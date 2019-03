On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its newest event – the 1st Annual Big Shot Sporting Clay Classic, to be held on Friday, June 7, from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. at Cardinal Sporting Clay Facility in Marengo!

The “Big Shot” will be open to Chamber members and non-members alike. However, registration will open to the public on April 1. All skill levels are welcome. Deadline to register as sponsor is 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

You can register via the weekly Chamber Event Choices email sent to all each week or register anytime through the Chamber website – www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com, (click on “Events”, then “Events List,” find & click on event name; click on “register now” link).

Please call the Chamber office at 740-965-2860 with any further questions or email John Fox or Sarah Maar at info@sunburybigwalnutchamber.com.

We are looking forward to a great day of fun & friendly competition!

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/03/web1_sportingclaypic.jpg

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by John Fox, Executive Director Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce.

