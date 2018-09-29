Fall sports in full swing

CHEERLEADING

BW Competition Cheerleaders would like to remind fans not to forget to bring some extra cash for Krispy Kreme donuts at the Varsity Football Friday Night games! Cheerleaders will sell boxes again at half time this year of home games! Donuts are $8 per box and will benefit the BW Comp Cheer Boosters!

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Big Walnut finishes 15th place at Otterbein Unversity High School Invitational

Saturday, September 15, 2018 noon

Points: 430

Meet Recap: 1 Lancaster 72; 2 Olentangy Liberty 73; 3 Pickerington Central 93; 4 Olentangy Orange 110; 5 Gahanna Lincoln 120; 6 Dublin Scioto 175; 7 Springboro 185; 8 Dublin Coffman 208; 9 Olentangy Berlin 228; 10 St. Charles 229; 11 Westerville Central 233; 12 Parkersburg South 365; 13 Buckeye Valley 404; 14 Central Crossing 426; 15 Big Walnut 430

The competition was loaded. There were a lot of high quality teams Saturday. Missing Jacob Krous (IR) didn’t help. Christopher Lee was our top runner for the second meet in a row (18:28). He continues to run well, and the freshman is looking tough. Seventeen runners had their season best.

The rest of the runners are as follows: Drew Armstrong 19:25; Grady Hemingway 19:37; Leif Anderson 19:59; Alex Parsio 20:16; Austin McGrath 20:35; Braden Buckler 20:46; Ryan Cummins 20:48; Austin Stewart 20:53; Sam Wilson 21:19; Caelan Omohundro 21:50; Jatan Pokar 22:02; Owen List 22:09; Cole Matos 22:09; Jackson Podraza 22:50; Jonny Gartner 23:19; Tim Lott 23:47; Jackson Diol 23:41; Matt Lanning 23:41; Derek Stacy 23:44; Zach Grieser 24:36; Max Hilliard 24:55; Brian Irvine 25:23; Adam Hoover 26:02; Mitchell Bauman 26:29; Sean Acree 33:28

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Big Walnut finishes 9th place at Otterbein University High School Invitational

Saturday, September 15, 2018 noon

Points: 211

Meet Recap: 1) Springboro 51; 2) Dublin Coffman 77; 3) Gahanna Lincoln 89; 4) Pickerington Central 111; 5) Olentangy Orange 119; 6) Olentangy Berlin 165; 7) Westerville Central 190; 8) Buckeye Valley 209; 9) Big Walnut 211; 10) Parkersburg South 245; 11) Dublin Scioto 289; 12) Central Crossing 393

Twelve of the twenty-four girls ran their season best or personal record (PR) Saturday. Colbi Borland won the race for the girls (19:13 PR). She continues to look strong as we head into the final meets of the season. Chloe McKenzie was our number two girl, and she ran a great race (22:11 PR). Our finish would have been a little higher; unfortunately Grace Unger suffered an injury and was unable to complete the race. We are sure we would have moved up two more spots had she been able to race like she is capable. With the competition of this meet, it proves the girls are still in very good position to challenge for the OCC-Capital title, and that is our number one goal.

Rest of the team results: Sierra Sanders 22:42; Hannah Unger 22:46; Alina Pecci 23:56; Jaiden Hilton 24:15; Annika Anderson 24:50; Mackenna Ames 25:19; Celia Sutton 25:38; Sydney Foxworthy 25:46; Jojo Lucas 26:06; Riley Anderson 26:45; Abbey Danne 27:02; Addie List 27:04; Amber Hall 27:25; Mia Smith 27:33; Ava Walker 27:35; Hannah Moroz 27:41; Trinity Glenn 28:09; Sienna Coomes 28:35; Kaylene McGowan 31:15; Fiona Lariviere 33:15

FOOTBALL

Big Walnut lost at home to Marysville, 45-17, on Sept. 21. Marysville scored 7 in the first quarter, 17 in the second, and 21 in the 4th quarter. Big Walnut got a touchdown in the second (a 94-yard kickoff return by Nathan Montgomery) and fourth (a 4-yard run by Tyler Crotinger), and a field goal by Caleb Meade in the third quarter. Big Walnut had the ball longer, had less penalties and threw for more yardage; but Marysville dominated in rushing yardage, 366-85.

BOYS GOLF

Big Walnut ties Olentangy Berlin 103-103

Thursday, September 20, 2018 4:00 PM @ Olentangy Berlin

The BW Golf team squared off against Olentangy Berlin in a 2 man scramble at Bent Tree golf club. It was a fun event for both teams. All teams were able to break par in the event.

Big Walnut finishes 14th place at Granville High School

Saturday, September 15, 2018 2:00 PM

Points: 14 366

Meet Recap: This was a tough time for the Golden Eagle golfers. No player was able to break the 80 mark. The course was the winner on this day.

BW finishes 6th place at Big Walnut High School

Monday, September 17, 2018 8:30 AM

Points: 343

Meet Recap: It was another long day for the Big Walnut golfers. Again no player was able to break the 80 barrier.

GIRLS SOCCER

Big Walnut ties Olentangy Orange High School 0-0

Saturday, September 22, 2018 1:00 PM

Game Recap: Neither team was able to break the deadlock. Good battle between both teams. The Eagles now move to 5-1-3 in preparation for OCC action against Newark at Newark White Field.

Save: (BW) Peyton Carter – 4 saves; (OO) Milner – 3 (1st half) (OO) A Poorbaugh – 3 (2nd half)

SWIMMING AND DIVING

The Swim & Dive Team will be selling 50/50 Raffle Tickets during the first half of each home football game. Support the team by buying tickets at the Swim & Dive Team table near the bathrooms or from a team member walking through the stands selling tickets. The winner will be announced after the marching band performance at halftime. Thank you for your support!

GIRLS TENNIS

Big Walnut falls to Granville High School 3-2

Game Recap: Tuesday, September 18, 2018 4:00 PM @ Granville

Singles: Marie Weis (G) def. Kina Ehlers: 6-3, 6-3; Addy Smith (BW) def. Maria Barkett: 6-1, 6-1; Karen Ambrose (BW) def. Avery Spiker: 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Eleanor Male / Olivia Eckels (G) def. Lindsay Hill / Allyson Stevens: 6-1, 6-2; Sarah Wallenfelsz / Abby Knobeloch (G) def. Avery Wagner / Ciara Matos: 6-1, 6-4

Big Walnut falls to Gahanna Lincoln High School 3-2

Game Recap: Wednesday, September 19, 2018 4:00 PM HOME 2; AWAY 3

Singles: Lindsay Hill (BW) def. A. Thomas: 6-4, 6-2; C. Mattox (GL) def. Addy Smith: 6-0, 4-6, 6-4; G. Kemph (GL) def. Ava Boldizar: 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Doubles: Allyson Stevens / Kina Ehlers (BW) def. H. Secrist/A. Slates: 6-1, 7-5; H. Vathyam / S. Graham (GL) def. Hannah Kaiser / Karen Ambrose: 6-2, 6-7, 6-3

Big Walnut falls to Worthington Christian High School 4-1

Game Recap: Thursday, September 20, 2018 4:00 PM HOME 1; AWAY 4

Singles: Lindsay Hill (BW) def. Amanda Mayotte: 6-2, 6-3; Abby Mayotte (WC) def. Ava Boldizar: 6-0, 6-0; Laura King (WC) def. Karen Ambrose: 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Anna Kremnitzer / Caroline Mousa (WC) def. Lindsey Stevens / Addy Smith: 6-3, 7-6; Emma Morris / Amber Ralston (WC) def. Hannah Kaiser / Allyson Stevens: 1-6, 6-2, 6-3

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Big Walnut beat Franklin Heights High School 3-0

Game Recap: Thursday, September 20, 2018 7:00 PM HOME 3; AWAY 0

Serving Aces: Kelsie Imertreijs: 3; Emily Vance: 6; Mac Podraza: 2; Caroline Speelman: 3; Alex Billings: 1; Kaley Rammelsberg: 3; Lauren Speelman: 3; Morgan Schull: 1

Kills: Sarah von Hollen: 7; Kassie Bowmar: 6; Olivia Pollock: 5; Caroline Speelman: 5; Kaley Rammelsberg: 3; Alex Billings: 2

Box Scores 1 2 3 4 5

Big Walnut High School 25 25 25

Franklin Heights High School 5 4 3

Big Walnut falls to Olentangy Liberty High School 3-0

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 7:00 PM

Game Recap: HOME 0; AWAY 3

Kills: Mac Podraza: 10; Kelsie Imertreijs: 9; Caroline Speelman: 7; Kassie Bowmar: 4; Kaley Rammelsberg: 4

Box Scores 1 2 3 4 5

BW 24 21 19

OL 26 25 25

ON 10.01.18 BWHS Volleyball Chipotle Team Fundraiser @ Maxtown Road.

Go to this link to get the flyer:

