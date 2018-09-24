Red Sox clinch title

Red Sox win 3rd straight AL East title, beating Yanks 11-6

Friday, September 21

NEW YORK (AP) — Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox won their third consecutive AL East championship Thursday night, clinching on enemy turf with an 11-6 victory over the rival New York Yankees.

Betts homered, doubled twice and drove in five runs, finishing with four hits as the Red Sox overcame Giancarlo Stanton’s go-ahead grand slam in the fourth inning. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a tying home run in the seventh and Xander Bogaerts put Boston ahead with a sacrifice fly.

With the best record in baseball and a playoff berth already secured, Boston (104-49) closed out a once-tight division race with nine games to spare. J.D. Martinez and the Red Sox, alone in first place since July 2, will open the postseason at home on Oct. 5 against an opponent to be determined.

Never before had Boston finished in first place three years in a row. The club needs one victory to match the franchise record held by the 1912 World Series champions.It took three tries, but these Red Sox finally earned their chance to celebrate at Yankee Stadium under rookie manager Alex Cora.

After starter Eduardo Rodriguez walked a career-high seven in 3 2/3 innings, knuckleballer Steven Wright (3-1) worked three shutout innings for the win.

Brock Holt also homered for the Red Sox, and Martinez increased his major league-leading RBI total to 124 in a game that took 4 hours, 2 minutes.

Luke Voit hit a two-run homer for New York. Chad Green (8-3) was the loser.

ATHLETICS 21, ANGELS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Semien had three hits and a career-high five RBIs, Stephen Piscotty homered and drove in four runs and Oakland hammered Los Angeles.

The Athletics reduced their magic number for clinching a playoff berth to five. Since June 15, Oakland is a major league-best 58-25.

Going into Thursday, Oakland trailed Houston by four games in the AL West, led Tampa Bay by 5 1/2 games for the second wild card, and was 2 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the first wild card.

Catcher Francisco Arcia pitched the last two innings for the Angels, and also homered in the ninth.

Piscotty was 2 for 3 with a three-run homer. He’s 4 for 6 with two home runs and nine RBI in his last two games. Matt Chapman was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI. He leads the majors with 24 doubles since the All-Star break and has 41 on the year.

Mike Trout hit his 36th home run for the Angels.

Edwin Jackson (6-3) struck out seven and gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball. Matt Shoemaker (2-2) was the loser.

BRAVES 8, PHILLIES 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Luca Duda’s pinch-hit double drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh, and Atlanta took an important step toward winning the NL East by beating Philadelphia.

Atlanta leads the second-place Phillies by 6 1/2 games following the opening game of the four-game series. The teams close the season with three games at Philadelphia, but the Phillies need to win at least three of four in Atlanta to retain hope of making the final series meaningful. The Braves have a magic number of four over Philadelphia to clinch their first division title since 2013.

Freddie Freeman had two hits and scored two runs. He has eight hits in his last three games.

Tommy Hunter (4-4), the Phillies’ fifth pitcher, gave up a leadoff double to Dansby Swanson in the seventh. The left-handed hitting Duda pulled the run-scoring double into the right-field corner, giving Atlanta the 4-3 lead. Jesse Biddle (6-1), the Phillies’ 2010 first-round pick, gave up one hit while recording two outs in the seventh.

BLUE JAYS 9, RAYS 8

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Smoak homered with two outs in the ninth inning to lift Toronto past Tampa Bay, dealing a blow to the Rays’ wild-card playoff hopes.

Smoak hit his 25th homer of the season and third career walk-off blast. Sergio Romo (3-4) blew his eighth save in 30 opportunities. David Paulino (1-0) pitched an inning for the victory as Toronto won for the fourth time in its past five.

Trailing 8-2 to begin the ninth, the Blue Jays roared back to snap Tampa Bay’s five-game winning streak. Tellez hit an RBI double and Danny Jansen chased Jamie Schultz with a three-run homer. Romo came on and struck out Richard Urena, but pinch hitter Kendrys Morales singled and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied it with a two-run homer to left. Smoak followed with a first pitch drive to right.

Jonny Chirinos (5-5) was the loser.

WHITE SOX 5, INDIANS 4, 11 INNINGS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Matt Davidson hit a run-scoring single with two out in the 11th inning to lift Chicago past Cleveland for the White Sox’s first victory at Progressive Field this season.

The White Sox were outscored 58-19 in dropping their first eight games in Cleveland, including a 4-1 loss Wednesday when Jason Kipnis hit a grand slam in the ninth.

Yolmer Sanchez doubled off Adam Cimber (0-3) to start the 11th and moved to third on a groundout. After Avisail Garcia was intentionally walked, Ryan Cordell struck out before Davidson singled to right.

Hector Santiago (6-3) pitched three scoreless innings. Eric Haase was hit by a pitch to start the 11th, but Santiago retired Francisco Lindor on a fly ball, struck out Michael Brantley and got Jose Ramirez on a groundout to end the game.

TIGERS 11, ROYALS 8

DETROIT (AP) — Christin Stewart hit his first two big league homers and drove in six runs, leading Detroit past Kansas City.

Stewart, a September call-up playing in his 11th game, became the first Tigers rookie to drive in six runs in a game since Ryan Raburn had seven against the White Sox on July 25, 2007.

Six Tigers had at least two hits and Detroit snapped a seven-game home losing streak. Kansas City has lost five in a row. Zac Reininger (1-0), the second of seven Detroit pitchers, picked up his first major league victory. Nicholas Castellanos also homered for Detroit.

Jorge Bonifacio, Hunter Dozier and Adalberto Mondesi homered for Kansas City. Jorge Lopez (2-5) gave up seven runs without getting an out in the second.

METS 5, NATIONALS 4, 12 INNINGS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jose Lobaton hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly against his former team in the 12th inning and New York beat Washington.

Lobaton, who spent the previous four years in Washington before signing with the Mets in December, lofted a one-out fly ball off Jefry Rodriguez (3-3) with the bases loaded to score Amed Rosario.

Jacob Rhame (1-2) worked two scoreless innings, and Paul Sewald pitched the 12th for his second save.

Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper was ejected in the 12th for arguing home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn’s called third strike.

Washington starter Max Scherzer pitched seven innings, allowing three runs while striking out 13. He has 290 strikeouts this year, the most for a National since the franchise relocated from Montreal before the 2005 season. Scherzer set the previous mark of 284 in 2016.

REDS 4, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Cody Reed won for the first time as a starter in the majors, and Scooter Gennett homered and doubled to lead Cincinnati past Miami.

Reed (1-2) allowed five hits and struck out six in six shutout innings. The left-hander joined the starting rotation Aug. 30 and has thrown 11 consecutive scoreless innings.

Gennett’s two-run home run in the seventh gave Cincinnati a 4-0 lead.

Jeff Brigham (0-3) was the loser.

OHSAA Board of Directors Meeting Highlights

September 20, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors held its regularly scheduled September meeting Thursday morning at the OHSAA office. The following are highlights from the meeting. Complete meeting minutes will be posted at OHSAA.org.

– The Board approved the sport manuals for the upcoming winter sports. The manuals will be posted soon at each respective winter sport page at OHSAA.org and will be a part of the preseason online coaches rules meetings, which will be available Oct. 17.

– The Board was updated on the upcoming OHSAA Foundation Student Leadership Conference, which will be held Oct. 2 at the Ohio Union at The Ohio State University. A capacity crowd of 1,500 students is expected. Please see the press release at: https://bit.ly/2NUN8fH

– Since the Board’s last meeting, 20 member schools were penalized for committing infractions of OHSAA bylaws or sports regulations. The list of infractions and penalties is always included in the complete meeting minutes, but media members may request the list in advance from Tim Stried, OHSAA Director of Communications, at tstried@ohsaa.org.

– The Board reviewed the attendance and financial reports from the 2018 tournaments in lacrosse, track and field and boys tennis. The track state tournament drew 27,125 spectators over the two-day event. Increased expenses caused that tournament to result in a loss of $1,943. The 7th and 8th Grade Track and Field State Championships drew 2,012 spectators and resulted in a loss of $4,437. The total attendance of the regional and state lacrosse tournaments was 30,293 and resulted in proceeds of $45,942. The boys tennis state tournament drew 1,177 fans and resulted in a loss of $2,360.

– The Board reviewed the school membership list for 2018-19, which includes 817 high schools and 873 7th and 8th grade schools.

– The Board approved two appointments to fill vacancies on District Athletic Boards on an interim basis for the remainder of the 2018-19 school year. In the Central District, Scott Beery, principal at Licking Valley Middle School, will serve as the 7th and 8th grade representative. In the Northwest District, David Alvarado, associate principal at Findlay High School, will serve as the ethnic minority representative.

– The Board approved the hiring of Kathleen Coughlin to join the OHSAA staff as Director of Sport Management. Previously she was the athletic director at Columbus Whetstone High School and the assistant athletic director at Upper Arlington High School.

Ohio’s Fall Turkey Season Begins Oct. 13

Ohio’s hunters have the opportunity to pursue wild turkeys during a six-week season from Saturday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Nov. 25. Gobblers and hens are legal game during the fall wild turkey season.

Ohio Secretary of State’s Office to Honor Harrison Farm

COLUMBUS – Harrison Farm in Groveport has been selected by Secretary of State Jon Husted as one of September’s featured businesses for the Ohio Business Profile program.

A representative from the Secretary of State’s office will visit Harrison Farm to present a certificate highlighting this accomplishment. As part of the Ohio Business Profile program, Secretary Husted declared September as “Agriculture” Month to highlight businesses who are helping to make agriculture a cornerstone of Ohio’s economy.

Harrison Farm provides its community with opportunities to learn about animal agriculture, while also offering a place where guests can enjoy and appreciate the peace that farmland presents.

Public Drawing Offered for Beaver and Otter Trapping Opportunities on State-Owned or Managed Properties

Drawings will be held Oct. 13

COLUMBUS, OH – Ohio trappers are invited to participate in a special drawing on Saturday, Oct. 13, for public land beaver and river otter trapping opportunities, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

A list of public land trapping opportunities available at this lottery is posted at wildohio.gov under Controlled Hunting and Trapping Events.

Interested trappers will be required to come to one of the five wildlife district offices. Registration begins at 11 a.m., with the drawing to begin at 12 p.m.

There is no fee to apply. Successful applicants must be present when drawn to be eligible. Trappers must bring a valid 2018 hunting license and fur taker permit.

Questions can be directed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to any Wildlife District Office: District One: 614-644-3925; District Two: 419-424-5000; District Three: 330-644-2293; District Four: 740-589-9930; and District Five: 937-372-9261.

For additional information regarding trapping in Ohio, visit wildohio.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Gunman upset by divorce is found dead after manhunt

Friday, September 21

EAST GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who was apparently upset that his ex-wife had been awarded their home in their divorce was found dead early Thursday, several hours after he shot at her and later killed his own parents.

Bruce Rogal, 59, died after a manhunt and a police chase that ended when he crashed his car at the West Bradford Township home he had shared with his wife, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said.

State police said at least one trooper shot at Rogal following the crash, but it’s not clear if he returned fire. A gun was found in his car, authorities said, but a cause of death hasn’t been determined.

No troopers were injured, authorities said.

Rogal had received word of an order finalizing the divorce that authorities said was mailed on Wednesday and “that appears to be what set him off,” Hogan said.

Rogal first went to the house where his ex-wife was in the driveway changing her car’s oil, shot at her and missed. He then drove to a retirement center in East Goshen where he shot and killed his parents, William and Nancy Rogal, who were both in their late 80s.

Rogal then drove off, and police soon sent out an alert about the car he was driving. State police spotted the vehicle driving past the agency’s Embreeville Barracks shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, and a chase ensued that also involved SWAT team members.

Aided by a police helicopter, the troopers were able to follow Rogal a few miles into the West Bradford neighborhood where his ex-wife lives and where the initial shooting incident happened.

The chase ended when Rogal’s crashed his car into the side of the house.

Court documents obtained by the Daily Local News in West Chester, Pennsylvania, showed Rogal’s ex-wife had filed an order of protection from abuse against him in 2015, shortly before filing for divorce.

Rogal’s attorneys had argued the order was a way to gain an upper hand in the divorce and said some of the incidents she had listed in the petition alleging Rogal had threatened or assaulted her. The court ordered him to leave their home.

Authorities confirmed they contacted both the special master who oversaw the divorce and the judge who signed the decree, eventually evacuating the special master from her home Wednesday night as a safety precaution.

This story has been corrected to show Rogal drove his car into his ex-wife’s home in East Bradford Township, not into his home in Glenmoore.

Attorney General DeWine Announces School Safety Training Grants for Schools in Ohio

More than 1,700 Ohio Schools to Receive a Grant of $2,500 or More

September 21, 2018

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced today that he is awarding $12 million in grants to help enhance safety and security at schools across the state.

All of Ohio’s public schools, chartered nonpublic schools, and schools operated by county boards of developmental disabilities will receive the greater of $2,500 or $5.65 per student to spend toward school safety programs and training.

“Ohio’s students are entitled to feel safe when the school bell rings, and this funding will impact children by boosting safety measures at more than 1,700 schools across the state,” said Attorney General DeWine. “Schools will have the flexibility to use these grants for things like training for school resource officers, safety and security materials, and programs to identify and help students who may be struggling with their mental health.”

The grants are funded with appropriations made by the Ohio legislature as part of House Bill 318. The bill, which was sponsored by state representatives Sarah LaTourette (R-Chesterland) and John Patterson (D-Jefferson), appointed the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to develop the school safety training grant program in consultation with the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

The law requires that participating schools and county boards work with law enforcement in their jurisdictions to determine the best use of the grant funding.

A full list of grant awards can be found on the[www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Files/Briefing-Room/News-Releases/SchoolGrants_Final] Ohio Attorney General’s website. Attorney General DeWine mailed a letter to each school this week with instructions on how to access the funds for use between October 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019.

The letter also encourages schools to take advantage of two new school safety efforts recently launched by the Attorney General’s Office:

Active Shooter Response: An Educator’s Guide: This 25-part video series was produced by the Attorney General’s Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) to aid educators in preparing for and reacting to a potentially violent school incident, such as a school shooting. The brief videos are an update to the training offered by OPOTA beginning in 2013 that provided guidance to nearly 15,000 educators on how to intervene with students who could pose a danger and how to respond in a crisis situation.

Emergency Management Plan Aerial Photographs: Special agents with the Attorney General’s Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are available to take free aerial photographs of school buildings for inclusion in school emergency management plans. BCI currently has six drones that are used primarily to document crime scenes and assist in missing persons cases, but BCI is offering to use its drones to take aerial photos of school campuses to help law enforcement plan for and respond to an emergency. School administrators, in coordination with local law enforcement, can request photographs by calling 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

Since taking office in 2011, Attorney General DeWine has taken several measures to enhance school safety across the state. In addition to training thousands of educators, Attorney General DeWine’s Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy has trained more than 14,000 law enforcement officers on preparing for and responding to active shooter threats.

Attorney General DeWine also worked with schools across the state to achieve greater compliance on school safety plans and convened a School Safety Task Force that issued dozens of school safety recommendations. The task force recognized that mental health awareness was essential for schools to identify and intervene with students who may be at risk.

I-270 Traffic Switch on the West Side

Northbound traffic on the west side of I-270 will be moved into a new traffic pattern overnight Saturday. Drivers will be shifted onto new pavement closer to the median which will allow crews to work on the outside portion of I-270 NB.

To get traffic into its new configuration Saturday night, I-270 NB will be down to one lane and all ramps between I-70 and Cemetery Road will close. All lanes and ramps will reopen by 7 AM Sunday.

INTERSTATE 270 WEEKEND CLOSURES

7 PM SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 22, 2018: I-270 NB will be reduced to two lanes between I-70 and Cemetery Rd.

9 PM: The following ramps will close:

I-70 WB to I-270 NB

DETOUR: I-70 WB to I-270 SB to Georgesville Rd. to I-270 NB

I-70 EB to I-270 NB

DETOUR: I-70 EB to I-270 SB to Georgesville Rd. to I-270 NB

I-270 NB to I-70 WB

DETOUR: I-270 NB to Tuttle Crossing Blvd. to I-270 SB to I-70 WB

I-270 NB to Roberts Rd.

DETOUR: I-270 NB to Tuttle Crossing Blvd. to I-270 SB to Roberts Rd.

Roberts Rd. to I-270 NB

DETOUR: Roberts Rd. to I-270 SB to Georgesville Rd. to I-270 NB

I-270 NB to Cemetery Rd.

DETOUR: I-270 NB to Tuttle Crossing Blvd. to I-270 SB to Cemetery Rd.

I-270 NB to Fishinger Rd.

DETOUR: I-270 NB to Tuttle Crossing Blvd. to I-270 SB to Fishinger Rd.

10 PM: I-270 NB will be reduced to one lane.

7 AM SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 23, 2018: All lanes and ramps open.

FanDuel to pay out disputed $82K football bet

Thursday, September 20

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Upon further review, a New Jersey man will get his full $82,000 payout on a disputed $110 sports bet.

And several other gamblers who made similar bets at wildly inflated odds will also be paid in full, FanDuel said Thursday.

The online sports betting company said it will pay Anthony Prince of Newark the full 750-1 payout he was promised when the company’s automated system mistakenly generated long odds on the final moments of the Denver Broncos-Oakland Raiders game on Sunday.

The company initially refused to pay the bet placed at its sports book at the Meadowlands Racetrack, saying it isn’t obligated to pay for obvious errors. But FanDuel reversed field after consulting with state gambling regulators.

“Above all else, sports betting is supposed to be fun,” the company said in a statement Thursday. “As a result of a pricing error this weekend, it wasn’t for some of our customers.”

Prince was handed his 750-1 ticket with about a minute left in the game, as the Broncos trailed by 2 points on their final drive. Denver kicked a field goal with 6 seconds left to win 20-19, capping a second half comeback that started with the Broncos down 12-0.

FanDuel says its system should have calculated his odds at 1-6, meaning a bettor would have to wager $600 in order to win $100. The company said a 36-yard field goal itself has an 85 percent chance of success.

“These kinds of issues are rare, but they do happen,” the company said. “So, this one’s on the house. We are paying out these erroneous tickets and wish the lucky customers well.”

Prince could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kerry Langan, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, said the agency “is encouraged by FanDuel’s actions today. The division will continue to work with FanDuel and the state’s other licensed sports wagering operators to ensure the implementation of industry-wide best practices.”

Kip Levin, FanDuel’s chief operating officer, said the company wants “to use this as a learning experience for our new customers about how sports betting works.”

All told, 12 customers, including Prince, were given incorrect odds during an 18-second computer glitch. Levin would not say how much in total the company is paying, but said the promised payouts printed on the tickets or made online will be honored.

The dispute is one of the earliest for the budding sports betting industry in New Jersey, coming at a time when new sports books are opening in some other states and lawmakers throughout the country consider whether to also jump in for the potential tax revenue. New Jersey challenged a federal ban and won a U.S. Supreme Court decision in May that cleared the way for gambling on games to expand beyond Nevada.

The idea that player money and winnings would be protected and regulated by the state has been a major selling point among sports betting supporters who contrasted legal gambling with shady offshore betting sites where players often have little recourse in disputes.

But gambling regulators also have policies in place to void obvious errors in sports bets.

FanDuel also says it will give away another $82,000 this weekend by adding $1,000 apiece to the accounts of 82 randomly chosen customers.

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

OHIO’S TOP CONSERVATION FARMERS HONORED

Winners Recognized During Farm Science Review

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (Sep. 21, 2018) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families representing each region of the state as winners of the 2018 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. This was the 35th year of the awards program.

“Ohio is very fortunate to have some of the most fertile ground in the country for growing a wide variety of crops, but none of that is possible if we do not implement conservation practices to take care of what we have,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David Daniels. “These families have gone the extra mile in conserving soil, water, woodland and wildlife on the land they farm and we thank them for their dedication.”

The five families honored were: The Brause Family of Crawford County; Paul and Joanne Mechling of Ashtabula County; Chuck and Diane Hicks of Washington County; the Lohstroh family of Madison and Pickaway counties; and T. Wayne Vickers of Pickaway County.

“For 35 years we have been honoring farm families for their contribution to conservation and I am continually amazed how these families are dedicated to paying it forward for future generations,” said Kirk Hines, chief of the department’s Division of Soil and Water Conservation. “These producers are the best of the best and they provide an example for the rest of us to mimic in our effort to conserve our natural resources.”

Since 1984, the Conservation Farm Family Awards program has recognized 181 Ohio farm families for their exemplary efforts conserving soil, water, woodland, wildlife and other natural resources on the land they farm. Conservation farm families also host a variety of educational programs, opening their farms to schools, scout groups, farm organizations and others.

In addition to receiving $400 each from the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, the families were also featured in the September issue of Ohio Farmer magazine and received plaques from ADS Hancor Inc. Ohio Farmer magazine has sponsored the Ohio Conservation Farm Family Awards since the program’s inception. Nominations are sought annually between January and May, and Ohio farming families are encouraged to apply. For more information or to apply individuals can contact their local Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).

Area 1 Winner- Tim, Nathan, and Carrie Brause of Sunny Slopes Farm have more than 1,550 acres in Crawford County used for the production of corn and soybeans. The farm includes eight acres of quail buffers and 60 acres of tree plantings. In 1988 they restored 40 acres of marginal cropland into hardwood tree plantings and recently they restored an additional 21 acres of marginal cropland to hardwood trees. The Brause’s also manage and produce maple syrup from their woodland acres. 100% of the cropland acres on Sunny Slopes Farm is no-till and they utilize cover crops, precision nutrient management, and 4R nutrient management. Nathan has been a supervisor with the Crawford SWCD for the last 13 years.

Area 2 Winner- Paul and Joanne Mechling of Snowy Oak Tree Farm have more than 365 acres in Ashtabula County. The woodlands on this farm are certified tree farms with the American Forest Foundation, inspected every 5 years to verify they are practicing sustainable forestry. Management plans have been written by a certified forester on all of the woodlands. Since 1974 they have planted more than 140,000 trees on reverted agricultural land. The Snowy Oak Tree Farm has worked with ODNR to build three wetlands and protect more than 11 acres of wetlands. Paul has been an Ashtabula County SWCD supervisor since 1998.

Area 3 Winner- Chuck and Diane Hicks of Washington County farm 365 acres with approximately 200 acres in soybeans, 105 acres in corn, 20 acres of hay and pasture. Chuck and Diane finish 60 head of cattle each year. Chuck is an avid promoter of no-till, he built his own no-till soybean planter and has since helped other producers in the county build their own. Chuck currently serves as a supervisor on the Washington SWCD board, is a member of the Washington County farm bureau and a United Producers INC, board member.

Area 4 Winner- The Lohstroh Family (George, Michelle, Jonathan, and Annie) farms approximately 1,000 acres in Madison and Pickaway counties. They raise corn, soybeans, pumpkins, wheat, hay, cover crops, and sorghum-sudan grass for baled silage. The farm also includes a 35 cow beef herd and a fall farm market offering pick-your-own pumpkins, hay rides, and educational tours for school groups. The Lohstroh’s utilize variable rate technology for precision placement of nutrients. They are active county farm bureau members.

Area 5 Winner- T. Wayne Vickers owns more than 1,300 acres in Pickaway County. The property includes 320 acres of land in the CRP, 370 acres of woodlands, 250 acres of corn/soybean rotation and 80 acres of lakes and ponds. Wayne Vickers has planted more than 170,000 trees on his property and the property is home to the largest bur oak in the state. The Vickers have hosted tour groups through the local soil and water conservation district and the property has been used by Pheasants Forever to conduct youth programs.

Boston Red Sox players surround relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel, center, after they defeated the New York Yankees 11-6 during a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in New York. With the win, the Red Sox clinched the American League East title. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts hits a three-run home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, right, is greeted at home plate by Jackie Bradley Jr. (19) and Rafael Devers, left, after he drove them in on a three-run home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)