Baylor tops NCAA bracket

Spoilers! Baylor tops women’s NCAA field as bracket leaks

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Tuesday, March 19

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the joys of March Madness is the surprising things that can happen during the NCAA Tournament. For the women, there was an unpleasant surprise before the tournament even began when the field was revealed early thanks to a production error.

The bracket was mistakenly broadcast by ESPN hours before the network had its selection show revealing Baylor, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Louisville as the No. 1 seeds in the women’s NCAA Tournament on Monday. ESPN apologized and scrambled to air an early selection show to release the brackets while screenshots of the picks were shared across social networks.

“In working with the NCAA to prepare for tonight’s Women’s Selection Special we received the bracket, similar to years past. In the midst of our preparation, the bracket was mistakenly posted on ESPNU,” the network said in a statement. “We deeply regret the error and extend our apology to the NCAA and the women’s basketball community. We will conduct a thorough review of our process to ensure it doesn’t happen in the future.”

In 2016, the men’s bracket was leaked during the selection show, reverberating on Twitter and elsewhere as fans wondered if the picks were accurate.

The No. 1 Lady Bears are the top team in the Greensboro Regional while defending champion Notre Dame is the first choice in Chicago. Baylor was the overall top seed in the field and will be trying to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2012. The team has won 23 consecutive games — the longest active streak.

The Irish are looking to repeat as champions and are potentially better than the team that won the school’s first championship since 2001 last season. Notre Dame returns most of its team from last year, including Final Four MVP Arike Ogunbowale, who hit game-winning shots in the semifinals and championship game. The team also added talented forward Brianna Turner, who missed last season with a knee injury.

“I definitely think with Brianna Turner we’re a more talented team and we have a couple more people on the bench too,” Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw said.

Mississippi State is the No. 1 seed in the Portland Regional, where Oregon is the second seed. Louisville is the top choice in the Albany Regional, where No. 2 UConn potentially awaits.

“We’re thrilled to have the season we’ve had. We played an outstanding schedule. At the end of the day, I thought we might be going to Albany as 1 or 2,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “It’s really great to be a 1 seed and we know there’s a lot of work in front of us.”

Walz won’t coach the Cardinals’ opening game against Robert Morris as he will be serving a one-game suspension for using profane language toward NCAA officials during the Final Four last year. The veteran coach said he expects to have the support of the UConn fans if his team reaches the Sweet 16 and plays in upstate New York. Maryland is the No. 3 seed in Albany and Oregon State is the 4.

“If we’re fortunate to get that far I’m confident that half of the UConn fans will be wearing Louisville gear and they won’t know who to cheer for,” Walz said, laughing.

It’s the first time since 2006 that the Huskies aren’t a No. 1 seed. UConn will try to continue its record Final Four run, looking to advance that far for the 12th consecutive year.

“I don’t think it matters one way or another,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “We’ve lost national championships being a No. 1 seed and we’ve won national championships being a 2 or 3 seed if I’m not mistaken.”

Tennessee sneaked in to the field as an 11. The Lady Vols have been in every NCAA Tournament since the first one in 1982.

“We felt Tennessee and other teams in our last four in had significant wins,” NCAA selection committee chair Rhonda Lundin Bennett said. “That went into determining they were an at-large selection.”

On the other end of the spectrum, Abilene Christian, Bethune-Cookman and Towson all are making their first NCAA tournament appearances.

The women’s tournament begins Friday. The Final Four takes place in Tampa, Florida, on April 5, with the championship game two days later.

Other top seeds in Greensboro are No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 N.C. State and No. 4 South Carolina. The Gamecocks will play the first two rounds in Charlotte as the men’s NCAA Tournament is being played on South Carolina’s home court.

Mississippi State and Oregon will be joined by Syracuse and Miami as host teams in the Portland Regional.

The Fighting Irish will potentially play their first two games at home before only having to drive 90 minutes to Chicago for the regional. Other top teams in the Irish’s region are Stanford, Iowa State and Texas A&M.

The ACC leads the way with eight teams in the field while the SEC has seven. The Pac-12 and Big Ten each have six teams.

Fairleigh Dickinson rallies for first ever NCAA tourney win

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

Wednesday, March 20

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Eleven months ago, Fairleigh Dickinson coach Greg Herenda was seriously ill with life-threatening blood clots. On Tuesday night, he danced on the court and hugged his players after they secured the first NCAA Tournament win in school history.

Senior guard Darnell Edge scored a career-high 33 points and Jahlil Jenkins had 20 of his 22 points in the second half as the Knights capped a furious comeback by taking down Prairie View A&M 82-76 in a First Four game on Tuesday night.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Herenda, in his sixth season at the Hackensack, New Jersey, school. “When you coach for 35 years and you take a team to an NCAA Tournament and a team that, when I got here six years ago, we had nothing. And to build it, and then it’s here, and it’s so sad that every coach can’t experience this.”

Fairleigh Dickinson (21-13), which got the automatic tournament bid by winning the Northeast Conference Tournament, won its first NCAA tourney game in six tries. The Knights move on to play Gonzaga, the No. 1 seed in West Region, on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

Prairie View (22-13), also seeking its first tournament win, built up 13-point leads in both halves, but Fairleigh Dickinson took control in the second half behind the shooting of Edge and Jenkins.

“Jahlil Jenkins has the biggest heart in Ohio right now,” Herenda said. “As a sophomore, he took over the game in the second half.”

A 3-pointer by Gary Blackston pulled Prairie View back to within two points, 78-76, but a layup from Mike Holloway Jr. and a pair of free throws by Edge with 17 seconds left sealed it for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Blackston led the Panthers with 26 points and Devonte Patterson had 17.

“Having coach go through that last year, I remember us being in practice and him always just telling us that he just wanted to be there with us,” Edge said. “All he thought about while he was in the hospital was us. So we rallied together, and it’s just a great win for us, for our program.”

BAD START, GREAT FINISH

Prairie View threatened to run away with it early, ripping off a 14-0 first-half run as Fairleigh Dickinson committed nine turnovers in the first 10 minutes to fall into a 19-6 hole. The Knights chipped away, with Edge hitting a 3-pointer and a layup in the last minute of the half to reduce the deficit to 41-34 at the intermission.

The Knights went down by 13 again early in the second, but methodically came back.

“Could have gone either way, but I guess the best team made plays late and they were able to win the game,” Prairie View coach Byron Smith said.

SWEET REDEMPTION

Fairleigh Dickinson returned to the First Four three years after their first trip to Dayton. It didn’t go well that time.

The Knights were beaten by Florida Gulf Coast by 31 points.

“It was just a great feeling for me, being here three years ago and losing by over 30 points and then coming back this year and being able to get a win,” Edge said. “It’s a great feeling. It’s history.”

BIG PICTURE

Fairleigh Dickinson: The Knights earned their first tournament win by staging a furious comeback and holding off Prairie View down the stretch.

Prairie View: The Panthers’ only previous tournament appearance was 21 years ago. They had high hopes after winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season and tournament, going 21-2 to finish the season.

UP NEXT

Fairleigh Dickinson: Enters the main NCAA bracket as the No. 16 seed in the West Region and plays Gonzaga on Thursday.

Prairie View: Season ends.

Division III and IV All-Ohio Boys Basketball Teams Announced

Division I and II announced Wednesday; Ohio Mr. Basketball announced Thursday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division III and IV boys basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Tuesday by a statewide media panel. The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

On Wednesday, the Division I and II All-Ohio teams will be announced. The Ohio Mr. Basketball Award will be announced Thursday morning.

2019 DIVISION III BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-OHIO

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Christopher Anthony, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep

COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Frank, Archbold

FIRST TEAM

Christopher Anthony, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 6-0, jr., 25.0; Dallas Patrick, Columbus Wellington, 6-1, sr., 25.0; Jayson Woodrich, Beachwood, 6-5, sr., 26.7; Mark Wise, Cincinnati Deer Park, 6-4, jr., 18.0; Tyler Stephens, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 6-6, sr., 19.9; Griffin Doseck, Anna, 6-5, sr., 15.0; Owen Hiegel, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-11, sr., 19.7; E.J. Farmer, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-4, soph., 22.5; Davis Black, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-5, sr., 16.5; Tanner Holden, Wheelersburg, 6-6, sr., 27.0.

SECOND TEAM

Lukas Swartz, Mogadore, 5-11, jr., 21.9; DJ Moore, Worthington Christian, 6-3, fr., 18.8; Calijaha’won Davis, Columbus Africentric, 6-1, jr., 17.4; Alex Dotson, Cincinnati Purcell-Marian, 6-4, sr., 13.3; Jacob Plantz, Genoa, 6-3, sr., 21.6; Luke Powell, Barnesville,6-1, jr., 30.0; Jordan Burton, Oregon Cardinal Stritch,5-10, sr., 15.0; Charlie Large, Ironton, 6-0, sr., 19.5; Quinn Hiles, Creston Norwayne, 6-2, sr., 15.7; Trevon Ellis, Dayton Stivers, 6-3, jr., 13.0.

THIRD TEAM

Hayden Kanicki, Ashtabula Edgewood, 6-3, sr., 18.0; Jarred Logan, Elyria Catholic, 6-6, sr., 15.5; Jacob Gudorf, Brookville, 6-3, sr., 15.2; Joey Holifield, Cardinal Stritch, 6-2, jr., 14.3; Erik Miller, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-3, sr., 11.9; Brian Collier, Columbus Grandview Heights, 5-10, jr., 17.6; Cal Kildow, Belmont Union Local, 5-8, sr., 20.5; Brayden Sipple, Blanchester, 6-4, soph., 26.2; Austin Wiemken, Archbold, 6-4, sr., 15.8; Mason Darby, Oak Hill, 6-4, sr., 16.0; Kaden Mellott, West Salem Northwestern, 6-4, jr., 18.0; Derek Reber, Apple Creek Waynedale, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Brandon Rush, Warrensville Heights, 6-3, sr., 20.0.

SPECIAL MENTION

Owen Hazelbaker, Johnstown; Ramelle Arnold, Warrensville Heights; Nehemiah Benson, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East; Deandre Pugh, Martins Ferry; Dante Tucci, Magnolia Sandy Valley; Isaac Schmitz, Richmond Edison; Mila Square, Youngstown Valley Christ; Mason Jakacki, Mantua Crestwood; Joe Abramovich, Warren Champion; Caleb Francis, Atwater Waterloo; Chance Wells, Wooster Triway; Michael Miller, Beaver Eastern; Weston Baer, Pomeroy Meigs; Elijah McCloskey, Chillicothe Huntington; J.K. Kearns, Albany Alexander; Lane Brewster, Latham Western; Alex Blanton, Piketon; Grant Whisman, Middletown Madison; Josh Crall, Bucyrus Wynford; Luke Denecker, Bluffton.

HONORABLE MENTION

Seann McGill, Kirtland; Aaron Anderson, Ashtabula Edgewood; Austin Roberts, Andover Pymatuning Valley; Dion Hardy, Cleveland Martin Luther King; Edward Wright III, Elyria Catholic; Sam Jerman, Ashtabula Edgewood; Jimmie Mitchell, Beachwood.

Jordan Zupko, Mineral Ridge; Dylan Johnson, Canton Central Catholic; Angelo Milini, Canton Central Catholic; Scott Steger, Rootstown; Kyle Coffman, Mogadore; Chris Brooks, Canfield South Range; Benton Tennant, Leavittsburg LaBrae; Zach Geiser, Apple Creek Waynedale; J.J. Cline, West Salem Northwestern; Logan Domer, Orrville;

Zach Fout, Frankfort Adena; Ethan Wilson, Ironton; Austin Webb, South Point; Eli Archer, Chesapeake; Matt Mondlak, Proctorville Fairland; Clayton Thomas, Proctorville Fairland; Matthew Fraulini, Portsmouth; J.J. Truitt, Wheelersburg; Evan Leist, Beaver Eastern; Marcus Hamilton, Sardinia Eastern Brown; Elijah Young, Seaman North Adams; Bowan Tomlin, West Union; Chase Hammond, Oak Hill;

Ethan Roden, Sugarcreek Garaway; Koleten Smith, West Lafayette Ridgewood; Jeremy Salvo, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley; Keegan Offenberger, Magnolia Sandy Valley; Gavin Williams, Coshocton; Zach Grafton, Old Washington Buckeye Trail; Peyton Neff, Byesville Meadowbrook; Nic Hart, Beverly Fort Frye;

Cross Hackathorne, Milford Center Fairbanks; Hunter Antritt, Baltimore Liberty Union; Ben Casey, West Jefferson; Nick Cunningham, Fredericktown; Nick Kimmel, Marion Pleasant; Luke Lachey, Columbus Grandview Heights; Dorrian Moultrie, Gahanna Columbus Academy; Will Riffle, Amanda-Clearcreek;

Willie Bowman, West Alexandria Twin Valley South; AJ Garrett, Cincinnati Purcell Marian; Steven Gentry Jr., Cincinnati Deer Park; Brice Hill, Cincinnati Seven Hills; Kendal James, Tipp City Bethel; Brandon Ross, Cincinnati Reading; Michael Stammen, Versailles;

Hayden Stone, Carey; Cooper Parrott, Willard; Karson Howell, New London; Karson Howell, New London; Luke Rowlinson, Collins Western Reserve; Marcus Bruns; Jeron Williams, Archbold; Mason Loeffler, Metamora Evergreen; Andrew Bench, Genoa.

2019 DIVISION IV BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-OHIO

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Schlabach, Berlin Hiland

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zeb Jackson, Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day

FIRST TEAM

Trey Brooks, Elyria Open Door Christian, 6-4, sr., 17.1; Zach Rasile, McDonald, 6-0, jr., 36.0; Gage Elza, Bristolville Bristol, 6-0, sr., 26.2; Aaron Music, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 6-3, sr., 17.0; Zeb Jackson, Maumee Valley Country Day, 6-3, jr., 24.5; Nate Bruns, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-6, sr.; Ethan Conley, Franklin Monroe, 6-4, sr., 27.3; Justin Sweeney, Lisbon David Anderson, 6-0, sr., 21.0; Curtis Houston, Richmond Heights, 6-3, sr., 12.8; Javin Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-7, sr., 14.2; Ben Hershberger, Plain City Shekinah Christian, 5-11, sr., 19.6;

Ricky Adams, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, 5-9, sr., 14.5.

SECOND TEAM

Russ Young, Waterford, 6-3, sr., 13.9; Kendall Hochstetler, Berlin Hiland, 6-1, sr., 15.9; Aiden Miller, Kinsman Badger, 6-3, sr., 21.4; T.J. Chapman, Willoughby Andrews Osborne, sr., 23.3; Simon Blair, South Central, 5-10, jr.; Logan Niswander, Lucas, 6-2, jr., 20.1; Adonis Davis, Springfield Emmanuel Christian, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Sabien Doolittle, Springfield Catholic Central, 6-4, sr., 15.0.

THIRD TEAM

Nate Karaffa, Toronto, 6-1, sr., 19.6; ; Matt Hvisdak, Lowellville, 5-10, sr., 17.1; Parker Thiel, Hicksville, Zach Hayman, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-11, sr., 21.8; Chase Glock, Stryker, 6-6, sr., 16.0; Jared Bublinec, Elyria Open Door Christian, 6-5, sr., 16.7; Matt Applegate, Zanesville Rosecrans, 6-3, sr., 11.4; Kelly Hendershot, Shadyside, 6-2, jr., 18.8; Brayden Weber, Glouster Trimble, 6-0, jr., 17.2; Josh Thorbahn, Ottoville, 6-5, soph., 18.3; Brody Bowman, Lima Temple Christian, 5-10, sr., 29.5.

SPECIAL MENTION

Gbolahan Adio, Richmond Heights; Jacob Artman, Ashtabula St. John; Boone Jones, Sarahsville Shenandoah; Logan Brookover, New Matamoras Frontier; Clark Jennings, Caldwell; Gabe Lanzer, Sebring McKinley; Drew Clark, New Middletown Springfield; Bert Jones, Windham; Jalen Wenger, Dalton; Shiloah Blevins, South Webster; Jack Leith, Willow Wood Symmes Valley; Gage Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green; Kyle Sexton, New Boston Glenwood; Weston Browning, Peebles; Hunter Muir, Ansonia; Trent Platfoot, Jackson Center; Erik Uszynski, Xenia Legacy Christian; Kaden Warner, Cincinnati James Gamble Montessori; Eliot Cummings, Toledo Ottawa Hills; Levi Gazarek, North Baltimore; Jacob Adams, Plymouth; Jared Wurst, Delphos St. John’s; Gavin Feichtner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Jared Breece, Pandora-Gilboa; Nathan Roesch, Sandusky St. Mary’s; Jarod Schulze, Minster; Caden Niekamp, St. Henry.

HONORABLE MENTION

Mario Puletti, Newbury; John Castrilla, Ashtabula St. John; Anthony Maxie, Richmond Heights; Miles Hunt, Elyria Open Door Christian; Nassiem Salem, Cuyahoga Heights; Brandon Coleman, Columbia Station Columbia; Adam Ross, Columbia Station Columbia;

Payton Triplett, Lake Center Christian; Isaac Troyer, Kidron Central Christian; Connor Stuart, Rittman; Joey Knopp, East Canton; Joey Clark, Sebring McKinley; Shane Eynon, New Middletown Springfield; Matt Church, Bristolville Bristol; Tyler Roscoe, Vienna Mathews;

Cory Borders, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant; Zach Roach, Ironton St. Joseph; Braxton Hardy, Crown City South Gallia; Garrett Barringer, Reedsville Eastern; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble; Colby Bartley, Corning Miller; Tanner Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green; Will Shope, Sciotovillle East; Sam Buddelmeyer, Leesburg Fairfield; Hunter Ruckel, Mowrystown Whiteoak;

Christian Duniver, Sarahsville Shenandoah; Nickolai Wickham, Sarahsville Shenandoah; Andy Miller, Berlin Hiland; Mitch Neidenthal, Strasburg-Franklin; Mike Neidenthal, Strasburg-Franklin; Trillion West, Toronto; Dakota Phillips, Beallsville;

Ashton Bigler, Morral Ridgedale; Delavontae Jackson, Liberty Christian; Dylan James, Danville; Carter Jones, Centerburg; Chase McCartney, Sugar Grove Berne Union; Bryson Vogel, Lancaster Fisher Catholic; Thomas Benvie, Granville Christian; Joel Headings, Plain City Shekinah Christian; Heath Jeffries, Newark Catholic; Caleb Logan, Genoa Christian; Levi Ross, Madison Christian; Daniel Turner, Lancaster Fisher Catholic; Brock Unger, Sugar Grove Berne Union;

Charlie Bertemes, South Charleston Southeastern; Nick Brandewie, Fort Loramie; Trey Dunn, Springfield Catholic Central; Daniel Kearns, Russia; Michael McCants, Cincinnati James Gamble Montessori; Aidan Reichert, Jackson Center; Logan Woods, Fairfield Cincinnati Christian.

AFL Transactions-#12-2019

Tue 3/19/2019 6:14 PM

BALTIMORE

HAVE BEEN ASSIGNED

WR Frank Stephens 5’10 175 10.23.1995 Northern Colorado R

WR Caylon Weathers 6’4 225 10.19.1994 Tennessee Martin R

PHILADELPHIA

HAVE BEEN ASSIGNED

DL Roosevelt Roberts 6’4 260 8.24.1989 Troy 1

WASHINGTON

HAVE BEEN ASSIGNED

WR Phillip Barnett 6’2 215 6.3.1990 Toledo 3

2019 Boys Basketball State Tournament Pairings

All games at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, The Ohio State University

Rankings are from the Final Associated Press Poll released on Monday, February 18, 2019

Home Team Listed First.

Division III

No. 5 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (24-4) vs. No. 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (26-2), Thursday, noon

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (19-8) vs. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (24-3), Thursday, 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division II

Thornville Sheridan (21-5) vs. No. 2 Columbus South (27-1), Thursday, 6 p.m.

Akron Buchtel (20-7) vs. No. 1 Trotwood-Madison (26-2), Thursday, 8 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division IV

No. 1 Berlin Hiland (27-1) vs. No. 3 St. Henry (24-3), Friday, noon

Richmond Heights (21-6) vs. No. 2 Convoy Crestview (26-1), Friday, 2 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward (19-8) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (27-0) Friday, 6 p.m.

Powell Olentangy Liberty (24-4) vs. No. 7 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (23-3), Friday, 8 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

OHSAA Radio Network Information – 2019 Basketball State Tournaments

Stations can have regional and state tournament rights fees waived by carrying OHSAA Radio Network programming

State Tournament Broadcast Highlights Available from SoundCloud

2019 Boys Basketball State Tournament – OHSAA Radio Network Broadcast Crews

Thursday, March 21

Division III Semifinals (12:00 & approx. 2:00) – Todd Bell, Dave Cecutti and Chris Solwecki … Producer: Ryan Baker

Division II Semifinals (6:00 & approx. 8:00) – Scott Leo, Chris Vail and Michelle Mimna … Producer: Jon Sewell

Friday, March 22

Division IV Semifinals (12:00 & approx. 2:00) – David Wilson, Jacki Windon and Ashley Collins … Producer: Ryan Baker

Division I Semifinals (6:00 & approx. 8:00) – Radio: Marty Bannister, Toni Roesch and Chris Solwecki/Vanessa Richardson … Producer: Jon Sewell

Saturday, March 23

Division III Final (10:45) – Todd Bell, Dave Cecutti and Chris Solwecki … Producer: Ryan Baker

Division II Final (2:00) – Scott Leo, Chris Vail and Vanessa Richardson … Producer: Jon Sewell

Division IV Final (5:15) – David Wilson, Jacki Windon and Ashley Collins … Producer: Ryan Baker

Division I Final (8:30) – Marty Bannister, Toni Roesch and Vanessa Richardson … Producer: Ryan Baker

