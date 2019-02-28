Trail Run at Delaware State Park

Making its debut at the Arnold Sports Festival is the Viking Dash Trail Runs, which will be held at 8:30-10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 at Delaware State Park in Delaware, Ohio. The trail run distances are 5K (3.1 miles), 10K (6.2 miles), and 20K (12.4 miles) and are open to ages 6 and older.

The Viking Dash Trail Runs will challenge you, both mentally and physically. We want you to push your own boundaries at the trail runs and in turn become stronger in their everyday life.

Viking Dash Trail Run is based on the history of the Vikings and their ability to endure and conquer whatever nature put in front of them. Vikings were known to be strong, tough and adventurous people that shared a great sense of family and kinship. These are exactly the elements behind the Viking Dash Trail Run. Once you are completed with your Viking Dash Trail Run, celebrate by sharing song and drink with your fellow Vikings at the post-race BBQ.

All finishers receive an outstanding looking Viking-themed medal. Awards for overall finishers and by age division and gender.

Entry: $40-$70 depending upon distance and date of entry. Spectator admission is free.

Viking Dash Trail Run was born during an idea session with the America Multi-Sport operations staff in 2012. We had a concept of a trail run. So, what do we call it? Viking Dash. It stuck.

From 2013 to 2015, we saw steady growth in attendance, even in bitter cold weather, with some seriously happy runners. In the spring of 2016, Viking Dash Trail Run exploded, reaching nearly 500 athletes alongside the release of the Ulfberht sword finisher medal. By the end of 2016, the trail run series had expanded to Chicago.

In 2017, we had 8 Viking Dash Trail runs. Now in 2018, we have more than doubled, with 20 races including the first National Championship of the series. We also have the 2020 World Championships in the works, as well as 25 other races joining the partnership family.

Information for this story was provided by the Arnold Sports Festival and American Multi-Sport.

