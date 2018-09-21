Big Walnut Fall Sports Schedule

All Athletic Events
September 2018
Date; Team Event; Location
Sat., Sept. 22, 7:30 a.m. Coed Middle School Golf at COMSGC (Conference Game); Away; Oakhaven Golf Course, 2871 U.S. Highway 23, Delaware OH 43015
Sat., Sept. 22, 10 a.m. Boys Junior Varsity Football at Marysville High School; Away; Marysville High School, 800 Amrine Mill Road, Marysville OH 43040
Sat., Sept. 22, 10:15 a.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Worthington Kilbourne High School; Home; BWHS
Sat., Sept. 22, noon. Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Worthington Kilbourne High School; Home; BWHS
Mon., Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m. Coed Middle School Golf at Hyatts (Conference Game); Away; Kinsale Golf Club, 7629 Woodcutter Drive, Powell OH
Mon., Sept. 24, 5 p.m. Girls 8th Grade Volleyball at Blendon (Conference Game); Away; Westerville Blendon Middle School, 223 South Otterbein Avenue, Westerville OH 43081
Mon., Sept. 24, 5 p.m. Girls 7th Grade Volleyball at Westerville Blendon (Conference Game); Away; Westerville Blendon Middle School, 223 South Otterbein Avenue, Westerville OH 43081
Mon., Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m. Girls Middle School Tennis at Gahanna (Conference Game); Away; Gahanna Lincoln High School, 140 S. Hamilton Road, Gahanna OH 43230
Tue., Sept. 25, 4 p.m. Coed Middle School Golf at Bexley (Conference Game); Away; Blacklick Golf Course, 7309 East Livingston Avenue, Reynoldsburg OH
Tue., Sept. 25, 4:30 p.m. Girls Freshman Volleyball at Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Groveport Madison High School, 4475 South Hamilton Road, Groveport OH 43125
Tue., Sept. 25, 5 p.m. Coed Middle School Cross Country vs. Olentangy Berkshire (Conference Game); Home; BWMS
Tue., Sept. 25, 5:30 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Tue., Sept. 25, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer at Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Newark High School, 314 Granville Street, Newark OH 43055
Tue., Sept. 25, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball at Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Groveport Madison High School, 4475 South Hamilton Road, Groveport OH 43125
Tue., Sept. 25, 7 p.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball at Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Groveport Madison High School, 4475 South Hamilton Road, Groveport OH 43125
Tue., Sept. 25, 7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Tue., Sept. 25, 7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Soccer at Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Newark High School, 314 Granville Street, Newark OH 43055
Wed., Sept. 26, 4:15 p.m. Coed Middle School Golf at Bexley (Conference Game); Home; Blacklick Golf Course 7309 East Livingston Avenue, Reynoldsburg OH
Wed., Sept. 26, 4:30 p.m. Girls Middle School Tennis at Olentangy (Conference Game); Away; Olentangy High School, 675 Lewis Center Road, Lewis Center OH 43035
Wed., Sept. 26, 5 p.m. Girls 7th Grade Volleyball vs. Gahanna South (Conference Game); Home; BWMS
Wed., Sept. 26, 5 p.m. Boys 7th Grade Football at Olentangy Berkshire (Conference Game); Away; Olentangy Berkshire Middle School, 2869 South Three B’s & K Road, Galena OH 43021
Wed., Sept. 26, 5 p.m. Girls 8th Grade Volleyball vs. Gahanna South (Conference Game); Home; BWMS
Thu., Sept. 27, 4 p.m. Coed Middle School Golf (Family Scramble); Home; Blackhawk Golf Club
Thu., Sept. 27, 4:30 p.m. Girls Middle School Tennis vs. Dublin Davis (Conference Game); Home; BWMS
Thu., Sept. 27, 5 p.m. Boys 8th Grade Football vs. Olentangy Berkshire (Conference Game); Home; BWMS
Thu., Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball at Canal Winchester High School (Conference Game); Away; Canal Winchester High School, 300 Washington Street, Canal Winchester OH 43110
Thu., Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m. Girls Freshman Volleyball at Canal Winchester High School (Conference Game); Away; Canal Winchester High School, 300 Washington Street, Canal Winchester OH 43110
Thu., Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer at Hilliard Bradley High School; Away; Hilliard Bradley High School, 2800 Walker Road, Hilliard OH 43026
Thu., Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Worthington Kilbourne High School; Home; BWHS
Thu., Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball at Canal Winchester High School (Conference Game); Away; Canal Winchester High School, 300 Washington Street, Canal Winchester OH 43110
Thu., Sept. 27, 7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer at Hilliard Bradley High School; Away; Hilliard Bradley High School, 2800 Walker Road, Hilliard OH 43026
Thu., Sept. 27, 7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Soccer vs. Worthington Kilbourne High School; Home; BWHS
Fri., Sept. 28, 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Football vs. Newark Senior High School (Homecoming, Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Sat., Sept. 29, 9 a.m. Girls 7th Grade Volleyball at Teams N/A (Highland Spike Out, Conference Game); Away; Highland Middle School, 6506 State Route 229, Marengo OH 43334
Sat., Sept. 29, 9 a.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Marysville High School; Home; BWHS
Sat., Sept. 29, 10 a.m. Boys Junior Varsity Football at Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Newark High School, 314 Granville Street, Newark OH 43055
Sat., Sept. 29, 10 a.m. Girls 8th Grade Volleyball at Teams N/A (Highland Spike Out, Conference Game); Away; Highland Middle School, 6506 State Route 229, Marengo OH 43334
Sat., Sept. 29, 10:45 a.m. Girls Varsity Soccer vs. Marysville High School; Home; BWHS
Sat., Sept. 29, noon. Boys Freshman Football at Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Newark High School, 314 Granville Street, Newark OH 43055
October 2018
Date; Team Event; Location
Mon., Oct. 1, 4:30 p.m. Girls Varsity Tennis vs. Mount Vernon High School (Senior Recognition, Home); BWHS
Mon., Oct. 1, 4:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Tennis vs. Mount Vernon High School; Home; BWHS
Mon., Oct. 1, 5 p.m. Girls 7th Grade Volleyball at Westerville Heritage (Conference Game); Away; Westerville Heritage Middle School, 390 North Spring Street, Westerville OH 43081
Mon., Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m. Girls 8th Grade Volleyball at Heritage (Conference Game); Away; Westerville Heritage Middle School, 390 North Spring Street, Westerville OH 43081
Tue., Oct. 2, TBA. Boys Varsity Golf Sectionals; Away; Unknown location
Tue., Oct. 2, 5 p.m. Girls Freshman Volleyball vs. New Albany High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Tue., Oct. 2, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer at Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Away; Franklin Heights High School, 1001 Demorest Road, Columbus OH 43204
Tue., Oct. 2, 5:30 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Tue., Oct. 2, 6 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball vs. New Albany High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Tue., Oct. 2, 7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Tue., Oct. 2, 7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Soccer at Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Away; Franklin Heights High School, 1001 Demorest Road, Columbus OH 43204
Tue., Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball vs. New Albany High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Wed., Oct. 3, TBA. Boys 7th Grade Football; Unknown location
Wed., Oct. 3, TBA. Girls Varsity Cross Country at Hilliard Darby High School; Away; Hilliard Darby High School, 4200 Leppert Road, Hilliard OH 43026
Wed., Oct. 3, TBA. Boys Varsity Cross Country at Hilliard Darby High School; Away; Hilliard Darby High School, 4200 Leppert Road, Hilliard OH 43026
Wed., Oct. 3, 4 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Tennis at Watkins Memorial High School; Away; Watkins Memorial High School, 8868 Watkins Road SW, Pataskala OH 43062
Wed., Oct. 3, 5 p.m. Girls 7th Grade Volleyball at Delaware Dempsey (Conference Game); Away; Delaware Dempsey, 599 Pennsylvania Avenue, Delaware OH 43015
Wed., Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m. Girls 8th Grade Volleyball at Dempsey (Conference Game); Away; Delaware Dempsey, 599 Pennsylvania Avenue, Delaware OH 43015
Thu., Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m. Girls Freshman Volleyball at Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Newark High School, 314 Granville Street, Newark OH 43055
Thu., Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer at Westerville Central High School; Away; Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Avenue, Westerville OH 43082
Thu., Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Westerville Central High School; Home; BWHS
Thu., Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball at Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Newark High School, 314 Granville Street, Newark OH 43055
Thu., Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m. Boys 7th Grade Football vs. Newark Liberty (Conference Game); Home; BWMS
Thu., Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m. Boys 8th Grade Football at Newark Liberty (Conference Game); Away; Newark Liberty Middle School, 1055 Evans Boulevard, Newark OH 43055
Thu., Oct. 4, 7 p.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball at Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Newark High School, 314 Granville Street, Newark OH 43055
Thu., Oct. 4, 7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Westerville Central High School; Home; BWHS
Thu., Oct. 4, 7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Soccer at Westerville Central High School; Away; Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Avenue, Westerville OH 43082
Fri., Oct. 5, 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Football at Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Away; Franklin Heights High School, 1001 Demorest Road, Columbus OH 43204
Sat., Oct. 6, TBA. Boys Varsity Cross Country at Thomas Worthington High School; Away; Thomas Worthington High School, 300 West Dublin Granville Road, Worthington OH 43085
Sat., Oct. 6, TBA. Girls Varsity Cross Country at Thomas Worthington High School; Away; Thomas Worthington High School, 300 West Dublin Granville Road, Worthington OH 43085
Sat., Oct. 6, 9 a.m. Coed Middle School Cross Country at Les Eisenheart Invitational; Away; Thomas Worthington High School, 300 West Dublin Granville Road, Worthington OH 43085
Sat., Oct. 6, 9 a.m. Boys Freshman Football vs. Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Sat., Oct. 6, 11 a.m. Boys Junior Varsity Football vs. Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Tue., Oct. 9, 5:30 p.m. Girls Freshman Volleyball at Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Away; Franklin Heights High School, 1001 Demorest Road, Columbus OH 43204
Tue., Oct. 9, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer at Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Groveport Madison High School 4475 South Hamilton Road, Groveport OH 43125
Tue., Oct. 9, 5:30 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer at Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Groveport Madison High School, 4475 South Hamilton Road, Groveport OH 43125
Tue., Oct. 9, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball at Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Away; Franklin Heights High School, 1001 Demorest Road, Columbus OH 43204
Tue., Oct. 9, 7 p.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball at Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Away; Franklin Heights High School, 1001 Demorest Road, Columbus OH 43204
Tue., Oct. 9, 7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer at Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Groveport Madison High School, 4475 South Hamilton Road, Groveport OH 43125
Tue., Oct. 9, 7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Soccer vs. Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Wed., Oct. 10, 5 p.m. Boys 7th Grade Football vs. New Albany (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Wed., Oct. 10, 7 p.m. Boys 8th Grade Football vs. New Albany (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Thu., Oct. 11, TBA. Boys 8th Grade Football at Unknown location
Thu., Oct. 11, 4:30 p.m. Girls Freshman Volleyball vs. Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Thu., Oct. 11, 5:30 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Westerville North High School; Home; BWHS
Thu., Oct. 11, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball vs. Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Thu., Oct. 11, 7 p.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball vs. Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Thu., Oct. 11, 7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Westerville North High School (Senior Recognition, Home); BWHS
Fri., Oct. 12, 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Football at New Albany High School (Conference Game); Away; New Albany High School, 7600 Fodor Road, New Albany OH 43054
Sat., Oct. 13, TBA. Girls Varsity Cross Country OCC; Away; Lancaster High School, 1312 Granville Pike, Lancaster OH 43130
Sat., Oct. 13, TBA. Boys Varsity Cross Country OCC; Away; Lancaster High School, 1312 Granville Pike, Lancaster OH 43130
Sat., Oct. 13, 9 a.m. Boys Freshman Football vs. New Albany High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Sat., Oct. 13, 11 a.m. Boys Junior Varsity Football vs. New Albany High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Fri., Oct. 19, 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Football vs. Groveport Madison Senior High School (Senior Recognition Band, Color Guard, Cross Country & Golf; Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Sat., Oct. 20, TBA. Girls Varsity Cross Country Districts at Unknown location
Sat., Oct. 20, TBA. Boys Varsity Cross Country Districts at Unknown location
Sat., Oct. 20, 10 a.m. Boys Junior Varsity Football at Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Groveport Madison High School, 4475 South Hamilton Road, Groveport OH 43125
Sat., Oct. 20, noon. Boys Freshman Football at Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Groveport Madison High School, 4475 South Hamilton Road, Groveport OH 43125
Fri., Oct. 26, 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Football at Canal Winchester High School (Conference Game); Away; Canal Winchester High School, 300 Washington Street, Canal Winchester OH 43110
Sat., Oct. 27, TBA. Girls Varsity Cross Country Regionals; Pickerington North High School, 7800 Refugee Road, Pickerington OH 43147
Sat., Oct. 27, TBA. Boys Varsity Cross Country Regionals; Pickerington North High School, 7800 Refugee Road, Pickerington OH 43147
Sat., Oct. 27, 9 a.m. Boys Freshman Football vs. Canal Winchester High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
Sat., Oct. 27, 11 a.m. Boys Junior Varsity Football vs. Canal Winchester High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS
