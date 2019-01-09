Coach search continues

Browns interview coordinator Kitchens for head coaching job

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

Monday, January 7

CLEVELAND (AP) — Freddie Kitchens got his formal, sit-down interview with the Browns. He aced the on-field one.

Kitchens, who in eight weeks rose from unknown assistant to hot coaching commodity, became the seventh candidate to interview for Cleveland’s juicy job on Monday. Kitchens met with members of the club’s search committee led by general manager John Dorsey and including owner Jimmy Haslam, who were already impressed by what the 44-year-old did on an interim basis.

Taking over play-calling duties on Oct. 29 when coordinator Todd Haley was fired, Kitchens transformed Cleveland’s offense while forging a strong relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who set the NFL rookie record with 29 touchdown passes.

Kitchens jump-started the biggest turnaround season in club history and may now get the chance to do more — or stick around as the team’s next offensive coordinator.

The Browns think so much of Kitchens that they’ve denied other teams permission to interview him. He’s under contract, and if the club decides to hire another coach, it’s clear they want Kitchens around.

He began the season coaching running backs before being promoted to coordinator when Haley and coach Hue Jackson were dumped following a loss in Pittsburgh. But once Kitchens got his hands on Cleveland’s offense, nothing was the same.

The Browns improved in virtually every statistical category under Kitchens, who showed fearlessness and imagination in his play-calling. He employed a “Wishbone-type” backfield formation, had wide receiver Jarvis Landry throw several passes and had Mayfield pitch the ball to himself before completing a long TD pass in the season finale at Baltimore.

With Kitchens in charge, Cleveland’s offense was balanced, unpredictable and exciting.

Mayfield was magnificent.

In eight games under Kitchens, Mayfield completed 68 percent of his passes, threw 19 TDs and just eight interceptions and was sacked only five times.

“He’s moved the ball,” Dorsey said last week when asked about Kitchens’ impact. “He’s gotten the ball out of the quarterback’s hands quicker. He’s put some flair and different route combinations together that help out the quarterback. I just think overall he’s kind of moved the bar on the offensive side of the ball.”

Kitchens never once campaigned to be Cleveland’s coach, but said leading a team was his goal.

“Definitely. No doubt,” Kitchens said in his thick, Alabama drawl when asked if he had head coaching ambitions. “I heard the other day somebody say something about I wasn’t ready to be a head coach. I mean, who the hell’s ready to be a head coach? You have a resume that you check off the list and everything?”

Kitchens’ resume stacks up with any of the other candidates Cleveland has met with so far.

The Browns are now in their second week of interviews, which began with interim coach Gregg Williams, who went 5-3 after replacing Jackson. The Browns have also interviewed former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Vikings interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

It’s possible Dorsey will meet with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, but no interview has been scheduled. The Browns are very familiar with McCarthy, who worked with Dorsey, assistant GM Eliot Wolf and vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith in Green Bay.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Vince Young, Rocket Ismail highlight Hall of Fame class

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Monday, January 7

Texas quarterback Vince Young and Notre Dame speedster Raghib Ismail have been selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, along with 11 other players and two coaches.

Young was the Heisman Trophy runner-up and led the Longhorns to the 2005 national championship with a memorable performance in the Rose Bowl against Southern California. Ismail, better known as Rocket, was an electric receiver and kick returner for the Fighting Irish and the Heisman runner-up in 1990.

The rest of the players to be enshrined at the National Football Foundation’s award banquet in December include Arkansas running back Darren McFadden, Oklahoma defensive back Rickey Dixon, John Carroll linebacker London Fletcher, Texas A&M defensive lineman Jacob Green, North Carolina State receiver Torry Holt, Arizona State quarterback Jake Plummer, USC defensive back Troy Polamalu, Wisconsin offensive tackle Joe Thomas, Florida State defensive back Terrell Buckley, Michigan State running back Lorenzo White and Mississippi linebacker Patrick Willis.

Dennis Erickson, who coached Miami to two national championships, and Joe Taylor, who won 233 games at historically black colleges, were selected for induction as coaches.

Young was the first FBS player to pass for more than 3,000 yards and run for more than 1,000, leading Texas to an undefeated season in 2005. Against USC in the Rose Bowl, Young passed for 267 yards, ran for 200 and scrambled for a game-winning touchdown on fourth down with 19 seconds left in a 41-38 victory.

Ismail was part of Notre Dame’s 1988 national championship team and had six return touchdowns in his career, including five on kickoffs. He is best remembered for taking two kicks back for touchdowns against Michigan in 1989.

McFadden was a two-time Heisman runner-up, coming in second behind Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith in 2006 and Florida quarterback Tim Tebow in 2007.

The Goodyear Blimp was also named an honorary member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Whistleblower alleging sex abuse at Ohio State is arrested

Monday, January 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man whose claims helped spur the investigation into alleged, decades-old sexual abuse by an Ohio State team doctor has been jailed in Columbus, where he’s accused of telecommunications harassment.

A warrant was issued for 50-year-old Mike DiSabato, of suburban Dublin, after he missed a Friday court date. DiSabato turned himself in Monday at Franklin County Municipal Court, saying he never intended to skip his court date.

His lawyers say the court misinformed them about the schedule. They say DiSabato showed up Monday to address the matter as soon as possible. He’s due in court again Tuesday.

DiSabato is accused of harassing a university-affiliated administrator who criticized him. DiSabato says the administrator harassed him.

DiSabato, an ex-wrestler, is among over 150 men alleging they experienced sexual misconduct by now-deceased Dr. Richard Strauss.

A message from PUCO Chairman Asim Haque

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio

Ringing in 2019!

What a brilliant year we have had here. When I think about the volume and the importance of the case work that the PUCO has issued, the inspections that were made across the state, our ability to sustain our operations while we make business improvements at the agency, the consumer protection efforts and the leadership that we have shown both in the state and nationally with initiatives like our PowerForward endeavor, our community service activities…

I can’t help but look back on this year and marvel. We built on a very successful 2017, to have an even more successful 2018. I could not be prouder.

2018 PUCO Accomplishments

15,000 motor carrier registrations

2,300 roadside inspections

PUCO inspectors helped return 6,800 residents to heating service in Massachusetts.

60,000 Ohioans were assisted via the PUCO Call Center.

10,000 informal investigations and the advice given, saved consumers an estimated $860,000.

Ohio Power Siting Board reviewed applications for projects totaling over some $1.3 billion in new generation and $300 million in transmission applications.

Ohio Long Term Forecast Energy Requirements 2017-2036 issued.

PUCO issued 598 entries, 361 findings and orders, 56 opinions and orders and 276 Commission entries.

Held more than 200 consumer outreach events and 40 public hearings which attracted an estimated 20,000 Ohioans.

Updated business processes, including introduction of the PUCO Community

In 2019, we will continue working to make a positive impact for Ohioans every day, and striving to achieve excellence in all that we do for consumers.

Asim Z. Haque

Asim Z. Haque, Chairman of the PUCO

Erica Crawley sworn in as state rep for Ohio House District 26

COLUMBUS— State Rep. Erica Crawley (D-Columbus) took the oath of office today during the opening session of the 133rd Ohio General Assembly at the Ohio Statehouse, officially beginning her first term as state lawmaker.

“It is such an honor and privilege to serve in this capacity,” said Rep. Crawley. “I am excited to get to work and make a difference in the lives of my neighbors in the 26th District and across the State of Ohio!”

Rep. Crawley is a mother, advocate and veteran. She is a first-generation college graduate and has spent much of her life making a difference by serving others and giving people a voice.

“We always have to keep in mind why we are here and who sent us to the Statehouse. The people of Ohio and their needs are our priority and we should ensure we put their needs before our own. There is too much work to do,” added Crawley.

After her service in the U.S. Navy, she has worked tirelessly to advocate on behalf of children and families with the Cuyahoga County Job & Family Services, YMCA Head Start/ Early Head Start Program, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) and the Black Child Development Institute.

LA-Based Architectural Dance Company DIAVOLO Comes to the Palace February 13

“A company of daredevil dancers leaping and cavorting on pitching wheels, Goliath walls and other playground equipment from a super-size Wonderland.” – Los Angeles Times

DIAVOLO returns to Columbus following its success as one of the top 10 finalists in season 12 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The Los Angeles-based company continues to push a new edge of performance with Artistic Director Jacques Heim’s inventive genius and his fearless, athletic daredevils. The program will include Diavolo’s signature work Trajectoire and new work Voyage, featuring meticulously designed architectural structures that have become the company’s hallmark. With a style that encompasses dance, acrobatics, and gymnastics, DIAVOLO explores the relationship between the human body and its architectural environment.

CAPA presents DIAVOLO at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Wednesday, February 13, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $33.50-$103.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Broadway World called Trajectoire “full of incredible feats of daring and acrobatics … the dance equivalent of going down a roller coaster… a pure shot of adrenaline.”

DIAVOLO goes where none have gone before, beyond reality, into a world that exceeds your wildest dreams. “We are very much the NFL of dance,” says Artistic Director Jacques Heim. “We practice like football players… you have to be a part of a team, because everybody works with one another.” DIAVOLO has been presented throughout Asia, Europe, Latin American and the United States.

Concept and Direction: Jacques Heim

Choreography: Jacques Heim and the Company

Music: Moby, The Crystal Method and Nathan Wang

Set Design: Jeremy Railton, Adam Davis, Mike McCluskey and Tina Trefethen

Lighting Design: Evan Ritter and John Bass

www.diavolo.org

CALENDAR LISTING

CAPA presents DIAVOLO

Wednesday, February 13, 7:30 pm

Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.)

Diavolo returns to Columbus following its success as one of the top 10 finalists in season 12 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The Los Angeles-based company continues to push a new edge of performance with Artistic Director Jacques Heim’s inventive genius and his fearless, athletic daredevils. The program will include Diavolo’s signature work Trajectoire and new work Voyage, featuring meticulously designed architectural structures that have become the company’s hallmark. With a style that encompasses dance, acrobatics, and gymnastics, Diavolo explores the relationship between the human body and its architectural environment. Tickets are $33.50-$103.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. www.capa.com

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of the Barbara B. Coons and Robert Bartels Funds of The Columbus Foundation and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theater (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Cleveland. The Browns have interviewed Kitchens, who has already shown them what he can do with their offense. Kitchens took over game-planning and play-calling duties in October when Todd Haley was fired on the same day the club dismissed coach Hue Jackson. (AP Photo/David Richard, File) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/01/web1_122091060-edee76aa45cb4a658083ca7621ab88c7.jpg FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Cleveland. The Browns have interviewed Kitchens, who has already shown them what he can do with their offense. Kitchens took over game-planning and play-calling duties in October when Todd Haley was fired on the same day the club dismissed coach Hue Jackson. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

OHIO BRIEFS