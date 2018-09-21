Big Walnut Fall Sports Schedule

All Athletic Events

September 2018

Date; Team Event; Location

Sat., Sept. 22, 7:30 a.m. Coed Middle School Golf at COMSGC (Conference Game); Away; Oakhaven Golf Course, 2871 U.S. Highway 23, Delaware OH 43015

Sat., Sept. 22, 10 a.m. Boys Junior Varsity Football at Marysville High School; Away; Marysville High School, 800 Amrine Mill Road, Marysville OH 43040

Sat., Sept. 22, 10:15 a.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Worthington Kilbourne High School; Home; BWHS

Sat., Sept. 22, noon. Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Worthington Kilbourne High School; Home; BWHS

Mon., Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m. Coed Middle School Golf at Hyatts (Conference Game); Away; Kinsale Golf Club, 7629 Woodcutter Drive, Powell OH

Mon., Sept. 24, 5 p.m. Girls 8th Grade Volleyball at Blendon (Conference Game); Away; Westerville Blendon Middle School, 223 South Otterbein Avenue, Westerville OH 43081

Mon., Sept. 24, 5 p.m. Girls 7th Grade Volleyball at Westerville Blendon (Conference Game); Away; Westerville Blendon Middle School, 223 South Otterbein Avenue, Westerville OH 43081

Mon., Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m. Girls Middle School Tennis at Gahanna (Conference Game); Away; Gahanna Lincoln High School, 140 S. Hamilton Road, Gahanna OH 43230

Tue., Sept. 25, 4 p.m. Coed Middle School Golf at Bexley (Conference Game); Away; Blacklick Golf Course, 7309 East Livingston Avenue, Reynoldsburg OH

Tue., Sept. 25, 4:30 p.m. Girls Freshman Volleyball at Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Groveport Madison High School, 4475 South Hamilton Road, Groveport OH 43125

Tue., Sept. 25, 5 p.m. Coed Middle School Cross Country vs. Olentangy Berkshire (Conference Game); Home; BWMS

Tue., Sept. 25, 5:30 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Tue., Sept. 25, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer at Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Newark High School, 314 Granville Street, Newark OH 43055

Tue., Sept. 25, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball at Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Groveport Madison High School, 4475 South Hamilton Road, Groveport OH 43125

Tue., Sept. 25, 7 p.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball at Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Groveport Madison High School, 4475 South Hamilton Road, Groveport OH 43125

Tue., Sept. 25, 7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Tue., Sept. 25, 7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Soccer at Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Newark High School, 314 Granville Street, Newark OH 43055

Wed., Sept. 26, 4:15 p.m. Coed Middle School Golf at Bexley (Conference Game); Home; Blacklick Golf Course 7309 East Livingston Avenue, Reynoldsburg OH

Wed., Sept. 26, 4:30 p.m. Girls Middle School Tennis at Olentangy (Conference Game); Away; Olentangy High School, 675 Lewis Center Road, Lewis Center OH 43035

Wed., Sept. 26, 5 p.m. Girls 7th Grade Volleyball vs. Gahanna South (Conference Game); Home; BWMS

Wed., Sept. 26, 5 p.m. Boys 7th Grade Football at Olentangy Berkshire (Conference Game); Away; Olentangy Berkshire Middle School, 2869 South Three B’s & K Road, Galena OH 43021

Wed., Sept. 26, 5 p.m. Girls 8th Grade Volleyball vs. Gahanna South (Conference Game); Home; BWMS

Thu., Sept. 27, 4 p.m. Coed Middle School Golf (Family Scramble); Home; Blackhawk Golf Club

Thu., Sept. 27, 4:30 p.m. Girls Middle School Tennis vs. Dublin Davis (Conference Game); Home; BWMS

Thu., Sept. 27, 5 p.m. Boys 8th Grade Football vs. Olentangy Berkshire (Conference Game); Home; BWMS

Thu., Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball at Canal Winchester High School (Conference Game); Away; Canal Winchester High School, 300 Washington Street, Canal Winchester OH 43110

Thu., Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m. Girls Freshman Volleyball at Canal Winchester High School (Conference Game); Away; Canal Winchester High School, 300 Washington Street, Canal Winchester OH 43110

Thu., Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer at Hilliard Bradley High School; Away; Hilliard Bradley High School, 2800 Walker Road, Hilliard OH 43026

Thu., Sept. 27, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Worthington Kilbourne High School; Home; BWHS

Thu., Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball at Canal Winchester High School (Conference Game); Away; Canal Winchester High School, 300 Washington Street, Canal Winchester OH 43110

Thu., Sept. 27, 7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer at Hilliard Bradley High School; Away; Hilliard Bradley High School, 2800 Walker Road, Hilliard OH 43026

Thu., Sept. 27, 7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Soccer vs. Worthington Kilbourne High School; Home; BWHS

Fri., Sept. 28, 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Football vs. Newark Senior High School (Homecoming, Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Sat., Sept. 29, 9 a.m. Girls 7th Grade Volleyball at Teams N/A (Highland Spike Out, Conference Game); Away; Highland Middle School, 6506 State Route 229, Marengo OH 43334

Sat., Sept. 29, 9 a.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Marysville High School; Home; BWHS

Sat., Sept. 29, 10 a.m. Boys Junior Varsity Football at Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Newark High School, 314 Granville Street, Newark OH 43055

Sat., Sept. 29, 10 a.m. Girls 8th Grade Volleyball at Teams N/A (Highland Spike Out, Conference Game); Away; Highland Middle School, 6506 State Route 229, Marengo OH 43334

Sat., Sept. 29, 10:45 a.m. Girls Varsity Soccer vs. Marysville High School; Home; BWHS

Sat., Sept. 29, noon. Boys Freshman Football at Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Newark High School, 314 Granville Street, Newark OH 43055

October 2018

Mon., Oct. 1, 4:30 p.m. Girls Varsity Tennis vs. Mount Vernon High School (Senior Recognition, Home); BWHS

Mon., Oct. 1, 4:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Tennis vs. Mount Vernon High School; Home; BWHS

Mon., Oct. 1, 5 p.m. Girls 7th Grade Volleyball at Westerville Heritage (Conference Game); Away; Westerville Heritage Middle School, 390 North Spring Street, Westerville OH 43081

Mon., Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m. Girls 8th Grade Volleyball at Heritage (Conference Game); Away; Westerville Heritage Middle School, 390 North Spring Street, Westerville OH 43081

Tue., Oct. 2, TBA. Boys Varsity Golf Sectionals; Away; Unknown location

Tue., Oct. 2, 5 p.m. Girls Freshman Volleyball vs. New Albany High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Tue., Oct. 2, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer at Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Away; Franklin Heights High School, 1001 Demorest Road, Columbus OH 43204

Tue., Oct. 2, 5:30 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Tue., Oct. 2, 6 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball vs. New Albany High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Tue., Oct. 2, 7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Tue., Oct. 2, 7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Soccer at Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Away; Franklin Heights High School, 1001 Demorest Road, Columbus OH 43204

Tue., Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball vs. New Albany High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Wed., Oct. 3, TBA. Boys 7th Grade Football; Unknown location

Wed., Oct. 3, TBA. Girls Varsity Cross Country at Hilliard Darby High School; Away; Hilliard Darby High School, 4200 Leppert Road, Hilliard OH 43026

Wed., Oct. 3, TBA. Boys Varsity Cross Country at Hilliard Darby High School; Away; Hilliard Darby High School, 4200 Leppert Road, Hilliard OH 43026

Wed., Oct. 3, 4 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Tennis at Watkins Memorial High School; Away; Watkins Memorial High School, 8868 Watkins Road SW, Pataskala OH 43062

Wed., Oct. 3, 5 p.m. Girls 7th Grade Volleyball at Delaware Dempsey (Conference Game); Away; Delaware Dempsey, 599 Pennsylvania Avenue, Delaware OH 43015

Wed., Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m. Girls 8th Grade Volleyball at Dempsey (Conference Game); Away; Delaware Dempsey, 599 Pennsylvania Avenue, Delaware OH 43015

Thu., Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m. Girls Freshman Volleyball at Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Newark High School, 314 Granville Street, Newark OH 43055

Thu., Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer at Westerville Central High School; Away; Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Avenue, Westerville OH 43082

Thu., Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Westerville Central High School; Home; BWHS

Thu., Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball at Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Newark High School, 314 Granville Street, Newark OH 43055

Thu., Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m. Boys 7th Grade Football vs. Newark Liberty (Conference Game); Home; BWMS

Thu., Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m. Boys 8th Grade Football at Newark Liberty (Conference Game); Away; Newark Liberty Middle School, 1055 Evans Boulevard, Newark OH 43055

Thu., Oct. 4, 7 p.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball at Newark Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Newark High School, 314 Granville Street, Newark OH 43055

Thu., Oct. 4, 7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Westerville Central High School; Home; BWHS

Thu., Oct. 4, 7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Soccer at Westerville Central High School; Away; Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Avenue, Westerville OH 43082

Fri., Oct. 5, 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Football at Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Away; Franklin Heights High School, 1001 Demorest Road, Columbus OH 43204

Sat., Oct. 6, TBA. Boys Varsity Cross Country at Thomas Worthington High School; Away; Thomas Worthington High School, 300 West Dublin Granville Road, Worthington OH 43085

Sat., Oct. 6, TBA. Girls Varsity Cross Country at Thomas Worthington High School; Away; Thomas Worthington High School, 300 West Dublin Granville Road, Worthington OH 43085

Sat., Oct. 6, 9 a.m. Coed Middle School Cross Country at Les Eisenheart Invitational; Away; Thomas Worthington High School, 300 West Dublin Granville Road, Worthington OH 43085

Sat., Oct. 6, 9 a.m. Boys Freshman Football vs. Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Sat., Oct. 6, 11 a.m. Boys Junior Varsity Football vs. Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Tue., Oct. 9, 5:30 p.m. Girls Freshman Volleyball at Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Away; Franklin Heights High School, 1001 Demorest Road, Columbus OH 43204

Tue., Oct. 9, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer at Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Groveport Madison High School 4475 South Hamilton Road, Groveport OH 43125

Tue., Oct. 9, 5:30 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer at Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Groveport Madison High School, 4475 South Hamilton Road, Groveport OH 43125

Tue., Oct. 9, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball at Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Away; Franklin Heights High School, 1001 Demorest Road, Columbus OH 43204

Tue., Oct. 9, 7 p.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball at Franklin Heights High School (Conference Game); Away; Franklin Heights High School, 1001 Demorest Road, Columbus OH 43204

Tue., Oct. 9, 7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer at Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Groveport Madison High School, 4475 South Hamilton Road, Groveport OH 43125

Tue., Oct. 9, 7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Soccer vs. Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Wed., Oct. 10, 5 p.m. Boys 7th Grade Football vs. New Albany (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Wed., Oct. 10, 7 p.m. Boys 8th Grade Football vs. New Albany (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Thu., Oct. 11, TBA. Boys 8th Grade Football at Unknown location

Thu., Oct. 11, 4:30 p.m. Girls Freshman Volleyball vs. Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Thu., Oct. 11, 5:30 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Westerville North High School; Home; BWHS

Thu., Oct. 11, 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball vs. Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Thu., Oct. 11, 7 p.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball vs. Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Thu., Oct. 11, 7:15 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Westerville North High School (Senior Recognition, Home); BWHS

Fri., Oct. 12, 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Football at New Albany High School (Conference Game); Away; New Albany High School, 7600 Fodor Road, New Albany OH 43054

Sat., Oct. 13, TBA. Girls Varsity Cross Country OCC; Away; Lancaster High School, 1312 Granville Pike, Lancaster OH 43130

Sat., Oct. 13, TBA. Boys Varsity Cross Country OCC; Away; Lancaster High School, 1312 Granville Pike, Lancaster OH 43130

Sat., Oct. 13, 9 a.m. Boys Freshman Football vs. New Albany High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Sat., Oct. 13, 11 a.m. Boys Junior Varsity Football vs. New Albany High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Fri., Oct. 19, 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Football vs. Groveport Madison Senior High School (Senior Recognition Band, Color Guard, Cross Country & Golf; Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Sat., Oct. 20, TBA. Girls Varsity Cross Country Districts at Unknown location

Sat., Oct. 20, TBA. Boys Varsity Cross Country Districts at Unknown location

Sat., Oct. 20, 10 a.m. Boys Junior Varsity Football at Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Groveport Madison High School, 4475 South Hamilton Road, Groveport OH 43125

Sat., Oct. 20, noon. Boys Freshman Football at Groveport Madison Senior High School (Conference Game); Away; Groveport Madison High School, 4475 South Hamilton Road, Groveport OH 43125

Fri., Oct. 26, 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Football at Canal Winchester High School (Conference Game); Away; Canal Winchester High School, 300 Washington Street, Canal Winchester OH 43110

Sat., Oct. 27, TBA. Girls Varsity Cross Country Regionals; Pickerington North High School, 7800 Refugee Road, Pickerington OH 43147

Sat., Oct. 27, TBA. Boys Varsity Cross Country Regionals; Pickerington North High School, 7800 Refugee Road, Pickerington OH 43147

Sat., Oct. 27, 9 a.m. Boys Freshman Football vs. Canal Winchester High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Sat., Oct. 27, 11 a.m. Boys Junior Varsity Football vs. Canal Winchester High School (Conference Game); Home; BWHS

Compiled by Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by Big Walnut Athletics.

