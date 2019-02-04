OSU wins, Michigan loses

Wesson scores 27 in Ohio State’s 76-62 win over Rutgers

Saturday, February 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The month of January had been unkind for Ohio State and its sophomore center Kaleb Wesson.

The Buckeyes were a woeful 1-6 in January with the typically reliable Wesson averaging just over 11 points and six rebounds in those games.

But Wesson and the Buckeyes got February off to a strong start on Saturday. He had 21 of his game-high 27 points in the first half as Ohio State defeated Rutgers 76-62.

“This was a complete game for us in a lot of ways,” said Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, whose team shot 53 percent from the floor and only had six turnovers. “I was really proud of our older guys. Now, when I’m talking about our older guys, I’m also talking about our sophomores. Shot-making can cover up some things. We made 13 3s and our guys were taking great shots.

“Obviously, Kaleb gave us a great lift offensively. He took what the defense gave him. He was on a roll there. A lot of that was within the flow of the offense.”

Wesson had 17 of his team’s first 20 points to open the game. He made his first six shots from the floor, including three 3-pointers. He ended up 10 of 12 from the floor, including 3 of 4 on 3s.

“I wasn’t really paying attention,” said Wesson, who also had five assists and four rebounds. “I was just playing. You get lost in the game. My teammates were finding me and I was hitting open shots when I had the chance.”

C.J. Jackson added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten). Luther Muhammad scored 12 points and Keyshawn Woods added 11.

Eugene Omoruyi had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead Rutgers (11-10, 4-7). Caleb McConnell chipped in 14 points.

Wesson made back-to-back 3-pointers as well as a baseline jumper during an 11-0 Ohio State run that put the Buckeyes up 15-8 with 12:15 left in the first half.

“You can only take away so many things,” said Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell. “I thought (Wesson) was just outstanding today. He got them off to a great start and he kind of carried them.”

Muhammad hit a 3 and Wesson made a fall-away jumper late in the half as the Buckeyes clung to a 37-29 halftime advantage.

Jackson then scored 17 of his points in the second half as the Buckeyes went up by as many as 16.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights came into the game off a three-game winning streak. That was Rutgers’ longest conference winning streak since 2003-04, when the school was a member of the Big East. . Rutgers drops to 2-39 in Big Ten road games over five seasons in the conference.

“This is a great league,” Pikiell said. “We have (No. 5) Michigan next at a sold-out RAC (Rutgers Athletic Center). Nothing gets easier. Teams can go on winning streaks and losing streaks in this league.

“Seven of our top 11 players are freshmen or sophomores. We just keep grinding. Rutgers is moving in a good direction.”

Ohio State: The Buckeyes faced one Big Ten contender after another for much of January. But their next three games are also against Big Ten teams with losing conference records. . This was Ohio State’s fourth game without forward Kyle Young, who is nursing a stress fracture in his right leg.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts No. 5 Michigan on Tuesday.

Ohio State: Hosts Penn State on Thursday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Iowa stuns No. 5 Michigan 74-59

By LUKE MEREDITH

AP Sports Writer

Saturday, February 2

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Michigan’s Colin Castleton squared up for a meaningless 3-pointer at the buzzer — only to see the ball get stuck between the backboard and the rim in front of jubilant Iowa students clamoring to storm the floor.

It was the brick that encapsulated a lost night for Big Blue.

Luka Garza scored 19 points, Joe Wieskamp added 16 and Iowa stunned fifth-ranked Michigan 74-59 on Friday night, handing the Wolverines their second loss of the season.

Ryan Kriener had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for the Hawkeyes (17-5, 6-5 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game losing streak with their biggest win in years.

“I think what it says about this team specifically is, when you put it together from a game plan perspective and execute, we can be pretty good,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

The Hawkeyes were a lot more than pretty good in blowing past the Wolverines and their top-notch defense.

Iowa put Michigan in its biggest hole of the season, 14 points, late in the first half. The Hawkeyes used a 21-2 run to grab a 42-29 lead at the break — nearly matching the 49 points Ohio State put up against Michigan on Tuesday.

Michigan (20-2, 9-2) clawed back to within 54-49, but a 3-pointer by Garza and a three-point play from Wieskamp helped push Iowa’s lead back to 67-51 with 5:18 left.

“I can see why they’re 17-5 right now,” Michigan coach John Beilein said about Iowa. “We got beat by a really good team. They (were) much better than us. Their bench was terrific.”

Ignas Brazdeikis and Jordan Poole each scored 16 points for Michigan, which allowed 70 or more points for just the second time this season. Big Blue shot just 32.3 percent and 8 of 33 on 3s and got outscored 40-20 in the paint.

“We couldn’t stop their big guys,” Beilein said. “We had young guys guarding them because of foul trouble.”

THE BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines fell a half-game behind Michigan State in the Big Ten race. The difference? Michigan State won in Iowa City, crushing the Hawks 82-67, and Michigan didn’t. But the Wolverines and Spartans have two meetings coming up, including the regular-season finale in East Lansing on March 9. That might still be the game that decides the league title.

Iowa: This was the signature win the Hawks have been looking to add to their postseason resume. Iowa also beat Iowa State, now ranked 20th, but the Cyclones didn’t have star guard Lindell Wigginton for that one.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan will take a tumble, but it likely won’t fall too far considering it only has two losses — both on the road in league play. The Wolverines lost at Wisconsin 64-54 on Jan. 19. As for Iowa, this might’ve been enough to get the Hawkeyes back into Monday’s poll.

PAINT MONSTERS

Iowa forward Tyler Cook didn’t have his best game, finishing with seven points and eight rebounds, but it didn’t matter. Garza and the rapidly-improving Kriener helped the Hawkeyes outrebound Michigan 48-36, even though he sat most of the first half with two fouls. “We really focused in on the defensive end and just played really hard and got after it,” Garza said. “This how we’ve got to play every night.”

THE NUMBERS

Iowa, the best team in the Big Ten at getting to the line and making its free throws, was 16 of 24 from the line. Michigan was 9 of 12. … Zavier Simpson had 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Michigan. … Jon Teske had eight points and eight boards for the Wolverines, but he was limited to 13 minutes because of foul trouble. Teske, who barely played a minute in the first half, eventually fouled out.

HE SAID IT

“I saw it coming last year as well,” Beilein said about Iowa, which pushed Michigan to overtime in the Big Ten tournament last season. The Wolverines went to make a run to the NCAA title game. “I was laughing at people when they were going into this year and they … weren’t being ranked as one of the top teams in the league. I said ‘Are you kidding me? They’ve got everybody back.’ I mean, who has everybody back?”

UP NEXT

Michigan: Faces Rutgers on the road on Tuesday.

Iowa: Plays at Indiana on Thursday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Spring Adult Leagues

Columbus Recreation and Parks

Mon 2/4/2019

Spring league registrations are approaching!

Spring Adult Sports Leagues

Spring leagues are quickly approaching. Columbus Recreation and Parks offers basketball, volleyball, and softball in the spring session. Check out more information on our website by clicking the images below! Our leagues offer skill levels for all players, from social to the former college player. Don’t delay as leagues fill quickly, we had over 500 teams play in spring 2018.

Basketball

Registration Opens – February 15 at 10 AM

Season Starts – March 16

Price – $435 per team

Volleyball

Registration Opens – February 15 at 10 AM

Season Starts – March 16

Price – $285 per team

Softball

Registration Opens – February 20 at 10 AM

Season Starts – March 18

Price – $372 per team

Softball Tournaments

Mark your calendars now for our softball tournaments coming up in the Spring Season. Check out our website for pricing and important dates!

The THAW – March 2

Over 30 teams came out in 2018 for the first tournament of the year at Lou Berliner Sports Park! Shake off that snow and ice and join us for a day of softball!

Friday 5’s – April 5

The fun 5v5v5 softball tournament is back! 3 teams of 5 players take the field for a 5 inning game. All three teams rotate positions for one cycle (9 outs) to complete an inning. This is perfect way to spend a Friday evening down at the ballpark!

Spring Fling – April 19

For the 9th year, the Spring Fling all-nighter is under the lights at Lou Berliner Sports Park. Play doesn’t start until the sun sets, so come out for some fun after dark.

No. 3 Baylor women rout Texas Tech 96-37

Sunday, February 3

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown dominated inside with 23 points on nine layups, adding free throws on five of those after being fouled, and top-ranked Baylor won its 32nd consecutive Big 12 game, 96-37 over Texas Tech on Saturday.

It was the biggest margin of victory ever in a Big 12 game for the Lady Bears (19-1, 9-0 Big 12).

Brown, the 6-foot-7 senior post, had 10 points in the first 3:10, pushing Baylor to a quick 12-4 lead in its first home game as a No. 1 team in nearly six years. The advantage was 25-6 by the end of the first quarter after Texas Tech missed 13 consecutive shots in a span of more than seven minutes.

Baylor shot 68 percent (41 of 60) from the field, including a 66-10 advantage in the paint. The Lady Bears also outscored Tech 24-0 on fast-break points.

Sydney Goodson had 13 points for the Lady Raiders (10-11, 1-9). They have lost seven in a row.

NO. 2 UCONN 65, CINCINNATI 55

CINCINNATI (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 20 points to reach 2,000 in her career, and UConn struggled as it moved past its loss at Louisville, holding on to beat Cincinnati.

Collier became the fifth Husky to have 2,000 career points along with 1,000 rebounds, reaching the mark with a layup in the third quarter. She got her 1,000th rebound Thursday night at Louisville.

Nikira Goings had 14 points for Cincinnati (14-8, 6-3).

NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 76, CLEMSON 44

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jazmine Jones tied her career high with 17 points and Louisville followed up its victory over No. 2 UConn with the rout over Clemson.

Dana Evans had 15 points for Louisville (21-1, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Kobi Thornton led Clemson (14-8, 5-4) with nine points, all in the first half.

NO. 8 STANFORD 75, CALIFORNIA 50

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiana Williams and DiJonai Carrington each scored 19 points and Stanford beat California, less than 48 hours after losing to the Bears.

Alanna Smith had 16 points for the Cardinal (18-3, 8-2 Pac-12), who ended a two-game conference slide.

Cal’s Kristine Anigwe extended her double-double streak to 22 games, with 20 points and 20 rebounds. She tied the school’s all-time scoring mark with 2,320 points.

Recee’ Caldwell added 12 points for the Bears (14-7, 5-5), who had won four of their previous five games.

NO. 12 TEXAS 76, OKLAHOMA 67

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jatarie White scored 17 points, Joyner Holmes had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Texas beat Oklahoma.

Danni Williams added 13 points for the Longhorns (18-4, 8-2 Big 12).

Ana Llanusa had 17 points for Oklahoma (5-15, 1-8). The Sooners have lost eight straight.

NO. 15 GONZAGA 66, SAINT MARY’S 52

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Jenn Wirth had 14 points and seven rebounds and No. 15 Gonzaga never trailed in its 66-52 win over Saint Mary’s on Saturday night.

Jill Townsend added 12 points, while LeeAnne Wirth and Katie Campbell scored 10 apiece, for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs (21-2, 10-1 West Coast Conference) have won five in a row.

Jenn Wirth scored eight consecutive points before twin-sister LeeAnne hit a jumper to cap a 10-0 run that gave the Bulldogs a 28-17 lead with 2:51 left in the second quarter. Saint Mary’s scored eight of the next 10 points to pull within five but got no closer. The Gaels (14-8, 7-4) went scoreless over the final six minutes, 17 seconds of the game.

Sam Simons had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Sydney Raggio scored 11 with 16 rebounds for Saint Mary’s, which had its five-game win streak snapped.

NO. 23 IOWA STATE 81, KANSAS STATE 52

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored 19 points and Iowa State cruised past Kansas State.

Ashley Joens added 16 points for the Cyclones (17-5, 7-3 Big 12).

Kayla Goth and Peyton Williams each had 15 points for Kansas State (13-9, 4-6).

PEPPERDINE 79, NO. 25 BYU 65

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Yasmine Robinson-Bacote had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Barbara Sitanggan added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists and Pepperdine handed its second straight loss.

The game started 45 minutes late because of a flash flood warning and mudslide in Malibu Canyon.

The Waves (13-8, 7-4 West Coast Conference) closed the first half with a 15-2 run to lead 39-29.

Shalae Salmon led the Cougars (17-5, 9-2) with 13 points.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Irving, Celtics outlast Thunder in 134-129 thriller

By GETHIN COOLBAUGH

Associated Press

Monday, February 4

BOSTON (AP) — Eight days after letting a win slip away against the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics were able to finish the job against another tough Western Conference opponent.

Kyrie Irving had 30 points and 11 assists as Boston overcame big games from Oklahoma City stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook to snap the Thunder’s seven-game win streak in a 134-129 thriller on Sunday.

Boston has won four straight since a 115-111 home loss to the Warriors on Jan. 26 and has won nine of its last 10 games overall.

“We battled against Golden State, but (this is) a good win,” said Al Horford, who had 17 points and nine assists. “This team has been playing really well and it’s just good to get this win here at home.”

Marcus Morris had 19 points, Marcus Smart added 18 and seven assists and Daniel Theis had 14 off the Celtics bench.

George scored 37 points and Russell Westbrook notched his sixth straight triple-double and 19th of the season with 22 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds.

“We just played a good team,” George said. “I thought they made some big plays, big shots. Gotta live with it.”

Steven Adams and Dennis Schroeder each had 16 points for Oklahoma City, and Jerami Grant scored 15.

Oklahoma City suffered its first loss since a 138-128 overtime setback against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 17.

Westbrook made two free throws to pull Oklahoma City within 127-125 with 45.9 seconds remaining after Boston had led by six with 1:27 to go.

Irving’s driving finger-roll with 23.3 seconds left put Boston up by four, but Grant answered with a 3-pointer to bring the Thunder within 129-128.

Oklahoma City squandered a chance to take the lead after Jayson Tatum missed one of two free throws. Irving stripped Westbrook with 8.1 seconds on the clock and Horford got the ball back to Tatum, who sealed the win at the line.

“In a (tight) game like that, I’ve just got to take care of the ball, so that’s on me,” Westbrook said.

Irving said “instincts” led him to gamble on his steal of Westbrook.

“It’s winning time,” Irving said. “I feel like when the ball’s in my hand, I’ve just got to make the right play. Being down the stretch, just trying to make the right decisions.”

TIP-INS

Thunder: George has made at least two 3-pointers in 31 straight games. … Oklahoma City enjoyed its best offensive month in franchise history in January, averaging 120.6 points and 44.1 made field goals while going 9-5. … F Abdel Nader (illness) did not play in his return to Boston. Nader, a 2016 second-round draft pick of the Celtics, averaged 3.0 points in 48 games as a rookie last season with Boston.

Celtics: Irving scored 20 in the first half, giving him 20 or more points in a season-high nine straight games. … C Aron Baynes missed Sunday’s game after an MRI exam Saturday revealed a contusion in his left foot. “I don’t anticipate him being back anytime in the next week or so,” coach Brad Stevens said. … C/F Robert Williams (back tightness) also sat and is considered day-to-day.

THE BIG THREE

Irving, George and Westbrook combined for 89 points in the nationally-televised affair that served as a warm-up act for the Super Bowl.

“Going against the best is always a great challenge,” Irving said. “You just want to stay consistent in this game. That’s how you get respect. That’s all I really care about, getting wins.”

THUNDEROUS RESPONSE

Oklahoma City began the season with four straight losses, the last a 101-95 home defeat by Boston on Oct. 25.

“They’re 33-14 since, which is as good as anybody in the league and they look like that,” Stevens said before tipoff.

SUPER SUNDAY

Patriots fans who didn’t travel to Atlanta to watch New England face the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl made their presence felt at TD Garden. A sea of Tom Brady jerseys, “Beat LA” T-shirts and Pats-related signs accented the crowd. One fan shown on the video board wearing a Rams’ Todd Gurley jersey was soundly booed.

Before last year’s Super Bowl, Stevens wore a hoodie after the Celtics game in honor of Patriots coach Bill Belichick. He stuck with his usual wardrobe this time — because the Patriots lost a year ago.

“I’m not superstitious as a coach,” Stevens said. “I’m superstitious as a fan.”

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host the Magic on Tuesday night to begin a stretch of seven of 11 at home.

Celtics: Visit the Cavaliers on Tuesday night before hosting ex-Cavs star LeBron James and the rival Lakers on Thursday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Garcia disqualified for damaging greens at Saudi tournament

Saturday, February 2

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Sergio Garcia was disqualified from the Saudi International tournament on Saturday for damaging greens in frustration during his third round, and the Spaniard said he has apologized to fellow players for his actions.

In an eventful third round of the new event in the Middle East, Li Haotong of China made four eagles, including two in his last two holes and three of them on par 4s, to share the lead with Dustin Johnson.

Just as Li was finishing his round of 8-under 62, the European Tour released a statement saying former Masters champion Sergio Garcia was disqualified for “serious misconduct.”

Garcia said “in frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologize for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what the extent of the damage was, and on which greens it took place.

Garcia shot a 71 and was even par — 16 shots off Li and Johnson — at the time of his DQ.

Li, who had his own disciplinary issues in Dubai last week when he received a two-shot penalty for having his caddie line up a putt, said he was “very, very lucky” to become the first player since Mark Pilkington (Singapore Masters, 2007) to make four eagles in one European Tour round.

He chipped in for eagle at No. 1, did the same at No. 10 from about 20 yards, and then drove to within six feet of the pin at the par-4 17th. At the par-5 18th, he holed an eagle putt from 8 feet to tie with Johnson (65) on 16 under.

“Those eagles, especially the last couple shots, were really solid,” Li said, “but except (from) that, honestly, my play wasn’t that good.”

Johnson, who had a three-stroke lead overnight, made four straight birdies from No. 9 to move to 5 under for his round. He made par in his final six holes.

“If I want to get it done tomorrow, I’m going to have to play really good golf,” the No. 3-ranked Johnson said. “Haotong is a good player and he’s been playing well. So I’m looking forward to it.”

On Li’s round, Johnson added: “Yeah, that’s pretty impressive. Four eagles in a golf tournament is pretty good, but four in one round — take that any day.”

The Saudi International is new to the European Tour and is being held amid scrutiny of Saudi Arabia’s human-rights record and condemnation following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Juventus winger Douglas Costa unhurt after car crash

Monday, February 4

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus and Brazil winger Douglas Costa has escaped unhurt after he was involved in a car crash.

The incident occurred on Monday on a motorway in northern Italy as Douglas Costa was returning to Turin.

His Jeep was involved in a collision with a Fiat Punto, and the driver of that car was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Juventus was not training on Monday as the players had two days off following Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Parma.

Douglas Costa was substituted at halftime during that match with a muscle injury in his left thigh.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, right, drives against Rutgers forward Myles Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/02/web1_122255673-6a3e1277205d4baca7f78ee28973ffed.jpg Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, right, drives against Rutgers forward Myles Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell, left, goes up for a shot against Ohio State guard Duane Washington during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/02/web1_122255673-b708f95b6dc148c8af554a1e749b919f.jpg Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell, left, goes up for a shot against Ohio State guard Duane Washington during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Ohio State guard Musa Jallow, right, works for a rebound against Rutgers forward Myles Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/02/web1_122255673-cff6121e84e14e77ab46c2c5a55dcd4e.jpg Ohio State guard Musa Jallow, right, works for a rebound against Rutgers forward Myles Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Sports