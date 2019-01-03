Ohio news briefs

Former Broncos coach Joseph set to interview for Bengals job

Wednesday, January 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph will interview for Cincinnati’s job this week as the Bengals begin their search for Marvin Lewis’ replacement.

Joseph will be in Cincinnati on Thursday and Friday to talk to owner Mike Brown and members of the front office. The Bengals’ familiarity with Joseph works in his favor. Joseph was the defensive backs coach under Lewis in 2014-15.

Hue Jackson also is among those under consideration for the job and got Lewis’ endorsement as his successor.

The Bengals are conducting their first head coaching search since the end of the 2002 season, when Dick LeBeau was fired. Lewis got the job, the first outsider brought in by Brown. He elevated the franchise from forlorn to playoff contender, but he couldn’t win a postseason game in 16 seasons.

A third straight losing season and a third straight year of falling attendance prompted Brown to finally part ways with Lewis, who is 0-7 in the playoffs. The overriding question is whether Brown, who is averse to major change, will choose someone familiar or go outside the organization for his next head coach.

The Bengals plan to interview a wide range of candidates over several weeks before choosing one.

Joseph was fired by Denver on Monday after a 6-10 finish and an 11-21 mark in his two seasons, the worst two-year stretch for the Broncos since the 1960s. Brown has shown a willingness to overlook won-lost records — he kept giving Lewis extensions — if he feels a philosophical connection to a coach.

Jackson is the other candidate with head coaching experience and close ties to the Brown family. He spent eight years on Lewis’ staff in a variety of roles, including receivers coach, defensive backs coach, running backs coach, offensive coordinator and special assistant on defense.

The Bengals quickly rehired Jackson when the Browns fired him in October after only three wins in two-plus years. He became Lewis’ special assistant on defense, a loosely defined role that included preparing the game plan each week and talking to players on the sideline during games.

Lewis endorsed Jackson to be his successor during his farewell news conference on Monday.

“I think he’s more than qualified,” Lewis said.

Cleveland had a resurgence after Jackson was fired in October, winning five of their last seven games. Hiring Jackson would send a message to fans that the organization isn’t going to change very much.

The Bengals also reportedly are interested in Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who has ties with Cincinnati. Bieniemy was a Bengals running back and kick returner from 1995-98. Several teams are interested in Bieniemy, with the Jets confirming on Twitter that they’d interviewed him Wednesday.

First-Ever Surgery Tests Device to Prevent Knee Replacements

Shock-absorbing device designed to relieve pain and slow progression of osteoarthritis

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Surgeons at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center performed the first surgery in the U.S. to implant a device designed to relieve knee pain and help patients with osteoarthritis prevent or delay knee replacements. For the millions who suffer with the daily pain and stiffness of osteoarthritis, treatments to slow the progression of the disease are limited, but the Calypso Knee System may offer a new option. A clinical trial is examining the device’s ability to extend the life of the joint, while allowing patients to remain active without knee pain.

“It works like a shock absorber to take pressure off the inside of the knee while creating a cushion similar to what cartilage provides in a healthy joint,” said Dr. David Flanigan, orthopedic surgeon at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center who performed the surgery. “The hope is that it increases joint functionality, reduces pain and delays a total knee arthroplasty for years or even decades.”

Developed by Moximed, Inc., the Calypso Knee System treats osteoarthritis in the inner knee, the most commonly affected area. It is designed to provide support outside of the knee joint without altering the anatomy or removing any tissue from the knee itself. “We’re hoping that this will be an opportunity for patients with osteoarthritis to remain active without pain for a much longer period of time,” said Flanigan.

If the trial is successful, Dr. Flanigan expects the Calypso Knee System will soon be available to patients across the country. More than 700,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed in the U.S. every year, a number that continues to grow. Flanigan says the device could help reverse that trend, helping more people avoid joint replacements and preserve their knees.

Travel Trifecta: Highly-anticipated Hocking Hills Winter Hike, Logan Frozen Festival and live music at the Appalachian Listening Room make for memorable January

LOGAN, Ohio – The new year brings a trio of reasons to visit Ohio’s Hocking Hills. Visitors from around the globe will flock to the region to celebrate its glittering views and experience its famed winter activities. In addition, many cabins and inns are offering lodging specials and discounts in January.

The 54th Annual Hocking Hills Winter Hike takes place Jan. 19, kicking off the day at 9 a.m. with a six-mile trek from Old Man’s Cave to Ash Cave. The Winter Hike draws thousands of hikers each year to experience the Midwest’s most magnificent winter scenes. The region’s gorgeous rock formations, soaring cliffs, deep gorges and stunning waterfalls freeze to icy, crystal sculptures, making the Hocking Hills one of the Buckeye State’s most popular winter destinations. The hike features continuous starts from 9-11 a.m. Hot bean soup, served midway at Cedar Falls, is free, though donations are encouraged. A shuttle bus will return hikers from Ash Cave to the Old Man’s Cave parking lot.

Layered clothing and good traction footwear are recommended, as snow and ice can make trails slippery. They’re also encouraged to shoot photos and videos of the region’s majestic winter beauty and to post them to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter tagging #MyHockingHills.

“Winter is truly a magical time in the Hills, as visitors immerse themselves in a spectacular winter wonderland,” said Hocking Hills Tourism Association Executive Director Karen Raymore. “Travelers can enjoy even more fun by experiencing the Winter Hike and the Frozen Festival.”

In addition to the Annual Winter Hike, the Frozen Festival is in its fourth year, dazzling visitors with more than two dozen massive glittering ice sculptures, ice carving demonstrations, live music, ice corn hole, Skee-Ball. A giant ice photo frame and an ice throne offer the perfect selfie spots. The Jan. 19 event also features local arts and crafts, food trucks, local dining and even $1 tastings from the Hocking Hills Winery, Brewery 33 and Hocking Hills Moonshine distillery.

For a perfect cozy night out, visitors can relax in the Appalachian Listening Room, a unique venue where singer-songwriters from all over the world perform in a comfy, living room-style environment, sharing the stories of their music before performing to a serious listening audience. Gospel singer Telina Frye’s “The Healing Power of Music” will be featured live at the ALR, 7:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10. A donation of $10 will be accepted at the door.

Located 40 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio, Hocking Hills offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences that make every day feel like Saturday, with plenty of Admission: FREE activities. The region boasts a wide variety of affordable lodging, from camping, cabins, cottages and yurts to treehouses, country inns and traditional hotels. In addition to hiking trails, parks and forests, the Hocking Hills is the Canopy Tour Capital of the Midwest, with 55 ziplines being offered via three distinct guide services. Unique gift and antique shops, canoeing, horseback riding, bird watching, fishing, spas and more add to the allure of the Hocking Hills as the perfect place to unplug. Complete traveler information is available at ExploreHockingHills.com or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).

Piff the Magic Dragon Brings His Comedy Magic Act to the Lincoln February 8

“Hilarious… his dry wit had the audience roaring.” – The San Francisco Globe

“One of the most original comedy magic acts on the circuit today.” – Edinburgh Spotlight

“The right amount of wrong.” – Las Vegas Review Journal

The star of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” Piff the Magic Dragon performs jaw-dropping magic tricks in a dragon suit with sidekick Mr. Piffles, The World’s Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™. With more than 100 million online views, sold-out shows across the US and Canada, and a residency at Las Vegas’ Flamingo Hotel and Casino, the dynamic duo have proven they’re here to stay.

CAPA presents Piff the Magic Dragon at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Friday, February 8, at 8 pm. Tickets are $26.50 and $36.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Piff the Magic Dragon has played to hundreds of thousands across the globe and in every kind of venue, from comedy clubs and campuses to theaters and arenas. The show is hilarious, surreal, and funny. The magic is astonishing. And Mr. Piffles, the performing Chihuahua, is as cute as Piff is grumpy. Five-star reviews from the press, universal acclaim from the critics and incredible feedback from online sites like Trip Advisor confirm that Piff the Magic Dragon offers one of the most unique experiences in show business.

Piff was awarded Best Comedian – Best of Las Vegas 2018, and nominated for Casino Comedian of the Year 2018.

www.PiffTheMagicDragon.com

Grants awarded for Young Agricultural Professionals programming

COLUMBUS, Ohio (OFBF) – Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals program recently awarded $500 grants to 10 local YAP groups and one Collegiate Farm Bureau group. Courtesy of Farm Credit Mid-America, the grants fund YAP-focused educational programming or events, aimed at members ages 18-35.

The recipients and their programming:

Ashland/Wayne Counties YAP

Funds will support YAP’s third annual Ag Toy Drive in November. Toy donations over the past two years have resulted in more than $3,000 worth of toys being donated to Toys for Tots.

Ashtabula County Farm Bureau

The Ashtabula County Farm Bureau will partner with Farm Credit Mid-America and other local organizations to host a Developing Young Ag Professionals seminar for FFA, 4-H and Farm Bureau youth in which they will learn public speaking skills, interview tips and resume building.

Clinton County YAP

A “Sign, Sip and Paint” event is planned for YAP members and those interested in becoming a member. Participants will paint an agriculture-based picture while enjoying refreshments and camaraderie.

Darke County YAP

Plans are to create a “YAP Blastoff” event that will take place throughout the year and be focused on agriculture education and awareness. A goal is to create social networks that help YAP members improve their farming operations.

Fulton, Henry, Defiance and Williams Counties YAP

A “Young Farmer Resources” event will feature an evening of dinner, networking and learning about local resources available to young farmers. Topics include business planning, land access and starting a freezer meat operation.

Gallia County Farm Bureau

The Gallia County Farm Bureau board of trustees plans to start a local Young Farmers Community Council that will meet throughout the year and allow young farmers to talk about the physical, financial and policy struggles they are facing in agriculture today.

Geauga and Lake County Farm Bureaus

An Ag Career Day will be held at Lake Metroparks Farmpark with industry experts describing the wide variety of jobs available in the agricultural industry.

Montgomery County YAP

An “Equipment, Farm and Livestock Safety” event will be held during the county fair with various stations that have hands-on learning about farm safety.

Ohio State University Collegiate Farm Bureau

Collegiate Farm Bureau will partner with student clubs on an event that welcomes new students to Ohio State University and informs them on how to become involved with Collegiate Farm Bureau.

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

An educational series will teach residents about the life cycle of food and feature visits to working farms, meat processors, grocery stores, sale barns and an orchard.

Warren County YAP

Warren County YAP plans to do a financial literacy series with programs on credit, loans, financial security and debt.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals are singles and married couples ages 18 to 35 who are interested in improving the business of agriculture, learning new ideas and developing leadership skills. To learn more visit experienceyap.com.

