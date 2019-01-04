Big Walnut Winter Sports Schedules

January 2019

Date, Team, Event, Location (Home in italics)

Sat. Jan. 5, TBA: Girls Varsity Gymnastics, Worthington Kilbourne HS Invitational, Away, Worthington Kilbourne High School, 1499 Hard Rd, Columbus OH 43235

Sat. Jan. 5, 10 a.m.: Girls Varsity Bowling, Buckeye High School Classic Tournament Away HP Lanes, 2012 Innis Road, Columbus OH 43224

Sat. Jan. 5, 10 a.m.: Boys Varsity Bowling, Buckeye High School Classic Tournament Away HP Lanes, 2012 Innis Road, Columbus OH 43224

Sat. Jan. 5, 11 a.m.: Girls Varsity Swimming, MTV, Away, Kenyon College, 103 College Rd, Gambier, Gambier OH 43022

Sat. Jan. 5, 11 a.m.: Boys Varsity Swimming, MTV, Home, Kenyon College, 103 College Rd, Gambier, Gambier OH 43022

Sat. Jan. 5, 4:30 p.m.: Boys Freshman Basketball, Madison Comprehensive High School, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Sat. Jan. 5, 6 p.m.: Boys Junior Varsity Basketball, Madison Comprehensive High School, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Sat. Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m.: Boys Varsity Basketball, Madison Comprehensive High School Winter Homecoming before Varsity game, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Jan. 8, 4 p.m.: Boys Varsity Bowling, Whetstone High School Conference Game, Away, Sequoia Bowling Lanes, 5501 Sandalwood Blvd, Columbus OH 43229

Tue. Jan. 8, 4 p.m.: Girls Varsity Bowling, Whetstone High School Conference Game, Away, Sequoia Bowling Lanes, 5501 Sandalwood Blvd, Columbus OH 43229

Tue. Jan. 8, 4:30 p.m.: Boys Freshman Basketball, Westerville Central High School, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Jan. 8, 5 p.m.: Boys 7th Grade Basketball, Hyatts Conference Game, Away, Olentangy Hyatts Middle, 6885 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell OH 43065

Tue. Jan. 8, 5:30 p.m.: Girls 7th Grade Basketball, Olentangy Hyatts Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut Middle School, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Jan. 8, 6 p.m.: Girls Junior Varsity Basketball, Westerville Central High School ** Note Different Start Time **, Away, Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave, Westerville OH 43082

Tue. Jan. 8, 6 p.m.: Boys Junior Varsity Basketball, Westerville Central, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Jan. 8, 6:30 p.m.: Boys 8th Grade Basketball, Hyatts Conference Game, Away, Olentangy Hyatts Middle, 6885 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell OH 43065

Tue. Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m.: Girls Varsity Basketball, Westerville Central High School ** Note Different Start Time **, Away, Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave, Westerville OH 43082

Tue. Jan. 8, 7 p.m.: Girls 8th Grade Basketball, Olentangy Hyatts Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut Middle School, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m.: Boys Varsity Basketball, Westerville Central High School, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Wed. Jan. 9, TBA: Girls Varsity Gymnastics, Westerville Central HS, Olentangy HS, Olentangy Liberty High School, Away, Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave, Westerville OH 43082

Wed. Jan. 9, 4 p.m.: Girls Varsity Bowling, Olentangy Berlin High School Conference Game, Away, Delaware Bowling Lanes, 536 Sunbury Road, Delaware OH 43015

Wed. Jan. 9, 4 p.m.: Boys Varsity Bowling, Olentangy Berlin High School Conference Game, Away, Delaware Bowling Lanes, 536 Sunbury Road, Delaware OH 43015

Wed. Jan. 9, 5 p.m.: Boys Middle School Wrestling, Olentangy Liberty Conference Game, Away, Olentangy Liberty Middle School, 7940 Liberty Rd, Powell OH 43065

Thu. Jan. 10, 5 p.m.: Girls 7th Grade Basketball, Genoa MS Conference Game, Away, Westerville Genoa MS, 5948 S Old 3C Highway, Westerville OH 43082

Thu. Jan. 10, 5 p.m.: Boys 7th Grade Basketball, Westerville Genoa Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut Middle School, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury OH 43074

Thu. Jan. 10, 5 p.m.: Varsity Wrestling, Newark High School Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Thu. Jan. 10, 6:30 p.m.: Boys 8th Grade Basketball, Westerville Genoa Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut Middle School, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury OH 43074

Thu. Jan. 10, 6:30 p.m.: Girls 8th Grade Basketball, Westerville Genoa Conference Game, Away, Westerville Genoa MS, 5948 S Old 3C Highway, Westerville OH 43082

Fri. Jan. 11, 4:30 p.m.: Boys Freshman Basketball, Groveport Madison Sr High School, Conference Game, Away, Groveport Madison High School, 4475 S Hamilton Rd, Groveport OH 43125

Fri. Jan. 11, 6 p.m.: Boys Junior Varsity Basketball, Groveport Madison Sr High School, Conference Game, Away, Groveport Madison High School, 4475 S Hamilton Rd, Groveport OH 43125

Fri. Jan. 11, 6 p.m.: Girls Junior Varsity Basketball, Groveport Madison Sr High School Conference Game, Home, Groveport Madison High School, 4475 S Hamilton Rd, Groveport OH 43125

Fri. Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m.: Girls Varsity Basketball, Groveport Madison Sr High School, Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Fri. Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m.: Boys Varsity Basketball, Groveport Madison Sr High School, Conference Game, Away, Groveport Madison High School, 4475 S Hamilton Rd, Groveport OH 43125

Sat. Jan. 12, 8:30 a.m.: Girls Varsity Swimming, Dive Meet, Away, Canton McKinley High School, 2323 17th St NW, Canton OH 44708

Sat. Jan. 12, 8:30 a.m.: Boys Varsity Swimming, Dive Meet, Away, Canton McKinley High School, 2323 17th St NW, Canton OH 44708

Sat. Jan. 12, 9 a.m.: Varsity Wrestling, Golden Eagle Duals, Away, Madison-Plains High School, 800 Linson Road, London OH 43140

Sat. Jan. 12, 10 a.m.: Boys Middle School Wrestling, Highland Invitation, Away, Highland Middle School, 6506 St Rte 229, Marengo OH 43334

Sat. Jan. 12, 12:30 p.m.: Girls Junior Varsity Basketball, Unioto High School, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Sat. Jan. 12, 2 p.m.: Girls Varsity Basketball, Unioto High School, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Mon. Jan. 14, 5 p.m.: Girls 7th Grade Basketball, Olentangy Orange Conference Game, Away, Olentangy Orange Middle School, 2680 E Orange Rd, Lewis Center OH 43035

Mon. Jan. 14, 5:30 p.m.: Boys 7th Grade Basketball, Olentangy Orange Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut Middle School, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury OH 43074

Mon. Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m.: Girls 8th Grade Basketball, Olentangy Orange Conference Game, Away, Olentangy Orange Middle School, 2680 E Orange Rd, Lewis Center OH 43035

Mon. Jan. 14, 7 p.m.: Boys 8th Grade Basketball, Olentangy Orange Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut Middle School, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Jan. 15, 4 p.m.: Boys Varsity Bowling, Marysville High School Conference Game, Away, Marysville Dragon Bowling Lanes, 1189 Columbus Avenue, Marysville OH 43040

Tue. Jan. 15, 4 p.m.: Girls Varsity Bowling, Marysville High School Conference Game, Away, Marysville Dragon Bowling Lanes, 1189 Columbus Avenue, Marysville OH 43040

Tue. Jan. 15, 4:30 p.m.: Boys Freshman Basketball, Olentangy Orange High School, Away, Olentangy Orange High School, 2840 E Orange Rd, Lewis Center OH 43035

Tue. Jan. 15, 5 p.m.: Girls 7th Grade Basketball, Westerville Blendon Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut Middle School, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Jan. 15, 5 p.m.: Boys 7th Grade Basketball, Westerville Blendon Conference Game, Away, Westerville Blendon MS, 223 S. Otterbein Avenue, Westerville OH 43081

Tue. Jan. 15, 6 p.m.: Boys Junior Varsity Basketball, Olentangy Orange High School, Away, Olentangy Orange High School, 2840 E Orange Rd, Lewis Center OH 43035

Tue. Jan. 15, 6 p.m.: Girls Junior Varsity Basketball, Olentangy Orange High School, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m.: Girls 8th Grade Basketball, Westerville Blendon Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut Middle School, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m.: Boys 8th Grade Basketball, Westerville Blendon Conference Game, Away, Westerville Blendon MS, 223 S. Otterbein Avenue, Westerville OH 43081

Tue. Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m.: Girls Varsity Basketball, Olentangy Orange High School, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m.: Boys Varsity Basketball, Olentangy Orange High School, Away, Olentangy Orange High School, 2840 E. Orange Rd, Lewis Center OH 43035

Wed. Jan. 16, 5 p.m.: Boys Middle School Wrestling, Olentangy Shanahan Conference Game, Away, Olentangy Shanahan, 814 Shanahan Road, Lewis Center OH 43035

Thu. Jan. 17, 5 p.m.: Girls 7th Grade Basketball, Gahanna South MS Conference Game, Away, Gahanna South, 349 Shady Spring Drive, Gahanna OH 43230

Thu. Jan. 17, 5 p.m.: Boys 7th Grade Basketball, Gahanna South Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut Middle School, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury OH 43074

Thu. Jan. 17, 6 p.m.: Varsity Wrestling, Canal Winchester High School Conference Game, Away, Canal Winchester High School, 300 Washington Street, Canal Winchester OH 43110

Thu. Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m.: Girls 8th Grade Basketball, Gahanna South Conference Game, Away, Gahanna South, 349 Shady Spring Drive, Gahanna OH 43230

Thu. Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m.: Boys 8th Grade Basketball, Gahanna South Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut Middle School, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury OH 43074

Fri. Jan. 18, 4:30 p.m.: Boys Freshman Basketball, Canal Winchester High School Conference Game, Away, Canal Winchester High School, 300 Washington Street, Canal Winchester OH 43110

Fri. Jan. 18, 6 p.m.: Girls Varsity Swimming, Gahanna Lincoln High School, Gahanna High School, Away, Gahanna YMCA, 555 YMCA Place, Gahanna OH 43230

Fri. Jan. 18, 6 p.m.: Boys Junior Varsity Basketball, Canal Winchester High School Conference Game, Away, Canal Winchester High School, 300 Washington Street, Canal Winchester OH 43110

Fri. Jan. 18, 6 p.m.: Boys Varsity Swimming, Gahanna Lincoln High School, Gahanna High School, Away, Gahanna YMCA, 555 YMCA Place, Gahanna OH 43230

Fri. Jan. 18, 6 p.m.: Girls Junior Varsity Basketball, Canal Winchester High School Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Fri. Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m.: Girls Varsity Basketball, Canal Winchester High School Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Fri. Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m.: Boys Varsity Basketball, Canal Winchester High School Conference Game, Away, Canal Winchester High School, 300 Washington Street, Canal Winchester OH 43110

Sat. Jan. 19, 10 a.m.: Varsity Wrestling, Ron Thomas Sr Wrestling Invitational, Away, Jonathan Alder HS, 9200 US-42, Plain City OH 43064

Sat. Jan. 19, noon: Boys Varsity Swimming, Dive Meet, Away, Columbus School for Girls, 65 Drexel Avenue, Columbus OH 43209

Sat. Jan. 19, noon: Girls Varsity Swimming, Dive Meet, Away, Columbus School for Girls, 65 Drexel Avenue, Columbus OH 43209

Sat. Jan. 19, noon: Boys Varsity Bowling, Central District Preview Tournament Conference Game, Away, The Palace Bowling Lanes, 5707 Forest Hills Boulevard, Columbus OH 43231

Sat. Jan. 19, noon: Girls Varsity Bowling, Central District Preview Tournament Conference Game, Away, The Palace Bowling Lanes, 5707 Forest Hills Boulevard, Columbus OH 43231

Sat. Jan. 19, 6 p.m.: Boys Varsity Swimming, Tri-Meet Westerville South & Canal Winchester – Senior Recognition, Away, Westerville Recreation Center, 350 N. Cleveland Avenue, Westerville OH 43082

Sat. Jan. 19, 6 p.m.: Girls Varsity Swimming, Tri-Meet Westerville South & Canal Winchester – Senior Recognition, Away, Westerville Recreation Center, 350 N. Cleveland Avenue, Westerville OH 43082

Mon. Jan. 21, TBA: Girls Varsity Gymnastics, Olentangy HS Invitational, Away, Olentangy High School, 675 Lewis Center Road, Lewis Center OH 43035

Tue. Jan. 22, 4:30 p.m.: Boys Freshman Basketball, Olentangy High School, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Jan. 22, 5 p.m.: Girls 7th Grade Basketball, Westerville Heritage Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut Middle School, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Jan. 22, 5 p.m.: Boys 7th Grade Basketball, Westerville Heritage Conference Game, Away, Westerville Heritage MS, 390 N Spring Street, Westerville OH 43081

Tue. Jan. 22, 6 p.m.: Girls Junior Varsity Basketball, Olentangy High School, Away, Olentangy High School, 675 Lewis Center Road, Lewis Center OH 43035

Tue. Jan. 22, 6 p.m.: Boys Junior Varsity Basketball, Olentangy High School, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m.: Girls 8th Grade Basketball, Westerville Heritage Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut Middle School, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m.: Boys 8th Grade Basketball, Heritage Conference Game, Away, Westerville Heritage MS, 390 N Spring Street, Westerville OH 43081

Tue. Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m.: Boys Varsity Basketball, Olentangy High School, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m.: Girls Varsity Basketball, Olentangy High School, Away, Olentangy High School, 675 Lewis Center Road, Lewis Center OH 43035

Wed. Jan. 23, 5 p.m.: Boys Middle School Wrestling, Berkshire Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut Middle School, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury OH 43074

Wed. Jan. 23, 6 p.m.: Varsity Wrestling, Groveport Madison High School Conference Game, Home, Groveport Madison High School, 4475 S Hamilton Rd, Groveport OH 43125

Thu. Jan. 24, 5 p.m.: Boys 7th Grade Basketball, Dempsey Conference Game, Away, Delaware Dempsey, 599 Pennsylvania Ave, Delaware OH 43015

Thu. Jan. 24, 5 p.m.: Girls 7th Grade Basketball, Delaware Dempsey Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut Middle School, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury OH 43074

Thu. Jan. 24, 6 p.m.: Boys Freshman Basketball, New Albany High School, Note Different Start Time Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Thu. Jan. 24, 6:30 p.m.: Girls 8th Grade Basketball, Delaware Dempsey Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut Middle School, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury OH 43074

Thu. Jan. 24, 6:30 p.m.: Boys 8th Grade Basketball, Dempsey Conference Game, Away, Delaware Dempsey, 599 Pennsylvania Ave, Delaware OH 43015

Thu. Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.: Boys Junior Varsity Basketball, New Albany High School, Note Different Start Time Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Thu. Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.: Girls Junior Varsity Basketball, New Albany High School Note Different Start Time Conference Game Away New Albany High School, 7600 Fodor Road, New Albany OH 43054

Fri. Jan. 25, 4 p.m.: Boys Varsity Bowling, Westerville South High School Conference Game, Home, Capri Bowling Lanes, 5860 Roche Drive, Columbus OH 43229

Fri. Jan. 25, 4 p.m.: Girls Varsity Bowling, Westerville South High School Conference Game, Home, Capri Bowling Lanes, 5860 Roche Drive, Columbus OH 43229

Fri. Jan. 25, 6 p.m.: Girls Varsity Basketball, New Albany High School Note Different Start Time Conference Game, Away, New Albany High School, 7600 Fodor Road, New Albany OH 43054

Fri. Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m.: Boys Varsity Basketball, New Albany High School Conference Game, Away, New Albany High School, 7600 Fodor Road, New Albany OH 43054

Sat. Jan. 26, TBA: Girls Varsity Swimming, OCC Conference Game, Away, New Albany High School, 7600 Fodor Road, New Albany OH43054

Sat. Jan. 26, TBA: Boys Varsity Swimming, OCC Conference Game, Away, New Albany High School, 7600 Fodor Road, New Albany OH 43054

Sat. Jan. 26, 9 a.m.: Boys Middle School Wrestling, Licking Heights Invitation Conference Game, Away, Licking Heights Central Middle School, 6565 Summit Rd SW, Pataskala OH 43062

Sat. Jan. 26, 10 a.m.: Varsity Wrestling, Watkins Memorial Wrestling Invitational, Away, Watkins Memorial High School, 8868 Watkins Rd SW, Pataskala OH 43062

Sat. Jan. 26, 4:30 p.m.: Boys Freshman Basketball, Harding High School, Away, Marion Harding HS, 1500 Harding Hwy E, Marion OH 43302

Sat. Jan. 26, 6 p.m.: Boys Junior Varsity Basketball, Harding High School, Away, Marion Harding HS, 1500 Harding Hwy E, Marion OH 43302

Sat. Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m.: Boys Varsity Basketball, Harding High School, Away, Marion Harding HS, 1500 Harding Hwy E, Marion OH 43302

Tue. Jan. 29, 4 p.m.: Girls Varsity Bowling, Olentangy Liberty High School Conference Game, Away, Sawmill Bowling Lanes, 4825 Sawmill Road, Columbus OH 43235

Tue. Jan. 29, 4:30 p.m.: Boys Freshman Basketball, Lancaster High School, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH43074

Tue. Jan. 29, 6 p.m.: Boys Junior Varsity Basketball, Lancaster High School, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Jan. 29, 6 p.m.: Boys Varsity Basketball, Lancaster High School, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Wed. Jan. 30, 4 p.m.: Boys Varsity Bowling, Olentangy Orange High School Conference Game, Home, Capri Bowling Lanes, 5860 Roche Drive, Columbus OH 43229

Wed. Jan. 30, 4 p.m.: Girls Varsity Bowling, Olentangy Orange High School Conference Game, Home, Capri Bowling Lanes, 5860 Roche Drive, Columbus OH 43229

Wed. Jan. 30, 5 p.m.: Boys Middle School Wrestling, Newark Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut Middle School, 777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury OH 43074

February 2019

Date, Team, Event, Location (Home in italics)

Fri. Feb. 1, 4 p.m.: Girls Varsity Bowling, Teays Valley High School, Away, Wayne Webb Bowling Lanes, 3224 S. High Street, Columbus OH 43207

Fri. Feb. 1, 4 p.m.: Boys Varsity Bowling, Teays Valley High School, Away, Wayne Webb Bowling Lanes, 3224 S. High Street, Columbus OH 43207

Fri. Feb. 1, 4:30 p.m.: Boys Freshman Basketball, Newark Senior High School Conference Game, Away, Newark High School, 314 Granville Street, Newark OH 43055

Fri. Feb. 1, 6 p.m.: Boys Junior Varsity Basketball, Newark Senior High School Conference Game, Away, Newark High School, 314 Granville Street, Newark OH 43055

Fri. Feb. 1, 6 p.m.: Girls Junior Varsity Basketball, Newark Senior High School Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Fri. Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.: Girls Varsity Basketball, Newark Senior High School Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Fri. Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.: Boys Varsity Basketball, Newark Senior High School Conference Game, Away, Newark High School, 314 Granville Street, Newark OH 43055

Sat. Feb. 2, 9 a.m.: Boys Middle School Wrestling, Mt. Vernon Tournament Away, Mt Vernon Middle School, 298 Martinsburg Rd, Mt Vernon OH 43050

Sat. Feb. 2, noon: Girls Junior Varsity Basketball, Madison Comprehensive High School, Away, Madison Comprehensive High School, 600 Esley Ln, Mansfield OH 44905

Sat. Feb. 2, 1:30 p.m.: Girls Varsity Basketball, Madison Comprehensive High School, Away, Madison Comprehensive High School, 600 Esley Ln, Mansfield OH 44905

Mon. Feb. 4, 4 p.m.: Girls Varsity Bowling, New Albany High School Conference Game, Home, Capri Bowling Lanes, 5860 Roche Drive, Columbus OH 43229

Mon. Feb. 4, 4 p.m.: Boys Varsity Bowling, New Albany High School Conference Game, Home, Capri Bowling Lanes, 5860 Roche Drive, Columbus OH 43229

Tue. Feb. 5, 4:30 p.m.: Boys Freshman Basketball, Marysville High School, Away, Marysville High School, 800 Amrine Mill Rd, Marysville OH 43040

Tue. Feb. 5, 6 p.m.: Girls Junior Varsity Basketball, Marysville High School, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Feb. 5, 6 p.m.: Boys Junior Varsity Basketball, Marysville High School, Away, Marysville High School, 800 Amrine Mill Rd, Marysville OH 43040

Tue. Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.: Girls Varsity Basketball, Marysville High School, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Tue. Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.: Boys Varsity Basketball, Marysville High School, Away, Marysville High School, 800 Amrine Mill Rd, Marysville OH 43040

Wed. Feb. 6, TBA: Girls Varsity Gymnastics, Marysville HS, Buckeye Valley HS, Sheridan High School, Away, Marysville High School, 800 Amrine Mill Rd, Marysville OH 43040

Thu. Feb. 7, 4 p.m.: Boys Varsity Bowling, Olentangy High School Conference Game, Home, Capri Bowling Lanes, 5860 Roche Drive, Columbus OH 43229

Thu. Feb. 7, 4 p.m.: Girls Varsity Bowling, Olentangy High School Conference Game, Home, Capri Bowling Lanes, 5860 Roche Drive, Columbus OH 43229

Thu. Feb. 7, 6 p.m.: Varsity Wrestling, Franklin Heights High School Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Fri. Feb. 8, 4:30 p.m.: Boys Freshman Basketball, Franklin Heights High School Conference Game, Away, Franklin Heights High School, 1001 Demorest Road, Columbus OH 43204

Fri. Feb. 8, 6 p.m.: Girls Junior Varsity Basketball, Franklin Heights High School Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Fri. Feb. 8, 6 p.m.:Boys Junior Varsity Basketball, Franklin Heights High School Conference Game, Away, Franklin Heights High School, 1001 Demorest Road, Columbus OH43204

Fri. Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.: Girls Varsity Basketball, Franklin Heights High School Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Fri. Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.: Boys Varsity Basketball, Franklin Heights High School Conference Game, Away, Franklin Heights High School, 1001 Demorest Road, Columbus OH 43204

Sat. Feb. 9, TBA: Girls Varsity Gymnastics, OCC’s Conference Game, Away, Unknown location

Sat. Feb. 9, TBA: Girls Varsity Swimming, Sectionals Conference Game, Away, Thomas Worthington High School, 300 West Dublin Granville Road, Worthington OH 43085

Sat. Feb. 9, TBA: Boys Varsity Swimming, Sectionals Conference Game, Away, Thomas Worthington High School, 300 West Dublin Granville Road, Worthington OH 43085

Sat. Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m.: Girls Junior Varsity Basketball, Perry High School, Away, Perry High School, 3737 13th Street SW, Massillon OH 44646

Sat. Feb. 9, 1 p.m.: Girls Varsity Basketball, Perry High School, Away, Perry High School, 3737 13th Street SW, Massillon OH 44646

Thu. Feb. 14, 6 p.m.: Varsity Wrestling, New Albany High School Conference Game, Away, New Albany Middle School, 6600 E. Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany OH 43054

Fri. Feb. 15, 4:30 p.m.: Boys Freshman Basketball, Groveport Madison Sr High School Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH43074

Fri. Feb. 15, 6 p.m.: Boys Junior Varsity Basketball, Groveport Madison Sr High School Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Fri. Feb. 15, 4:30 p.m.: Boys Varsity Basketball, Groveport Madison Sr High School Conference Game, Home, Big Walnut High School, 555 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury OH 43074

Sat. Feb. 16, TBA: Boys Varsity Swimming, Districts Conference Game, Away, Unknown location

Sat. Feb. 16, TBA: Girls Varsity Swimming, Districts Conference Game, Away, Unknown location

Sat. Feb. 16, 3 p.m.: Boys Freshman Basketball, Mount Vernon High School, Away, Mount Vernon High School, 300 Martinsburg Rd, Mount Vernon OH 43050

Sat. Feb. 16, 4:30 p.m.: Boys Junior Varsity Basketball, Mount Vernon High School, Away, Mount Vernon High School, 300 Martinsburg Rd, Mount Vernon OH 43050

Sat. Feb. 16, 6 p.m.: Boys Varsity Basketball, Mount Vernon High School, Away, Mount Vernon High School, 300 Martinsburg Rd, Mount Vernon OH 43050

Sun. Feb. 23, TBA: Girls Varsity Gymnastics, Districts Conference Game, Away, Worthington Kilbourne High School, 1499 Hard Rd, Columbus OH 43235

Sun. Feb. 23, TBA: Boys Varsity Swimming, States Conference Game, Away, Unknown location

Sun. Feb. 23, TBA: Girls Varsity Swimming, States Conference Game, Away, Unknown location

