Girls Volleyball sweeps

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

BW finishes 9th place at Otterbein University

Saturday, September 15, 2018 NOON

Meet Recap: Otterbein High School Invitational

1) Springboro 51; 2) Dublin Coffman 77; 3) Gahanna Lincoln 89; 4) Pickerington Central 111; 5) Olentangy Orange 119; 6) Olentangy Berlin 165; 7) Westerville Central 190; 8) Buckeye Valley 209; 9) Big Walnut 211; 10) Parkersburg South 245; 11) Dublin Scioto 289; 12) Central Crossing 393

Twelve of the twenty-four girls ran their season best or personal record (PR) Saturday. Colbi Borland won the race for the girls (19:13 PR). She continues to look strong as we head into the final meets of the season. Chloe McKenzie was our number two girl, and she ran a great race (22:11 PR). Our finish would have been a little higher; unfortunately Grace Unger suffered an injury and was unable to complete the race. We are sure we would have moved up two more spots had she been able to race like she is capable. With the competition of this meet, it proves the girls are still in very good position to challenge for the OCC-Capital title, and that is our number one goal.

Rest of the team results: Sierra Sanders 22:42; Hannah Unger 22:46; Alina Pecci 23:56; Jaiden Hilton 24:15; Annika Anderson 24:50; Mackenna Ames 25:19; Celia Sutton 25:38; Sydney Foxworthy 25:46; Jojo Lucas 26:06; Riley Anderson 26:45; Abbey Danne 27:02; Addie List 27:04; Amber Hall 27:25; Mia Smith 27:33; Ava Walker 27:35; Hannah Moroz 27:41; Trinity Glenn 28:09; Sienna Coomes 28:35; Kaylene McGowan 31:15; Fiona Lariviere 33:15

Posted by Joe Evener joeevener@bwls.net

BOYS GOLF

BW beat Westerville North High School 168-182

Monday, September 10, 2018 4:00 PM HOME

Game Recap: The team was led by Kyle Williams scoring a 39 and Freshman call up Kolin McKee scored a 41 in his second stint with the Varsity squad.

BW beat Saint Francis De Sales High School 154-173

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:30 PM AWAY

Game Recap: It was a good day overall for the Eagle golfers with four players scoring under 40 for nine holes. Led by Austin Duckworth’s 37 followed by Kyle Williams, Zack Herbert and Tyler Garner each scoring 39’s.

BW falls to Rutherford B Hayes High School 152-157

Thursday, September 13, 2018 4:00 PM AWAY

Game Recap: It was a good day for both teams with Delaware getting the better of us. Kyle Williams led the way with a season low 35 for nine holes.

BW finishes 2nd place at OCC 4th Match

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 NOON

Points 338

Meet Recap: Golf The boys finished the OCC league competition with 338 at Apple Valley. They were led by Kenny Schneider’s 81.

Posted by Charles Brodhead charliebrodhead@bwls.net

GIRLS SOCCER

BW beat Bishop Hartley High School 1-0

Saturday, September 15, 2018 11:15 AM HOME

Game Recap: Soccer Goal: Audrey Hofer; Assist: Annie Thomas

Saves: P. Carter – 6; S. Sigletti – 11

Posted by Chris Allen chrisallen@bwls.net

GIRLS TENNIS

BW beat Groveport Madison Sr High School 5-0

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 4:30 PM HOME

Game Recap:

Singles: Kina Ehlers (BW) def. Kelsea Caldwell: 6-0, 6-0; Addy Smith (BW) def. Serena Musungu: 6-2, 6-1; Karen Ambrose (BW) def. Precious Anumbondem: 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: Hannah Kaiser / Allyson Stevens (BW) def. Ana Herrera / Cassie Salva: 7-5, 6-0; Becca Griffith / Abbie Crandell (BW) def. Lori Hill / Gabby Monjaras: 6-0, 6-0

Overall Record: 6-4 (3-2 OCC)

BW falls to Reynoldsburg High School 3-2

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 5:00 PM AWAY

Game Recap:

Singles: Lindsay Hill (BW) def. H. Chaffin: 6-2, 6-0; A. Matan (R) def. Lindsey Stevens: 6-1, 6-2; Kina Ehlers (BW) def. N. Harris: 6-0, 6-2

Doubles: A. Swift / K. Whetsel (R) def. Ciara Matos / Allyson Stevens: 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; N. Rowe / F. Gebrezqi (R) def. Addy Smith / Karen Ambrose: 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

BW falls to Watkins Memorial High School 5-0

Thursday, September 13, 2018 3:45 PM HOME

Game Recap:

Singles: Journey Kissell (WM) def. Lindsay Hill: 6-1, 6-3; Madi Burris (WM) def. Kina Ehlers: 6-1, 6-0; Faith Triplett (WM) def. Ava Boldizar: 6-0, 6-3

Doubles: Lillia Walter / Amy Wright (WM) def. Ciara Matos / Lindsey Stevens: 6-0, 6-0; Kaitlin Dean / Kenzie Fadorsen (WM) def. Hannah Kaiser / Allyson Stevens: 6-0, 6-2

Posted by Ryan Balaz ryanbalaz@bwls.net

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BW beat Newark Senior High School 3-0

Thursday, September 13, 2018 7:00 PM HOME

Game Recap:

Kills: Kaley Rammelsberg: 10; Caroline Speelman: 7; Kelsie Imertreijs: 6; Kassie Bowmar: 4; Mac Podraza: 4; Sarah Von Hollen: 1; Olivia Pollock: 1

Serving Aces: Caroline Speelman: 2; Morgan Schull: 1; Mac Podraza: 3; Kelsie Imertreijs: 2; Emily Vance: 1; Madi Coulson: 1

Box Scores: 1 2 3 4 5

Big Walnut High School: 25 25 25

Newark Senior High School 15 9 15

BW beat Upper Arlington High School 3-0

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 7:30 PM HOME

Game Recap

Kills: Caroline Speelman: 7; Kelsie Imertreijs: 5; Mac Podraza: 4; Kaley Rammelsberg: 4; Kassie Bowmar: 3

Serving Aces: Mac Podraza: 5

Box Scores 1 2 3 4 5

Big Walnut High School 25 25 25

Upper Arlington High School 19 15 12

BW beat Pickerington North High School 2-0

Saturday, September 15, 2018 9:00 AM AWAY

Game Recap: Big Walnut beats Pick North in two: 25-15, 25-19; Big Walnut beats Granville in two: 25-21, 25-20;

Big Walnut beats Thurgood Marshall High School in two: 25-5, 25-4.

Posted by Nicole Casner nicolecasner@bwls.net

