Pop group at HOF

Imagine Dragons to perform at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Tuesday, February 19

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Imagine Dragons will perform at the Pro Football Hall of Fame to help kick off the NFL’s 100th season.

The Hall announced Tuesday that the alternative-rock band will headline the Concert for Legends on Aug. 4.

Previous featured acts for the concert include Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith and Maroon 5.

Imagine Dragons performed last month at the BCS national title game.

The August show at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium is part of a week of festivities that includes first preseason game of 2019 and the enshrinement of new Hall of Famers — Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson.

SUZAN BRADFORD APPOINTED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE LINCOLN THEATRE

The Lincoln Theatre Association and CAPA today announced the appointment of Suzan Bradford as executive director of the Lincoln Theatre. Bradford has been serving as general manager of the Lincoln since its grand reopening in 2009 after a $13.5 million renovation.

The elevation in title is largely due to the many new programming initiatives already in place that have been created and/or spearheaded by Bradford such as the Backstage at the Lincoln local artist showcase series, the Lincoln Theatre “Expand Your Horizon” Incubation Program for emerging local artists, and the Lincoln Theatre Patternz Summer Camp program among others.

Bradford will continue to manage the administrative and operations functions of the Lincoln Theatre, working closely with the Lincoln Theatre Association Board of Trustees and CAPA CEO and President Chad Whittington to advance the Lincoln’s mission and vision in the central Ohio community and beyond.

“In the ten years Suzan has been serving the Lincoln Theatre, she has built vibrant and culturally significant programming that expands our arts community,” stated Chad Whittington, CAPA president and CEO. “Her role at the Lincoln has grown significantly over time, and this promotion recognizes her expanded responsibilities and unwavering dedication to the Lincoln Theatre and the King-Lincoln neighborhood.”

“Suzan has integrated herself into the community with passion, purpose, and a strong desire to create a positive impact, especially on the next generation of artists,” stated Marlon Moore, board president of the Lincoln Theatre Association. “This is a well-deserved promotion for someone who has truly become the face of the Lincoln Theatre and I look forward to our continued work together.”

Prior to the Lincoln Theatre, Bradford served as a prevention specialist for Project Linden, and adjunct faculty for the Ohio State University Department of Dance, lecturing and teaching techniques of West African dance. She is one of the founders of the Thiossane West African Dance Institute, a Columbus dance company established to preserve and present traditional West African dance, music, and culture.

About the Lincoln Theatre

First opened in 1928, the Lincoln Theatre is a landmark in African-American and jazz history. After undergoing a $13.5 million renovation funded by a partnership of public and private support, the Lincoln reopened in May 2009 as a multi-use, state-of-the-art performing arts and education center serving the diversity of the central Ohio community. The Lincoln is a bustling hub of activity 365 days a year hosting performances, rehearsals, and classes in the performing arts, as well as a wide variety of community events such as film festivals, meetings, and receptions.

Rep. Brown details opposition to anti-worker GOP bill attacking prevailing wage

COLUMBUS—State Rep. Richard D. Brown (D-Canal Winchester) today (Feb. 21) highlighted his opposition to House Bill 78, an anti-worker bill designed to reduce pay for skilled labor by eliminating prevailing wage requirements in Ohio.

“I agree with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Speaker Householder, that House Bill 78 takes Ohio in the wrong direction and will hurt both the integrity of our public projects and the workers who construct them,” said Rep. Brown. “Prevailing wage ensures that taxpayer dollars are spent on high-quality public works and that workers are paid a livable wage.”

Prevailing wage legislation ensures that workers earn a fair wage. Laws like House Bill 78 reduce the efficiency and safety of projects and cut worker pay, harming the public interest and workers alike.

Rep. Brown is hopeful the bill will not progress beyond a first committee hearing.

Column: “Faith, hope, and pluck”

The free exercise of religion is the rock upon which America was built. But it was the free exercise of ambition which did the building.

Ambition took Burt Perrine—he stood 5’7”—from Indiana to Idaho in 1881. A man with big ideas, Burt invested his money in milk cows, selling fresh milk to copper mining communities. His travels took him to the rim of the Snake River canyon. Looking down upon the raging river, Burt peered into the future. His mind and imagination translated that power into an irrigation system that would water the surrounding sagebrush desert into millions of acres of productive farmland. Think Idaho potatoes.

But Burt faced immense obstacles of engineering construction, investment capital, and political opposition. His partner, Cyclone Bob, tells the story.

“Bringing a big town (Idaho Falls, Idaho) and well-to-do country out of sagebrush in just one year sounded like a lie (an impossibility) to me. But Burt Perrine had the nerve and foresight to do it. I was going to quit. I didn’t think it could come true.” A Pacific Magazine reporter who interviewed Cyclone Bob added the rest of the story.

“A big tunnel was built through rock by Bob McCollum and Burt Perrine when they had no money, only faith, hope, and pluck.

Now thousands of (hydroelectric) horsepower turn turbines that light up half a state, turn mills, and take to market the produce of 10,000 farmers.”

Economists call this the multiplier effect—a boy who grew up on one small farm in Indiana produces 10,000 farms in Idaho. But Burt’s boyhood farm depended upon the productivity of Indiana which flowed from new railroads and the flourishing of Indianapolis as the state’s center of banking and commerce.The Burt Perrine of that earlier era was an ambitious orphan named Hervey Bates.

At age 15, Hervey ran a general store and post office in Ohio, later moving to Indiana to run mills for making cloth while also making political connections that vaulted him into prominence. Using his time and talent with a dose of Burt’s “faith, hope, and pluck,” Hervey Bates became a co-founder of Indianapolis and the new city’s leading banker, builder, and businessman. He built the state’s finest hotel, Bates House, a majestic Victorian-style structure where Abraham Lincoln stayed on his way to Washington to be inaugurated president in 1861.

These successive layers of economic development rest upon a foundation of not only the ingenuity of wizards like Perrine and Bates, but their honesty and integrity. It was said that Hervey Bates had “a rugged honesty that made his name a synonym of integrity.” And dozens of investors had to have a ton of trust in Burt Perrine’s ingenuity and integrity.

These men were my ancestral cousins, another of whom “grew to manhood under the guidance of good, honest, and upright parents who instilled into their son the noble qualities of mind and heart which he exhibited when he later came in contact with the outside world.” Honesty and integrity can collide with a corruption, cheating, and evil that tests the entrepreneur’s character.

Adam Smith referred to an invisible hand guiding market forces. Perhaps there’s also an invisible hand guiding moral forces. Much as the market requires rules and regulation to work out its imperfections, so our moral and cultural system is gradually moved to correct gross denials of civil rights and other inequities. Americans eventually “get it right.”

Our nation is now in a global competition of great intensity. If a firm moral rudder guides our economic system and ship of state, new layers of prosperity and progress will be added. Our future will be bright if men and women of ambition and integrity continue to emerge—like Burt Perrine and Hervey Bates. Let’s get it right.

James F. Burns is a retired professor at the University of Florida.

Hurricanes owner Dundon invests $250 million in Alliance

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Tuesday, February 19

Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon is investing $250 million in the Alliance of American Football.

Dundon also will serve as chairman of the fledgling eight-team league that began play on Feb. 9. His involvement came together in a matter of days last week, according to Dundon and Alliance co-founder Charlie Ebersol, though Dundon had been monitoring the AAF’s development and debut.

Ebersol said Tuesday that reports the Alliance was short on cash and needed a bailout from Dundon in order to make payroll were untrue. He said the league had a technical glitch in its payroll system that has been fixed.

“Tom’s funds were transferred to Alliance accounts last week, and players have never been in jeopardy of not receiving their earned paychecks,” Ebersol said. “It was a clerical error and has been resolved. The two are unrelated.”

Ebersol joined with Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian less than a year ago to create the Alliance.

“This has been an extraordinary undertaking for us,” Ebersol said. “It’s a giant challenge and opportunity, and as a startup you are constantly looking for some peace of mind. When we got out of the first week of games, we saw there was so much interest from investors, and if we had one person who could take care of us for a very long time, that would be great.”

Dundon said the AAF won’t be seeking more investors at this time.

“We won’t bring in anybody for capital. We’re not going to take people’s money,” he said.

“It’s so early into this. We’re all in the entertainment business, so we’re just making sure to continue to do what they have done, which is put out a quality product people want to watch and consume, and hopefully we have the capital in place to take advantage of new opportunities. Things are a lot easier when you have got the capital and connections to execute.”

Dundon also is the co-founder of Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, home of the PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson tournament; the majority owner of Employer Direct Healthcare, a health care services company; and a primary investor in Topgolf, a sports entertainment company.

The Alliance has teams in Atlanta; Phoenix; San Diego; San Antonio; Memphis, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; Orlando, Florida; and Salt Lake City. It will play a 10-week schedule before its playoffs, finishing on the final weekend of April.

Early response on TV — it has deals with CBS, Turner and NFL Network — and digitally was positive, Ebersol said.

He also said adding Dundon gives the league extra credibility.

“We think there will be other opportunities,” Ebersol said, “but the fact we took one of the biggest worries of any startup off the table with a partner who has proven he knows how to build businesses — and not build to sell but build to build — is huge.”

Brown meets with Rooney, saying ‘it is time to move on’

Wednesday, February 20

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has ended his lengthy standoff with the team by meeting with president Art Rooney II, though any shot at reconciliation between the two sides appears to be out of the question.

Brown, who has asked to be traded, posted a picture on various social media accounts on Tuesday that showed him arm in arm with Rooney at the Palm Beach International Airport.

“We discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues!” Brown wrote. “We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and steelers organization!”

Brown still has three years remaining on the $72 million contract he signed in the spring of 2017, and remains one of the most dynamic performers in the league. He is the only player in NFL history with six consecutive 100-catch seasons and he hauled in 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and a franchise-record 15 touchdowns in 2018.

Yet his relationship with the team has deteriorated over the past several months.

The low point came before Pittsburgh’s game against Cincinnati in Week 17. The team sent him home with an apparent leg injury on the Friday before the game and he failed to provide coach Mike Tomlin with an update until Sunday morning, when his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, let Tomlin know that Brown was available to play.

Tomlin opted to make Brown inactive and Brown did not show up to clean out his locker or conduct an exit interview with the coaching staff. He pulled out of the Pro Bowl with an injury, and Rooney indicated the team had been unable to make contact with Brown in the weeks after Pittsburgh finished 9-6-1 and failed to reach the playoffs.

Brown has continued to be a vocal critic of the Steelers during his estrangement from the team. Over the weekend, he took aim at Tomlin and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for their role in the deteriorating relationship between Brown and the club.

Steelers won’t tag Bell; will explore trade for Brown

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Wednesday, February 20

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Le’Veon Bell’s time in Pittsburgh is over. Antonio Brown’s potential departure isn’t quite so certain.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert says the team will not place a transition or franchise tag on Bell, meaning the star running back will become a free agent next month. Colbert said the team did not want to potentially tie up millions by placing a tag on Bell, who sat out all of 2018 after declining to sign his one-year tender last spring.

The Steelers will explore trade options for Brown, but Colbert did not completely rule out Brown’s possible return in 2019 if the team can’t find fair value for the four-time All-Pro. Colbert said the team will not devalue Brown and will not release him under any circumstances.

The Conversation

Don’t be fooled by fake images and videos online

February 20, 2019

Author: Hany Farid, Professor of Computer Science, Dartmouth College

One month before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, an “Access Hollywood” recording of Donald Trump was released in which he was heard lewdly talking about women. The then-candidate and his campaign apologized and dismissed the remarks as harmless.

At the time, the authenticity of the recording was never questioned. Just two years later, the public finds itself in a dramatically different landscape in terms of believing what it sees and hears.

Advances in artificial intelligence have made it easier to create compelling and sophisticated fake images, videos and audio recordings. Meanwhile, misinformation proliferates on social media, and a polarized public may have become accustomed to being fed news that conforms to their worldview.

All contribute to a climate in which it is increasingly more difficult to believe what you see and hear online.

There are some things that you can do to protect yourself from falling for a hoax. As the author of the upcoming book “Fake Photos,” to be published in August, I’d like to offer a few tips to protect yourself from falling for a hoax.

1. Check if the image has already been debunked

Many fake images are recirculated and have previously been debunked. A reverse image search is a simple and effective way to see how an image has previously been used.

Unlike a typical internet search in which keywords are specified, a reverse image search on Google or TinEye can search for the same or similar images in a vast database.

Reverse image search engines cannot exhaustively index the vastly expansive, ever-changing content on the internet. So, even if the image is on the internet, there is no guarantee that it will have been found by the site. In this regard, not finding an image doesn’t mean it’s real – or fake.

You can improve the likelihood of a match by cropping the image to contain only the region of interest. Because this search requires you to upload images to a commercial site, take care when uploading any sensitive images.

2. Check the metadata

Digital images often contain rich metadata that can provide clues as to their provenance and authenticity.

Metadata is data about data. The metadata for a digital image includes the camera make and model; camera settings like aperture size and exposure time; the date and time when the image was captured; the GPS location where the image was captured; and much more.

The importance of the date, time and location tags is self-evident. Other tags may have a similarly straightforward interpretation. For example, photo-editing software may introduce a tag that identifies the software, or date and time tags that are inconsistent with other tags.

Several tags provide information about camera settings. A gross inconsistency between the image properties implied by these settings and the actual properties of the image provides evidence that the image has been manipulated. For example, the exposure time and aperture size tags provide a qualitative measure of the light levels in the photographed scene. A short exposure time and small aperture suggest a scene with high light levels taken during the day, while a long exposure time and large aperture suggest a scene with low light levels taken at night or indoors.

The metadata is stored in the image file and can be readily extracted with various programs. However, some online services strip out much of an image’s metadata, so the absence of metadata is not uncommon. When the metadata is intact, however, it can be highly informative.

3. Recognize what can and can’t be faked

When assessing if an image or video is authentic, it is important to understand what is and what is not possible to fake.

For example, an image of two people standing shoulder to shoulder is relatively easy to create by splicing together two images. So is an image of a shark swimming next to a surfer. On the other hand, an image of two people embracing is harder to create, because the complex interaction is difficult to fake.

While modern artificial intelligence can produce highly compelling fakes – often called deepfakes – this is primarily restricted to changing the face and voice in a video, not the entire body. So it is possible to create a good fake of someone saying something that they never did, but not necessarily performing a physical act that they never did. This, however, will surely change in the coming years.

4. Beware of sharks

After more than two decades in digital forensics, I’ve come to the conclusion that viral images with sharks are almost always fake. Beware of spectacular shark photos.

5. Help fight misinformation

Fake images and videos have led to horrific violence around the globe, manipulation of democratic elections and civil unrest. The prevalence of misinformation also now allows anyone to cry “fake news” in response to any news story with which they disagree.

I believe that it’s critical for the technology sector to make broad and deep changes to content moderation policies. The titans of tech can no longer ignore the direct and measurable harm that has come from the weaponization of their products.

What’s more, those who are developing technology that can be used to easily create sophisticated fakes must think more carefully about how their technology can be abused and how to put some safeguards in place to prevent abuse. And, the digital forensic community must continue to develop tools to quickly and accurately detect fake images, videos and audio.

Lastly, everyone must change how they consume and spread content online. When reading stories online, be diligent and consider the source; the New York Evening (a fake news site) is not the same as The New York Times. Always be cautious of the wonderfully satirical stories from The Onion that often get mistaken for real news.

Check the date of each story. Many fake stories continue to recirculate years after their introduction, like a nasty virus that just won’t die. Recognize that many headlines are designed to grab your attention – read beyond the headline to make sure that the story is what it appears to be. The news that you read on social media is algorithmically fed to you based on your prior consumption, creating an echo chamber that exposes you only to stories that conform to your existing views.

Finally, extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. Make every effort to fact-check stories with reliable secondary and tertiary sources, particularly before sharing.

Hany Farid is the author of: Photo Forensics. MIT Press provides funding as a member of The Conversation US.

FILE- In this Feb. 1, 2018, file photo Imagine Dragons perform at the EA Sports Bowl at The Armory in Minneapolis. Imagine Dragons will perform at the Pro Football Hall of Fame to help kick off the NFL's 100th season. The Hall announced Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, that the alternative-rock band will headline the Concert for Legends on Aug. 4. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

