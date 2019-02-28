New entertainment option opens

Finding fresh forms of entertainment can be a challenge, especially for families. For Delaware residents to do so often requires a trip to Polaris or even down into Columbus. But with the opening of Mystic Golf and Games, residents now have a new option right here in Delaware that provides proximity, variety and entertainment.

Located at 1159 Columbus Pike (Route 23), Mystic Golf and Games celebrated its grand opening on Feb. 2. The establishment features an 18-hole black-light mini golf course, two high-definition golf simulators, and a virtual reality system that includes more than 60 games.

Delaware residents David Sturman and Scott Ritter co-own the game house along with their wives, Kathy and Janet, Joe and Tabitha Perry, and investors Adrian and Barb Foust. Sturman and Ritter first discussed the idea of opening their own place during a birthday outing for Ritter’s daughter, which happened to be at a glow-putt course.

Admittedly, Ritter said he didn’t give the idea much thought afterward until Sturman reaffirmed his seriousness weeks later. From there, the idea took shape, and at the suggestion of friends and family, the base idea of an indoor glow putt course grew to include the array of entertainment technology it now features.

The first step — acquiring the putt-putt course — was an adventure. Sturman and Ritter drove to Niagara Falls, New York, to pick up the mini golf course after purchasing it online. The haul required a U-Haul, and upon arrival and the realization the U-Haul would not be big enough, an additional trailer.

“It was a heck of a trip,” Sturman laughed, adding everything that has gone into getting the place ready has been worth it.

The entire process of getting the building ready for its grand opening took just a few weeks short of a full year, Ritter and Sturman said.

The golf simulators allow players to play at some of the most famous courses across the world, presenting actual views of each course with every shot. Ever wanted to play Pebble Beach or Bethpage Black? Players can do so on the simulator without ever leaving the city. Sturman said 30,000-35,000 photographs are taken of every course offered to provide a true visual of the course as it sits in front of the golfer.

The cost to book the golf simulator is $35 per hour, and players are also encouraged to bring their own golf bags. However, clubs can also be rented for a $10 fee.

Sturman said they will look into hosting golf leagues for the simulator moving forward.

Both simulators are hardly limited to just golf, however. Baseball fans can test their arm on the pitching simulator or take some batting practice off the tee, using a real bat and ball. If football, soccer, hockey, or even shooting zombies is the preference, there are simulations for that as well. Multi-sports simulations cost $20 per half hour.

For larger groups or parties, there is both a small and large room that can be rented to host parties. The entire facility can be rented for private events on Mondays only.

Snacks and drinks are sold, and the business offers deals with Freddy’s Street Food and Romeo’s Pizza to deliver. However, Ritter said people are welcome to bring their own food in if that is their preference. A license to sell beer and wine is also expected soon.

Whatever the preference may be, Mystic Golf and Games prides itself on having something for everyone, regardless of age. Sturman said he has seen all age groups — children to seniors — come through the doors over the past two weeks.

“This is for Delaware,” Sturman said. “This is to give people in Delaware something to do. It’s nice, inexpensive family fun.”

Asked what has stood out the most during the first two weeks of business, Sturman said it has been the people.

“The people have been the great part … they love it, and we love having them,” he said.

Ritter acknowledged there is still a growing process involved, suggesting they will only get better as they go.

“There’s learning,” he said. “This is such a unique business. Unless you’ve done it before, there are things that you won’t have thought of before.”

Nevertheless, Mystic Golf and Games’ first impression on the community has already been strong.

“For us, it’s the atmosphere,” Ostrander resident Rob Ray said of the attraction. “It’s something different.”

Ray and his son, Gabe, have already become frequent visitors since the grand opening. Asked what keeps them coming back, Ray raved about the kindness and good-spirited nature of ownership, and also said it being relatively cheap and close to home are big selling points.

“There are just a lot of positives to this place. I think this place will go far, I really do,” Ray added.

For more information on Mystic Golf and Games, visit the business’ Facebook page or call 740-990-0074.

Pictured is a portion of the 18-hole blacklight mini golf course located inside Mystic Golf and Games at 1159 Columbus Pike in Delaware. The location is the former home of both Damon’s Grill and Aaron’s. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/02/web1_mystic1.jpg Pictured is a portion of the 18-hole blacklight mini golf course located inside Mystic Golf and Games at 1159 Columbus Pike in Delaware. The location is the former home of both Damon’s Grill and Aaron’s. Courtesy photos | Mystic Golf and Games Pictured is one of the two high-definition simulators available at Mystic Golf and Games. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/02/web1_mystic2.jpg Pictured is one of the two high-definition simulators available at Mystic Golf and Games. Courtesy photos | Mystic Golf and Games

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

