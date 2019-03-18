Expansion FC Cincinnati wins 1st game

CINCINNATI (AP) — Allan Cruz and Mathieu Deplagne scored two minutes apart in the second half and expansion FC Cincinnati won for the first time, topping the 10-man Portland Timbers 3-0 on Sunday in its home debut.

Kendall Waston scored FC Cincy’s first home goal in the MLS in the 15th minute by heading home Leonardo Bertone’s free kick in front of a sold-out crowd of 32,250 at Nippert Stadium, including MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Cruz scored on a back-heel shot in the 61st, settling a deflected shot and rolling it inside the far post. Two minutes later, Deplagne finished off a busy sequence in the box with a redirection.

MLS expansion teams are 9-6-2 in their opening home matches.

FC Cincy goalkeeper Spencer Richey denied a point-blank shot by Dairon Asprilla at the back post on a corner kick. Portland defender Larrys Mabiala received yellow cards in first-half stoppage time and the 70th for the Timbers (0-2-1).

Cincinnati striker Fanendo Adi, who spent four-plus years in a star role with Portland before being traded in July, shared greetings with his old teammates in the lineup line before the game.

FC Cincy (1-1-1) got its first point last week, rallying for a 1-1 draw against defending MLS Cup champion Atlanta United.

TORONTO FC 3, REVOLUTION 2

TORONTO (AP) — Jozy Altidore came off the bench to score the winner in the 80th minute and Toronto FC beat New England in its home opener.

Altidore tapped in Justin Morrow’s cross. Shut down late last season to have ankle surgery, the U.S. star came on in the 68th minute for his season debut.

Ayo Akinola, with his first MLS goal, and Jordan Hamilton, on his 23th birthday, also scored for Toronto (2-0-0). Carles Gil scored twice to pull the Revolution (0-2-1) even at 2.

UNION 1, ATLANTA UNITED 1, TIE

ATLANTA (AP) — Ezequiel Barco came on in the 67th minute and scored three minutes later to help Atlanta United tie Philadelphia.

Defending champion Atlanta (0-1-2) used a series of quick passes to move to ball from the left to the right side where Julian Gressel first-timed a high entry and Barco side-netted a header inside the far post.

Brenden Aaronson, an 18-year-old homegrown making his MLS debut, ripped a right-footer that, as it went through the legs of Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, deflected off the defender’s leg past goalkeeper Brad Guzan to give Philadelphia (0-3-0) the lead in the 47th minute.

LOS ANGELES FC, NEW YORK CITY FC 2, TIE

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Vela had two tying goals to help Los Angeles FC tie New York City FC 2-2 on Sunday.

Vela tied it at 1 in the 43rd minute for LAFC (2-0-1) by getting to Latif Blessing’s through ball and poking it into the back of the net. Vela leveled the match again in the 76th on a penalty kick.

Alexandru Mitrita opened the scoring in the 39th minute, running alone down the left side, cutting back two defenders in the box and finishing it into the upper corner. Alexander Ring gave NYCFC (0-0-3) a 2-1 lead in the 62nd minute.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1, RAPIDS 1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored in the closing minutes to help Sporting Kansas City tie Colorado.

Gianluca Busio drew a foul against defender Axel Sjoberg a few yards outside the area and Russell put away the ensuing free kick, lifting it over the leaping 6-foot-7 Sjoberg.

Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia mishandled a pass from Seth Sinovic and Diego Rubio capitalized, charging in to finish into an empty net from the corner of the 6-yard box to open the scoring in the 54th.

Johan Blomberg was shown a yellow card in the 80th minute and again in the 87th, leaving Colorado (0-1-2) a man down. Sporting is 1-1-1.

Sauro scores in 10th minute, Crew beats FC Dallas 1-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gaston Sauro scored in the 10th minute on a glancing header of Pedro Santos’ corner kick and the Columbus Crew beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday.

Columbus (2-0-1) topped FC Dallas (1-1-1) at home for just the second time since 2012.

Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen came out of his area in the 57th minute for a kick save of Michael Barrios’ open shot at the corner of the 6-yard box. It was Steffen’s second straight shutout, keeping the Crew’s opponents scoreless for 264 minutes since the New York Red Bulls scored in the sixth minute of a 1-1 draw in the season opener on March 2.

Sauro scored for the second time this season after scoring six times in seven games last year. Crew veteran Justin Meram entered as a substitute in the 78th minute for his 200th regular-season appearance.

Jesse Gonzalez replaces Zack Steffen on US roster

CHICAGO (AP) — Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been dropped from the U.S. roster for exhibitions against Ecuador and Chile, replaced by Dallas’ Jesse Gonzalez.

Steffen, who started the first two matches under new U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, played in the Crew’s 1-0 win over Dallas on Saturday night. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday that Steffen has a minor right knee injury.

The 23-year-old Gonzalez has trained with the U.S. team in a pair of camps but not made his debut. The Mexican-American made a one-time change of affiliation in 2017 and was on the U.S. roster for the knockout phase of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He also was on the roster for the November 2017 exhibition at Portugal, the first game after interim coach Dave Saracan replaced Bruce Arena following the Americans’ failure to qualify for the World Cup.

The other goalkeepers on the U.S. roster are Sean Johnson of New York City and Ethan Horvath of Club Brugge. Berhalter again bypassed Atlanta’s Brad Guzan, the Americans’ No. 2 goalkeeper at the 2014 World Cup.

The U.S. plays Ecuador on Thursday in Orlando, Florida, and Chile five days later in Houston.

The revised roster:

Goalkeepers: Jesse Gonzalez (Dallas), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, Belgium), Sean Johnson (New York City).

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg, Germany), Omar Gonzalez (Atlas, Mexico), Nick Lima (San Jose), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal), Matt Miazga (Reading, England), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle, England).

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, Germany), Michael Bradley (Toronto), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke, Germany), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Wil Trapp (Columbus).

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C.), Corey Baird (Salt Lake), Jonathan Lewis (New York City), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Christian Ramirez (Los Angeles), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus).

