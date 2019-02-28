Locals swim, dive for AU

Members of Women’s Swimming and Diving Team

ASHLAND, OH (02/20/2019)— The following students are members of the Ashland University Women’s Swimming and Diving Team:

Madeline Cronin of Westerville, OH is a member of the Ashland University Women’s Swimming and Diving team. Cronin is majoring in nursing. Cronin is a 2016 graduate of Westerville Central High School. Cronin, a junior, is a diver for the Eagles.

Abigail Ellsworth of Westerville, OH is a member of the Ashland University Women’s Swimming and Diving team. Ellsworth is majoring in intervention specialist early childhood education. She is the daughter of Peter and Sarah Ellsworth of Westerville. Ellsworth is a 2018 graduate of Westerville South High School. Ellsworth, a freshman, swims freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly for the Eagles.

Bernsdorf Member of Men’s Swimming and Diving Team

ASHLAND, OH (02/20/2019)— Matthew Bernsdorf of Westerville, OH is a member of the Ashland University Men’s Swimming and Diving team. Bernsdorf is majoring in intervention specialist education.

He is the son of Chad and Jen Bernsdorf of Westerville. Bernsdorf is a 2015 graduate of Westerville North High School. Bernsdorf, a senior, swims breaststroke and the individual medley for the Eagles.

About the team

Information for this story was provided by readMedia Newswire.

