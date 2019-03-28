Funds support local marine law enforcement programs across the state

COLUMBUS, OH – Twenty-three Ohio communities will receive a total of $572,366.87 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) to support local marine patrol units. Provided by the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft, these assistance funds represent a continuing effort to keep Ohio waterways safe and enhance recreational boating experiences.

“Keeping boaters safe on Ohio’s waterways is a top priority,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Reinvesting boater dollars in local communities through marine patrol grants allows us to support law enforcement safety initiatives throughout the state.”

The 2019 Marine Patrol Assistance Grants will help local law enforcement agencies provide emergency response to boating-related incidents, conduct routine waterway patrols and purchase safety equipment for use on marine patrol vessels. The recipient agencies are located in counties statewide, including Ohio’s more populated counties such as Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Mahoning and Summit, as well as smaller communities located in Erie, Lawrence, Pickaway and Scioto counties.

In 2018, Ohio had a record 573,400 registered recreational watercraft, a growth of more than 82,000 in three years. Over the last decade, there has been a 218 percent increase in kayak and canoe registrations (including liveries). Overall, Ohio currently ranks eighth in the nation in state recreational boat registrations.

As the number of visitors to Ohio’s lakes and rivers increases, Marine Patrol Assistance Grants are vital to ensuring the safety of Ohio’s boaters. Boating-related fatalities on Ohio waterways have declined by 14 percent since 2009. Additional boating information and a list of Marine Patrol Assistance Grant recipients is available online at watercraft.ohiodnr.gov.

The Division of Parks and Watercraft administers Ohio’s boating and scenic rivers programs. The funding to support local marine patrol units comes from the state’s Waterways Safety Fund, which is comprised of the state motor fuel tax, watercraft registration and titling fees, as well as funds provided by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, protection and conservation of Ohio’s state parks and waterways.

County, Law Enforcement Agency, Recommended Award

Butler, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, $25,500

Cuyahoga, Rocky River Police Department, $30,000

Erie, Huron Police Department, $30,324.32

Erie, Vermilion Police Department, $34,000

Franklin, Columbus Division of Police, $23,891.89

Hamilton, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, $22,283.78

Knox, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, $22,972.52

Lake, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, $30,554.05

Lawrence, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, $23,287.43

Lorain, Lorain Port Authority, $34,000

Mahoning, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, $24,610.54

Montgomery, Five Rivers MetroParks, $19,527.03

Ottawa, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, $26,648.65

Ottawa, Port Clinton Harbor Patrol, $19,796.87

Pickaway, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, $13,518

Portage, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, $21,990

Ross, Ross County Sheriff’s Office, $20,445.95

Sandusky, Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, $23,891.89

Scioto, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, $23,202.70

Shelby, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, $8,352.11

Summit, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, $34,000

Trumbull, Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, $27,567.57

Tuscarawas, Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District, $32,001.57

TOTAL FUNDING $572,366.8720 Marine Patrol Grant Funding Levels

Submitted Story

ODNR ensures a wise balance between the use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

