event of rain.

The Ohio to Erie Trail stretches from the Ohio River in Cincinnati to Lake Erie near Cleveland, with about 280 miles of paved trails and about 50 miles on streets and rural roads. Locally, the trail links Westerville, Galena and Sunbury with a short planned section in Licking County on to the Heart of Ohio Trail in Knox County. DCFT is working with the villages of Sunbury and Galena, Preservation Parks of Delaware County and the Ohio to Erie Trail Fund to complete the approximately 13-mile trail.

The DCFT is a nonprofit trail advocacy group dedicated to the development of multi-use trails for recreation and transportation in Delaware County. Learn more at dcft.org or visit us on Facebook.

News from Ashland University

Stuart Brdicka Member of Men’s Tennis Team

ASHLAND, OH (09/13/2018)— Stuart Brdicka of Galena is a member of the men’s tennis team at Ashland University. Brdicka is majoring in toxicology. He is the son of Ed and Barb Brdicka of Galena.

The Ashland University men’s tennis team competes in NCAA Division II in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC). This is the programs first season and is led by assistant coach Christian Hamilton, who came to AU after serving as an assistant coach at Allegheny College. The Eagles host their home matches on the newly renovated Deborah Liebert Karl Tennis Complex.

Sophie Dahn Member of Volleyball Team

Sophie Dahn of Westerville is a member of the volleyball team at Ashland University. Dahn is majoring in biology. Dahn is a 2018 graduate of Olentangy Orange High School.

Dahn, a freshman, is a defensive specialist for the Eagles.

The Ashland University women’s volleyball team was recently ranked third in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) preseason coaches’ poll. The Eagles are coming off a 14-15 (7-9 GLIAC) season. They advanced to the GLIAC playoff quarterfinals last season.

Austin Kondratick Member of Men’s Golf Team at Ashland University

Austin Kondratick of Westerville is a member of Ashland University’s Men’s Golf team. Kondratick is majoring in finance. Kondratick is a 2015 graduate of Westerville Central High School.

Ashland University, ranked in the top tier of colleges and universities in U.S. News and World Report’s National Universities category for 2018, is a mid-sized, comprehensive private university conveniently located a short distance from Akron, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. Religiously affiliated with the Brethren Church, Ashland University (www.ashland.edu) deeply values the individual student and offers a unique educational experience that combines the challenge of strong, applied academic programs with a faculty and staff who build nurturing relationships with their students.

OHSAA Announces MaxPreps as Official Sports Information Sponsor

September 11, 2018

MaxPreps is the national leader for online high school sports information, including rosters, schedules, live scoreboards, stats and more

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) is proud to announce a five-year sponsorship agreement with MaxPreps, the online high school sports leader that provides a customized sports information platform for high schools across the country.

The MaxPreps publishing platform operates across desktop, tablet and mobile devices that streamlines the process of managing sports information content and box score information that is published on MaxPreps.com and enables the content to be automatically provided to the OHSAA for use in various initiatives.

Beginning with the fall season of the 2018-19 school year the OHSAA will encourage coaches to submit varsity team rosters and team photos to MaxPreps and will also encourage coaches to submit scores and statistics to track regular-season standings, as well as showcasing statewide statistical leaders.

“Ohio, unquestionably, is one of the national leaders in high school sports, and MaxPreps is thrilled to enter a sponsorship agreement with the OHSAA,” said Andy Beal, president and founder of MaxPreps. “The sponsorship with the OHSAA will further help MaxPreps pursue its goal to feature sports information from every team, every game and every player in America.”

“Many of our member schools already use MaxPreps and we are pleased to enter into an official agreement,” said Jerry Snodgrass, OHSAA Executive Director. “MaxPreps is the leading high school sports content website in the country and we are excited to endorse their services to our member schools. Their tools and content, such as varsity publicity rosters, stats and conference standings, will be useful by our schools, media and fans. We’ve just scratched the surface with all the resources available through their platform.”

In Ohio, more than 2,300 coaches are currently using the MaxPreps platform, and last season MaxPreps collected more than 90 percent of schedules and scores from the state’s football, volleyball and boys and girls basketball teams.

MaxPreps has successfully partnered with 27 other high school state associations and is an official partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations.

About MaxPreps.com

MaxPreps is the leading online high school sports destination, offering high school sports fans the most comprehensive coverage with the latest news, analysis, rankings and streaming content. MaxPreps aspires to cover every high school team, game and player by partnering with more than 100,000 coaches throughout the country. A unit of CBS Interactive and a CBSSports.com site, MaxPreps was founded in August 2002 and is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, Calif. For more information about MaxPreps and for the latest high school sports news, please visit www.maxpreps.com.

About the OHSAA

The Ohio High School Athletic Association is a private, non-profit association of high schools and 7th-8th grade schools, which are volunteer members. The OHSAA conducts postseason tournaments in 26 sports, including 13 for boys and 13 for girls, which involve more than 400,000 student-athletes, 65,000 coaches and 15,000 licensed officials. The OHSAA’s mission is to regulate and administer interscholastic athletic competition in a fair and equitable manner while promoting the values of participation in interscholastic athletics as an integral part of a student’s educational experience. The OHSAA represents its member schools by recognizing and promoting academics, the safety of participants, good citizenship and lifelong values as the foundation of interscholastic athletics.

Lake Erie Western Basin Walleye and Yellow Perch Futures Look Bright

COLUMBUS – Early data gathered by wildlife agencies in the western basin of Lake Erie indicate great news for Ohio anglers, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The 2018 walleye hatch appears to be exceptional, the second highest in the history of the Ohio survey, and the yellow perch hatch was strong, well above its long-term average.

Each year in August, wildlife agencies from around the western basin of Lake Erie sample the waters using bottom trawls in search of young-of-the-year walleye and yellow perch, with biologists from the ODNR Division of Wildlife conducting bottom trawls at nearly 40 sampling locations. Data from these bottom trawl surveys are combined into a basin-wide index, and fisheries biologists compare the figures to previous years to estimate the success of the walleye and yellow perch hatches. These data provide biologists with an initial estimate of how many young fish will enter the fishable population two years later.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife’s 2018 August trawl survey found 112 walleye per hectare. This is the second highest value on record and far above the 20-year average of 27 walleye per hectare in Ohio waters of the western basin. This year’s outstanding hatch combined with the excellent 2015 year-class will ensure an abundance of young walleye to complement the older and larger fish that make up the current Lake Erie walleye population.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife’s August western basin trawl survey found the 2018 yellow perch hatch to be very good at 511 yellow perch per hectare. This is above the 20-year average of 316 yellow perch per hectare in Ohio waters of the western basin. This above average yellow perch hatch should help bolster the yellow perch population in the western basin and maintain quality yellow perch fishing.

Initial reports from bottom trawl surveys conducted by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in Ontario waters of the western basin showed similar results, with walleye catches well above average and strong yellow perch catches. During the upcoming months, Ohio and Ontario bottom trawl data will be combined to estimate the basin-wide hatches of walleye and yellow perch. These estimates will be used in the process to determine jurisdictional quotas.

Central basin trawl surveys in July and August are usually impacted by low oxygen conditions that cause young-of-the-year fish to school or concentrate in nearshore areas. Estimates for the central basin will be available from the September trawl surveys after the data have been collected and analyzed.

Information on the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s Lake Erie research and management programs, fisheries resources, fishing reports, and maps and links to other Lake Erie web resources are available at wildohio.gov.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/09/web1_big-nut-strut-eagle-copy.jpg

Compiled by Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.