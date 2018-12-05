Lexington’s Cade Stover named Ohio’s Mr. Football

Stover had 175 tackles including 11 for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, four interceptions and nine pass break ups in 2018.

LEXINGTON, Ohio – Lexington senior Cade Stover never usually signs his name with a prefix.

Now he can. Call him: Mr. Football Cade Stover.

On Wednesday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association in coordination with the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association announced Stover as Ohio’s 32nd Mr. Football for the 2018 high school football season.

“I couldn’t even tell you what it is like right now,” Stover said. “Just to be mention with all those guys who have won it, that is a sweet feeling. I don’t know what else to say.”

Stover may not have the words to describe why he is Mr. Football, but his play on the field this season did the talking for him. He led Lexington to a 7-4 record which included a playoff win over Tiffin Columbian. He led his team with 175 tackles including 11 for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, four interceptions and nine pass break ups He finishes his career at Lexington with 592 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, four sacks, eight interceptions, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 24 pass breakups as he lined up all over the field in his safety-hybrid position.

“You never want to take away anything from all the kids you coached in the past, but to have a kid the caliber of Cade Stover and winning Mr. Football, that is certainly something special,” Lexington coach Taylor Gerhardt said. “All the accolades go to Cade. My defensive coordinator, Tim Scheid, has had a tremendous amount of influence on Cade’s development. Cade is a special player and I have said it over and over again how special he really is.”

Stover didn’t just do it all on defense, he was an offensive force in 2018 as well tallying 1,497 rushing yards on 205 carries going for 18 touchdowns. He also had 21 catches for 238 yards and a score.

During just his senior season, Stover was named 2018 Mansfield News Journal Defensive Player of the Year, Division III All-Ohio Defensive Player of the Year, Ohio Prep Sports Writers Division III Northwest District Defensive Player of the Year, North Central Ohio Football Coaches Association Defensive Skill Player of the Year and Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

“When he was being recruited and these big-time schools come in to talk to me, they wanted to know if he was the kind of kid they wanted on their team. I always told them they wanted a player who is a complete package. Cade Stover is the complete package. He can play defense or offense. He can play at the blue-chip level. He has a strong family background and before he comes to practice in the summer, he already has a few hours of work on the farm and goes back after practice to finish up his work. He wants to choose a school because of the academics. They want to know what kind of kid Cade is? He is the true definition of Mr. Football.”

With the 2018 Mr. Football award at home in Lexington belonging to Cade Stover, the kid with a long list of awards admits this one is sweetest.

“This is absolute top of the list,” Stover said. “It doesn’t get any bigger than this.”

Other finalists for the award included CJ Charleston of Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, Brady Blattner of Byesville Meadowbrook, KJ Price of London, Ethan Heller of Thornville Sheridan, Miyan Williams of Cincinnati Winton Woods, Jamir Thomas of Massillon Washington and Mark Waid of Girard.

Photo Credit: Brian Smith, Mansfield News Journal

Ohio Mr. Football Winners:

1987: Buster Howe, RB-DB-K-P, Zanesville, Ohio State

1988: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1989: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1990: Bobby Hoying, QB, St. Henry, Ohio State

1991: Derek Kidwell, QB-DE, Fostoria, Bowling Green

1992: Marc Edwards, RB-LB, Norwood, Notre Dame

1993: Curtis Enis, RB-LB, Mississinawa Valley, Penn State

1994: Charles Woodson, DB-RB, Fremont Ross, Michigan

1995: Andy Katzenmoyer, LB, Westerville South, Ohio State

1996: Derek Combs, RB-DB-KR, Grove City, Ohio State

1997: Tony Fisher, RB, Euclid, Notre Dame

1998: Ryan Brewer, RB, Troy, South Carolina

1999: Bam Childress, DB-WR-KR, Bedford St. Peter Chanel, Ohio State

2000: Jeff Backes, RB-DB, Upper Arlington, Northwestern

2001: Maurice Clarett, RB, Warren G. Harding, Ohio State

2002: Ben Mauk, QB, Kenton, Wake Forest/Cincinnati

2003: Ray Williams, RB, Cleveland Benedictine, West Virginia

2004: Tyrell Sutton, RB, Archbishop Hoban, Northwestern

2005: Delone Carter, RB, Copley, Syracuse

2006: Brandon Saine, RB, Piqua, Ohio State

2007: Bart Tanski, QB, Mentor, Bowling Green

2008: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2009: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2010: Akise Teague, RB-DB-KR, Youngstown Ursuline, Cincinnati

2011: Maty Mauk, QB, Kenton, Missouri/Eastern Kentucky

2012: Mitch Trubisky, QB, Mentor, North Carolina

2013: Dante Booker Jr., LB, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, Ohio State

2014: Joe Burrow, QB, Athens, Ohio State

2015: Keishaun Sims, RB-DB, Massillon Perry, Ashland

2016: Michael Warren, RB, Toledo Central Catholic, University of Cincinnati

2017: Joey Baughman, QB, Wadsworth, Virginia (Wrestling)

2018: Cade Stover, SS-RB, Lexington, Ohio State

2018 DIVISION I OPSWA ALL-OHIO FOOTBALL TEAMS

Coach of the year: Buddy White, Reynoldsburg

Offensive player of the year: Trevor Byczinski, Berea-Midpark

Defensive player of the year: Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati Colerain

Division I

First team offense

Quarterbacks: Trevor Bycznski, Berea-Midpark, 6-5, 230, sr.; Griffin Veil, Hilliard Bradley, 6-1, 180, sr.; Alijah Curtis, Canton McKinley, 5-9, 184, sr. Running backs: JuTahn McClain, Fairfield, 5-10, 180, jr.; Jesse Deglow, Kettering Fairmont, 5-10, 194, sr.; Brian Trobel, Mentor, 5-8, 175, jr.; Lameir Garrett, Canton McKinley, 5-10, 191, jr. Receivers: Jack Duffer, Hilliard Bradley, 6-2, 180, sr.; Garrett Waite, Berea-Midpark, 5-10, 175, sr.; Jake Ryan, Massillon Jackson, 6-3, 170, jr.; Khyree Woody, Canton McKinley, 5-10, 168, sr.; Chris Scott, Pickerington North, 6-3, 186, jr. Linemen: Paris Johnson, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-7, 287, jr.; Darrius Johnson, Euclid, 6-4, 320, sr.; Ryan Jacoby, Mentor, 6-5, 275, sr.; Cam Craig, Dublin Jerome, 6-5, 280, sr.; Alex Azusenis, Powell Olentangy Liberty, 6-5, 295, sr.; J.D. Duplain, Strongsville, 6-5, 310, sr.; Isaiah Gibson, Springfield, 6-4, 294, sr. Kicker: Charlie Sipe, Mason, 6-2, 210, sr.

First team defense

Linemen: Jowon Briggs, Cincinnati Walnut Hills, 6-3, 290, sr.; Zach Harrison, Lewis Center, Olentangy Orange, 6-6, 245, sr.; Gabe Newburg, Clayton Northmont, 6-5, 235, sr.; DeWayne Carter, Pickerington Central, 6-4, 275, sr.; Noah Potter, Mentor, 6-6, 250, sr.; Nate Leskovec, Solon, 6-3, 255, sr. Linebackers: Ethan Royer, Hilliard Davidson, 6-2, 215, sr.; Tommy Eichenberg, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-3, 228, sr.; Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati Colerain, 6-0, 220, sr.; Dezman Cooper, Reynoldsburg, 6-2, 220, sr.; Cannon Blauser, Hilliard Bradley, 6-2, 215, sr.; Devin Williams, Toledo Start, 5-11, 195, sr. Backs: Caden Kolesar, Lakewood St. Edward, 5-11, 190, sr.; Camby Goff, Reynoldsburg, 6-1, 185, sr.; Moses Douglass, Springfield, 6-3, 202, sr.; Jeremiah “JJ” Ross, West Chester Lakota West, 6-3, 185, sr.; Jett Elad, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-1, 180, sr.; Terry Simuel, Pickerington Central, 5-9, 170, sr. Punter: Ben Krimm, Upper Arlington, 6-3, 200, sr.

Second team offense

Quarterbacks: Mike Lowery, Pickerington North, 6-1, 187, sr.; Riley Keller, Toledo Whitmer, 6-2, 210, jr. Running backs: Mike Drennen Jr., Dublin Coffman, 5-11, 190, jr.; Daylin Dower, Lorain, 5-11, 195, jr.; Cameron Kells, Milford, 5-10, 18-0, sr. Receivers: Mershawn Rice, Reynoldsburg, 6-2, 210, sr.; Luke Floriea, Mentor, 5-9, 170, jr.; Quintel Kent, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-0, 165, sr.; Trey Ballengee, Dublin Jerome, 6-3, 190, sr.; Tyshawn Lighty, Lorain, 5-10, 180, jr. Tight end: Tyler Foster, Pickerington North, 6-5, 234, sr. Linemen: Vince Albertini, Lancaster, 5-11, 270, sr.; Daniel Vazquez, Hilliard Bradley, 6-2, 250, sr.; Tommy Lezkovac, Austintown-Fitch, 6-3, 242, sr.; Chris Redway, Toledo Whitmer, 5-11, 280, sr.; Nick Sands, Hilliard Davidson, 6-1, 215, jr.; Nick Samac, Mentor, 6-5, 275, sr. Kicker: Joey Mitchell, Dublin Coffman, 5-11, 200, sr.

Second team defense

Linemen: Dontay Hunter, Westerville Central, 6-5, 240, sr.; Jackson Ness, Upper Arlington, 6-5, 240, sr.; Karter Johnson, Pickerington Central, 6-4, 300, sr.; Anthony Johnson Jr., Cleveland Heights, 6-5, 225, sr.; Hayden Junker, Massillon Jackson, 6-4, 235, sr.; Cavon Butler, Toledo Whitmer, 6-3, 285, sr. Linebackers: Ben Johnson, Pickerington North, 6-2, 194, sr.; Evan Annis, Hilliard Davidson, 5-11, 208, sr.; Kenai Cooper, Shaker Heights, 5-5, 177, sr.; Sean Jackson, Euclid, 5-11, 215, sr.; Adrian Woliver, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-3, 235, sr.; Trey Baker, Kettering Fairmont, 6-0, 215, jr. Backs: Job Rand, Euclid, 5-8, 160, sr.; Brian Pinkney, Canton McKinley, 5-10, 174, so.; Zach Savage, Strongsville, 6-0, 170, sr.; Christian Sweet, Hilliard Davidson, 5-8, 175, sr.; Jaden Jones, Hilliard Darby, 5-10, 180, sr. Punter: Pat Otter, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 5-10, 175, sr.

Third team offense

Quarterback: Deante Smith-Moore, Cincinnati Colerain, 5-7, 185, sr.; Mitchell Okuley, Powell Olentangy Liberty, 6-2, 180, sr. Running backs: Justus Harris, Gahanna Lincoln, 5-9, 190, sr.; Jordan Castleberry, Lakewood St. Edward, 5-7, 185, sr. Receivers: Zach Evans, Lorain, 6-3, 175, sr.; Adam Gilbert, Findlay, 6-0, 178, sr.; Michael Brown-Stephens, Springfield, 6-0, 180, sr.; Eric All, Fairfield, 6-5, 220, sr. Linemen: Ashawn Berry, Euclid, 6-2, 260, sr.; Grant Abbott, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-4, 280, sr.; Darrius Johnson, Euclid, 6-4, 320, sr.; Xavior Gray, Massillon Jackson, 6-9, 320, sr.; Ralph King, Medina, 6-3, 275, sr.; Tyler Connolly, Marysville; 6-6, 295, sr. Kicker: Jake Baumgartner, Toledo Start, 5-10, 150, sr.

Third team defense

Linemen: Jay Amburgey, Reynoldsburg, 6-5, 286, sr.; Jasiyah Robinson, Groveport Madison, 6-3, 225, jr.; Jack Sawyer, Pickerington North, 6-4, 217, so.; Zach McMahan, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-0, 250, sr.; Spencer Bono, Cincinnati Elder, 6-4, 240, sr. Jamie Hessing, Powell Olentangy Liberty, 6-0, 235, sr. Linebackers: Nick Wile, Hilliard Darby, 5-11, 195, sr.; David Williams, Gahanna Lincoln, 5-10, 185, sr.; Nick Fisanick, Upper Arlington, 6-0, 215, sr.; Jalyn Jacobs, Euclid, 6-3, 200, sr.; Jeff Barnett, Solon, 6-2, 200, sr.; Noah Smith, Dublin Coffman, 5-9, 210, sr. Backs: Patrick Day, Hilliard Bradley, 5-11, 170, sr.; Anthony Lowe, Grove City Central Crossing, 5-10, 175, jr.; Bobby Lindsey, Brunswick, 6-0, 180, sr.; PaSean Wimberly, 5-9, 165, sr; Syncere Jones, Cincinnati Colerain, 6-1, 185, sr. Punter: Trey Wright, Massillon Jackson, 5-10, 175, sr.

Special mention

DiJahn Davis, Thomas Worthington; Connor Jones, Hilliard Darby; Casey Finck, Lancaster; Mike Powers, Marysville; Conor McIntosh, Mentor; Chris Kelly, Medina; Jalen Ross, Canton McKinley; Koby Bryant, Canton McKinley; Aaron Custer, Massillon Jackson; Dean Sarris, Canton GlenOak; Noah Nunn, Medina; Micha Clemson, Canton McKinley; Max Rusu, Massillon Jackson; Maleek Cheatham, Austintown Fitch; Dom Montalbano, Austintown Fitch; Chamber Stokes-Williams, Canton McKinley; Bryce Sheppert, Stow-Munroe Falls; Dalan Layton. Toledo Whitmer; Keon Gatlin, Toledo Whitmer; Michael Bittner, Cincinnati Elder; Miles Johnson, Clayton Northmont; Corey Burnette, Centerville; Justin Golson, Clayton Northmont; RJ Khayo, Cincinnati Moeller; Kyle Trischler, Cincinnati Elder; Zach Carpenter, Cincinnati Moeller; Connor Foster, Cincinnati Moeller; TJ Gonella, Cincinnati Colerain; Jacob Padilla, Huber Heights Wayne; Darion Henry, Cincinnati Princeton; Ryan Mullaney, Cincinnati Moeller; Dylan Wudke, Miamisburg; Luke Bolden, Cincinnati Elder; Jestin Jacobs, Clayton Northmont; Thomas Kiessling, Cincinnati St. Xavier; Nick Straw, Lebanon; Ryan Hall, Kettering Fairmont; Justin Harris, Huber Heights Wayne; Danny Lewis, Clayton Northmont; Brandon Walters, Centerville;

By Jake Furr Mansfield News Journal

